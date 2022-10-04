Buying guide for 10 best trimmers for men

Trimmers can help men look groomed look in no time.

Trimmers for men have become a vital grooming accessory. Trimmers became a saviour during the pandemic when salons and parlours were shut. With the soaring demands for trimmers for men in the market, we have seen brands coming up with interesting models with unique features and designs. The consumer can now pick the best trimmer that fits his needs and budget. Hair trimmers for men are a simple and budget-friendly solution to stay groomed and keep the look intact without needing to visit a salon every other day. Whether it is your hairstyle or the perfectly trimmed beard, you can keep your look the way you like it. To pick the right trimmers for men, we have compiled a list of the best available options. 1. Philips Beard Trimmer BT1230/15 This trimmer is your best bet if you like to go for trusted and reputed brands. The trimmer comes with self-sharpening blades to keep the product effective for longer. With excellent battery backup and USB charging, this product is your best bet if you are looking for a reliable trimmer for men. The Philips beard trimmer is not only reliable, but it is also a no-fuss product at a pocket-friendly price of ₹795 only. Specifications: Batteries: ‎ AAA batteries Product Weight: ‎ 30 x 12 x 5 cm; 140 Grams Brand: ‎ Philips Manufacturer: ‎ Philips Item Weight: ‎ 140 grams Product Dimensions: ‎ 30 x 12 x 5 cm

Pros Cons Durable blades Slightly expensive Wet and dry use Good build quality USB Charging

2. Panasonic ER307 This trimmer for men comes with excellent features and is available at an affordable price too ( ₹1,799). This product provides high performance and excellent grooming with a quick-adjust dial and 12 different settings. The product supports both cord and cordless usage. The Panasonic ER307 comes with Japanese technology. Specifications: Batteries: ‎1 Lithium Ion battery Brand: ‎ Panasonic Item Weight: ‎555 grams Charger: Provided

Pros Cons Superior blades No ergonomic design Two-year warranty Not easily available 12-step trimmer setting

3. Xiaomi MI Beard Trimmer 2 Another trusted brand in the market, Xiaomi, is known for its high-end products with excellent designs. The previous trimmer of the brand was a hit among its audience and got excellent reviews. The Xiaomi MI Beard Trimmer 2 is an upgrade of the old model – the MI Beard Trimmer; it comes with USB fast charging and an LED display. With a travel lock, stainless steel blades, and up to 40-length settings, this trimmer for men is a power-packed product. Specifications: Batteries: 1 CR123A battery Product Weight: ‎196 grams Brand: Xiaomi Product Size:‎43 x 38 x 154 cm Material – Plastic Blade type – Stainless steel

Pros Cons Unique travel lock Build quality could be better Excellent design Up to 40 trim settings IPX7 ratings Fast charging

4. Ustraa Chrome Beard Trimmer Ustraa, a brand dedicated to men’s grooming needs, has come up with its high-class and much-talked-about trimmer. With a classy design, 600 mAh battery and fast charging, the Ustraa Chrome Beard Trimmer for men is a reliable and stylish add-on to your grooming routine. Titanium-coated blades in this trimmer offer precise cutting. The LCD battery indicator, cordless use and three sizes of combs make this product one of the best trimmers for men. Specifications: Recommended use – Trimming Colour – Chrome Product weight – 490 grams Brand – Ustraa

Pros Cons Self-sharpening blades Limited length settings Fast charging Not waterproof Long cordless usage is supported

5. Havells BT9010 Fast-Charging Trimmer This product also offers a long battery life and comes with standard features. The battery is said to last for two hours with a full charge. The Havells BT9010 trimmer for men comes with 20 different length settings, titanium blades and wider coverage on the face. There are various trimmers from the brand, and this one is one of the best offerings available. Specifications: Recommended use – Trimming Colour – Rose gold Product weight – 160 grams Brand – Havells

Pros Cons Long battery life No ergonomic design 20 length settings Titanium blades

6. Realme Beard Trimmer The latest product in the trimmers category for men is the Realme beard trimmer. The product looks almost identical to the Mi Beard Trimmer and has become a bestseller in a short time. Excellent design, waterproof feature, low noise and more runtime are reasons the trimmer has gained immense popularity. Specifications: Brand – Realme Colour – Black Product weight – 180 grams Material – Stainless steel

Pros Cons Low noise operation Only one year warranty 120 minutes runtime US0 minutes runtime

