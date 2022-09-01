OnePlus phones in India: A buyer's guide

OnePlus is a sought-after brand among smartphones in India.

OnePlus is a smartphone manufacturer in Shenzhen, China, which provides high-quality devices and models. There is no doubt that the brand's devices are super smooth, well-fitting, and come in finished metal bodies. OnePlus phones also provide a more rapid user experience. In 2014, OnePlus released its first smartphone, the OnePlus One. The phone was launched in India in collaboration with Amazon India. Since then, Amazon remained the company's preferred sales partner for all of its smartphones. OnePlus smartphones are said to be one of the fastest phones in India, with excellent multitasking capabilities. OnePlus is more popular among photo enthusiasts due to its superior camera specifications. Even after years of use, the battery life of this brand's smartphones lasts the entire day. This guide contains a list of the best OnePlus phones in India. 1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 LITE 5G The very first smartphone is the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. This smartphone comes with nine sensors for monitoring real-time temperature and protecting the battery. It has a 64MP main camera with EIS; 2MP depth lens and 2MP macro lens; and a 16MP front camera. It comes at a price of ₹18,999. Specifications: Display: 6.59 Inch LCD (2412x1080) OS: OxygenOS Battery: 5000 mAh (Li-Ion) with 33W SuperVOOC Ram: 6 GB Storage: 256 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Colour: Blue, Black Dimension: 7.6 x 0.9 x 16.4 cm; 195 grams Camera: Main Camera (64MP), Depth Lens (2MP), Macro Lens (2MP), Front (16MP Sony IMX471)

Pros Cons Good design Not water resistant Decent Performance No Headphone Jack Clean UI Pointless Monochrome Sensor

2. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is everything you could ask for from a mid-range smartphone. It comes at a price of ₹28,999. This phone offers additional benefits such as dual stereo speakers + AI haptics and 120% faster charging than the original Nord. Specifications: Display: 6.43 Inches LCD (2400x1080) OS: OxygenOS Battery: 4500 mAh (Li-Ion) with 80W SuperVOOC Ram: 8 GB Storage: 128 GB Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 1300 Colour: Black Dimension: 7.3 x 0.8 x 15.9 cm; 190 Grams Camera: Main Camera (50MP), Ultrawide (8MP), Macro Lens (2MP), Front (32MP Sony IMX471)

Pros Cons Good camera Plastic frame Superfast charging Only 90Hz screen refresh rate In-display fingerprint No SD card slot

3. OnePlus 10T The OnePlus 10T 5G comes at a price of ₹49,999 (8GB RAM, 128GB storage). Its features include a fingerprint scanner, image sharpener, screen colour mode, and dark mode are some of the additional features it offers. The adapter, phone case, SIM tray ejector and USB cable all come with the smartphone in the box. Specifications: Display: 6.7 inches LCD (2412x1080) OS: OxygenOS Battery: 4800 mAh (Li-Ion) with 150W SuperVOOC Ram: 8 GB Storage: 128 GB SSD Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform Colour: Green, Black Dimension: 7.5 x 0.9 x 16.3 cm; 204 Grams Camera: Main Camera (50MP), Ultrawide (8MP), Macro Lens (2MP), Front (16MP)

Pros Cons Supreme performance The camera hardware is not good 150W super fast charging No alert slider Clean software

4. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G comes at a price of ₹24,999. It has triple card slots and a headphone jack. The adapter, phone case, SIM tray ejector and a USB cable come with the smartphone in the box. Its camera setup comprises a 64MP main sensor, 119° wide-angle and a 16MP front camera. Specifications: Display: 6.43 inches OS: OxygenOS Battery: 4500 mAh (Li-Ion) with 65W SuperVOOC Ram: 8 GB Storage: 128 GB Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 900 Colour: Blue, Gray Dimension: 7.3 x 0.8 x 16.1 cm; 173 Grams Camera: Main Camera (64MP), Front (16MP Sony IMX471)

Pros Cons Good design Cameras are not the best Decent performance Not good for mobile gamers Clean UI

5. OnePlus 10R The OnePlus 10R comes at a price of ₹34,999 for the 8GB ram and 128GB storage variant. A fingerprint scanner, high boost gaming engine, and Dark Mode are some of the additional features it offers. An adapter, phone case, SIM tray ejector and USB cable come with the smartphone in the box. Specifications: Display: 6.7 Inches LCD (2400x1080) OS: OxygenOS Battery: 5000 mAh (Li-Ion) with 80W SuperVOOC Ram: 8 GB Storage: 128 GB Processor: MTK D8100 Max Colour: Green, Black Dimension: 7.6 x 0.8 x 16.3 cm; 190 Grams Camera: Main Camera (50MP), Macro Lens (2MP), Front (16MP)

Pros Cons Fast processor Average selfie camera Super fast charging No 3.5 mm headphone jack Great RAM & ROM No IP Rating

