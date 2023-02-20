Buying guide: 4 best iPhone OTG pen drives

These pen drives are portable storage devices and very useful.

An OTG (On-The-Go) pen drive is a portable storage device that can be connected to an iPhone using the device's lightning port, enabling data transfer between the two devices. With the increasing need for more storage space on iPhones, especially those without expandable storage options, OTG pen drives have become an increasingly popular solution. In this article, we will explore the 4 best iPhone OTG pen drives available in the market today, highlighting their key features, performance, and compatibility with various iPhone models. Whether you're looking to transfer photos, videos, music, or other files, this guide will help you choose the best OTG pen drive for your iPhone needs. 1. SanDisk 256 GB USB 3.0 iXpand The SanDisk 256 GB USB 3.0 iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is an ideal solution for those looking for a high-quality and versatile storage device. The all-metal casing provides a sleek and durable design, with both Lightning and USB Type-C connectors, making it compatible with a range of devices, including iPhone, iPad Pro, MAC Devices, Type-C Android Phones & Other Devices. Thanks to the seamless data transfer capabilities, you can easily free up space on your iPhone and move content between devices. The auto-backup feature ensures that your important files are always safe, and password protection keeps your files secure. The dual-purpose swivel design provides extra protection for the connectors, making this an ideal option for those on the go. Overall, the SanDisk 256 GB USB 3.0 iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is a great investment for anyone looking for a reliable and high-performance storage solution. Specifications: Brand: Sandisk Product Dimension: ‎‎5 x 1.55 x 0.86 cm Colour: Black Special Features: Read Speed 90 Megabytes Per Second

Pros Cons Durable Transfer speed is a little slow Easy to Use

2. Kulkr 4 in 1 OTG Pendrive The Kulkr 4 in 1 OTG Pendrive 64GB Metal Body 4 Ports USB Drive 3.0, Type C, Lightning, Micro USB Pen Drive is a multifunctional storage device compatible with all devices. Its four ports, including a flash connector for iOS, micro USB for Android phones and cameras, USB 3.0 for computers/Mac, and Type-C for MacBook Pro and other Type-C devices, make it a versatile storage solution. This OTG pendrive provides a convenient way to transfer photos and videos between your iPhone, Android phone, and computer without the need for cables or iCloud, freeing up memory on your mobile devices. Its high-quality metal body, Mfi-certified connector, and stable app software support Touch ID/Passcode encryption and independent passcode on files for data protection. This flash drive also features automatic photo and video backup, allowing you to capture every moment of your life. Additionally, you can watch movies or listen to music directly from the flash drive, supporting most video and audio formats. Specifications: Brand: Kulkr Product Dimensions:‎13.5 x 9.7 x 1.7 cm Colour: Silver Special Feature: Multifunctional 4 IN 1 Flash Drive

Pros Cons Works on Multiple device Capacity

3. Verilux Flash Drive 64GB 4 in 1 The Verilux 4 in 1 Flash Drive is a versatile and portable device that combines Light-ning, Micro USB, USB A, and Type-C interfaces into one compact design. With 64GB of storage capacity, it allows you to transfer and store files between various devices, making it an efficient and convenient tool for personal and professional use. The pen drive is made of frosted aluminium metal and has a premium, durable, and stylish texture. The added loop on the flash drive makes it easy to carry around and attach to keychains or hooks. The device is widely compatible with iOS 8 and above and Android systems and can be used with the "Y DISK" app from the App Store on iPhone and iPad. Android users can simply turn on the OTG function without needing additional downloads. Specifications: Brand: Verilux Product Dimensions: ‎10 x 5 x 2 cm Colour: Silver Special Feature: Compatible on multiple device

Pros Cons Easy to use Packaging issue reported by some Compatibility on multiple devices

4. GenuineXER 3.0 64GB 4 in 1 The GenuineXER 3.0 64GB 4 in 1 Y Disk Flash Drive 64GB Pendrive is a versatile, multifunctional metal flash drive that offers secure storage for up to 64GB of data in exFat file format system. It is compatible with many devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and computers, and exFat-supportive devices like LED TVs, audio systems, and projectors. The flash drive comes with four ports, including a flash connector for devices, a MicroUSB connector for Android phones and cameras, a USB-A 3.0 connector for computers, and a Type-C connector for other Type-C devices. Made of metal materials, this flash drive is durable and comes with a 3-year warranty. It offers fast and stable transmission speeds, with read speeds of up to 110Mbps and writes speeds of up to 50Mbps on 3.0 receiver ports. Additionally, the flash drive allows you to watch movies directly from the device, supporting a wide range of video and audio formats, making it a great companion for travel or trips. Specifications: Brand: Genuinexer Product Dimension: 4 x 4 x 0.2 cm Colour: Black Special Feature: Temperature Proof

Pros Cons Metal Body Price range Compact Size

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 SanDisk 256 GB USB 3.0 iXpand 2-in-1 flash drive with Lightning and USB Type-C connectors Password-protect your files Auto-backup photos, videos and more Kulkr 4 in 1 OTG Pendrive VERSATILE COMPATIBILITY AUTOMATIC PHOTO or VIDEO BACKUP HIGH QUALITY, Made up of metal material Verilux Flash Drive 64GB 4 in 1 Compatible on multiple device Premium Metal Body Convenient Portable design GenuineXER 3.0 64GB 4 in 1 Read Speed Up to, 110Mbps & Write Speed Up to 50Mbps Multifunctional 4 In 1 Flash Drive Metallic body