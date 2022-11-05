Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Don’t miss these best budget smartwatches available on amazon

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 05, 2022 13:46 IST

Summary:

Choosing the smartwatch just got easy. Get a comprehensive list of best-budgeted smartwatches available on Amazon. Heart rate, sleep, and activity sensors are included in these affordable smartwatches. A SpO2 monitor is another valuable addition to some of them that measure your blood oxygen level.

Best budget smartwatches

Look no further if you want a new smartwatch and don’t want to spend a high budget from your pocket. You may learn more about each smartwatch by clicking on the link provided alongside it, which will take you to the product page, where you can read the full specifications.

Each product has an impartial review and respective pros and cons. Please go through them to get a fair idea about the top models available on Amazon and find our recommendations for the best value-for-money and the overall best product categories. Happy shopping!

Best budget smartwatches for you

1. Noise ColorFit Pro 2

As of this now, Noise is the most popular watch brand in India. A blood oxygen monitor empowers you to take care of your health by allowing you to track your SpO2 levels. In addition, it has a waterproof rating of IP68 and supports nine sports modes. The HD display on its 1.33-inch screen is absolutely stunning.

Specifications:

Display: 1.33 Inches

Wireless Type: Bluetooth

Connectivity: Wireless

Battery life:Ten days

Sports mode: Nine

ProsCons
Nonstop optical HR monitoring in addition to continuous, automatic heart rate monitoringThere is no Wi-Fi connection choice
High-definition colour on a 1.3-inch screenA lot of flickering occurs on its constantly active screen
A capacitive touchscreen with nine sports modes 
Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Full Touch Control Smart Watch with 35g Weight & Upgraded LCD Display,IP68 Waterproof,Heart Rate Monitor,Sleep & Step Tracker,Call & Message Alerts & Long Battery Life (Jet Black)
60% off
1,999 4,999
Buy now

2. Amazfit GTS2 Mini

The AMOLED screen on the Amazfit GTS2 Mini Smart Watch is 1.55 inches in diameter and supports interchangeable watch faces. With its built-in heart rate sensor and ability to track blood oxygen levels, it's a handy fitness companion. It has over 70 sports modes and monitors sleep and stress levels. In addition, the device is water-resistant for up to 5 ATMs, so you may use it in the pool.

Specifications:

Display: 1.55 Inches

Wireless type: Bluetooth

Connectivity: Wireless

Battery life:14 Days

Sports mode:70+

ProsCons
Superb battery lifeBit expensive
70+ Sports modes, and hence it covers all sports enthusiasts 
Excellent design quality 
Amazfit GTS2 Mini Smart Watch with 1.55" (3.8cm)AMOLED Display, SpO2 Level Measurement, 14 Days' Battery Life, 70+ Sports Modes, Built-in Amazon Alexa & GPS, HR, Sleep&Stress Monitoring(Meteor Black)
34% off
6,649 9,999
Buy now

3. Noise Colorfit Pro 3

The Noise Colorfit Pro 3 has a full touch screen and an HD LCD measuring 1.55 inches in width. It has a heart rate monitor, accelerometer, and gyroscope and can track blood oxygen levels. It has an IP68 rating for protection against dust and water and controls for making and receiving calls, checking notifications, and playing music. The battery may last for up to ten days on a single charge.

Specifications:

Display: 1.55 Inches

Wireless type:Bluetooth

Connectivity: Wireless

Battery life: Ten days

Sports mode:14

ProsCons
Good UIFewer sports mode
Price 
Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist Smart Watch with Alexa Built-in, 24*7 Spo2 Monitoring, 1.55" HD TruView Display, Stress, Sleep, Heart Rate Tracking (Jet Blue)
60% off
2,399 5,999
Buy now

4. AmazeFit BIP U

The always-on screen on the Amazfit Bip U smartwatch measures 1.43 inches. It has many sensors, including an optical heart rate sensor, a blood oxygen level gauge, a three-axis accelerometer, and a barometer. It has been tested and certified to withstand water pressure of 5 ATM so that you can wear it in the pool. The battery may last up to nine days of regular use or five days of intense use.

Specifications:

Display: 1.43 Inches

Wireless type:Bluetooth

Connectivity: Wireless

Battery life: Nine days

Sports mode: 60+

ProsCons
60+ Sports modesBuild quality
Budget-friendly 
Amazfit Bip U Smart Watch, SpO2 & Stress Monitor, 3.63 cm(1.43") HD Color Display, 60+ Sports Modes, Breathing Training, 50+ Watch Faces (Black)
58% off
2,499 5,999
Buy now

5. Crossbeats Orbit STYL

The Cross beats Orbit STYL is a good option if you want an affordable watch. It features a large 1.39-inch circular display with a touch screen, allowing you to control the device easily. It comes with pre-installed games, so you can easily pass your time when bored. The watch has heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, and more. It offers over 100 customisable watch faces. The smartwatch offers a battery life of 15 days and can be fully charged in 90 minutes.

