Buying guide for 10 best HD mobile phones

Summary: Finding the right smartphone for yourself can be challenging. However, we are here to help you at every step. These phones have set high standards with HD screen resolution and crystal clear display. Explore 10 best HD mobile phones here!

In HD mobile phones, the quality of photos and videos that you view is crystal clear.

With the latest advancements in technology, mobile phones have become the need of the hour rather than a mere luxury. As more and more models are launched every weekend, it becomes a hectic process to pick out one that best suits your frame. In the past few years, buyers have become more conscious of what they invest in. As a result, one factor that truly makes a difference in everyone’s decision is the HD resolution to view photos and videos in the best quality possible. We have got you covered if you’re on the hunt for a mobile phone that offers crystal clear picture quality! Here is the top 10 HD mobile phones list, their specifications, prices, pros, cons, and other deciding factors. Let’s have a look. List of best Hd Mobile Phones 1. Redmi Note 11T 5G (Stardust White, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) The first on the list is a phone by Redmi called the Redmi Note 11T 5G. It comes with 5G connectivity for smooth and hassle-free functioning. The stunning Stardust white colour looks classy. This phone is equipped with the latest operating system, 6GB RAM 128GB ROM and HD display quality for an enhanced experience. Specifications: Brand: Redmi Model Name: Note 11T 5G Colour: Stardust White RAM Storage: 6GB ROM Storage: 128 GB OS: MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 Refresh Rate: 90 Hz CPU Speed: 2.4 GHz Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor Screen Size: 6.6 Inches

Pros Cons Large screen size and resolution. Limited RAM storage Enough storage space is available. Latest OS is absent Fingerprint sensor present.

2. Tecno Phantom × Summer Sunset (8GB RAM, 256 GB Storage) With whopping storage of 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM, the Tecno Phantom × Summer Sunset phone comes with a handful of exciting features. The best part is its display which promises quality pictures and videos. Additionally, the fingerprint sensor and face recognition support maximum security. Specifications: Brand: Tecno Model Name: Phantom × Summer Sunset RAM Storage: 8 GB ROM Storage: 256 GB Colour: Summer Sunset Screen Size: 6.7 Inches Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor, Face Recognition CPU Model: Mediatek Helio Refresh Rate: 90 Hz

Pros Cons Sufficient storage space available. Heating issues found. Fingerprint sensors, as well as facial recognition, are present. Not suitable for heavy gaming Available in varied shades Average camera resolution.

3. Samsung M21 2021 Edition (Arctic Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) With the trust of Samsung, Samsung M21 2021 Edition is an exciting addition to our list of best HD phones. This phone comes in the Arctic Blue colour that grabs the most attention. Additionally, 64GB ROM, 4GB RAM, 6.4 Inches screen size enhance the customer’s experience. Additionally, it comes with a long-lasting battery backup. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Colour: Arctic Blue Model Name: M21 2021 Edition ROM Storage: 64 GB RAM Storage: 4GB OS: Android 11.0 Screen Size: 6.4 Inches Charger: USB C Type

Pros Cons Large screen resolution with high-definition resolution. Limited RAM Storage. Fast charging present Lagging interface present Latest Android OS is present.

4. Redmi Note 11 Pro (Star Blue, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Another best-selling mobile phone that retails at a pocket-friendly cost is the Redmi Note 11 Pro. This phone has features such as excellent storage space, adequate RAM capacity, and even camera resolution. Additionally, the enhanced display quality adds more to the overall experience. Specifications: Brand: Redmi Model Name: Note 11 Pro Colour: Star Blue RAM Storage: 6 GB ROM Storage: 128 GB Item Dimensions LxWxH: 16.4 x 0.8 x 7.6 Centimeters Weight: 202 Grams Screen Size: 6.67 Inches Refresh Rate: 120 Hz OS: MIUI 13

Pros Cons Adequate storage space is available. Limited RAM capacity. Lightweight and stylish. Lagging operating system. Fast charging present. Not meant for high gaming visuals.

5. Oppo A15s (Rainbow Silver, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Formerly known as the camera phone, Oppo A15s is a unique phone that is loaded with several exciting features to keep you ahead in the game. It comes in the Rainbow Silver colour along with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM for maximum storage. Additionally, the latest operating system ensures hassle-free functioning. Specifications: Brand: Oppo Model Name: A15s Colour: Rainbow Silver RAM Storage: 4GB ROM Storage: 64 GB OS: Android 10.0 Screen Size: 6.52 Inches Resolution: 1280×720 Battery Description: Lithium-polymer CPU Speed: 2.3 MHz

Pros Cons High definition resolution with large screen size. Heating issues found. Good battery backup is available. Lagging interface present Fast processing speed. Insufficient RAM storage space

6. realme narzo 30 5G One of the most affordable phones in the realme narzo 30 5G. It is a 5G connectivity phone with 6.5 inches screen size and fingerprint sensor for maximum security. Additionally, the phone has excellent storage space and a refresh rate for smooth functioning. Specifications: Brand: Realme Model Name: Narzo 30 5G Colour: Racing Blue RAM Storage: 6GB ROM Storage: 128 GB OS: Android 11 CPU Speed: 2.2 GHz Screen Size: 6.5 Inches Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor Refresh Rate: 90 Hz

Pros Cons Large screen size. The battery drains easily. Fast processor with the latest technology. Lagging issues found. Equipped with 5G technology. Average camera resolution.

