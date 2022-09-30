Buying guide for 10 best HD mobile phones

Summary:
With the latest advancements in technology, mobile phones have become the need of the hour rather than a mere luxury. As more and more models are launched every weekend, it becomes a hectic process to pick out one that best suits your frame. In the past few years, buyers have become more conscious of what they invest in. As a result, one factor that truly makes a difference in everyone’s decision is the HD resolution to view photos and videos in the best quality possible.
We have got you covered if you’re on the hunt for a mobile phone that offers crystal clear picture quality! Here is the top 10 HD mobile phones list, their specifications, prices, pros, cons, and other deciding factors. Let’s have a look.
List of best Hd Mobile Phones
1. Redmi Note 11T 5G (Stardust White, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
The first on the list is a phone by Redmi called the Redmi Note 11T 5G. It comes with 5G connectivity for smooth and hassle-free functioning. The stunning Stardust white colour looks classy. This phone is equipped with the latest operating system, 6GB RAM 128GB ROM and HD display quality for an enhanced experience.
Specifications:
Brand: Redmi
Model Name: Note 11T 5G
Colour: Stardust White
RAM Storage: 6GB
ROM Storage: 128 GB
OS: MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11
Refresh Rate: 90 Hz
CPU Speed: 2.4 GHz
Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor
Screen Size: 6.6 Inches
|Pros
|Cons
|Large screen size and resolution.
|Limited RAM storage
|Enough storage space is available.
|Latest OS is absent
|Fingerprint sensor present.
2. Tecno Phantom × Summer Sunset (8GB RAM, 256 GB Storage)
With whopping storage of 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM, the Tecno Phantom × Summer Sunset phone comes with a handful of exciting features. The best part is its display which promises quality pictures and videos. Additionally, the fingerprint sensor and face recognition support maximum security.
Specifications:
Brand: Tecno
Model Name: Phantom × Summer Sunset
RAM Storage: 8 GB
ROM Storage: 256 GB
Colour: Summer Sunset
Screen Size: 6.7 Inches
Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor, Face Recognition
CPU Model: Mediatek Helio
Refresh Rate: 90 Hz
|Pros
|Cons
|Sufficient storage space available.
|Heating issues found.
|Fingerprint sensors, as well as facial recognition, are present.
|Not suitable for heavy gaming
|Available in varied shades
|Average camera resolution.
3. Samsung M21 2021 Edition (Arctic Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)
With the trust of Samsung, Samsung M21 2021 Edition is an exciting addition to our list of best HD phones. This phone comes in the Arctic Blue colour that grabs the most attention. Additionally, 64GB ROM, 4GB RAM, 6.4 Inches screen size enhance the customer’s experience. Additionally, it comes with a long-lasting battery backup.
Specifications:
Brand: Samsung
Colour: Arctic Blue
Model Name: M21 2021 Edition
ROM Storage: 64 GB
RAM Storage: 4GB
OS: Android 11.0
Screen Size: 6.4 Inches
Charger: USB C Type
|Pros
|Cons
|Large screen resolution with high-definition resolution.
|Limited RAM Storage.
|Fast charging present
|Lagging interface present
|Latest Android OS is present.
4. Redmi Note 11 Pro (Star Blue, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)
Another best-selling mobile phone that retails at a pocket-friendly cost is the Redmi Note 11 Pro. This phone has features such as excellent storage space, adequate RAM capacity, and even camera resolution. Additionally, the enhanced display quality adds more to the overall experience.
Specifications:
Brand: Redmi
Model Name: Note 11 Pro
Colour: Star Blue
RAM Storage: 6 GB
ROM Storage: 128 GB
Item Dimensions LxWxH: 16.4 x 0.8 x 7.6 Centimeters
Weight: 202 Grams
Screen Size: 6.67 Inches
Refresh Rate: 120 Hz
OS: MIUI 13
|Pros
|Cons
|Adequate storage space is available.
|Limited RAM capacity.
|Lightweight and stylish.
|Lagging operating system.
|Fast charging present.
|Not meant for high gaming visuals.
5. Oppo A15s (Rainbow Silver, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)
Formerly known as the camera phone, Oppo A15s is a unique phone that is loaded with several exciting features to keep you ahead in the game. It comes in the Rainbow Silver colour along with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM for maximum storage. Additionally, the latest operating system ensures hassle-free functioning.
Specifications:
Brand: Oppo
Model Name: A15s
Colour: Rainbow Silver
RAM Storage: 4GB
ROM Storage: 64 GB
OS: Android 10.0
Screen Size: 6.52 Inches
Resolution: 1280×720
Battery Description: Lithium-polymer
CPU Speed: 2.3 MHz
|Pros
|Cons
|High definition resolution with large screen size.
|Heating issues found.
|Good battery backup is available.
|Lagging interface present
|Fast processing speed.
|Insufficient RAM storage space
6. realme narzo 30 5G
One of the most affordable phones in the realme narzo 30 5G. It is a 5G connectivity phone with 6.5 inches screen size and fingerprint sensor for maximum security. Additionally, the phone has excellent storage space and a refresh rate for smooth functioning.
