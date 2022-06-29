Story Saved
Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Best 6 GB RAM laptops promise high speed and performance 

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Md Ibrahim Hussain
  • Published on Jun 29, 2022 13:34 IST
Summary:

Laptops perform similarly to PCs despite their small size. Getting a 6 GB RAM laptop for business, education, or recreation seems obvious. 

Laptops that come with 6 GB RAM ensure fast speed and efficiency.

Laptops are portable and flexible enough to perform demanding tasks, despite their small size. When purchasing laptops, you must evaluate all the possible choices, including RAM, processor, screen size, etc. Further, there are various laptops for various requirements. RAM, in particular, should be taken into consideration when choosing a laptop. And we suggest a 6 GB RAM laptop so that you can perform most tasks on your laptop with ease. To meet today's users’ varied needs, we have compiled a list of top-performing laptops with their specifications.

1. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Laptop

Specifications & best features

  • Screen Size- 15.6 inches
  • RAM- 8 GB
  • Storage- 512 GB SSD
  • Graphics- Integrated Intel HD Graphics
  • Weight- 2.3 Kg
  • Operating system- Windows 10 Home
  • Processor- Quad-core
  • Great Visual Display: The visual display on the Asus TUF Gaming 6 GB RAM laptop is top-notch, and you will thoroughly enjoy it - whether you are using it for gaming or work. Asus has, in an effort to make healthy products, included nano edges which enable you to operate the laptop without experiencing any visual fatigue.
  • Great Connectivity: Numerous I/O ports let you connect your preferred devices and begin working anywhere. Two USB 3.2 Type-A ports provide rapid data transfers, while an extra USB 2.0 Type-A connector provides three inputs for devices. Bluetooth enables the pairing of mouse, headsets, and other devices for a wireless work environment.
  • Optimised For Gaming: Equip yourself with a gaming-optimised keyboard of desktop design. Uniform RGB illumination expresses your unique style, whereas highlighted WASD accents provide a visual shortcut to important movement controls.
ProsCons
Fast-paced gamingThe temperature rises quickly
HD display with anti-glare feature 
Speedy processor and long-lasting battery life 
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Laptop 15.6" (39.62 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i5-10300H 10th Gen, GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 Graphics (8GB RAM/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 10/Fortress Gray/2.30 Kg), FX566LH-HN257T
27% off
61,990 84,990
Buy now

2. Acer Nitro 5 AN515-56 Laptop

Specifications & features:

  • Screen Size- 15.6 inches
  • Ram- 8 GB
  • Storage- 512 GB SSD
  • Graphics- Dedicated
  • Weight- 2.2 Kg
  • Operating system- Windows 10
  • Processor- ‎Core i5
  • Load Faster and Experience the Ultimate: Customise your 6 GB RAM laptop for optimal performance and enormous capacity with up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory and two M.2 PCle SSD ports.
  • High-Speed Display:Experience games in deeper depth on a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display for enhanced graphics. With a frame rate of 144Hz and a response time of 3ms, you can enjoy fluid, blur-free games.
  • NitroSense: Utilise the 6 GB RAM laptop's designated NitroSense Key to watch fan speed, thermal temperature, and illumination, among other functions.
ProsCons
Best PerformanceAverage Battery Life
Best Performance 
Better Sound Quality 
Acer Nitro 5 An515-56 11Th Gen Intel Core I5-11300H 15.6 Inches Fhd 144Hz IPS Display Gaming Laptop (Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650 Laptop Graphics, Windows 10, 8Gb Ddr4 512Gb Ssd, 2.2Kg)
24% off
67,200 88,000
Buy now