7. Lava X2 (2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) Designed for performance seekers, the Lava X2 is an incredible mobile phone with a long-lasting battery and high-performance processor for a better experience. It has many exciting features such as 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM and an HD+IPS notch display for an enhanced viewing experience. Specifications: OS - Stock Android 11 Go RAM - 2GB Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 192 Grams Batteries - 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required Item model number - ‎Lava X2 Blue Wireless communication technology - Cellular Connectivity technology - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

Pros Cons Good screen size Lagging issues found. Fast and progressive processor. Limited storage space available. Amazing rear camera.

8. Tecno Pop 5 LTE Comes in the beautiful ice blue colour, Tecno Pop 5 LTE is the next generation smartphone with a 6.52" Dot Notch HD+ display for enhanced viewing experience. It is equipped with features such as a 5000mAh battery, 48 Hours of Video Playback, an excellent front and rear camera and a trendy design to attract all eyes. Specifications: OS - HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11 RAM - 2GB Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 195 Grams Batteries - 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required Item model number - BD4i

Pros Cons Large screen size and resolution Limited RAM storage Enough storage space is available. Latest OS.

9. Realme Narzo 50i If you're looking for a phone with good features and top-notch HD mobile phones, the Real Me Narzo 50i can be an ideal pick. It is available in two variants, namely, 2+32 GB and 4+64 GB. You can pick the best one for yourself according to your storage requirements. Specifications: RAM and Storage - 4 GB + 64 GB Selfie Camera - 5 MP Rear Camera- 8 MP Processor - Octa-core 1.6 GHz Battery - 5000 mAH Size - 6.5 Inch OS - Android 11

Pros Cons Good rear camera Big screen, problematic in small pockets Superfast processor Available in only two colours LTE connectivity N/A

10. Realme C31 Another great HD mobile phone is the Realme C31. This phone has a triple rear camera with a 13 MP primary camera. Not only that, advanced features like HDR, Panorama, and LED flash are also in-built to advance the power of the camera, making it perfect for photography. Specifications: RAM and Storage - 3 GB + 32 GB Selfie Camera - 5 MP Rear Camera- 13 + 2 + 0.5 MP triple rear camera Processor - Octa-core Battery - 5000 mAH OS - Android 11 Dimensions - 164.7 x 76.1 x 8.4 mm

Pros Cons Triple Rear camera Limited RAM and Storage Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor Nano-SIM slot 6.5-inch long screen Plastic back

Price of HD mobile phones available at a glance:

Product Price Redmi Note 11T 5G Rs. 20,999 Tecno Phantom × Summer Sunset Rs. 32,999 Samsung M21 2021 Rs. 14,499 Redmi Note 11 Pro Rs. 22,999 Oppo A15s Rs. 13,999 realme narzo 30 5G ₹ 17,999 Lava X2 ₹ 7,999 Tecno Pop 5 LTE ₹ 8,999 Realme Narzo 50i ₹ 9,999 Realme C31 ₹ 10,999

Best three features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Redmi Note 11T 5G Large screen size Good battery backup Ample storage space available Tecno Phantom × Summer Sunset Best for everyday usage Fast charging present More than enough storage space is available Samsung M21 2021 The latest operating system is present Available in many shades Good processing speed Redmi Note 11 Pro Large screen resolution. Good battery backup Fingerprint sensor present Oppo A15s Good storage space. Available in many colours. Good battery backup realme narzo 30 5G Large screen resolution. Fingerprint sensor present Good processing speed. Lava X2 Large screen size. Good battery backup Ample storage space available Tecno Pop 5 LTE Best for daily usage. Fast charging present. More than enough storage space is available Realme Narzo 50i Good storage space Available in many colours Good battery backup Realme C31 Large screen resolution. Budget friendly Good processing speed.

Best value for money If you’re looking for an HD mobile phone that will fit your budget correctly while fulfilling your expectations, we suggest you go with the Realme Narzo 50i. It has an HD display and excellent camera quality to capture every moment beautifully. The phone is priced decently at ₹ ₹8,999 only. Best overall Out of all the phones mentioned in the list of best Hd mobile phones, one phone that truly stands out is the Tecno Phantom × Summer Sunset. It is a 5G technology phone with an array of exciting features. It is priced at ₹25,999 only. How to find perfect HD mobile phones? The various features that should be considered when you're buying an HD phone for yourself are: Fulfilment of Objective Cost of the product Effectiveness Storage space Screen Size Resolution Charging capacity Biometric Security

