Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022
Buying guide for 10 best trimmers for men

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 04, 2022 21:00 IST
Summary:

Choosing the best trimmer for your needs can be tricky, but we have some good options to help you decide. Our product comparison based on features, specifications, pros and cons will help you make the best purchase.

product info
Trimmers can help men look groomed look in no time.

Trimmers for men have become a vital grooming accessory. Trimmers became a saviour during the pandemic when salons and parlours were shut. With the soaring demands for trimmers for men in the market, we have seen brands coming up with interesting models with unique features and designs. The consumer can now pick the best trimmer that fits his needs and budget.

Hair trimmers for men are a simple and budget-friendly solution to stay groomed and keep the look intact without needing to visit a salon every other day. Whether it is your hairstyle or the perfectly trimmed beard, you can keep your look the way you like it. To pick the right trimmers for men, we have compiled a list of the best available options.

1. Philips Beard Trimmer BT1230/15

This trimmer is your best bet if you like to go for trusted and reputed brands. The trimmer comes with self-sharpening blades to keep the product effective for longer. With excellent battery backup and USB charging, this product is your best bet if you are looking for a reliable trimmer for men. The Philips beard trimmer is not only reliable, but it is also a no-fuss product at a pocket-friendly price of 795 only.

Specifications:

Batteries: ‎ AAA batteries

Product Weight: ‎ 30 x 12 x 5 cm; 140 Grams

Brand: ‎ Philips

Manufacturer: ‎ Philips

Item Weight: ‎ 140 grams

Product Dimensions: ‎ 30 x 12 x 5 cm

ProsCons
Durable bladesSlightly expensive
Wet and dry use 
Good build quality 
USB Charging 
cellpic
Philips BT1230/15 Skin-friendly Beard trimmer Dura Power Technology, Cordless Rechargeable with USB Charging, Charging indicator, Travel lock
8% off 827 895
Buy now

2. Panasonic ER307

This trimmer for men comes with excellent features and is available at an affordable price too ( 1,799). This product provides high performance and excellent grooming with a quick-adjust dial and 12 different settings. The product supports both cord and cordless usage. The Panasonic ER307 comes with Japanese technology.

Specifications:

Batteries: ‎1 Lithium Ion battery

Brand: ‎ Panasonic

Item Weight: ‎555 grams

Charger: Provided

ProsCons
Superior bladesNo ergonomic design
Two-year warrantyNot easily available
12-step trimmer setting 
cellpic
Panasonic ER307 Men's Trimmer, Multicolour
3% off 1,930 1,999
Buy now

3. Xiaomi MI Beard Trimmer 2

Another trusted brand in the market, Xiaomi, is known for its high-end products with excellent designs. The previous trimmer of the brand was a hit among its audience and got excellent reviews. The Xiaomi MI Beard Trimmer 2 is an upgrade of the old model – the MI Beard Trimmer; it comes with USB fast charging and an LED display. With a travel lock, stainless steel blades, and up to 40-length settings, this trimmer for men is a power-packed product.

Specifications:

Batteries: 1 CR123A battery

Product Weight: ‎196 grams

Brand: Xiaomi

Product Size:‎43 x 38 x 154 cm

Material – Plastic

Blade type – Stainless steel

ProsCons
Unique travel lockBuild quality could be better
Excellent design 
Up to 40 trim settings 
IPX7 ratings 
Fast charging 
cellpic
MI Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 - Corded & Cordless, Type-C Fast Charging, LED Display, Waterproof, 40 Length Settings, 90 mins Cordless Runtime, Stainless Steel Blades, Travel Lock feature, Black
54% off 1,599 3,499
Buy now

4. Ustraa Chrome Beard Trimmer

Ustraa, a brand dedicated to men’s grooming needs, has come up with its high-class and much-talked-about trimmer. With a classy design, 600 mAh battery and fast charging, the Ustraa Chrome Beard Trimmer for men is a reliable and stylish add-on to your grooming routine. Titanium-coated blades in this trimmer offer precise cutting. The LCD battery indicator, cordless use and three sizes of combs make this product one of the best trimmers for men.

Specifications:

Recommended use – Trimming

Colour – Chrome

Product weight – 490 grams

Brand – Ustraa

ProsCons
Self-sharpening bladesLimited length settings
Fast chargingNot waterproof
Long cordless usage is supported 
cellpic
Ustraa Chrome 300 Corded and Cordless Beard Trimmer with Lithium-Ion Battery (Black)
29% off 1,775 2,499
Buy now

5. Havells BT9010 Fast-Charging Trimmer

This product also offers a long battery life and comes with standard features. The battery is said to last for two hours with a full charge. The Havells BT9010 trimmer for men comes with 20 different length settings, titanium blades and wider coverage on the face. There are various trimmers from the brand, and this one is one of the best offerings available.

Specifications:

Recommended use – Trimming

Colour – Rose gold

Product weight – 160 grams

Brand – Havells

ProsCons
Long battery lifeNo ergonomic design
20 length settings 
Titanium blades 
cellpic
Havells BT9010 Digital Display Beard & Moustache Trimmer, Fast Charge allows 30 + trims, 19 Built-in Precise Lengths (Rose Gold)
48% off 1,561 2,975
Buy now

6. Realme Beard Trimmer

The latest product in the trimmers category for men is the Realme beard trimmer. The product looks almost identical to the Mi Beard Trimmer and has become a bestseller in a short time. Excellent design, waterproof feature, low noise and more runtime are reasons the trimmer has gained immense popularity.