Specifications:

Display: 1.39 Inches

Wireless type: Bluetooth

Connectivity: Wireless

Battery life:15 Days

ProsCons
Battery saver modeAverage accuracy
HD screen 
Crossbeats Orbit STYL Smartwatch for Men & Women with in-Built Game, Real time Spo2 & Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, 100+ Watch Faces, 10 Days Battery Life with Power Saver Mode-Slate Blue
69% off
2,499 7,999
Buy now

6. boAt Xtend

If you want a smartwatch with a large display, the boAt Xtend Smartwatch is a great choice. It has a high-definition 1.69-inch screen and a variety of customisable watch faces. The watch can measure a variety of vitals, including heart rate, blood oxygen (SpO2), and sleep quality. The built-in Alexa voice assistant facilitates a wide range of uses. One charge of the watch's battery will last for seven days.

Specifications:

Display: 1.69 Inches

Wireless type: Bluetooth

ConnIt’svity: Wireless

Battery life:14 Days

ProsCons
In-built AlexaAverage accuracy
Large HD screen 
boAt Xtend Smartwatch with Alexa Built-in, 1.69” HD Display, Multiple Watch Faces, Stress Monitor, Heart & SpO2 Monitoring, 14 Sports Modes, Sleep Monitor, 5 ATM & 7 Days Battery(Pitch Black)
65% off
2,799 7,990
Buy now

7. Redmi Smart Band

The Redmi Smart Band Pro is slightly over 25 grams, making it incredibly easy to wear around the clock. It is also 5 ATM water resistant, so you can wear it in the shower or while swimming. The back of the device is where you'll find the Redmi logo, the optical sensors, and the pogo pins that hold the included charging cable in place magnetically.

It's also important to note that the device has no actual buttons; everything is done by touch. The AMOLED technology in the 1.47-inch, 194 x 368 display creates vivid colours. The band's screen shows digital time in a bare minimum of formats when activated.

Specifications:

Display: 1.47 Inches

Wireless type: Bluetooth

Connectivity: Wireles personalised life:14 Days

Sports mode:110+

ProsCons
Good showExclusive straps
Cosy and lightweightMinor connectivity troubles with the iPhone
A plethora of athletic settings 
Redmi Smart Band Pro SportsWatch- 3.73 cm (1.47) Large AMOLED Display, Always On Display, Continuous Sleep, HR, Stress and SPO2 Monitoring, 110+ Sports Modes, 5ATM, 14 Days Battery Life, Black
62% off
2,299 5,999
Buy now

8. Noise Pulse Go Buzz

Every glance at the watch's 1.69-inch TFT display will be a visual pleasure, thanks to its 240x280px resolution and 500 nit brightness. The connection is quick and reliable and uses very little power. In addition, this smartwatch has over a hundred different watch faces stored in the cloud and can be customised.

The IP68 water resistance and 100 different sports modes make this device even more desirable.This beautiful piece of art also has 100 sports modes with auto sports detectionand IP68 water resistance.

Specifications:

Display: 1.69 Inches

Wireless type: Bluetooth

Connectivity: USB

Sports mode:100

ProsCons
Charming appearanceNo GPS
Excellent health-related functions 
Extended battery life 
Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch with Smart Call & Advanced Bluetooth Tech, 1.69" Display, Noise Health Suite, 150+ Cloud Watch Face, 100 Sports Mode with Auto Detection, Longer Battery (Jet Black)
60% off
1,999 4,999
Buy now

9. boAt Wave Call

Despite having a sizable display, the boAt Wave Call is incredibly portable and small. The smartwatch's strong, textured metal screIndia’sl adds to its durability. The boAt Wave Call's 1.69-inch HD LCD is rectangular and has an above-average display because of the vivid colours it can exhibit.In addition, the boAt Wave Call has several built-in health-tracking features. These include monitoring your heart rate, oxygen saturation, and sleep quality.

Specifications:

Display: 1.69 Inches

Wireless type: Bluetooth

Connectivity: Wireless

Battery life: Ten days

ProsCons
Multiple sports modesExclusive charger
Cosy and lightweightAverage sound quality
The design quality is worth the price 
boAt Wave Call Smart Watch, Smart Talk with Advanced Dedicated Bluetooth Calling Chip, 1.69” HD Display with 550 NITS & 70% Color Gamut, 150+ Watch Faces, Multi-Sport Modes,HR,SpO2, IP68(Active Black)
69% off
2,499 7,990
Buy now

10. Fire Boltt Ninja 3

The Fire Boltt Ninja 3 is the last item on our list of India's top smartwatches. This smartwatch is reasonably-priced and has many features. Although it lacks Bluetooth calling feature, you may access intelligent notifications once you connect your smartphone to the Fire Boltt Ninja 3. The Fire Boltt Ninja 3 has exceptional battery life and can operate for up to seven days. Additionally, the 60 sports modes assist you in maintaining a high level of fitness.

