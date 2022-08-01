Story Saved
Monday, Aug 01, 2022
Top 10 best DSLR cameras: A buyer's guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Aug 01, 2022 11:17 IST
Summary:

Over time, smartphone cameras have improved significantly from single cameras to quad-camera setups. There are many new features such as night mode, shutter speed, etc., but nothing comes close to taking a picture with the best DSLR camera. 

DSLR cameras are perfect for taking great pictures for beginners and those who have photography as their hobby.

From amateur hobbies to cutting-edge professionals, DSLRs are arguably the best tool for anyone interested in photography and cinema. Manufacturers have DSLR cameras for you at almost every price point. These interchangeable lens cameras offer unmatched performance, versatility, and durability not found in any other segment.

Top 10 Best DSLR Cameras

1. Canon EOS 200D II 24.1MP DSLR Camera

The Canon EOS 200D II DSLR camera is one of the best DSLR cameras available in India. It is equipped with a DIGIC 8 processor and an APS-C CMOS sensor of about 24MP. It also features a 9-point AF system and dual pixel CMOS AF technology.

This camera can take stunning photos and videos even in the dark. It also has an eye detection AF system that makes it easy to take great pictures of your subject. The Canon EOS 200D II DSLR camera has a memory card and a carrying case/camera case. It can record in full HD and has a 4k time-lapse movie mode.

Specifications

  • DIGIC 8 processor
  • APS-C approx 24.1 mp CMOS sensor
  • Closest Focusing Distance: 25 cm
  • 9-point AF system
  • Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology
  • ‎Eye detection auto focus
  • Shutter stunning photos
ProsCons
Great image qualitySmall in Size
Dual Pixel CMOS AFLow Battery Life
4K Video RecordingLimited native lens selection
Canon EOS 200D II 24.1MP Digital SLR Camera + EF-S 18-55mm f4 is STM Lens (Black)
6% off
56,499 59,995
Buy now

2. Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera

The Nikon Z50 is one of the best DSLR cameras available in India. It comes with a NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm 1: 1 lens and a NIKKOR Z DX 50-250mm 1: 1 lens, making it ideal for taking beautiful photos and videos. The camera also features a CMOS sensor that is ideal for capturing crisp images.

The camera automatically switches between the monitor and viewfinder display, so you can see what you are shooting at any time. In addition, the Nikon Z50 has a dust-removing reference feature if you need to dust the image data. So, if you are looking for a great DSLR camera, the Nikon Z50 is just the right camera for you.

Specifications

  • 20.9 million effective pixels
  • Resolution‎ : 3840 x 2160
  • Time-lapse
  • CMOS sensor
  • Automatic switching between monitor and viewfinder displays
  • Image Dust Off reference data function
  • Nikon Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens
  • Nikon Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR lens.
ProsCons
Beginner-friendlyDifficult usage
CMOS sensor gives great capturesSome may find the quality low
4K Ultra HD and time-lapseExpensive
Nikon Z50 Mirroless Camera Body with NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR & NIKKOR Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR Lens
8% off
96,990 105,995
Buy now

3. Canon -33+EOS M50 Mark II + EF-M 15-45mm

The Canon EOS M50 Mark II is one of the best DSLR cameras available in India. It has a varied angle touch screen LCD suitable for recording vlogs and various compositions. The camera is also equipped with an ISO 100-25600 (H: 51200) 24.12 megapixel (APS-C) CMOS sensor.

Specifications

  • DIGIC 8 image processor
  • Built-in flash
  • Combination 5-axis image stabilisation
  • Vari-angle touchscreen LCD convenient for vlogging
  • Lightweight and stylish
  • Zoom lens
  • Awesome night photos
  • 24.1-megapixel CMOS sensor
ProsCons
Tilting touchscreen displayExpensive
Lightweight and portableNo in-built stabilisation
24.1-megapixel CMOS sensorUnstable focus
Canon EOS M50 Mark II + EF-M 15-45mm is STM Kit Black
3% off
58,990 60,990
Buy now

4. Sony Alpha ILCE-7RM4A Full-Frame 61.0MP Mirrorless Camera

Sony’s Alpha ILCE-61RM43A is one of the best DSLR cameras available in India. Combine the 35 mm full-frame 61.0MP Exmor R CMOS sensor with the BIONZ-X image processing engine to create stunning images and videos. In addition, it is equipped with a high-speed hybrid AF system equipped with focal plane phase difference AF and 425-point contrast-detection AF.

