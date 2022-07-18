Buying guide for best gaming mouses By Affiliate Desk

Published on Jul 18, 2022 21:02 IST





Summary: Are you planning to buy a gaming mouse? Here is all you need to know to buy the best gaming mouse on the market.

Gaming mouse boosts performance and efficiency.

If you've always been a gamer, you'll be aware of how drastically the gaming business has evolved. The games from the 1980s and 1990s cannot be compared. You could say that everything has improved, including the stories, brutality, and aesthetics. So you must choose a gaming mouse to play these games. Here are some best tablets out there! Best Gaming Mouses 1. HP G200 Backlit USB Wired Gaming Mouse HP G200 Backlit USB Wired Gaming Mouse has gaming buttons rated at up to 20 million clicks. It has high-definition optical tracking and delivers more responsive cursor control. It also instantly switches between six DPI sensitivity settings to quickly respond to your gaming demands for targeting, manoeuvrability, or speed. Connectivity Technology: USB

USB Recommended Uses For Product: Gaming

Gaming Brand: HP

HP Special Feature: Wireless, Ergonomic Design

Wireless, Ergonomic Design Movement Detection Technology: Optical

Optical Warranty: 3 years manufacturer warranty on the device from the date of purchase

3 years manufacturer warranty on the device from the date of purchase Compatibility: Windows XP / Windows7 /Windows 8 / Windows10 and MacOS:10.3 or later

Pros Cons Ergonomic Design Professional Gaming Sensor 500-4000 DPI can be adjusted RGB breathing light Anti-slip design on the side

2. Redgear A-15 Wired Gaming Mouse Redgear A-15 Wired Gaming Mouse is compatible with PCs, laptops, notebooks, and other devices with similar input. It is designed with multi-programmable buttons and also has a durable and semi-honeycomb design for a better grip. Furthermore, with Redgear A15 you can experience a DPI change of up to 6400. Recommended Uses For Product: Gaming

Gaming Brand: Redgear

Redgear Compatible Devices: Laptop, Personal Computer

Laptop, Personal Computer Special Feature: Wired

Wired Colour: Black

Black RGB Lighting: A15 comes equipped with customiszable RGB mode

A15 comes equipped with customiszable RGB mode Other Features: It comes with a gaming-grade sensor for quick movements and reflexes. It also has extra-durable switches and enhanced build quality to increase the durability of the mouse.

Pros Cons Customizable RGB mode No Bluetooth Connectivity Profession Gaming Sensor Multi programmable buttons

3. SAM INFOTECH H-P M10 Wired, USB Optical Mouse SAM INFOTECH H-P M10 USB Optical Mouse is a wired USB with easy connectivity. It has three3 buttons with a scroll feature for ear operations. Connector Type: USB Brand: Generic Movement Detection Technology: Optical Number of Buttons: 3 Hand Orientation: Ambidextrous

Pros Cons Intelligent Connectivity No Bluetooth Connectivity Profession Gaming Sensor Comfortable Grip

4. Zebronics Zeb-Transformer-M Optical USB Gaming Mouse The Zebronics Zeb-Transformer-M, aAn optical USB gaming mouse with a 7-colour LED effect is called an optical USB gaming mouse. High pPrecision, gGold pPlated USB, and hHigh-qQuality bButtons are all present. It has buttons specifically for DPI, forward, and backward. The mouse has a plug-and-play installation that eliminates the need for additional software and is made to function on all surfaces. Connector Type: USB

USB Recommended Uses For Product: Gaming

Gaming Brand: ZEBRONICS

ZEBRONICS Special Feature: Ergonomic, Optical

Ergonomic, Optical Cable type: Braided cable

Braided cable Interface: USB.

USB. Sensor: Optical.

Optical. Power Consumption: DC 5V,<100mA.

DC 5V,<100mA. Ergonomic design: The ZEB-Transformer-M gaming mouse comes in an ergonomic design that provides comfort for long hours.

Pros Cons Ergonomic Design No Bluetooth Connectivity Profession Gaming Sensor Comfortable Grip

5. HP M270 Backlit USB Wired Gaming Mouse Six buttons and a 4-Speed Customizable 2400 DPI are included in the HP M270 Backlit USB wWired gGaming mMouse. It boasts a breathing LED lighting design and an ergonomic shape. A metal scroll wheel with customizable mouse movement speed is also included. Connectivity Technology: USB

USB Recommended Uses For Product: Gaming

Gaming Brand: HP

HP Special Feature: Wireless, Lightweight, Ergonomic Design

Wireless, Lightweight, Ergonomic Design Movement Detection Technology: Optical

Optical Compatibility: Windows XP / Windows7 /Windows 8 / Windows10

Windows XP / Windows7 /Windows 8 / Windows10 Warranty: 3 years manufacturer warranty on the device from the date of purchase

Pros Cons Ergonomic Design No Bluetooth Connectivity Profession Gaming Sensor Multi programmable buttons

6. HyperX Pulsefire Raid RGB Gaming Mouse The lightweight, 11-button HyperX Pulsefire Raid RGB Gaming Mouse has a high-end Pixart 3389 sensor. With the help of the HyperX INGENUITY software, it can be customiszed in an advanced manner and features an ergonomic design with plush side grips. Additionally, it features a split-button layout for incredible responsiveness and programmable RGB illumination. Recommended Uses fFor Product: Gaming

Gaming Brand: HyperX

HyperX Special Feature: Lightweight, Ergonomic Design

Lightweight, Ergonomic Design Movement Detection Technology: Optical

Optical Colour: Black

Black Cable: Large skates and flexible braided cable

Large skates and flexible braided cable Compatibility: Multi-platform compatibility