7. Havells Beard Trimmer BT5111C Another excellent trimmer in the market from a well-known electronics brand is the Havells BTS111C. It offers precise cutting, customised beard length and USB charging; it is ideal for those who look to carry their trimmer everywhere they travel. The unique red colour adds more to the product’s charm and is sure to be liked by those who prefer their trimmers to be a bit quirky. Specifications: Colour – Red Product weight – 0.24 kg Brand – Havells Material – Plastic

Pros Cons Unique looks The battery could be better Economical No length settings Does not come with a USB cable

8. Syska HT3500K This offering from Syska assures a hassle-free blade. The blades, which are of premium quality and design, offer a safe and easy trimming experience. The trimmer is compact, washable and supports cordless use, so you can take it with you wherever you go. In addition, there are 20 length settings in this trimmer. Specifications: Brand – Syska Colour – Black Product weight – 210 grams

Pros Cons Fast charging Not easy to clean 20 step settings We need to be careful when using blades Waterproof Compact and lightweight

9. NOVA NG 1149 Super Groom Nova trimmers for men have been in the market for a long time. They offer high-quality and ultra-modern designs that make grooming an easy experience. The Nova super groom kit comes with eight different attachments and is fairly easy to use. It can also be used for the nose, ear and eyebrows. While Nova's latest trimmer may not come with as many features as the newbies in the market, it is reliable, lasting and comes at a relatively lesser price ( ₹907), ideal for those looking for an economical trimmer for men. Specifications: Brand – Nova Colour – Silver Model name – Pro series

Pros Cons Economical Battery life could have been better 8 in one comprehensive kit Does not support USB charging

10. VEGA Long Body Hair Trimmer For Men The Vega body hair trimmer makes edging and detailing a breeze. Known to be a true style partner, this one comes with a strong vacuum cabinet, titanium blades, ten different length settings and USB charging. The cabinet makes it a mess-free experience as it catches the hair, which can be cleaned and washed later. Specifications: Colour – Grey Product weight – 156 grams Brand – Vega

Pros Cons Precise trimming Could have a lesser charge time Cordless use No ergonomic design Built-in focus light Self-sharpening blades

Price of best trimmers for men at a glance:

Product Price Philips BT 1230 ₹ 795 Panasonic ER 307 ₹ 1,799 Xiaomi MI Beard Trimmer 2 ₹ 1,799 Ustraa Chrome 300 ₹ 2,000 Havells BT 9010 ₹ 1,600 Realme Beard Trimmer ₹ 1,799 Havells Cordless Beard Trimmer ₹ 990 Syska HT3500 K ₹ 1,499 Nova Super Groom ₹ 1,099 Vega Beard Trimmer ₹ 1,499

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 USB Charging Cordless usage in minutes Number of length settings Philips Yes 30 3 Panasonic Yes 40 12 Xiaomi Yes 90 40 Ustraa Yes 120 3 Havells Yes 120 19 Realme Yes 120 40 Havells BT5111C Yes 90 1 Syska Yes 120 20 Nova No NA 1 Vega Yes 90 10

Best value for money The Xiaomi MI 2 is an exceptional choice if you want a trimmer for men. Its superior battery, unique design and competitive price set it apart from the rest of its competitors. The product comes for ₹1,799 and offers up to 40 length settings. Xiaomi is known to deliver superior quality products, and this trimmer surely lives up to the promise. Best overall product The best overall product on our list is the Realme beard trimmer for men, which comes with 40-length settings and up to 120 minutes of cordless usage. In addition, it also offers USB charging, ergonomic design, waterproof feature and easy maintenance, making it worth consideration. It is one of the best trimmers for men, ensuring reliable performance and an excellent battery with a quick charge feature. How to find the perfect trimmer for men? With many options available in the market, picking the right trimmer for men can be a challenge. While you may be tempted to pick the one that looks good or comes at a lesser price, keeping a few factors in mind is essential. The cordless usage time is an important consideration, as it makes the product convenient and travel-friendly. In addition, you must look for the build quality and blade quality. A stainless-steel body is sturdier. However, a plastic body may give a more stylish appeal. The blades made of titanium last longer and give a better shave. You must also consider the length settings that the product provides. This becomes all the more important if you often experiment with your looks. Battery backup is also an important consideration, and many trimmers for men in the market come with a fast charging feature, which is an advantage. Lastly, the trimmer you choose must be safe to use, easy to clean and have a waterproof feature to ensure hygiene. Ensure to compare a few products and pick the one that suits your needs and your pocket.