Specifications

  • 61.0 MP 35 mm CMOS sensor
  • BIONZ X image processing engine
  • Standard ISO 100–32000 range
  • Time-lapse
  • Fast Hybrid AF
  • 425-point contrast-detection AF
  • High-speed continuous shooting
  • Tilting LCD
ProsCons
High megaPixel countExpensive
Autofocus is accurateHeavy
Fast hybrid AF 
Sony Alpha ILCE-7RM4A Full-Frame 61.0MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera Body (4K Full Frame, Real-Time Eye Auto Focus, Real time Animal Eye AF, Tiltable LCD) - Black
7% off
299,990 321,990
Buy now

5. Canon EOS 5D Mark IV 30.4 MP

The Canon EOS is one of the best DSLR cameras available in India. It features a 30.4 megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor and a 61-point reticulated autofocus system. The camera can also record in full HD (1080p) up to 60 fps and HD (720p) up to 120 fps. EOS also has built-in Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Specifications

  • 30.4 megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor
  • 61-point reticular autofocus system
  • Dual Pixel CMOS AF
  • ‎E-TTL II auto flash
  • Metered manual
  • Full HD (1080p) 60 fps
  • Full HD (720p) 120 fps
  • Built-in Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth
ProsCons
High image qualityExpensive
Dual pixel CMOSNo built-in stabIlisation
4K movie shootingHard touch
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV 30.4 MP Digital SLR Camera (Black) + EF 24-105mm is II USM Lens Kit
15% off
266,776 313,995
Buy now

6. Canon EOS 1500D 24.1

The Canon EOS 1500D is a well-designed, budget-friendly DSLR camera. It features a 24.1 MP APS-C Size CMOS sensor, enhancing the quality of your images. It also provides the feature of cropping the pictures, and can even convert them to the 1:1 square format to create a fantastic photo.

Specifications

  • 4K QHD video recording
  • DIGIC 4+ processor
  • 24.1 MP APS-C CMOS sensor
  • Auto-focus
  • 8MP photo burst mode at 30 fps
  • High-resolution OLED View Finder
  • 3.5mm external mic port
  • USB 2.0 and micro HDMI Type D
ProsCons
100-6400 sensitivity rangeNo Bluetooth
9 point autofocusToo simple for a professional
Stylish designNot that many clear photos
Canon EOS 1500D 24.1 Digital SLR Camera (Black) with EF S18-55 is II Lens
22% off
46,990 59,990
Buy now

7. Panasonic LUMIX G7 16.00 MP 4K

The Panasonic LUMIX G7 is an elegant and well-structured DSLR camera that is equipped with a 16 MP microsensor without a low-pass filter, so you can take clear pictures. With 30 autofocus points, the 8MP Photo Burst Mode instantly extracts high-resolution images. In addition, the aperture and shutter settings can be easily controlled with the front dial and rear dial.

Specifications

  • High-resolution swivel LCD with 1040 dot
  • 4K QHD videos with up to 3840 x 2160 resolution
  • Store high-resolution 4K videos compatible with UHS-I/UHS-II SD cards
  • 16 megapixels Micro Four Thirds sensor
  • Wi-Fi-enabled
  • 3.5mm external mic port
  • USB 2.0 and micro HDMI Type D
  • High dynamic range
ProsCons
SleekLow battery
WiFi-enabledNot for professionals
8MP FocusAverage looking design
Panasonic LUMIX G7 16.00 MP 4K Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera Kit with 14-42 mm Lens (Black)"
23% off
42,489 54,990
Buy now

8. Nikon D7500 20.9MP

The Nikon D7500 is one of the best DSLR cameras available in India. It has a 20.9MP DX-format CMOS sensor and SnapBridge Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It also records fantastic video in full HD at 30fps. Its high optical performance is achieved by adopting an ED glass element and an aspherical lens element, and a silent wave motor (SWM) is built in to achieve quiet AF operation.

Specifications

  • 2160p video resolution
  • Multi-CAM 3500FX II 51-Point AF System
  • Silent Wave Motor (SWM)
  • Native ISO 51200, Expanded ISO 1,640,000
  • 180k-Pixel RGB Sensor and Group Area AF
  • D7500 camera, Lens AF-S 18-140mm
  • Rechargeable battery
  • USB cable
ProsCons
Fast autofocusExpensive
LightweightLow battery life
Good photo and video quality 
Nikon D7500 20.9MP Digital SLR Camera (Black) with AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-140mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR Lens
10% off
84,990 94,950
Buy now

9. Sony Alpha ILCE-6400 24.2MP Mirrorless Camera

The Sony Alpha ILCE-6400 24.25MP Mirrorless Digital SLR camera is one of the best DSLR cameras available in India. Featuring real-time eye autofocus, it is ideal for vlogging and photography. The camera also has a tilted LCD, making it easy to take pictures and videos.