3. Lenovo Legion Y540 9th Gen

Specifications & best features

  • Screen Size- 15.6 inches
  • Ram- 8 GB
  • Storage- 256 GB SSD
  • Graphics- Dedicated
  • Weight- 2.3 Kg
  • Operating system- Windows 10 Home
  • Processor- ‎Core i5
  • Portable computer-quality gaming: With 9th Generation Intel Core I5 CPUs of this 6 GB RAM laptop, the Legion Y540 provides desktop-level performance in a portable package. With 4 cores, a maximum clock speed of 4.1 GHz, and an 8 MB Smart Cache, the Y540 can handle even the most demanding triple-A games without a hitch.
  • Great Cooling Features: Legion Coldfront eliminates the problem of heat - the enemy of game performance. Individual CPU and GPU cooling for a cooler system, four thermal vents for enhanced airflow, specialised heat synchronisation for cooler keyboard temperatures, and 70 individual fan blades per channel to minimise system noises are among the most recent features.
  • Rear port connectivity: The Y540 6 GB RAM laptop includes a variety of simple ports and connections, allowing you to attach an external source or device or recharge your laptop.
ProsCons
High-speedBit heavy
Sleek designLoud Speaker
Excellent display 
Powerful battery 
Rear port connectivity 
Lenovo Legion Y540 9th Gen Core Intel I5 15.6 inch FHD Gaming Laptop (8GB RAM/ 1TB HDD + 256 GB SSD / Windows 10 Home / 4GB NVIDIA GTX 1650 Graphics / Black / 2.3 Kg), 81SY00B6IN
33% off
68,999 102,800
Buy now

4. Dell G3 3500 Gaming Laptop

Specifications & best features

  • Screen Size- 15.6 inches
  • Ram- 8 GB
  • Storage-
  • Graphics- Dedicated
  • Weight- 2.3 Kg
  • Operating system- Windows 10 Home
  • Processor- ‎Core i5 Family
  • Keyboard And Trackpad For Dell G3 15 3500:The Dell G3 15 3500 6 GB RAM laptop features a full-size keyboard with a separate numeric keypad. The keyboard is backlit with blue light and has three degrees of brightness, and the maximum brightness of the illumination is suitable for the majority of circumstances.
  • Fingerprint Sensor: The G3's fingerprint sensor works flawlessly even when the user's finger is wet. Therefore, these abilities will aid the user in securing the laptop's data utilising the biometric sensor.
  • Multitasking: Although a gaming laptop, it is an excellent choice for people looking for a laptop for daily use. Boasting a well-performing CPU and GPU, this is a good choice for casual gamers.
ProsCons
The most powerful CPU availableThe webcam is not HD quality 
Nice vivid displayThe arrow keys are really close together
Portable gaming notebook 
Backlit Keyword 
Rapidly rechargeable battery 
Dell G3 3500 Gaming Laptop with 15.6 inches 120 Hz FHD Display (10th Gen Intel i5-10300H/ 8 GB/ 1TB+256 SSD/ Windows 10 Home/ NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB Graphics) D560245HIN9BE / D560317HIN9BE, 2.3kg
20% off
78,400 98,347
Buy now

5. Acer Nitro 5 Intel Core i7

Specifications & Best Features

  • Screen Size- 15.6 inches
  • Ram- 8 GB
  • Storage- DDR4 Memory Technology
  • Graphics- Dedicated
  • Weight- 2.3 Kg
  • Operating system- Windows 10 Home
  • Processor- ‎Core i7
  • Cooling & Ventilation: The vents for the Acer Nitro 5 6 GB RAM laptop's dual-fan ventilation and cooling unit are situated at the back of the laptop. This is one of the finest features of this laptop; however, it is not as noisy as other gaming laptops.
  • Great Battery life: The Acer Nitro 5's battery life exceeds expectations for a budget gaming laptop. The battery performance of the Nitro 5 is sufficient for the games you'll be playing.
  • Best pick for budget-friendly gamers: Gamers may use this 6 GB RAM laptop on a budget to play extremely demanding games but at reduced settings. They will get higher frame rates with no performance difficulties, but their gameplay experience will not be as high-end since these games will not look as great.
ProsCons
Great processorThe display could be better
Sleek DesignHeating issues
Good Storage 
Backlit Keyboard 

