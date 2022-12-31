Buyers guide for wireless earphones available on amazon

Summary:
A good pair of earphones is a basic necessity nowadays, and many options are available on Amazon. This simple guide will help you to choose the right brand and the right model of earphones so that it fits your requirement list. These earphones have been selected from a long list after considering the drivers, colours, features and price range of all the products available on amazon. The wireless feature was introduced almost a decade ago, and now many companies claim to be selling the best product, but the sound quality of all the products is different; hence this guide is created for users who want to enjoy premium quality music experience.
Product details
1. Sony WF-1000XM3
Sony has been the leader in music devices for many years, and the sound quality of its products is unmatchable. This truly wireless earphone is loaded with features like active noise cancellation, in-built alexa voice control, location recogniser, voice control, location detection, quick action mode and a clear mic. Its design is so premium looking and in a matte finish that it beats many expensive earphones in terms of look. The volume control on the earphone is very easy to use and swift in response.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Have a good battery life.
|Only 2 colour options are available.
|Touch controls are responsive
2. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
These earphones are one of the least expensive premium earphones on the list and give a good experience for this price range. The company claims to provide a 99% noise cancellation experience for the earphones. It has a 2-way speaker with an 11 mm woofer and AKG sound technology. Its 360-sound technology provides a theatre-like experience to the user on every use. The earphones have IPX-7 water resistance, which makes them best for workout use. As an additional benefit, Samsung mobile users can easily use this device while switching between multiple phones.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|The design is minimalistic and vibrant.
|Battery life could be better.
|Water-resistant.
|11mm woofers for the best sound experience
3. Realme Buds Q2
The Realme Buds Q2 are an innovative set of earphones that give a good battery life with its 480mah battery. These earphones come with active noise cancellation with up to 25dB, and they come in black and white. It has the latest Bluetooth drivers, i.e. Bluetooth 5.2 and a 10 mm bass boost woofer. These are IP5 water-resistant and have a type C charging port for multi-source charging.
Specification
|Pros
|Cons
|Transparency mode works great while calling
|Body is a bit delicate.
|Fast charge available with Type C charging point
|Touch might be unresponsive sometimes
|10mm Bass boost drivers.
4. Bose Quietcomfort
The Bose Quiecomfort has an adjustable noise cancellation feature that allows you to choose the right setting in a specific environment. It has an active voice recognition feature that cancels out many background noises while on a call. They have a Type C USB charging point that can be charged by any mobile charger. It has touch controls for music playback and calls.
Specification
|Pros
|Cons
|Multiple Noise cancellation settings for different environments.
|Battery life is lesser in comparison to others.
|Active Voice recognition feature for better calling experience.
|Higher price than other earphones in this segment.
5. Skullcandy Sesh Evo
Skullcandy Sesh Evo is available in multiple vibrant colors on amazon and is loaded with essential features that makes it a great buy for TWS earphone users. It has a solo bud technology through which a user can use even one earbud at a time if required. It has responsive touch controls for music playback and calls. It has a IP55 sweat, water and dust resistance. It has a total playback time of about 24 hours with case and a rapid charge feature for better charging experience. It is also associated with Tile technology for earbud searching.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Battery life is good with the Rapid charging feature.
|Earphones are very lightweight that makes them prone to damage.
|Price is very reasonable for a product with these features.
|Available in many color options.
6. Realme buds Air 3
These earphones are loaded with features and are very affordable for users with a smaller budget. They have bluetooth 5.2 which gives the users the ability to choose between multiple devices while music playback. It has a 30-hour playback with just 1 hour of total charge time due to the fast-charging feature. It supports Google Fast pair and has 10mm Bass booster drivers. They provide active noise cancellation with up to 42dB of noise cancellation. It has a dual AI mic and 88ms super low latency for non-stop gaming support.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|10 mm Dynamic bass Booster.
|Ear design might not be comfortable to everyone.
|30-hour Battery life with fast charging.
|Dual Wind Design for extra comfort.
7. OnePlus Nord Buds
This is a unique set of earbuds from OnePlus which have a lot of premium features at a very attractive price range. These Earbuds have Sound master Equalizers, 30-hour total battery with case, IP55 Dust and water resistance. It has wind resistant voice technology for better calling experience. It has 12.4mm titanium dynamic sound drivers for a bass boost. It also has a 4 mic AI design for optimum calling output. It also supports ultra-fast charging with about 5 hours of playback on a 10 minutes charge.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|1namic bass Booster.2.4 mm Dy
|Colors might not be attractive to everyone
|30-hour Battery life with ultra-fast charging.
|IP 55 water resistant.
8. Sony WF- C500 Earbuds
This earphone has gained popularity this year because of its minimalistic design and premium look. It has 20 hours playback time on a single charge and a 10-minute fast charge for a single day use. It has IPX4 water and sweat resistance. It contains the famous Digital Sound Enhancement Engine which provides a great music listening experience. It also has 360 reality audios for an ultra-immersive experience. It also provides easy touch operations with Sony touch connect.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|20-hours of playback time with one charge.
|They cost a bit more than other earphones with similar features.
|Provides an immersive experience.
|PX 4 water and sweat resistant.
