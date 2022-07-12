DDR4 laptops: Known to improve long-term system stability By hindustantimes.com Edited by Md Ibrahim Hussain

Published on Jul 12, 2022





Summary: The RAM is one of the essential components that determines the speed, frequency and capacity of your computer or laptop. Our guide will surely help you choose the finest DDR4 laptop available on the market.

These laptops are known to process more data simultaneously than earlier RAM alternatives.

DDR4 laptop RAM offers a wider range of clock rates and timings. It uses less power and has lower latency overall than DDR3 RAM modules, which is one of its key advantages. DDR4 laptop improves long-term system stability since it can process more data simultaneously than earlier RAM alternatives. Because it can process much more data without becoming overworked, it provides a safer option for overclocking experiments. Finally, it relieves pressure on the entire computer leading to smoother system performance. Top DDR4 Laptops in India 2022 1. Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop Among the various Nitro 5 configurations available, this one features an Intel 11th-generation Core i5-11400H CPU. It is the cheapest model in the current range. It contains an Nvidia 3050 GPU, the same 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage — a benchmark specification if you ask us. The display panel is a standard 15.6-inch full-HD 1,920x1,090 display with a reasonable 144Hz refresh rate and a matte screen. The laptop weighs over 2.2 kg and is around an inch thick. Its weight is the only drawback, as it is heavy to carry around in your daily routine. Price: ₹ 61,990

61,990 CPU : 11th Generation Intel Core i5-11400H Processor

: 11th Generation Intel Core i5-11400H Processor GPU : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Graphics

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Graphics RAM : 8 GB DDR4

: 8 GB DDR4 Storage : 256 GB SSD

: 256 GB SSD Display : 1920x1080 pixels, 15.6 inches

: 1920x1080 pixels, 15.6 inches Weight: 2.2 kg

Pros Cons Powerful graphics card Price on the higher side Latest DDR4 RAM Average battery life Interactive keyboard Effective cooling system

2. Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1 The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is a Windows 11 Home laptop with a 15.6-inch display with a 1920x1080 pixel resolution. It has an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD drive. It uses integrated AMD RadeonTM for graphics. WiFi 802.11 is one of the connectivity possibilities, along with the Thunderbolt 4 (Type C) ports. The laptop comes at a very competitive price point. It is ideal for students who are just beginning their college education and can fulfil all their requirements. Price : ₹ 35,890

: 35,890 CPU : AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U GPU : Integrated AMD RadeonTM

: Integrated AMD RadeonTM RAM : 8 GB DDR4

: 8 GB DDR4 Storage : 512GB SSD

: 512GB SSD Display : 1920x1080 pixels, 15.6 inches

: 1920x1080 pixels, 15.6 inches Weight: 1.6 kg

Pros Cons Great price point Average battery life Latest OS Anti-glare screen Lightweight

3. Asus Vivobook 15 The Asus VivoBook 15 is a budget-friendly laptop with many features. It is a little faster than most similarly-priced competitors due to its DDR4 laptop RAM. It has a good assortment of connectors and a long battery life. It is a conventional 15.6-inch system with a simple appearance that is not overtly eye-catching but ideal for blending in. Price : ₹ 30,990

: 30,990 CPU : 10th Generation Intel® Core™ i3

: 10th Generation Intel® Core™ i3 GPU : Integrated Intel graphics

: Integrated Intel graphics RAM : 8 GB DDR4

: 8 GB DDR4 Storage : 1TB HDD

: 1TB HDD Display : 1920x1080 pixels, 15.6 inches

: 1920x1080 pixels, 15.6 inches Weight: 1.8 kg

Pros Cons Better keyboard than most budget notebooks Intel graphics Durable and lightweight Subpar display Sleek and elegant design

4. Asus TUF Gaming Laptop The Asus TUF Gaming Laptop is a great low-cost gaming laptop that strikes the perfect blend of performance and price. It has a lot of admirers, especially e-sports players, because of its powerful 1080p display, sturdy build quality, and wide range of ports. Price : ₹ 56,990

