Don’t miss these best neckband earphones of 2022

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 04, 2022 18:38 IST

Summary:

Wireless Bluetooth neckband earphones are trendy due to their performance and functionalities. If you are searching for one, check the list of best neckband earphones of 2022 here.Here is a list of the best neckband earphones of 2022 that have great features and phenomenal performance.

Best neckband earphones

Wireless earphones have become popular over the past few years as smartphone manufacturers are removing 3.5mm headphone jacks. Neckbands are a special category of wireless earphones having a large customer base. Neckbands are especially useful in activities where user movement is high, like in a gym, while doing yoga, travelling, or during the daily commute. They are safer to use as there is no risk of falling and losing them as they rest on the neck.

Here is a list of wireless neckbands that are best in the segment by comparing the audio quality, build quality, product rating, and price that might help you decide while buying a neckband.

Best neckband earphones for you

1. Bose Soundsport Sweatproof Wireless Earphones

Bose is an industry leader in the audio segment. It provides one of the finest devices and hearing experiences. One such device is the Bose Soundsport Wireless Earphones. It provides an immersive audio experience with a balanced tone at any volume, as it is equipped with Bose Active EQ technology.

Bose has specially designed StayHear+ tips that provide the utmost comfort and stability no matter how hard you exercise or work out.

Specifications:

  • Driver size: Not available
  • Battery life: Six hours
  • Bluetooth version: 4.1
  • Charging socket: micro-USB
  • Weight: 23g

ProsCons
Bose Active EQ technologyno aptX support
Bose Connect app for finding the misplaced neckbandLow battery backup
Fast charging of 15 minutes for an hour of playtime 
Stay Hear+ tips 
Bose Soundsport Sweatproof Bluetooth Wireless In Ear Earphones With Mic For Running And Sports, Black
25% off
9,999 13,275
Buy now

2. Sony WI-C400

WI-C400 is a premium product launched by Sony. WI-C400 provides balanced and fantastic sound quality specially tuned by Sony. WI-C400 delivers powerful bass with the help of 9mm neodymium drivers.

WI-C400 has a great battery backup of up to 20 hours with a charging time of 4.5 hours.

Specifications:

  • Driver size: 9mm neodymium drivers
  • Battery life: 20 hours
  • Bluetooth version: 4.2
  • Charging socket: micro-USB
  • Weight: 35g

ProsCons
WI-C400 is a premium product Latency is high
NFC pairingNoise Isolation is not perfect
Hands-free calling with HD voice 
Vibration alert for incoming calls 
Sony WI-C400 Wireless in-Ear Neck Band Headphones with 20 hrs Battery Life, Light Weight, Bluetooth Headset with mic for Phone Calls, Vibration Notification, Work from Home, Tangle Free Cable (Red)
13% off
3,473 3,990
Buy now

3. Sony WI-XB400 Extra Bass

Sony WI-XB400 Extra Bass is a new product. Sony is an industry leader and provides the best sound quality. WI-XB400 Extra Bass has 12mm, neodymium drivers, providing the best dynamic range and even greater bass.

Specifications:

  • Driver size: 12mm neodymium drivers
  • Battery life: 15 Hours
  • Bluetooth version: 5.0
  • Charging socket: USB-C
  • Weight: 21g

ProsCons
12mm neodymium driversNot rated for waterproofing
Hands-free calling with HD voice 
Fast charging of 10 minutes for an hour of playtime 
Google Assistant support 
Sony WI-XB400 Wireless Extra Bass in-Ear Headphones with 15 hrs Battery, Quick Charge, Magnetic Earbuds, Tangle Free Cord, BT Ver 5.0, Work from Home,Bluetooth Headset with Mic for Phone Calls (Blue)
44% off
2,790 4,990
Buy now

4. Samsung Level U2

Level U2 is one of the best neckbands launched by Samsung. It has premium sound quality, as expected from Samsung. It supports HD audio transmission over Bluetooth. It also has a 12mm driver unit, delivering rich, balanced sound and strong bass.

Samsung Level U2 also has a big battery backup of up to 18 hours.

Specifications:

  • Driver size: 12mm
  • Battery life: 18 Hours
  • Bluetooth version: 5.0
  • Charging socket: USB-C
  • Weight: 41.5g

ProsCons
HD audio transmissionNo fast charging support
12mm driver unit 
Vibrator for call alert 
Low latency transmission 
Samsung Level U2 (Black)- Original Bluetooth in Ear Wireless Stereo Headset with Mic
7% off
2,796 2,999
Buy now

5. OnePlus Bullets Z2

OnePlus Bullets Z2 is a flagship neckband offered by the OnePlus brand.The audio quality of Bullets Z2 is immersive with a titanium-coated dome of the speaker. It delivers deep bass as the Bullets Z2 has 12.4mm drivers.

Bullets Z2 supports USB-C quick charge feature that provides backup for up to 20 hours on a ten-minute charge. It has a big battery backup of up to 30 hours.

Specifications:

  • Driver size: 12.4mm
  • Battery life: 30 Hours
  • Bluetooth version: v5.0
  • Charging socket: USB-C
  • Weight: 26g

ProsCons
AI noise cancellationNo inline remote and microphone 
Long battery backup 
Fast charging of ten minutes for 20 hours of playtime 
Titanium-coated dome of the speaker 
Oneplus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Mic, Bombastic Bass - 12.4 Mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 30 Hrs Battery Life (Magico Black)
13% off
1,999 2,299
Buy now

6. boAt Rockerz 330 ANC

Rockerz 330 ANC is a flagship neckband launched by boAt. It is loaded with premium features and is the only neckband with DIRAC Opteo support.