9. Apple AirPods (2nd generation)
These are one of the first TWS earphones that were launched in the market and this 2nd generation is back with a better sound output. The Apple Airpods are simple, reliable and easy to use earphones with great sound quality. It supports Siri voice assistant and multiple functions related to that. It contains the H1 chip for better sound quality and uninterrupted music experience.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Siri voice assistant supported.
|Only compatible with Apple devices.
|Ergonomic design.
10. OnePlus Buds Z2
These earbuds are perfect for the first time TWS users as they have all the essential features necessary for a complete TWS experience. They have an amazing 38 hours of playback time with one charge which is the highest in this list. It contains up to 40dB noise cancellation. It has Dolby Atmos support and a 94ms Low latency with the premium drivers. It contains bluetooth 5.2 with a 3-mic setup. It contains 11 mm Bass boost drivers with IP55 sweat and water resistance.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|38 hours of playback time on a single charge.
|Does not have a lot of color options.
|11mm bass booster drivers.
|IP55 water and sweat resistant
3 best features
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Sony WF-1000 XM3
|Quick Attention Feature
|32-hour battery Life
|Active noise Cancellation
|Samsung galaxy Buds pro
|2-way speaker
|IPX7 water resistance
|99% noise cancellation
|Realme Buds Q2
|IPX5 water resistance
|up to 25 dB noise cancellation
|Supports bluetooth 5.2
|Bose QuietComfort
|12 hours of playback time
|IPX4 water resistance
|Multiple noise cancellation settings
|Skullcandy Sesh EVo
|IP55 water and dust resistant
|Solo Bud technology
|24 hours of playback time
|Realme Buds Air 3
|Dual AI Mic
|Smart Wear Detection
|10 mm Bass boosters
|OnePlus Nord Buds
|30 hours of playback time
|12.4 mm dynamic drivers
|4 mic AI system
|Sony WF C-500
|DSEE feature
|IPX4 water resistance
|20 hours of playback time
|Apple AirPods
|H1 chip technology
|Siri support
|ergonomic design
|OnePlus Busds Z2
|40 dB noise cancellation
|38 hours playback time
|94 ms low latency
Better value for money
If we compare the above-mentioned earphones, then it is clear that OnePlus Nord Buds are the best value for money earphones available on amazon. They have the basic features like 30 hours of playback time and also a premium feel as it has 12.4mm titanium drivers. Also, the people who use earphones for calling purposes can make good use of its 4AI mic setup.
Best overall product
When it comes to the best overall product, there is no doubt that OnePlus Z2 comes out to be on top in this competition. These earphones not only have amazing features like 94ms low latency, and 40dB noise cancellation but also comes with a 38 hours playback time in one charge. Also, this product is at a very reasonable price considering the features that it provides.
How to find the perfect wireless earphones on Amazon?
Finding the best pair of earphones can be difficult if a person does not have proper knowledge of the options available in the market. In this quick guide, we have compared the biggest earphone brands for you so that you can make a decision based on the drivers, battery life, design, noise cancellation, water resistance and other such features of all these brands. If you want to have a premium experience and can spend more on the earphones then you can go for the Sony WF-1000 XM3. A more budget friendly option is the OnePlus nord buds and an overall design of Realme Buds Air 3 is very subtle for minimalistic users.
Price list of all products
|S.no
|Product
|Price
|1.
|Sony WF-1000 XM3
|Rs. 10,990
|2.
|Samsung galaxy Buds pro
|Rs. 8,490
|3.
|Realme Buds Q2
|Rs. 3,490
|4.
|Bose QuietComfort
|Rs. 21,499
|5.
|Skullcandy Sesh EVo
|Rs. 4,499
|6.
|Realme Buds Air 3
|Rs. 3,999
|7.
|OnePlus Nord Buds
|Rs. 2,499
|8.
|Sony WF C-500
|Rs. 4,999
|9.
|Apple AirPods
|Rs. 11,999
|10.
|OnePlus Busds Z2
|Rs. 4,799
“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.”
Yes, the sound drivers of an earphones determine the quality of the sound output that it will give and that is why it is compared for all the devices in this guide.
According to the above-mentioned list, OnePlus Nord earphones are the most budget friendly earphones with all the basic features needed for beginners.
No, this feature is not available in all the earphones and it is very useful for people who want to multitask while talking to someone on the phone. Skullcandy Sesh Evo provides the Single bud usability to the users.
The OnePlus Buds Z2 provides a 38 hours of playback time on a single charge and it comes with other amazing features as well that makes it the best buy from the above list.
All the earphones listed above are available on Amazon India website and the links for the same are also provided to the readers for a direct purchase with the quality assurance of Amazon.