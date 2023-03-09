Buyer guide: Top 7 fibre optics routers to consider

The ASUS AX3000 Dual Band WiFi 6 (802.11ax) Router has Next-Gen Wi-Fi Standard-Supporting 160MHz bandwidth and the newest Wi-Fi standard, 802.11AX (Wi-Fi 6), for increased capacity and effectiveness. It offers 1024-QAM and 160 MHz bandwidth with RT-AX3000. The networking speed is 3000 Mbps in total, 574 Mbps on the 2.4GHz band, and 2402 Mbps on the 5GHz band.

A router that is particularly designed to handle fiber Internet is known as a fiber router, sometimes known as a fiber optic router. Fiber uses an optical fiber line to transmit infrared light pulses to provide a very fast Internet connection. How can a fiber optic router deliver higher speeds and what precisely is it? A router for fiber optic is equipped with certain functionality to make use of your ISP's FTTH (Fiber-To-The-Home) fiber optic networks' blisteringly high speeds. Your router or modem connects to an optical network terminal (ONT), which transforms the fiber optic impulses into Ethernet, rather than to the fiber optic cable directly. We have a full guide below of which product is good to go.

The TP-Link Archer C80 AC1900 Dual Band Wireless Router has 1300 Mbps on the 5 GHz frequency and 600 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band for 802.11ac Wave2 Wi-Fi. Data is sent and received on three streams in perfect sync with your 33 clients thanks to 33 MIMO technologies. Increased Wi-Fi Coverage-Beam forming technology creates a wireless connection that is incredibly efficient.

The Netgear Nighthawk AX12 12-Stream WiFi 6 Router (RAX200) has Fast WIFI 6 Performance with AX11000 speed (Tri-band up to 1. 2 + 4. 8 + 4. 8 Gbps) and provides wireless coverage for large households; it has 12 Simultaneous Streams that Increases capacity so that more devices may access WiFi at once. It supports 5G Ethernet connections, connecting PCs, gaming consoles, streaming devices, and other adjacent wired devices; bursting with cutting-edge technologies (64-bit). It has an 8 GHz quad-core processor, eight amplified antennas, beam forming+, mu-mimo, dynamic QoS, smart connect, ofdma, Alexa voice commands, and more were all included in its design.

The ASUS RT-AX86U PRO AX5700 Dual Band WiFi 6 Gaming Router comes with 160 MHz channels for improved efficiency and throughput, and the High-Efficiency WiFi 6-Ultrafast and WiFi 6 dual-band router raises speed to 5700 Mbps. With only a swipe on the ASUS Router app, the mobile game mode can reduce lag and latency for mobile gaming.

The ASUS ZenWiFi AX (XT8) router eliminates WiFi Dead Zones for your home's tri-band mesh WiFi system, which uses innovative antenna placement to give powerful WiFi to every room, and has a total wireless speed of 6600Mbps. The ZenWiFi AX next-generation Wi-Fi technology offers quicker, more reliable, and more effective transmission even when numerous devices are sending data at once.

The TP-Link Deco S7 (1-Pack) AC1900 Whole Mesh Wi-Fi System Smart Router comes with combined speeds of up to 1900 Mbps (600 Mbps on 2.4 GHz and 1300 Mbps on 5 GHz) and 33 MU-MIMO technology, enjoy binge-watching your favorite shows in 4K. Connect 100 or more devices Deco provides lag-free connectivity for more than 100 devices while handling traffic from even the busiest of networks.

The TP-Link Archer AX73 AX5400 Dual Band Gigabit 1000 Mbps 6 Router come with 5400 Mbps WiFi for quicker surfing, streaming, and downloading all at once with gigabit WiFi for 8K streaming; Wi-Fi with Full Features 6 that uses a top structure on the 5 GHz band called 4T4R and HE160 to provide a 4.8 Gbps ultra-fast connection. 200+ Devices to Connect Supports MU-MIMO and OFDMA to lessen traffic and triple the typical throughput; Broad Coverage is Ensured via Beam forming and Six Antennas.

Best overall product

The TP-Link Archer AX73 AX5400 Dual Band Gigabit 1000 Mbps 6 Router come with 200 gadgets that must fit within a 100-110 foot range. An excellent range considering how reasonably priced the router is. TP-One Mesh Link's technology, which enables you to join Mesh satellites to extend the network effortlessly, can help you increase that. This router includes some great Wi-Fi technology, which is one of the reasons it can connect to so many different devices. It has Beamforming, MU-MIMO, and OFDMA work together to improve how the AX73 communicates with various network nodes. It's clever stuff. With QoS, you may give any of those many devices on the network a higher priority. Choose a few that you wish to prioritize using the TP-Link Tether app, and they will receive some more power. The TP-Link lifetime warranty is another option. Knowing that you will have warranty protection for as long as you possess this router is always a plus. Overall the TP-Link Archer AX73 is a good and valuable product.

Best value for money

This ASUS ZenWiFi AX (XT8) router network's satellites each have an 80-foot range, and you can link up to nine of them together. This implies that you might, in theory, have a 720-foot range on this network. What a great method to make the most of your fiber broadband! Additionally, the Mesh network is extremely fast. We can obtain 836.45 Mbps when testing the download speed from 5 feet away from the router. And we discovered that it can maintain a respectable performance even when you add a few satellite nodes that are located far away. It has so many more features. AiProtection Pro and the normal ASUS two-year guarantee are included (a neat bundle of parental controls to keep the kids safe and antivirus technology to reduce the risk of malware). As you may think, it will cost you a few pence, especially if you want to install a lot of satellite nodes. The system's smallest drawback, if there is one. Overall, having fast fiber broadband and a large house or place of business is fantastic and worth every penny.

How to find the perfect fiber optic router?

Although a router for fiber optic internet comes in a wide range of price ranges, it may be challenging to find the finest router for your home or workplace while staying within your budget. The cost of high-performing routers is affordable and won't break the bank. Even though routers regularly go on sale, we have picked models with low MSRPs (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices) rather than low sale prices, making them ideal picks even without a discount. Additionally, our suggestions aren't necessarily the most affordable options. It is the top product available for the price. Check to determine whether it has the qualities you are looking for. You must compare the prices of the items you've previously evaluated to locate the affordable purchase.