Specifications:

Display: 1.69 Inches HD display

Wireless type: Bluetooth

Connectivity: Wireless

Battery life:14 Days

Sports mode:60+

ProsCons
Wonderful displayNo GPS
Activity tracker with accuracy 
Adaptive touch 
Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 Smartwatch Full Touch 1.69 & 60 Sports Modes with IP68, Sp02 Tracking, Over 100 Cloud based watch faces - Black
78% off
1,798 7,999
Buy now

Three best features of the budget smartphones

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Noise Colorfit Pro 2IP68 water-resistantDetachable strapsGood colour range  and is comfortable
Amazfit GTS2 MiniSmooth UI transitionsGood fitness trackingGPS tracking and route mapping
Noise Colorfit Pro 3Pretty lightCompatible with Android and iOS devicesSpecial mode for breathing exercise
Amazfit Bip UGood displayIt can be used as a remote to capture photosAccurate data for heart rate tracking
Crossbeats Orbit STYLBluetooth 5.0 with calling15 Days battery lifeWater resistant, IP67
boAt XtendBuilt-in Amazon Alexa supportMore than 100 watch facesResults close to accuracy
Redmi Smart Band ProExtremely comfortable and lightOffers women’s health features13 Days battery life
Noise Go Pulse Buzz150+ Cloud-based customised facesBluetooth callingAuto sports detection with over 100 sports mode
boAt Wave CallIP68 water and dust resistantSleek and lightweightBluetooth calling
Fire Boltt Ninja 3Reasonable pricingCamera shutter controlGood battery life

Best value for money smartwatch

Fire Boltt Ninja 3 can be considered the best value-for-money smartwatch among those listed in this article. This smartwatch has more than 60+ workout modes that will enhance your smartness during workout activities. It has a stunning display and excellent Bluetooth connectivity, and its battery can last up to 14 days. Isn't that incredible if we consider the reasonable price charged for the model? Don't miss checking out the Fire Boltt Ninja 3 smartwatch if you need a high-performance piece at an affordable price on Amazon.

The overall best smartwatch

The boAt Xtend, with a 1.69-inch display and multiple customisable watch faces, is the best overall product in the above list. It is the ideal workout buddy because of its 14 sports modes and 5 ATM dust, splash, and sweat resistance.

The heart rate reader in the watch can be used as a stress gauge. It checks your SpO2 (blood oxygen levels) and heart rate to see how you're doing health-wise. In addition, the watch's sleep monitoring function will record your sleep duration and cycle every night.

If you're looking for a remarkable smartwatch for your money, go no further than the boAt Xtend. This watch's excellent performance and competitive price have made it popular among Indian consumers.

How to find the best budget smartwatch?

With so many choices, settling on a single smartwatch takes much work. Before everything, figure out why you need a smartwatch. Do you want to track your health, monitor your heart rate and oxygen level or reIt’s connected to your smartphone while you are on the move?

It's also important to decide whether you want a metal or silicone band on your smartwatch before you purchase one. Think whether you need a watch with calling capabilities or LTE connectivity. Do you want a great GPS tracking device? Do you want a lot of sports modes, or can you settle for a few? And do you want to wear your mood on your watch with custom watch faces?

Also, note the price and budget of your smartphone. It's the most important thing to do. Once you have shortlisted a model, don't forget to check its ratings and reviews on Amazon before ordering so that you get the best one always.

Price list of the best smartwatches

S.noProductPrice
1.Noise Colorfit Pro 2 1,999
2.Amazfit GTS2 Mini 6,406
3.Noise Colorfit Pro 3 2,399
4.Amazfit Bip U 2,499
5.Crossbeats Orbit STYL 2,499
6.boAt XtendRs. 2,799
7.Redmi Smart Band Pro 2,299
8.Noise Go Pulse Buzz 1,999
9.Boat Wave Call 2,499
10.Fire Bolt Ninja 3 1,798

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Sleep comfortably on winter nights with these soft electric blankets under 3,000
Buy these best mobile chargers and never run out of charge on your phone
Here are the best JBL speakers with great audio quality for your home
Best Apple mobile accessories: A buying guide
10 best Honeywell humidifiers that are worth your money

Don’t miss these best budget smartwatches available on amazon

Are there suitable substitutes for the Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Smartwatch?

Boult Drift, Dizo Watch 2, and Noise ColorFit Pulse are some of the best alternatives to the Noise ColorFit Pro 2 Smartwatch.

Which has a better resolution– the boAt Storm Smartwatch or the Noise NoiseFit Buzz Smartwatch?

When comparing the two smartwatches, the boAt Storm smartwatch's 240 x 240-pixel resolution is inferior to the higher-quality 360 x 360 pixels of the Noise NoiseFit Buzz Smartwatch.

Should one invest in a Redmi Smart Band?

Thanks to its massive display, stylish design, comfy straps, and dependable fitness tracker, it's one of the greatest smart bands. The Redmi Smart Band Pro ranks among the best compared to other brands.

 View More
electronics FOR LESS