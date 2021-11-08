Wireless mouse makes work and life simple, here are some picks

With work from home becoming a way of life in these Covid times, investing in devices that ease the work flow at home is very important. Working on laptops or even desktops is made easy only when you have a nice mouse. Ease of use and durability are two key factors that determine what kind of mouse you would want to invest in.

1. Logitech M221 Wireless Mouse

This wireless mouse is one of the most sought-after electronic products on the said website. Available in three colours (charcoal, blue and red), this mouse is definitely easy on the eye. It also comes in four variants (mentioned separately in specs). Its comfortable mobile shape is designed to fit into any bag while its ambidextrous design is suited to be used by either hand.

Some specs:

1) 2.4 GHz with USB mini receiver

2) Battery: ‎1 AA battery required which has enough power to go up to 18 months without battery change. Additionally, its smart switch mode and on-and-off mode helps you save more power.

3) Compatibility: Windows, Mac, Chrome OS or Linux-based computers

4) Wireless connection up to 33 feet (10 m)

5) Comes in 4 variants: Wireless mouse, wireless mouse + headset, wireless mouse + H111 headset and wireless mouse + H110 headset



Price:

MRP: ₹1,095.00

Price: ₹609.00



2. Logitech M235 Wireless Mouse

Coming from the same wireless mouse series, this device is similar to M221 from the same company. This too comes in three colours and four variants. It too boasts of an ambidextrous design, making it possible to use it with both hands. This too provides a wireless connectivity of up to 10 metres. It is compatible with Windows, Mac, Chrome OS and Linux.



Some specs:

1) 12 month battery life

2) It comes with a unifying receiver (connects up to 6 compatible keyboards and mice to one computer with a single receiver)



Price:

MRP: ₹995.00

Price: ₹799.00

3. Logitech B170 Wireless Mouse

This wireless mouse has many features that are common to all products in the Logitech mouse family.

Some specs:

1) Comes with mini USB receiver

2) Has a 10 metre wireless range

3) Comes with an advance optical tracking feature that allows precise moves on any surface.

4) Mouse is easy to set up and allows no separate installation.

5) Comes with a battery life of 12 months



Price:

MRP: ₹795.00

Price: ₹645.00



4. Logitech M331 Silent Plus Wireless Mouse

This wireless mouse is different from the rest of the mouse listed here. However, some of its common features include 90% reduction on clicking noise; it is quiet when clicking, scrolling or gliding. It also comes with a 10 metres (33 feet) wireless connectivity range.



Some specs:

1) 24 month battery life

2) It is crafted for right hand use. Its ergonomic design with contoured grip helps provide ease of function. It is made of soft rubber for comfort.

3) The mouse automatically puts itself in sleep mode when not in use.

4) It is compatible with Windows, Mac OS, Chrome OS and Linux.



Price:

MRP: ₹1,645.00

Price: ₹1,099.00