6. Xiaomi RedmiBook 15 Pro

Specifications & Best Features

  • Screen Size- 15.6 inches
  • Ram- 8 GB
  • Storage- 256 GD SSD
  • Graphics- Dedicated
  • Weight- 1.8 Kg
  • Operating system- Windows 10 Home
  • Processor- ‎Core i3
  • Keyboard and trackpad:The RedmiBook 15 Pro 6 GB RAM laptop includes a big chiclet keyboard and a huge touchpad made of plastic. Each key on the keyboard of the RedmiBook 15 Pro is of an appropriate size and has enough distance between them. Further, the entire experience of using the keyboard is pretty pleasant and comfortable.
  • Speakers:The RedmiBook 15 Pro is equipped with a pair of downward-firing speakers. The speakers' volume is relatively high, but the sound is rather tinny. It works well for voices alone but not for music or film content.
  • Performance:The RedmiBook 15 Pro provides enough performance for home, workplace, and academic applications. The quad-core Intel CPU is strong enough to handle online surfing, office tasks, and 4K video playback effortlessly. Further, it can perform well only for some light games. However, don’t expect too much from the gaming perspective.
ProsCons
Satisfactory overall performanceNo keyboard backlight
Usual battery lifeAverage visual and audio quality
PortableSoldered RAM 
Comfortable keyboardNo Type-C USB ports
Redmi Book 15 Intel Core I3 11Th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/Windows 10 Home/15.6 Inches (39.62 Cms) Fhd Anti Glare/Ms Office/Charcoal Gray/1.8 Kg Thin and Light Laptop
37% off
32,990 51,999
Buy now

7.Lenovo Ideapad L340 Gaming Laptop

Specifications & Best Features

  • Screen Size- 15.6 inches
  • Ram- 8 GB
  • Storage-
  • Graphics- Dedicated
  • Weight- 2.2 Kg
  • Operating system- Windows 10 Home
  • Processor- ‎Core i5
  • Great connectivity and data transmission:The 2x2 AC Wi-Fi of this 6 GB RAM laptop enhances your experience by doubling your internet connection speed. The versatile USB Type-C is a reversible connector for connecting future-ready devices. In addition, it allows for very rapid data transmission (up to 10 Gbps), which is twice as efficient as USB 3.0 technology.
  • Excellent cooling system:Thanks to the revolutionary dual-action fans cooling system, you can use the laptop for hours without overheating. Its inventive rubber foot prevents hot air from becoming trapped inside, enabling cool air to circulate freely.
  • Gateway to a new audio realm:Each IdeaPad L340 has Dolby Audio integrated. This innovative sound technology elevates your games to a new level, ensuring you have fun.
ProsCons
Fast cooling technologyThere are few complaints about reheating
Battery backup 
1-year warranty 
Lenovo IdeaPad L340 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300HF 15.6" (39.63cm) FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (8GB/1TB HDD/Windows 10/NVIDIA GTX 1050 3GB/Granite Black/2.19Kg), 81LK01QTIN
28% off
63,999 88,999
Buy now

8. HP Pavilion 15-dk1148TX Gaming Laptop

Specifications & Best Features

  • Screen Size- 15.6 inches
  • Ram- 8 GB
  • Storage-
  • Graphics- Dedicated
  • Weight- 2.230 Kg
  • Operating system- Windows 10 Home
  • Processor- ‎Core i5
  • Connectivity:This 6 GB RAM laptop has Integrated 10/100/1000 GbE LAN Ethernet, Realtek wifi 6 (1x2), and 5.2 Bluetooth for connectivity. One USB 3.0 port and two USB 2.0 ports are available. In addition, it has an HDMI connector and Webcam for video conferencing.
  • Display:The laptop features a 15.6-inch display with a display density of 141 PPI and a 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution (Pixels per inch). This laptop also has an anti-glare display. Additionally, this HP laptop offers a Full HD IPS micro-edge Display (250 nits Brightness, 45 per cent NTSC Color Gamut).
  • Processor:The Quad-Core 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU in the HP Pavilion 15-DK2100TX Gaming Laptop is rated at 4.4 GHz and has an 8 MB Cache Memory. The HP Pavilion 15-DK2100TX Gaming Laptop also has an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU and 4 GB of dedicated graphics RAM.
ProsCons
Huge displayMay make noise after a few years
Backlit displayHeats up
Powerful processor 
Stylish gaming look 
8 GB Ram 
HP Pavilion 10th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor 15.6 inches FHD Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD + 32GB Intel Optane/144 Hz/Windows 10 Home/MS Office/NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB/Shadow Black), 15-dk1148TX, 2.23Kg
9% off
71,900 78,999
Buy now