Specifications:
Brand: Realme
Model Name: Narzo 30 5G
Colour: Racing Blue
RAM Storage: 6GB
ROM Storage: 128 GB
OS: Android 11
CPU Speed: 2.2 GHz
Screen Size: 6.5 Inches
Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor
Refresh Rate: 90 Hz
|Pros
|Cons
|Large screen size.
|The battery drains easily.
|Fast processor with the latest technology.
|Lagging issues found.
|Equipped with 5G technology.
|Average camera resolution.
7. Lava X2 (2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
Designed for performance seekers, the Lava X2 is an incredible mobile phone with a long-lasting battery and high-performance processor for a better experience. It has many exciting features such as 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM and an HD+IPS notch display for an enhanced viewing experience.
Specifications:
OS - Stock Android 11 Go
RAM - 2GB
Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 192 Grams
Batteries - 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required
Item model number - Lava X2 Blue
Wireless communication technology - Cellular
Connectivity technology - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB
|Pros
|Cons
|Good screen size
|Lagging issues found.
|Fast and progressive processor.
|Limited storage space available.
|Amazing rear camera.
8. Tecno Pop 5 LTE
Comes in the beautiful ice blue colour, Tecno Pop 5 LTE is the next generation smartphone with a 6.52" Dot Notch HD+ display for enhanced viewing experience. It is equipped with features such as a 5000mAh battery, 48 Hours of Video Playback, an excellent front and rear camera and a trendy design to attract all eyes.
Specifications:
OS - HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11
RAM - 2GB
Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 195 Grams
Batteries - 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required
Item model number - BD4i
|Pros
|Cons
|Large screen size and resolution
|Limited RAM storage
|Enough storage space is available.
|Latest OS.
9. Realme Narzo 50i
If you're looking for a phone with good features and top-notch HD mobile phones, the Real Me Narzo 50i can be an ideal pick. It is available in two variants, namely, 2+32 GB and 4+64 GB. You can pick the best one for yourself according to your storage requirements.
Specifications:
RAM and Storage - 4 GB + 64 GB
Selfie Camera - 5 MP
Rear Camera- 8 MP
Processor - Octa-core 1.6 GHz
Battery - 5000 mAH
Size - 6.5 Inch
OS - Android 11
|Pros
|Cons
|Good rear camera
|Big screen, problematic in small pockets
|Superfast processor
|Available in only two colours
|LTE connectivity
|N/A
10. Realme C31
Another great HD mobile phone is the Realme C31. This phone has a triple rear camera with a 13 MP primary camera. Not only that, advanced features like HDR, Panorama, and LED flash are also in-built to advance the power of the camera, making it perfect for photography.
Specifications:
RAM and Storage - 3 GB + 32 GB
Selfie Camera - 5 MP
Rear Camera- 13 + 2 + 0.5 MP triple rear camera
Processor - Octa-core
Battery - 5000 mAH
OS - Android 11
Dimensions - 164.7 x 76.1 x 8.4 mm
|Pros
|Cons
|Triple Rear camera
|Limited RAM and Storage
|Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor
|Nano-SIM slot
|6.5-inch long screen
|Plastic back
|Product
|Price
|Redmi Note 11T 5G
|Rs. 20,999
|Tecno Phantom × Summer Sunset
|Rs. 32,999
|Samsung M21 2021
|Rs. 14,499
|Redmi Note 11 Pro
|Rs. 22,999
|Oppo A15s
|Rs. 13,999
|realme narzo 30 5G
|₹17,999
|Lava X2
|₹7,999
|Tecno Pop 5 LTE
|₹8,999
|Realme Narzo 50i
|₹9,999
|Realme C31
|₹10,999
Best three features
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Redmi Note 11T 5G
|Large screen size
|Good battery backup
|Ample storage space available
|Tecno Phantom × Summer Sunset
|Best for everyday usage
|Fast charging present
|More than enough storage space is available
|Samsung M21 2021
|The latest operating system is present
|Available in many shades
|Good processing speed
|Redmi Note 11 Pro
|Large screen resolution.
|Good battery backup
|Fingerprint sensor present
|Oppo A15s
|Good storage space.
|Available in many colours.
|Good battery backup
|realme narzo 30 5G
|Large screen resolution.
|Fingerprint sensor present
|Good processing speed.
|Lava X2
|Large screen size.
|Good battery backup
|Ample storage space available
|Tecno Pop 5 LTE
|Best for daily usage.
|Fast charging present.
|More than enough storage space is available
|Realme Narzo 50i
|Good storage space
|Available in many colours
|Good battery backup
|Realme C31
|Large screen resolution.
|Budget friendly
|Good processing speed.
Best value for money
If you’re looking for an HD mobile phone that will fit your budget correctly while fulfilling your expectations, we suggest you go with the Realme Narzo 50i. It has an HD display and excellent camera quality to capture every moment beautifully. The phone is priced decently at ₹ ₹8,999 only.
Best overall
Out of all the phones mentioned in the list of best Hd mobile phones, one phone that truly stands out is the Tecno Phantom × Summer Sunset. It is a 5G technology phone with an array of exciting features. It is priced at ₹25,999 only.
How to find perfect HD mobile phones?
The various features that should be considered when you're buying an HD phone for yourself are:
Fulfilment of Objective
Cost of the product
Effectiveness
Storage space
Screen Size
Resolution
Charging capacity
Biometric Security
