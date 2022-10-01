Buy the best OnePlus large display phones available on amazon By Affiliate Desk

Whenever one thinks about a smartphone with excellent display quality, the OnePlus brand will remain at the top of their mind. OnePlus smartphones have carved a niche with their incredible display, robust performance and durability, unmatched in the industry. If you are looking for a OnePlus mobile phone with a large display, you have reached the right place. Through extensive research and analysis, we have prepared a list of a few chosen OnePlus mobile phones with large displays that would not only stun you with their specs, but you will undoubtedly feel that they are "value for money" due to their rich features and reliability in the long run. So, let us dive into the details and find out which phone suits your requirements. List of best OnePlus phones with wider and better display 1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G The first on our list is the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. This smartphone is available in black dusk colour, with 6GB RAM and 128GB of in-built storage. The screen size is 6.59 inches, which makes watching movies or playing games a grand experience. The phone also features a 5000 mAH battery, backed up by a 33W SuperVOOC fast-charging option. Specifications : OS - Oxygen OS

- Oxygen OS RAM - ‎6GB

- ‎6GB Product dimensions - ‎7.6 x 0.9 x 16.4 cm

- ‎7.6 x 0.9 x 16.4 cm Processor - Qualcomm

- Qualcomm In-built storage - 128GB

- 128GB Colour - Black Dusk

- Black Dusk Battery - 5000 mAH

- 5000 mAH Item weight - 195 g

Pros Cons It offers excellent storage and RAM It comes in only one colour Equipped with the powerful processor Budget-friendly and easy to handle

2. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G OnePlus Nord 2T is a 5G smartphone with a Mediatek Dimensity processor. The phone comes in two variants – 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage and 12GB RAM/256GB internal storage. These two variants give you enough RAM and storage to play heavy games or run multiple applications with utmost ease. The screen size is6.59 inches.Its minimal and sleek look has the power to mesmerise everyone. Specifications : OS - OxygenOS

- OxygenOS RAM - ‎8GB/12GB

- ‎8GB/12GB Product dimensions - 7.3 x 0.8 x 15.9 cm

- 7.3 x 0.8 x 15.9 cm Processor - Mediatek Dimensity

- Mediatek Dimensity In-built storage - 128GB/256GB

- 128GB/256GB Colour - Grey Shadow

- Grey Shadow Battery - 4500 mAh

- 4500 mAh Item weight - 190 g

Pros Cons Easy to handle and operate It tends to lag at times It comes with excellent storage Long-lasting battery life

3. OnePlus 10R 5G Are you looking for a budget-friendly OnePlus mobile phone with a large display? If so, there is nothing better than choosing the OnePlus 10R 5G. It is another 5G smartphone that comes in a beautiful forest green colour. The screen size is6.7 inches. If you're someone who loves to play games and binge-watch tv shows, this phone can be an ideal pick. Additionally, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage ensure you neither face lagging nor run out of space in a long time. Specifications : OS - OxygenOS

- OxygenOS RAM - ‎12GB

- ‎12GB Product dimensions - ‎7.6 x 0.8 x 16.3 cm

- ‎7.6 x 0.8 x 16.3 cm Processor - MTK D8100 Max

- MTK D8100 Max In-built storage - 256GB

- 256GB Colour - Forest Green

- Forest Green Battery - 5000 mAh

- 5000 mAh Item weight - 190 g

Pros Cons Excellent screen size with high resolution The camera's image processing is not up to the mark It comes with a progressive processor The body seems a bit bulky Great RAM and internal storage

4. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has a whopping 6.43-inch display and octa-core monster processor. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is an excellent pick if you're searching for the best OnePlus phones with a wider and better display. Additionally, the phone comes with an AMOLED display and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for maximum security. The elegant grey mirror colour makes the phone captivating. Specifications: OS - OxygenOS

- OxygenOS RAM - ‎8GB

- ‎8GB Product dimensions - ‎7.3 x 0.8 x 16.1 cm

- ‎7.3 x 0.8 x 16.1 cm Processor - Mediatek

- Mediatek In-built storage - 128GB

- 128GB Colour - Grey Mirror

- Grey Mirror Battery - 4500mAh

- 4500mAh Item weight - 173 g

Pros Cons Equipped with high RAM Heating issues found. Progressive processor Extremely lightweight and easy to handle

5.OnePlus 10T 5G OnePlus 10T 5G is another excellent mobile phone designed to offer the best user experience. This phone gives a flagship performance in every use. Additionally, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage ensures you can store and run heavy apps and games. If you're looking forOnePlus phones with a wider and better display, this phone comes with a6.7 Inch display making itone of the strongest competitors in the segment. Specifications : OS - OxygenOS

- OxygenOS RAM - ‎12GB

- ‎12GB Product dimensions - 7.5 x 0.9 x 16.3 cm

- 7.5 x 0.9 x 16.3 cm Processor - Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform

- Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform In-built storage - 256GB

- 256GB Colour - Moonstone Black

- Moonstone Black Battery - 4800 mAh

- 4800 mAh Item weight - 204g

Pros Cons Excellent storage It might lag at times Excellent for playing games It shows some heating effects It comes with all-day battery life

6. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G OnePlus 10 Pro 5G has a 6.7-inch display. This smartphone has the latest operating system and 12GB RAM for hassle-free functioning. Besides this, its volcanic black colour gives it a classy look. Additionally, it features a 5000 mAh battery, which keeps you going all day long. Specifications: OS - OxygenOS

- OxygenOS RAM - 12GB

- 12GB Product dimensions - ‎7.4 x 0.9 x 16.3 cm

- ‎7.4 x 0.9 x 16.3 cm Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 In-built storage - 256GB

- 256GB Colour - Volcanic Black

- Volcanic Black Battery - 5000 mAh

- 5000 mAh Item weight - 200 g

Pros Cons Excellent Camera features Wide-angle video shooting in 8K missing Awesome RAM and internal storage capacity Image stabilisation issue Long battery life The fingerprint sensor lags at times

7. OnePlus Nord N20 SE OnePlus Nord N20 SE is a decent phone for those looking for moderate usage. It is a 4G phone with only 4GB RAM and a2.3 GHz processor. Additionally, it comes with a6.56-inch display to offer an immersive experience. The phone is available in classic black colour.This one can be ideal if you're searching for a budget-friendly OnePlus mobile phone with a large display. Specifications : Operating system -Android 11 (Go edition)

-Android 11 (Go edition) RAM : 4GB

: 4GB Product dimensions -14.8 x 7.2 x 0.9 cm

-14.8 x 7.2 x 0.9 cm Processor -Octa Core 2.3 GHz

-Octa Core 2.3 GHz In-built storage - 64GB

- 64GB Colour - Classic black

- Classic black Battery power rating -5000mAh

-5000mAh Item weight -350 g

Pros Cons Good camera No fingerprint sensor and FM radio Decent display Low RAM and internal storage 5000 mAH battery

Three best features:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Features excellent storage Powerful processor Equipped with an excellent battery OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Massive screen resolution Good battery backup It offers a sleek look OnePlus 10R 5G Looks sleek and simple Excellent storage Excellent RAM size OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Clear and Smooth display Additional 1TB microSD support AI-infused triple camera OnePlus 10T 5G High camera resolution Excellent processor 150W SuperVOOC OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Massive screen size Good battery backup Great storage space available OnePlus Nord N20 SE Large screen resolution Decent battery Affordable price

Best value for money In our list of best OnePlus phones with large screens, one mobile phone which genuinely stands out as the best "value for money" device is the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. It is a 5G phone with advanced features, decent RAM and internal storage. Although this phone comes with 6.59-inch display size, it is priced decently, making it affordable. Best overall OnePlus mobile phone with a large display So many options for OnePlus mobile phones with large displays may have confused you. However, there is no reason to remain confused. Out of the present products, one mobile phone which is an ice-breaker is the OnePlus 10T 5G. Although this phone features a 6.7 Inch display, it offers an immersive experience that keeps you hooked all day long. Additionally, its unique features make it worth buying. Although its price is at the higher end, it is a long-term investment if you want a phone that can be used for a long time. How to find the best OnePlus mobile phone with a larger screen? Are you looking for the right OnePlus phone with a larger screen? There are a plethora of factors that can affect your decision directly or indirectly. When choosing a phone, you must be mindful of several features. The following steps can help you choose the best one for you: Decide the reason you need a phone with a larger display. Do you want to watch videos, work on graphics, shoot videos and edit them, or want to play high-end games? Once you know your primary usage, look for the factors that will affect it. For example, if you want to shoot and edit videos, look for a OnePlus mobile phone with a large display along with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. If you need one for gaming, look for a phone with high processor speed, excellent RAM and storage. However, if you need one for binge-watching, choose one with a strong battery. Decide your budget. It is important to fix a budget to narrow down your search. Check the ratings and reviews on Amazon before finally deciding to purchase a particular model. September 2022 price list of OnePlus mobile phones with large display

Product Actual Price Discounted Price OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G ₹ 19,999 ₹ 18,999 OnePlus Nord 2T 5G ₹ 33,999 ₹ 33,999 OnePlus 10R 5G ₹ 42,999 ₹ 36,999 OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G ₹ 24,998 ₹ 24,998 OnePlus 10T 5G ₹ 54,999 ₹ 54,999 OnePlus 10 Pro 5G ₹ 71,999 ₹ 66,999 OnePlus Nord N20 SE ₹ 24,999 Rs 15,840