Price of best 6 GB RAM laptops at a glance:

ProductPrice
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 LaptopRS 54,990
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-56 LaptopRS 88,000
Lenovo Legion Y540 9th Gen 1,02,800
Dell G3 3500 Gaming LaptopRs. 98,347
Acer Nitro 5 Intel Core i7Rs. 99,990
Xiaomi RedmiBook 15 Pro Rs. 51999
Lenovo Ideapad L340 Gaming LaptopRs. 75,990
HP Pavilion 15-dk1148TX Gaming LaptopRs. 78,999

Best Budget 6 GB RAM Laptops

The G3 15 3500 6 GB RAM laptop is not a high-performance gaming laptop. Yet, the gadget delivers a satisfactory performance for the price, particularly for novice gamers. If you are new to gaming but want a laptop that could also be used for office work and schoolwork, the Dell G3 15 3500 is a good option with little compromise.

Best Overall

Equipped with the most recent 11th Generation Intel Core CPU, the Acer Nitro 5 6 GB RAM laptop is the ideal option for gaming and streaming. It is designed for prolonged performance. This laptop has efficient processing and an attractive appearance. The laptop's strong Intel Core i5 11th Gen-11400H processor with a clock speed of 2.4 GHz allows you to do your tasks without interruptions or delays. Moreover, this laptop's lightweight and compact structure make it easy to transport in a bag. The premium Li-Ion battery powers the laptop. Consequently, there is no risk of battery swelling or overheating.

How To Choose The Best Gaming 6 GM RAM Laptops?

It might be tough to know where to start when shopping for a new gaming 6 GB RAM laptop. Battery life, sleek design, the display, and of course, the electronics that power everything are all factors to consider. If you want to play games on an external monitor, you should prioritise the CPU and GPU above a display with a lot of capabilities. If you edit film or create content, a powerful CPU, a strong display, and 32 GB of RAM may be more important than the latest GPU architecture.

It's not only about comparing the capabilities and form factors of different gaming laptops; it's also about identifying the features that are most essential to you and finding the machine that has everything you require.

Frequently Asked Questions

  1. Which laptop is best under 70,000?

To help you select the best laptop under 70,000 from the above list, The Asus TUF gaming F-15 laptop is the greatest of all these items. The laptop features some of the most excellent specs and is among the best-rated gaming laptops.

2. How much RAM do I need for my laptop?

A laptop with at minimum 8GB RAM is recommended for most individuals with a reasonable budget. This memory is generally recommended for most individuals performing office work and other basic tasks and gamers—especially if you're considering a version with soldered RAM that you won't be able to update later.

3. What is the ideal hard drive size for a laptop?

Laptop hard drives ranging from 250 to 500GB are suitable for home-usage. And the majority of laptop users have a 500 GB hard drive, which is more than adequate for a typical laptop setup.

4. SSD vs HDD, what to choose?

Storage is available in two forms: SSD and HDD. SSDs are perfect for the best gaming experience since gamers want a laptop that can access data rapidly. Computer games include high-resolution visuals, fantastic music, and an astonishing display that can generate up to 100 GB of data. A game that requires a few minutes to start on an HDD takes much less time on an SSD.

5. Integrated or dedicated graphics: which is better?

A laptop with integrated graphics is a terrific option if you're an entry-level gamer or need a laptop for basic work. Dedicated graphics, however, are ideal if you're a serious gamer or a high-end video maker with no budget constraints.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