Multi-platform compatibility Warranty: 2-year warranty with free technical support

Pros Cons Customiszable RGB lighting No Bluetooth Connectivity Professional Gaming Sensor Multi programmable buttons

7. HP G360 RGB Backlighting USB Wired Gaming Mouse The HP G360 RGB Backlighting USB Wired Gaming Mouse has a non-slip 3D Roller, 6 programmable buttons, a customiszable 6200 DPI, and an ergonomic design. For more accurate targeting, it can quickly switch between six DPI sensitivity settings. Connectivity Technology: USB

USB Recommended Uses For Product: Gaming

Gaming Brand: HP

HP Compatible Devices: Gaming & Normal Desktops Laptops

Gaming & Normal Desktops Laptops Special Feature: Wireless, Ergonomic Design

Wireless, Ergonomic Design Compatibility: Windows XP / Windows7 /Windows 8 / Windows10

Windows XP / Windows7 /Windows 8 / Windows10 Warranty: 3 years manufacturer warranty on the device from the date of purchase.

Pros Cons Customiszable RGB lighting Multi-platform compatibility Wireless

8. Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury Wired Gaming Mouse With a fusion engine, the Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury Wired Gaming Mouse offers one of the fastest tracking rates for gaming mice, up to 500 IPS. The G402 USB gaming mouse contains eight8 programming buttons that let you personalisze your Logitech wired gaming mouse and use the factory default settings right away, or you may set up one-button triggers that are unique to you and save them. Connectivity Technology: USB

USB Recommended Uses For Product: Gaming

Gaming Brand: Logitech G

Logitech G Compatible Devices: Personal Computer

Personal Computer Special Feature: Basic

Basic Requirements: Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 7, or Windows Vista.

Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 7, or Windows Vista. Length Cable: 2.1 m

Pros Cons Fusion engine high-speed tracking No Bluetooth Connectivity Comfortable Design 32-Bit Arm Processor

9. Logitech G304 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse Logitech G304 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse comes with a hero sensor and 12,000 DPI. It is lightweight and has 6 Programmable Buttons with 250h Battery Life. Connectivity Technology: Wireless Recommended Uses For Product: Gaming Brand: Logitech G Compatible Devices: Laptop, Personal Computer Special Feature: Built-In USB Nano Receiver StorageSuperior Click Response, HERO SENSOR 12,000 DPI Performance, 10x Efficiency, LIGHTSPEED

Pros Cons 6 Programmable Buttons Comfortable Design Lightspeed

10. Dragonwar ELE-G9 Thor USB Wired Blue Track and Blue Sensor Gaming Mouse For PC gamers, the Dragonwar ELE-G9 Thor USB Wired BlueTrack and Blue Sensor Gaming Mouse include a mousepad and macro functionality. It is a portable gaming mouse that allows for fast movements while you play. To boost the durability of the mouse, it also incorporates extra-durable switches and high-quality construction. Connectivity Technology: USB

USB Recommended Uses For Product: Gaming

Gaming Brand: Dragonwar

Dragonwar Compatible Devices: Personal Computer

Personal Computer Series: PC

PC Included Components‎: Gaming mouse

Gaming mouse Manufacturer: ‎Dragonwar

‎Dragonwar Country of Origin‎: China

Pros Cons Blue Sensor No Bluetooth Connectivity Comfortable Design Lightspeed

Price of best gaming mouses at a glance:

Product Price HP G200 Backlit USB Wired Gaming Mouse ₹ 569 Redgear A-15 Wired Gaming Mouse ₹ 399 SAM INFOTECH H-P M10 USB Optical Mouse ₹ 309 Zebronics Zeb-Transformer-M An optical USB gaming mouse ₹ 389 HP M270 Backlit USB Wired Gaming Mouse ₹ 629 HyperX Pulsefire Raid RGB Gaming Mouse ₹ 3,990 HP G360 RGB Backlighting USB Wired Gaming Mouse ₹ 1,085 Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury Wired Gaming Mouse ₹ 1,895 Logitech G304 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse ₹ 2,295 Dragonwar ELE-G9 Thor USB Wired BlueTrack and Blue Sensor Gaming Mouse ₹ 799

Best 3 features for you Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the best gaming mouses:

Product feature 1 feature 2 feature 3 HP G200 Backlit USB Wired Gaming Mouse Ergonomic Design Profession Gaming Sensor 500-4000 DPI can be adjusted Redgear A-15 Wired Gaming Mouse Customiszable RGB mode Professional Gaming Sensor Multi programmable buttons SAM INFOTECH H-P M10 USB Optical Mouse Intelligent Connectivity Professional Gaming Sensor Comfortable Grip Zebronics Zeb-Transformer-M An optical USB gaming mouse Ergonomic Design Professional Gaming Sensor Comfortable Grip HP M270 Backlit USB Wired Gaming Mouse Ergonomic Design Professional Gaming Sensor Multi programmable buttons HyperX Pulsefire Raid RGB Gaming Mouse Customiszable RGB lighting Professional Gaming Sensor Multi programmable buttons HP G360 RGB Backlighting USB Wired Gaming Mouse Customiszable RGB lighting Multi-platform compatibility Wireless Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury Wired Gaming Mouse Fusion engine high-speed tracking Comfortable Design 32-Bit Arm Processor Logitech G304 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse 6 Programmable Buttons Comfortable Design Lightspeed Dragonwar ELE-G9 Thor USB Wired Blue Track and Blue Sensor Gaming Mouse Blue Sensor Comfortable Design Lightspeed