: 56,990 CPU: 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H

10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H GPU : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 4 GB VRAM

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 4 GB VRAM RAM : 8 GB DDR4

: 8 GB DDR4 Storage : 256GB SSD

: 256GB SSD Display : 1920x1080 pixels, 15.6 inches

: 1920x1080 pixels, 15.6 inches Weight: 2.3 kg

Pros Cons Reliability and durability Boxy design Open source BIOS High price Ample ports Low battery life

5. Honor Magicbook X 14 The Honor Magicbook X14 boasts a Premium Aluminium Metal Body with 15.9MM Thickness, 4.8MM Narrow Bezels, and a weight of under 1.38 kg, making it easy to carry and ideal for work and travel. The screen is a 14" FHD Full View IPS Anti-Glare, further supported by TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Certification and Low Blue Light Certification. It saves your eyes from getting strained and tired. Price : ₹ 42,990

: 42,990 CPU: 10th Gen Intel Core i3

10th Gen Intel Core i3 GPU : Intel Integrated graphics

: Intel Integrated graphics RAM : 8 GB DDR4

: 8 GB DDR4 Storage : 256GB SSD

: 256GB SSD Display : 1920x1080 pixels, 14 inches

: 1920x1080 pixels, 14 inches Weight: 1.38 kg

Pros Cons Sleek and modern design Normal graphics Good battery life High price Ample ports

6. MSI Modern 14 The ultra-compact MSI Modern-14 is the perfect choice for students and professionals. It is lightweight and easyt o carry. Its sandblasted aluminium frame packs fantastic hardware combinations to provide a customised performance. It has a high octane graphic card and powerful CPU for all your gaming requirements and office work. It also comes with a powerful charger. Price : ₹ 47,500

: 47,500 CPU: AMD Ryzen 5-5500U

AMD Ryzen 5-5500U GPU : Radeon Graphics

: Radeon Graphics RAM : 8 GB DDR4

: 8 GB DDR4 Storage : 256GB SSD

: 256GB SSD Display : 1920x1080 pixels, 14 inches

: 1920x1080 pixels, 14 inches Weight: 1.3 kg

Pros Cons Powerful graphics card for gaming purposes Boxy design Advanced cooling system Low battery life Ample ports

7. HP NB 255 G8 Laptop Make no compromises with this robust HP Laptop that provides the ideal work-play balance. Custom-tuned audio and a display with a small bezel allow you fully immerse yourself in the game. This elegant powerhouse, created just for you, will let you express yourself like never before. It is slim enough for easy carrying and strong enough to get through any day. It allows you to create, share, and interact in new ways freely. Price : ₹ 37,290

: 37,290 CPU: AMD Ryzen 5-3500U

AMD Ryzen 5-3500U GPU : AMD 8 Radeon Vega 8 Graphics

: AMD 8 Radeon Vega 8 Graphics RAM : 8 GB DDR4

: 8 GB DDR4 Storage : 1TB HDD

: 1TB HDD Display : 1920x1080 pixels, 15.6 inches

: 1920x1080 pixels, 15.6 inches Weight: 1.7 kg

Pros Cons HP reliability and durability Boxy design Open source BIOS HDD Hard drive Good graphics at the price point

8. HP 15S Laptop Long-lasting battery life and a slim, portable, micro-edge bezel design allow you to stay connected to what matters most. The HP 15.6" diagonal laptop is designed to keep you busy and delighted wherever you are. It has dependable performance and a sizable display that lets you stream, surf, and do chores quickly. Price : ₹ 39,985

: 39,985 CPU: 11th Gen Intel Core i3

11th Gen Intel Core i3 GPU : Intel UHD Graphics

: Intel UHD Graphics RAM : 8 GB DDR4

: 8 GB DDR4 Storage : 512 GB SSD

: 512 GB SSD Display : 1920x1080 pixels, 15.6 inches

: 1920x1080 pixels, 15.6 inches Weight: 1.69 kg

Pros Cons Latest OS Average battery life Built-in Alexa Functional and comfortable design

