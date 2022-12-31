Buyers guide for wireless earphones available on amazon By Affiliate Desk

Published on Dec 31, 2022





Summary: In this article, we will compare the top 10 wireless earphones available on amazon that will help buyers choose the right fit for them.

Best wireless earphones for you

A good pair of earphones is a basic necessity nowadays, and many options are available on Amazon. This simple guide will help you to choose the right brand and the right model of earphones so that it fits your requirement list. These earphones have been selected from a long list after considering the drivers, colours, features and price range of all the products available on amazon. The wireless feature was introduced almost a decade ago, and now many companies claim to be selling the best product, but the sound quality of all the products is different; hence this guide is created for users who want to enjoy premium quality music experience. Product details 1. Sony WF-1000XM3 Sony has been the leader in music devices for many years, and the sound quality of its products is unmatchable. This truly wireless earphone is loaded with features like active noise cancellation, in-built alexa voice control, location recogniser, voice control, location detection, quick action mode and a clear mic. Its design is so premium looking and in a matte finish that it beats many expensive earphones in terms of look. The volume control on the earphone is very easy to use and swift in response. Specifications Supports Bluetooth version 5.0.

32-hour battery life with case.

Quick attention feature with volume control.

Touch controls for volume, voice assistant and calls.

Active noise cancellation.

Pros Cons Have a good battery life. Only 2 colour options are available. Touch controls are responsive

2. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro These earphones are one of the least expensive premium earphones on the list and give a good experience for this price range. The company claims to provide a 99% noise cancellation experience for the earphones. It has a 2-way speaker with an 11 mm woofer and AKG sound technology. Its 360-sound technology provides a theatre-like experience to the user on every use. The earphones have IPX-7 water resistance, which makes them best for workout use. As an additional benefit, Samsung mobile users can easily use this device while switching between multiple phones. Specifications 2-way speakers with 6.5 mm tweeters and 11 mm woofers.

Touch music control for songs and calls.

IPX7 water resistance.

99% Noise Cancellation if the correct earbuds are used for sound.

Auto switch from ANC to Ambient sound while voice detection.

28 hours battery life.

Pros Cons The design is minimalistic and vibrant. Battery life could be better. Water-resistant. 11mm woofers for the best sound experience

3. Realme Buds Q2 The Realme Buds Q2 are an innovative set of earphones that give a good battery life with its 480mah battery. These earphones come with active noise cancellation with up to 25dB, and they come in black and white. It has the latest Bluetooth drivers, i.e. Bluetooth 5.2 and a 10 mm bass boost woofer. These are IP5 water-resistant and have a type C charging port for multi-source charging. Specification Transparency mode for a better calling experience.

IPX 5 water resistant.

Noise cancellation up to 25dB.

Provides a 28-hour battery life.

Dual Channel transmission with intelligent touch controls.

Supports Bluetooth version 5.2.

Pros Cons Transparency mode works great while calling Body is a bit delicate. Fast charge available with Type C charging point Touch might be unresponsive sometimes 10mm Bass boost drivers.

4. Bose Quietcomfort The Bose Quiecomfort has an adjustable noise cancellation feature that allows you to choose the right setting in a specific environment. It has an active voice recognition feature that cancels out many background noises while on a call. They have a Type C USB charging point that can be charged by any mobile charger. It has touch controls for music playback and calls. Specification 12 hours of playback time when kept in case while not using.

IPX 4 water resistant.

Multiple noise cancellation settings.

Comes with 3 different sizes of earbud tips.

Pros Cons Multiple Noise cancellation settings for different environments. Battery life is lesser in comparison to others. Active Voice recognition feature for better calling experience. Higher price than other earphones in this segment.

5. Skullcandy Sesh Evo Skullcandy Sesh Evo is available in multiple vibrant colors on amazon and is loaded with essential features that makes it a great buy for TWS earphone users. It has a solo bud technology through which a user can use even one earbud at a time if required. It has responsive touch controls for music playback and calls. It has a IP55 sweat, water and dust resistance. It has a total playback time of about 24 hours with case and a rapid charge feature for better charging experience. It is also associated with Tile technology for earbud searching. Specifications IP55 water, sweat and dust resistant.

Touch controls for music and calls.

24 hours playback time with Rapid charging.

Solo Bud technology.

Tile technology for finding earbuds.

Pros Cons Battery life is good with the Rapid charging feature. Earphones are very lightweight that makes them prone to damage. Price is very reasonable for a product with these features. Available in many color options.

6. Realme buds Air 3 These earphones are loaded with features and are very affordable for users with a smaller budget. They have bluetooth 5.2 which gives the users the ability to choose between multiple devices while music playback. It has a 30-hour playback with just 1 hour of total charge time due to the fast-charging feature. It supports Google Fast pair and has 10mm Bass booster drivers. They provide active noise cancellation with up to 42dB of noise cancellation. It has a dual AI mic and 88ms super low latency for non-stop gaming support. Specifications Smart Wear detection and touch controls.

Dual Device connectivity.

30 hours battery life with fast charging.

Dual AI mic.

IPX5 water resistant.

10mm dynamic bass boosters.

Pros Cons 10 mm Dynamic bass Booster. Ear design might not be comfortable to everyone. 30-hour Battery life with fast charging. Dual Wind Design for extra comfort.

