DDR4 laptops: Known to improve long-term system stability

Summary:
DDR4 laptop RAM offers a wider range of clock rates and timings. It uses less power and has lower latency overall than DDR3 RAM modules, which is one of its key advantages.
DDR4 laptop improves long-term system stability since it can process more data simultaneously than earlier RAM alternatives. Because it can process much more data without becoming overworked, it provides a safer option for overclocking experiments.
Finally, it relieves pressure on the entire computer leading to smoother system performance.
Top DDR4 Laptops in India 2022
1. Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop
Among the various Nitro 5 configurations available, this one features an Intel 11th-generation Core i5-11400H CPU.
It is the cheapest model in the current range. It contains an Nvidia 3050 GPU, the same 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage — a benchmark specification if you ask us. The display panel is a standard 15.6-inch full-HD 1,920x1,090 display with a reasonable 144Hz refresh rate and a matte screen.
The laptop weighs over 2.2 kg and is around an inch thick. Its weight is the only drawback, as it is heavy to carry around in your daily routine.
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful graphics card
|Price on the higher side
|Latest DDR4 RAM
|Average battery life
|Interactive keyboard
|Effective cooling system
2. Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1
The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is a Windows 11 Home laptop with a 15.6-inch display with a 1920x1080 pixel resolution. It has an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD drive.
It uses integrated AMD RadeonTM for graphics. WiFi 802.11 is one of the connectivity possibilities, along with the Thunderbolt 4 (Type C) ports.
The laptop comes at a very competitive price point. It is ideal for students who are just beginning their college education and can fulfil all their requirements.
|Pros
|Cons
|Great price point
|Average battery life
|Latest OS
|Anti-glare screen
|Lightweight
3. Asus Vivobook 15
The Asus VivoBook 15 is a budget-friendly laptop with many features. It is a little faster than most similarly-priced competitors due to its DDR4 laptop RAM. It has a good assortment of connectors and a long battery life.
It is a conventional 15.6-inch system with a simple appearance that is not overtly eye-catching but ideal for blending in.
|Pros
|Cons
|Better keyboard than most budget notebooks
|Intel graphics
|Durable and lightweight
|Subpar display
|Sleek and elegant design
4. Asus TUF Gaming Laptop
The Asus TUF Gaming Laptop is a great low-cost gaming laptop that strikes the perfect blend of performance and price. It has a lot of admirers, especially e-sports players, because of its powerful 1080p display, sturdy build quality, and wide range of ports.
|Pros
|Cons
|Reliability and durability
|Boxy design
|Open source BIOS
|High price
|Ample ports
|Low battery life
5. Honor Magicbook X 14
The Honor Magicbook X14 boasts a Premium Aluminium Metal Body with 15.9MM Thickness, 4.8MM Narrow Bezels, and a weight of under 1.38 kg, making it easy to carry and ideal for work and travel.
The screen is a 14" FHD Full View IPS Anti-Glare, further supported by TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Certification and Low Blue Light Certification. It saves your eyes from getting strained and tired.
|Pros
|Cons
|Sleek and modern design
|Normal graphics
|Good battery life
|High price
|Ample ports
6. MSI Modern 14
The ultra-compact MSI Modern-14 is the perfect choice for students and professionals. It is lightweight and easyt o carry.
Its sandblasted aluminium frame packs fantastic hardware combinations to provide a customised performance. It has a high octane graphic card and powerful CPU for all your gaming requirements and office work. It also comes with a powerful charger.
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful graphics card for gaming purposes
|Boxy design
|Advanced cooling system
|Low battery life
|Ample ports
7. HP NB 255 G8 Laptop
Make no compromises with this robust HP Laptop that provides the ideal work-play balance. Custom-tuned audio and a display with a small bezel allow you fully immerse yourself in the game.
This elegant powerhouse, created just for you, will let you express yourself like never before. It is slim enough for easy carrying and strong enough to get through any day. It allows you to create, share, and interact in new ways freely.
|Pros
|Cons
|HP reliability and durability
|Boxy design
|Open source BIOS
|HDD Hard drive
|Good graphics at the price point
8. HP 15S Laptop
Long-lasting battery life and a slim, portable, micro-edge bezel design allow you to stay connected to what matters most. The HP 15.6" diagonal laptop is designed to keep you busy and delighted wherever you are.
It has dependable performance and a sizable display that lets you stream, surf, and do chores quickly.
|Pros
|Cons
|Latest OS
|Average battery life
|Built-in Alexa
|Functional and comfortable design
9. Acer Aspire 3
The Aspire 3 notebook is strong and portable. It performs well in every area of daily computing. The Aspire 3 opens more options than ever before in terms of performance, networking, and entertainment, thanks to its latest 11th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU.
This device has a stunning 15.6" Full HD screen, reliable performance, and Dual-Band WiFi — all in a stylish package that is simple to carry anywhere in a backpack.
|Pros
|Cons
|Sleek design
|Subpar graphics
|Latest OS
|High price
|Good battery life
10. HP 247 G8 Laptop
With a slim and light design, the HP 247 Laptop keeps up with mobile workstyles. The stunning display makes for smooth working. Video streaming becomes a pleasant experience due to the slim border and large screen-to-body ratio of the device.