9. Acer Aspire 3 The Aspire 3 notebook is strong and portable. It performs well in every area of daily computing. The Aspire 3 opens more options than ever before in terms of performance, networking, and entertainment, thanks to its latest 11th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU. This device has a stunning 15.6" Full HD screen, reliable performance, and Dual-Band WiFi — all in a stylish package that is simple to carry anywhere in a backpack. Price : ₹ 31,790

: 31,790 CPU: 11th Gen Intel Core i3

11th Gen Intel Core i3 GPU : Intel UHD Graphics

: Intel UHD Graphics RAM : 4 GB DDR4

: 4 GB DDR4 Storage : 256 GB SSD

: 256 GB SSD Display : 1920x1080 pixels, 15.6 inches

: 1920x1080 pixels, 15.6 inches Weight: 1.7 kg

Pros Cons Sleek design Subpar graphics Latest OS High price Good battery life

10. HP 247 G8 Laptop With a slim and light design, the HP 247 Laptop keeps up with mobile workstyles. The stunning display makes for smooth working. Video streaming becomes a pleasant experience due to the slim border and large screen-to-body ratio of the device. The laptop, designed for business requirements, has a powerful AMD CPU and quick memory and storage choices. With a USB Type-C data connector, an RJ-45 port, and an HDMI port, this laptop is equipped to connect to all of your auxiliary devices. Price : ₹ 29,149

: 29,149 CPU: AMD Anthlon P-3045B

AMD Anthlon P-3045B GPU : Intel UHD Graphics

: Intel UHD Graphics RAM : 8 GB DDR4

: 8 GB DDR4 Storage : 1TB SATA HDD

: 1TB SATA HDD Display : 1920x1080 pixels, 14 inches

: 1920x1080 pixels, 14 inches Weight: 1.5 kg

Pros Cons Latest OS Subpar graphics 1 TB storage Ample ports

Price of DDR4 laptops at a glance:

Product Price Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop ₹ 61,990 Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1 ₹ 35,890 Asus Vivobook 15 ₹ 30,990 Asus TUF Gaming Laptop ₹ 56,990 Honor Magicbook X14 ₹ 42,990 MSI Modern 14 ₹ 47,500 HP NB 255 G8 Laptop ₹ 37,290 HP 15S Laptop ₹ 39,985 Acer Aspire 3 Laptop Rs.31,790 HP 247 G8 Laptop ₹ 29,149

Best 3 Important Features for Consumers Consumers face a tough time choosing the right DDR4 laptop for their needs. Here is a list of three essential features of each variety listed above to help you select the best DDR4 laptop:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Effective cooling system Powerful graphics card 11th generation Intel® i5™ Lenovo Ideapad-Gaming Superfast 512 GB SSD Storage Can run android applications Best-in-class display Asus Vivobook 15 Sleek and thin design 10th Generation Intel® Core™ i3 processor Full-HD 1920 X 1080 display Asus TUF Gaming 10th Gen Intel® Core i5 Excellent Keyboard 10th Generation Intel® Core™ i5 processor Honor MagicBook X14 High battery backup Sleek and elegantly design 8GB / 16GB 2400MHz DDR4 MSI Modern 14 Effective cooling system Powerful graphics card NVIDIA GeForce MX150 HP 15s Notebook 11th Generation Intel Core i3™ Ample ports Good battery backup Acer Aspire 3 Decent battery life for up to 12 hours Intel® HD Graphics 505 32GB of eMMc flash storage HP NB 255 G8 Intel® Core™ i5-10210U Full HD display (1920 x 1080 AMD Radeon Vega Graphics HP 247 G8 Notebook Intel UHD Graphics Good battery life Full HD display (1920 x 1080)