7. OnePlus Nord Buds This is a unique set of earbuds from OnePlus which have a lot of premium features at a very attractive price range. These Earbuds have Sound master Equalizers, 30-hour total battery with case, IP55 Dust and water resistance. It has wind resistant voice technology for better calling experience. It has 12.4mm titanium dynamic sound drivers for a bass boost. It also has a 4 mic AI design for optimum calling output. It also supports ultra-fast charging with about 5 hours of playback on a 10 minutes charge. Specifications IP55 water, dust and sweat resistant.

30-hours playback with case and Ultra-Fast charging technology.

4 mic AI system.

12.4mm titanium sound drivers.

3 design packaging by OnePlus.

Pros Cons 1namic bass Booster.2.4 mm Dy Colors might not be attractive to everyone 30-hour Battery life with ultra-fast charging. IP 55 water resistant.

8. Sony WF- C500 Earbuds This earphone has gained popularity this year because of its minimalistic design and premium look. It has 20 hours playback time on a single charge and a 10-minute fast charge for a single day use. It has IPX4 water and sweat resistance. It contains the famous Digital Sound Enhancement Engine which provides a great music listening experience. It also has 360 reality audios for an ultra-immersive experience. It also provides easy touch operations with Sony touch connect. Specifications Smaller size for better comfort while using.

IPX4 water and sweat resistance.

20-hour playback with fast charging.

360 reality audio and DSEE feature.

Easy button operation and ideal for multitasking.

Pros Cons 20-hours of playback time with one charge. They cost a bit more than other earphones with similar features. Provides an immersive experience. PX 4 water and sweat resistant.

9. Apple AirPods (2nd generation) These are one of the first TWS earphones that were launched in the market and this 2nd generation is back with a better sound output. The Apple Airpods are simple, reliable and easy to use earphones with great sound quality. It supports Siri voice assistant and multiple functions related to that. It contains the H1 chip for better sound quality and uninterrupted music experience. Specifications H1 chip for great sound quality.

Ergonomic design for a better ear fit.

Supports Siri voice assistant.

Chargeable through Apple Lightning connector.

Pros Cons Siri voice assistant supported. Only compatible with Apple devices. Ergonomic design.

10. OnePlus Buds Z2 These earbuds are perfect for the first time TWS users as they have all the essential features necessary for a complete TWS experience. They have an amazing 38 hours of playback time with one charge which is the highest in this list. It contains up to 40dB noise cancellation. It has Dolby Atmos support and a 94ms Low latency with the premium drivers. It contains bluetooth 5.2 with a 3-mic setup. It contains 11 mm Bass boost drivers with IP55 sweat and water resistance. Specifications 40dB Noise cancellation.

Flash charge with 5-hour playback in just 10 minutes charging.

38 hours of total playback time.

3 mic setup.

Dolby Atmos support.

IP 55 water and sweat resistant.

94ms low latency.

Bluetooth 5.2.

11 mm Bass drivers.

Pros Cons 38 hours of playback time on a single charge. Does not have a lot of color options. 11mm bass booster drivers. IP55 water and sweat resistant

3 best features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Sony WF-1000 XM3 Quick Attention Feature 32-hour battery Life Active noise Cancellation Samsung galaxy Buds pro 2-way speaker IPX7 water resistance 99% noise cancellation Realme Buds Q2 IPX5 water resistance up to 25 dB noise cancellation Supports bluetooth 5.2 Bose QuietComfort 12 hours of playback time IPX4 water resistance Multiple noise cancellation settings Skullcandy Sesh EVo IP55 water and dust resistant Solo Bud technology 24 hours of playback time Realme Buds Air 3 Dual AI Mic Smart Wear Detection 10 mm Bass boosters OnePlus Nord Buds 30 hours of playback time 12.4 mm dynamic drivers 4 mic AI system Sony WF C-500 DSEE feature IPX4 water resistance 20 hours of playback time Apple AirPods H1 chip technology Siri support ergonomic design OnePlus Busds Z2 40 dB noise cancellation 38 hours playback time 94 ms low latency

Better value for money If we compare the above-mentioned earphones, then it is clear that OnePlus Nord Buds are the best value for money earphones available on amazon. They have the basic features like 30 hours of playback time and also a premium feel as it has 12.4mm titanium drivers. Also, the people who use earphones for calling purposes can make good use of its 4AI mic setup. Best overall product When it comes to the best overall product, there is no doubt that OnePlus Z2 comes out to be on top in this competition. These earphones not only have amazing features like 94ms low latency, and 40dB noise cancellation but also comes with a 38 hours playback time in one charge. Also, this product is at a very reasonable price considering the features that it provides. How to find the perfect wireless earphones on Amazon? Finding the best pair of earphones can be difficult if a person does not have proper knowledge of the options available in the market. In this quick guide, we have compared the biggest earphone brands for you so that you can make a decision based on the drivers, battery life, design, noise cancellation, water resistance and other such features of all these brands. If you want to have a premium experience and can spend more on the earphones then you can go for the Sony WF-1000 XM3. A more budget friendly option is the OnePlus nord buds and an overall design of Realme Buds Air 3 is very subtle for minimalistic users. Price list of all products

S.no Product Price 1. Sony WF-1000 XM3 Rs. 10,990 2. Samsung galaxy Buds pro Rs. 8,490 3. Realme Buds Q2 Rs. 3,490 4. Bose QuietComfort Rs. 21,499 5. Skullcandy Sesh EVo Rs. 4,499 6. Realme Buds Air 3 Rs. 3,999 7. OnePlus Nord Buds Rs. 2,499 8. Sony WF C-500 Rs. 4,999 9. Apple AirPods Rs. 11,999 10. OnePlus Busds Z2 Rs. 4,799