Specifications:

Brand – Realme

Colour – Black

Product weight – 180 grams

Material – Stainless steel

ProsCons
Low noise operationOnly one year warranty
120 minutes runtime 
US0 minutes runtime 
cellpic
realme Trimmer (Cordless) with 20 and 40 Length Settings, Black Trimmer
11% off 1,599 1,799
Buy now

7. Havells Beard Trimmer BT5111C

Another excellent trimmer in the market from a well-known electronics brand is the Havells BTS111C. It offers precise cutting, customised beard length and USB charging; it is ideal for those who look to carry their trimmer everywhere they travel. The unique red colour adds more to the product’s charm and is sure to be liked by those who prefer their trimmers to be a bit quirky.

Specifications:

Colour – Red

Product weight – 0.24 kg

Brand – Havells

Material – Plastic

ProsCons
Unique looksThe battery could be better
EconomicalNo length settings
 Does not come with a USB cable
cellpic
Havells BT5111C Cordless Beard Trimmer with Comb (Black & Red)
29% off 990 1,395
Buy now

8. Syska HT3500K

This offering from Syska assures a hassle-free blade. The blades, which are of premium quality and design, offer a safe and easy trimming experience. The trimmer is compact, washable and supports cordless use, so you can take it with you wherever you go. In addition, there are 20 length settings in this trimmer.

Specifications:

Brand – Syska

Colour – Black

Product weight – 210 grams

ProsCons
Fast chargingNot easy to clean
20 step settingsWe need to be careful when using blades
Waterproof 
Compact and lightweight 
cellpic
SYSKA HT3500K Ultratrim Corded & Cordless Trimmer with Fast Charge; 120 Min Runtime; 20 Length Settings (Gray)
33% off 1,669 2,500
Buy now

9. NOVA NG 1149 Super Groom

Nova trimmers for men have been in the market for a long time. They offer high-quality and ultra-modern designs that make grooming an easy experience. The Nova super groom kit comes with eight different attachments and is fairly easy to use. It can also be used for the nose, ear and eyebrows. While Nova's latest trimmer may not come with as many features as the newbies in the market, it is reliable, lasting and comes at a relatively lesser price ( 907), ideal for those looking for an economical trimmer for men.

Specifications:

Brand – Nova

Colour – Silver

Model name – Pro series

ProsCons
EconomicalBattery life could have been better
8 in one comprehensive kitDoes not support USB charging
cellpic
NOVA NG 1149 Super Groom Series 8 in 1 Grooming Kit (Silver)
52% off 856 1,795
Buy now

10. VEGA Long Body Hair Trimmer For Men

The Vega body hair trimmer makes edging and detailing a breeze. Known to be a true style partner, this one comes with a strong vacuum cabinet, titanium blades, ten different length settings and USB charging. The cabinet makes it a mess-free experience as it catches the hair, which can be cleaned and washed later.

Specifications:

Colour – Grey

Product weight – 156 grams

Brand – Vega

ProsCons
Precise trimmingCould have a lesser charge time
Cordless useNo ergonomic design
Built-in focus light 
Self-sharpening blades 
cellpic
VEGA Long Body Groomer & Trimmer For Men with Extendable Handle & Focus Light, (VHTH-29), Grey
30% off 1,396 1,999
Buy now

Price of best trimmers for men at a glance:

ProductPrice
Philips BT 1230 795
Panasonic ER 307 1,799
Xiaomi MI Beard Trimmer 2 1,799
Ustraa Chrome 300 2,000
Havells BT 9010 1,600
Realme Beard Trimmer 1,799
Havells Cordless Beard Trimmer 990
Syska HT3500 K 1,499
Nova Super Groom 1,099
Vega Beard Trimmer 1,499

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
USB ChargingCordless usage in minutesNumber of length settings
PhilipsYes303
PanasonicYes4012
XiaomiYes9040
UstraaYes1203
HavellsYes12019
RealmeYes12040
Havells BT5111CYes901
SyskaYes12020
NovaNoNA1
VegaYes9010

Best value for money

The Xiaomi MI 2 is an exceptional choice if you want a trimmer for men. Its superior battery, unique design and competitive price set it apart from the rest of its competitors. The product comes for 1,799 and offers up to 40 length settings. Xiaomi is known to deliver superior quality products, and this trimmer surely lives up to the promise.

Best overall product

The best overall product on our list is the Realme beard trimmer for men, which comes with 40-length settings and up to 120 minutes of cordless usage. In addition, it also offers USB charging, ergonomic design, waterproof feature and easy maintenance, making it worth consideration. It is one of the best trimmers for men, ensuring reliable performance and an excellent battery with a quick charge feature.

How to find the perfect trimmer for men?

With many options available in the market, picking the right trimmer for men can be a challenge. While you may be tempted to pick the one that looks good or comes at a lesser price, keeping a few factors in mind is essential. The cordless usage time is an important consideration, as it makes the product convenient and travel-friendly. In addition, you must look for the build quality and blade quality. A stainless-steel body is sturdier. However, a plastic body may give a more stylish appeal. The blades made of titanium last longer and give a better shave.

You must also consider the length settings that the product provides. This becomes all the more important if you often experiment with your looks. Battery backup is also an important consideration, and many trimmers for men in the market come with a fast charging feature, which is an advantage.

Lastly, the trimmer you choose must be safe to use, easy to clean and have a waterproof feature to ensure hygiene. Ensure to compare a few products and pick the one that suits your needs and your pocket.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

electronics FOR LESS