6. OnePlus 10 Pro The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G comes at a price of ₹66,999 (8GB RAM, 128GB storage). Video colour enhancer, fingerprint scanner, and Dark Mode are some of the additional features it offers. An adapter, phone case, SIM tray ejector and a USB cable come with the smartphone in the box. Specifications: Display: 6.7 Inches LCD (3216x1440) OS: OxygenOS Battery: 5000 mAh (Li-Ion) with 80W SuperVOOC Ram: 12 GB Storage: 256 GB Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Colour: Emerald, Black Dimension: 7.5 x 0.9 x 16.3 cm; 204 Grams Camera: Main Camera (48MP), Ultrawide (8MP), Telephoto Lens (8MP), Front (32MP)

Pros Cons Superb display visuals Secondary cameras are not great Great battery life No IP rating in India Thermal performance Hasselblad branded camera setup

7. OnePlus 9 Pro The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G lets you take your best shot, as its camera setup is very impressive. Its rear quad camera setup – 48 MP main camera, 50 MP ultra wide-angle camera with a sensor size of 1/1.56'', 8 MP Telephoto Lens, and 2 MP monochrome lens – has been co-developed by Hasselblad. It comes at a price of ₹54,999 (12GB RAM, 256GB storage). Some of its other features include a fingerprint scanner, vibrant colour effect, motion graphics, and Dark Mode. An adapter, phone case, SIM tray ejector and a USB cable come with the smartphone in the box. Specifications: Display: 6.7 Inches AMOLED Display OS: OxygenOS Battery: 4500 mAh (Li-Ion) with 120W SuperVOOC Ram: 12 GB Storage: 256 GB SSD Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Processor with Adreno 660 GPU Colour: Green, Black, Blue Dimension: 16.3 x 0.9 x 7.4 cm; 196 Grams Camera: Main Camera (48MP), Ultrawide (50MP), Telephoto Lens (8MP), Front (16MP)

Pros Cons Great display performance Outdated front camera Fast charging Battery backup is worse than previous models Powerful loudspeakers

Price of Best OnePlus phones at a glance:

Product Price OnePlus Nord CE 2 LITE 5G ₹ 18,999 OnePlus Nord 2T 5G ₹ 28,999 OnePlus 10T ₹ 49,999 OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G ₹ 24,999 OnePlus 10R ₹ 34,999 OnePlus 10 pro ₹ 66,999 OnePlus 9 Pro ₹ 54,999

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OnePlus Nord CE 2 LITE 5G 6.59 inches LCD (2412x1080) 5000 mAh battery 256 GB Storage OnePlus Nord 2T 5G 6.43 Inches LCD (2400 X 1080) 4500 mAh battery 128 GB Storage OnePlus 10T 6.7 inches (2412x1080) 4800 mAh battery 128 GB Storage OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G 6.43 Inches (2400 X 1080) 4500 mAh battery 128 GB Storage OnePlus 10R 6.7 inches LCD (2400x1080) 5000 mAh battery 128 GB Storage OnePlus 10 pro 6.7 Inches (3216 X 1080) 5000 mAh battery 256 GB Storage OnePlus 9 Pro 6.7 inches AMOLED Display 4500 mAh battery 256 GB Storage

Best value for money The OnePlus 10 Pro is among the best value-for-money products at Rs. 66,999. Being one of the most expensive OnePlus Phones in India, this phone has been rated as the best for its value. This smartphone is considered one of the best products for photography, as it offers long exposure mode, 150° wide-angle mode, dual-view video, movie mode, Xpan mode, filters, super stable, video nightscape, video HDR, video portrait, focus tracking, and timelapse. It has a compact 6.7-inch display, 120 Hz QHD+ Fluid AMOLED with LTPO, resolution of 3216 x 1at0 and an aspect ratio: of 20:9 at this price. It has a stunning and sleek design. Best overall product The OnePlus Nord 2T is among the best OnePlus phones in India and is available at ₹28,999. With its compact 6.43 inches, 90 Hz AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5, resolution of 2400 X 1080 pixels and HDR 10+ Certified, it is the best OnePlus phone in India at this price. It has a stunning and sleek design. It has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. It also has AI Scene Enhancement, in-built filters and an ambient display. How to find the best OnePlus phones in india? With so many options available for every budget, selecting the ideal phone can be difficult. Two factors must be considered when choosing a smartphone: your needs and your budget. Plan ahead of time before narrowing down your OnePlus phone options. You can't keep changing smartphones every couple of years. The first step in selecting the right phone is clearly understanding the features you require. Every phone has advantages and disadvantages, so selecting one that meets your needs and fits within your budget is critical. When looking for the best OnePlus phones in India, consider the processor, camera, battery, operating system, RAM, storage, display, and ports.