Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Close look at Canon DSLRs: Our top 4 picks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 25, 2023 14:01 IST

Summary:

Check out the top four entry-level DSLRs cameras that are perfect for beginners and are easy to use as well.

DSLR cameras are known for their better resolution, sharpness and clarity.

Photography has always been the art of expressing one’s emotions. It is used to keep the memories locked away in a film. But as time progressed, we went from shutter cameras to high-precision digital lens cameras. And this glow-up in the photography section has given opportunities to pursue it as their main job or hobby. There are various brands from which one can choose, but Canon is one of the most popular and reliable ones around here.

Here are the Top 4 Entry-Level DSLRs which can be considered camera recommendations for beginners. These are listed as per the attributes of each, be sure to check till the end.

Product List:

1. Canon EOS 1500D 24.1 Digital SLR Camera

The sensor and sensitivity dioptre of this camera is right up the spot to get the best focus pictures. DIGIC with autofocus helps with image processing and gives high-quality video. It also comes with a Monaural Mic, Sound-Recording Level Adjustable Wind Filter, a special feature of the Canon 1500D. An AC cable, battery charger and strap are provided with the camera in the box delivered.

Specifications:

Brand: Canon

Model Name: EOS 1500D

Form factor: Handheld

Effective Still Resolution: 24.10

Colour: Black

Optical zoom: 3 x

Screen size: 3 inches

Photo sensor size: APS-C fps

Weight: 1240 gms

ProsCons
Great picture quality and resolutionBattery and memory card falls short.
Canon EOS 1500D 24.1 Digital SLR Camera (Black) with EF S18-55 is II Lens
4.4 (9,261)
10% off
36,130 39,995
Buy now

2. Canon EOS M10 0584C011 Digital Camera

The CMOS, time-lapse and automatic shooting modes make this model quite a big competitor in the list. It has compatible mounting for Canon Ef M. Durable and made to fit for trips. Capturing each detail to make a carefully perfected photo is what this camera does best. It also masters significant background blurring and image processing. It has an ultra-wide angle to get better landscape views.

Specifications:

Brand: Canon

Model Name: Canon EOS M10 0584C011

Form factor: Camera.

Effective Still Resolution: 18

Colour: Black

Optical zoom: 3 x

Screen size: 3 inches

Photo sensor size: APS-C

Weight: 263 gms

ProsCons
Durable and lightweightThere’s no mic input
Canon EOS M10 0584C011 Digital Camera with 3x Optical Zoom (Black)
4.5 (62)
44,995
Buy now

3. Canon EOS 200D II 24.1MP Digital SLR Camera

With a fairly quick focus speed and near-to-perfect mirrorless compact, this model is good for taking pictures. The frames per second taken are impressive and come to absolute perfection. It has enhanced dual Pixel performance, which is crucial for good live-view shooting. It gives various options that change the lighting, contrast, and shadows for the best portraits. Video recording in 4K is also available for your ease.

Specifications:

Brand: Canon

Model Name: EOS 200D II

Form factor: DSLR.

Effective Still Resolution: 24.1

Colour: Black

Screen size: 3 inches

Photo sensor size: APS-C

Weight: 450 gms

ProsCons
Focus and image quality is great.Not that compatible for professional purpose.
Canon EOS 200D II 24.1MP Digital SLR Camera + EF-S 18-55mm f4 is STM Lens (Black)
4.5 (1,577)
11% off
54,990 61,995
Buy now

4. Canon EOS M6 Mark II 32.5MP

This camera model is good with 18 to 55 mm lens. It has a 16 GB memory card, an optical viewfinder, and a DIGIC 4+ image processor. With a resolution of 18 megapixels, this EOS model also has a CMOS sensor comparable to smartphone sensors. Video import is also available with rich photography scenes and creative filters. It has a steady grip and fast snap speed for the in-second moments.

Specifications:

Brand: Canon

Model Name: EOS 3000D

Form factor: Handheld, Tripod mount

Effective Still Resolution: 18

Colour: Black

Optical zoom: 3 x

Screen size: 2.7 inches

Photo sensor size: APS-C

Weight: 1540 gms

ProsCons
Good price range No mic output and speaker.
Canon EOS 3000D 18MP Digital SLR Camera (Black) with 18-55mm is II Lens, 16GB Card and Carry Case
4.2 (145)
Get Price

Price of Canon DSLRs at a glance:

ProductPrice
Canon EOS 1500D 24.1 Digital SLR CameraRs. 35,990
Canon EOS M10 0584C011 Digital Camera Rs. 44,995
Canon EOS 200D II 24.1MP Digital SLR CameraRs. 54,990
Canon EOS 3000D 18MP Digital SLR Camera Rs. 33,650

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Canon EOS 1500D 24.1 Digital SLR CameraGreat picture quality Easy to useHigh resolution
Canon EOS M10 0584C011 Digital Camera Durable and lightweightHigh in resolutionAwesome options apart from manual.
Canon EOS 200D II 24.1MP Digital SLR CameraImage processing at the finestGreat focusVideo capture at 4D
Canon EOS 3000D 18MP Digital SLR Camera Sturdy buildComfortable usageHighly accurate colour production

Best overall product

With so many great options, it becomes difficult to find one laptop with everything. The best overall product in our opinion, would be the Canon EOS M10 0584C011 Digital Camera. It is lightweight and has great resolution, with many buttons to help you find your medium to work with. As per many beginner DSLR reviews, this proves to be easy to use and makes the best out of what is present.

Best value money

In the above models, the Canon EOS 3000D 18MP Digital SLR Camera is the best deal for the money paid. Not only is it comparable to the Canon 1500D in terms of money, but also in terms of quality of processing and utility. It also garners one of the best camera recommendations for beginners as part of ratings on its Amazon page. It has many creative filters and video functions for all to utilize.

How to find the perfect camera model?

Since this blog mostly focuses on the best deals, it would be a good option to look through more reviews on verified accounts and websites. The main viewpoints must include processor speed, battery longevity, storage, weight, battery backup, and price rates. Please be aware that we do not intend to disparage other brands or models with this list.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Gadgets
RELATED STORIES
The top 10 entry-level photography cameras
Top 10 mobile phones for photography enthusiasts
Our top 10 picks for 2-ton split ACs
Top 10 Microsoft laptops for business and professional use
The top 10 dash cam for car safety and security

A closer Look at the canon DSLRs

What is the warranty policy in Canon Edge?

One can register their warranty, if purchased by the official website, as quickly as possible to render the services. Customers are given a manufactured warranty card with the cameras lasting most of 1 year.

Can a USB cable be used to charge the camera's battery?

A USB cable can be used to charge the camera's battery. Insert the included battery into the camera for charging. You can use the compact power adapter as well. Keep in mind the terminals and charge points before connecting.

Where can I find the serial number for my Canon's product?

The serial number is usually located on the bottom of the product. It can be used to get more details and info on the camera. Or to avail of the warranty.

 View More
electronics FOR LESS