The laptop, designed for business requirements, has a powerful AMD CPU and quick memory and storage choices. With a USB Type-C data connector, an RJ-45 port, and an HDMI port, this laptop is equipped to connect to all of your auxiliary devices.
|Pros
|Cons
|Latest OS
|Subpar graphics
|1 TB storage
|Ample ports
|Product
|Price
|Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop
|₹61,990
|Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1
|₹35,890
|Asus Vivobook 15
|₹30,990
|Asus TUF Gaming Laptop
|₹56,990
|Honor Magicbook X14
|₹42,990
|MSI Modern 14
|₹47,500
|HP NB 255 G8 Laptop
|₹37,290
|HP 15S Laptop
|₹39,985
|Acer Aspire 3 Laptop
|Rs.31,790
|HP 247 G8 Laptop
|₹29,149
Best 3 Important Features for Consumers
Consumers face a tough time choosing the right DDR4 laptop for their needs. Here is a list of three essential features of each variety listed above to help you select the best DDR4 laptop:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Acer Nitro 5 Gaming
|Effective cooling system
|Powerful graphics card
|11th generation Intel® i5™
|Lenovo Ideapad-Gaming
|Superfast 512 GB SSD Storage
|Can run android applications
|Best-in-class display
|Asus Vivobook 15
|Sleek and thin design
|10th Generation Intel® Core™ i3 processor
|Full-HD 1920 X 1080 display
|Asus TUF Gaming
|10th Gen Intel® Core i5
|Excellent Keyboard
|10th Generation Intel® Core™ i5 processor
|Honor MagicBook X14
|High battery backup
|Sleek and elegantly design
|8GB / 16GB 2400MHz DDR4
|MSI Modern 14
|Effective cooling system
|Powerful graphics card
|NVIDIA GeForce MX150
|HP 15s Notebook
|11th Generation Intel Core i3™
|Ample ports
|Good battery backup
|Acer Aspire 3
|Decent battery life for up to 12 hours
|Intel® HD Graphics 505
|32GB of eMMc flash storage
|HP NB 255 G8
|Intel® Core™ i5-10210U
|Full HD display (1920 x 1080
|AMD Radeon Vega Graphics
|HP 247 G8 Notebook
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Good battery life
|Full HD display (1920 x 1080)
Best value for money
The Asus Vivobook 15 is the best budget DDR4 laptop among the models in the above list. It gives the most value for money in balancing features, performance, and price. Asus laptops are known for their budget offering with plenty of features and configurations to choose from, and Vivobook 15 is no different.
Best DDR4 laptop overall
Acer Nitro 5 is the best choice that triumphs over others by a considerable margin despite its slightly premium price. Its features are top of the segment and the latest in the industry.
This laptop has been the quality benchmark for other laptops this year. Thanks to its Intel i5 10th Gen Processor, this DDR4 laptop has performance and endurance comparable to some older generation Apple Macbooks.
Acer Nitro 5 is also the lightest of the lot, with a 15.6 -inch display that is ideal for watching TV series and movies. The features it offers justify its price tag of Rs. 61,990.
How to find the perfect DDR4 RAM laptop?
If you often use memory-intensive applications like games, engineering software, and video editing software, investing in a DDR4 laptop could be worthwhile. It offers you speed and capacity without slowing down your system.
Buying a DDR4 laptop inherently promises you faster and more stable system performance. In this case, all you are left to determine are the rest of the specs, such as display quality, CPU configuration, multimedia capabilities, etc., that affect the overall UX.
FAQs
1. Does DDR4 laptop come with pre-installed MS Office?
Most DDR4 laptops come with a 14-day trial version of MS Office; users need to purchase the latest version of MS office as per their requirements after buying the laptop.
2. What is the display quality of the latest laptops?
The latest laptops have a display resolution of1920 x 1080 pixels. It allows enhanced visual contrast and dynamic range. The real impact of this display, also called full HD, is noticed when the user is playing games or watching HD movies and streaming content.
That said, there are also laptops with Quad HD displays.
3. Will Windows 11 come pre-installed on a DDR4 Laptop?
Yes, the latest Windows 11 OS version will be pre-installed with most new DDR4 RAM laptops; the most recent version is 11.1. Most Windows 10 systems may come with a Windows 11-ready facility, and you can upgrade it after buying the laptop.
4. What are the various connectivity ports on a DDR4 laptop?
The latest versions may have an HDMI port, an SD card slot, a 3.5 mm jack, three Thunderbolt 4 connections, and a charging port. These connectivity features allow users to charge their laptops swiftly and connect to many external devices.
5. How should customers pick a laptop?
You can choose a product based on its features, warranty, price, and other considerations. The main deciding factor behind every purchase is your usage. Choose a laptop that best fits your work requirements.