Specifications

  • 24.2MP, EXMOR CMOS sensor
  • 11 FPS continuous shooting with AF/AE
  • Tiltable LCD
  • ISO sensitivity up to 102400
  • High resolution
  • Fast and continuous shooting with AF/AE at up to 11fps
  • Durable for up to 200,000 shutter cycles
  • Autofocus assist
ProsCons
Stable auto focusExpensive
Tiltable LCDNo memory card
HLG support 
Sony Alpha ILCE-6400 24.2MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera Body (APS-C Sensor, Real-Time Eye Auto Focus, 4K Vlogging Camera, Tiltable LCD) - Black
12% off
70,990 80,490
Buy now

10. Sony Cybershot DSC-RX100 III

The Sony Cyber-shot DSC-RX100III camera is another DSLR camera with a 1-inch, 20.1 MP camera, 24-70mm f / 1.8 zoom lens, optical zoom, and up to 2.9x support. Equipped with a 3-inch LCD display, it supports face recognition and memory recall functions.

Specifications

  • Face recognition
  • Auto focus
  • Zoom lens
  • 3-inch display
  • Wide capture
  • BIONZ X engine
  • 20.1 MP (effective) 1.0-type Exmor R CMOS sensor
  • Built-in OLED Tru-Finder electronic viewfinder (EVF)
ProsCons
Small sizeLow battery life
Price efficientNo 4K support
Memory recall 
Sony RX100M3 Premium Compact Camera with 1.0-Type Exmor CMOS Sensor (DSC-RX100M3)
5% off
50,990 53,890
Buy now

Price of best DSLR cameras at a glance:

ProductPrice
Canon EOS 200D II 24.1MP DSLR Camera59,850
Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera 95,690
Canon EOS M50 Mark II + EF-M 15-45mm58,990
Sony Alpha ILCE-7RM4A Full-Frame 61.0MP Mirrorless Camera2,99,990
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV 30.4 MP 2,86,495
Canon EOS 1500D 24.1 38,999
Panasonic LUMIX G7 16.00 MP 4K 42,489
Nikon D7500 20.9MP85,999
Sony Alpha ILCE-6400 24.2MP Mirrorless Camera70,990
Sony Cybershot DSC-RX100 III50,990

Best Three features for consumers

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Canon EOS 200DDual Pixel CMOS AF performanceCreative Assist feature4k recording option with touchscreen
Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera4K Ultra HD recording with  time-lapse and 1080p slow-motionSelfie option for vlogging Silence photography mode
Canon EOS M50 Mark IIEye and face detection autofocusingLightweight and Wi-Fi connectivityStable footage
Sony Alpha ILCE-7RM4AFull-frame Exmor R CMOS sensorReal-time eye autofocusIt comes with time lapse
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV High-resolution 4K recordingBuilt-in Wi-Fi and NFCAccurate autofocus
Canon EOS 1500D Background blurring optionEnlarge photographs after shootingHigh-performance imaging sensor
Panasonic LUMIX G7Offers focusing in low light conditions also Noise reduction system High-speed auto-focusing feature with full HD
Nikon D75004k high-resolution recording and imagesSilent Wave MotorBluetooth Wi-Fi support
Sony Alpha ILCE-6400Touch focus Real-time tracking with autofocusSlow and quick motion capturing
Sony RX100M3 Premium Compact CameraEye Autofocus180-degree tiltable LCD MonitorSmartphone connectivity via Bluetooth

Best value for money

Nikon Z50 Mirrorless DSLR: The Nikon Z50 Mirrorless DSLR camera gives the best value for money, as it is one of the best DSLR cameras to start your photography/videography skills.

Best overall

Nikon D7500 20.9MP: The Nikon D7500 20.9MP DSLR camera is the best overall camera to purchase. Even though it has a low battery life, it still works enough for the time period required for photography.

How to find the perfect DSLR camera?

For a beginner, a touchscreen should be a priority for the purchase of a DSLR camera. One should look for a DSLR with Wi-Fi compatibility, as nowadays Wi-Fi is necessary to back up the data. If you do not have a wireless connection, you may have to wait until the end of the day to connect your camera or memory card to your computer, and then transfer all your photos.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Which DSLR camera is best for taking pictures?

The Nikon D5600 with AF-P18-55mm is the best digital SLR camera for photography, as it is equipped with 39 autofocus points.

2. Which digital SLR camera is better: Nikon or Canon?

Nikon is the best DSLR camera because it offers better low-light performance than Canon. Nikon’s camera settings are easy to understand and suitable for beginners.

3. How expensive are DSLR cameras?

Prices for DSLR cameras range from 11,000 to 5 lakh rupees. Some primary DSLR cameras cost less, but cameras with more features cost more.

4. Which feature should be looked at by a beginner while purchasing a DSLR camera?

For a beginner, a touchscreen-enabled DSLR would be a perfect choice, and it would make the user get used to the camera quickly.

5. Should a DSLR with low battery life be purchased?

It depends upon the user and the purpose of having a camera. If a beginner makes the purchase, battery life is not an issue, as the usage would be less than that of a professional person.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