It also supports ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), reducing background noise up to 25dB. It also got ENx(Environmental Noise Cancellation) for calling.

Specifications:

  • Driver size: 10mm
  • Battery Life: 24 Hours
  • Bluetooth version: 5.2
  • Charging socket: USB-C
  • Weight: 35g

ProsCons
DIRAC Opteo supportno aptX support
ANC technology 
Fast charging of 10 minutes for 5 hours of playtime 
ENx technology 
boAt Rockerz 330 Pro in-Ear Bluetooth Neckband with 60HRS Playtime, ASAP Charge, ENx Tech, boAt Signature Sound, BT v5.2, Dual Pairing, IPX5, with Mic (Active Black)
47% off
1,599 2,990
Buy now

7. boAt Rockerz 245 Pro

Rockerz 245 Pro is a newly-launched neckband by boAt. The boAt Rockerz 245 Pro has 10mm, audio drivers, delivering deep bass, and you can feel it while playing music.

Rockerz 245 Pro has a dedicated Beast Mode for gaming with the lowest latency up to 40ms. It also has ENx technology for calls.

Specifications:

  • Driver size:10mm
  • Battery life: 20 Hours
  • Bluetooth version: 5.3
  • Charging socket: USB-C
  • Weight: 50g

ProsCons
Beast modeIt could have been lightweight
IPX4 ratingNo support for ANC
Fast charging of ten minutes for ten hours of playtime 
ENx technology 
boAt Rockerz 245 pro Bluetooth Neckband with Beast™ Mode(Super Low Latency) for Gaming, ENx™ Tech for Clear Calls, ASAP™ Charge, 20HRS Playtime,IPX4, Dual Pairing & BT v5.3(Fiery Black)
60% off
1,199 2,990
Buy now

8. Sony WI-C310

WI-C310 is a budget product launched by Sony. Sony is one of the best audio electronics

equipment manufacturers; hence there is no need to think about sound quality.

WI-C310 has 9mm neodymium drivers, which provide an excellent dynamic range and great bass. Hence you can get louder, clearer, and more balanced audio output.

Specifications:

  • Driver size: 9mm neodymium drivers
  • Battery life: 15 Hours
  • Bluetooth version: 5.0
  • Charging socket: USB-C
  • Weight: 15g

ProsCons
9mm neodymium driversNot rated for waterproofing
Hands-free calling with HD voice 
Fast charging of ten minutes for an hour of playtime 
Google Assistant support  
Sony WI-C310 Wireless Headphones with 15 Hrs Battery Life, Quick Charge, Magnetic Earbuds for Tangle Free Carrying, BT ver 5.0,Work from home, In-Ear Bluetooth Headset with mic for phone calls (Black)
36% off
2,099 3,290
Buy now

9. Oppo Enco M32

Enco M32 is a feature-loaded neckband launched by Oppo. The audio quality of Enco M32 is undoubtedly good as it has 10mm drivers and a TPU+PET composite titanium-plated diaphragm, which delivers a loud, balanced and clear sound along with great bass.

Specifications:

  • Driver size: 10mm
  • Battery life: 28 Hours
  • Bluetooth version: 5.0
  • Charging socket: USB-C
  • Weight: 27g

ProsCons
TPU+PET composite titanium-plated diaphragmNo support for LDAC
Long battery backup 
Fast charging of ten minutes for 20 hours of playtime 
IP55 rating 
OPPO Enco M32 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic,10 Mins Charge - 20Hrs Music Fast Charge, 28Hrs Battery Life,10mm Driver, IP55 Dust & Water Resistant (Black)
40% off
1,799 2,999
Buy now

10. Sennheiser CX 120BT

CX 120BT is one of the well-known products of the Sennheiser brand.CX 120BT was launched quite some time ago, compared to other products on the list, but you can consider this option due to its audio quality and performance.

CX 120BT delivers detailed and balanced sound due to SBC and aptX codec compatibility. It also has aptX Low Latency that keeps audio in perfect sync with the video.

Specifications:

  • Driver size: Not available
  • Battery life: 6 Hours
  • Bluetooth version: 4.1
  • Charging socket: micro-USB
  • Weight: 14g

ProsCons
SBC and aptX codec compatibilityLow battery backup
Multi-pairing 
Lightweight design 
Low Latency 
Sennheiser CX 120BT Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Neckband Headphone with Mic (Black)
56% off
1,545 3,490
Buy now

Three best features of neckband earphones

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Bose SoundsportBose Active EQ technologyBose Connect app for finding the misplaced neckbandStayHear+ tips
Sony WI-C400NFC pairingHands-free calling with HD voice9mm neodymium drivers
Sony WI-XB40012mm neodymium driversHands-free calling with HD voiceFast charging for 10 minutes for 60 minutes of playtime
Samsung Level U2HD audio transmission12mm driver unitVibrator for call alert
OnePlus Bullets Z2AI noise cancellationLong battery backupTitanium-coated dome of the speaker
Boat Rockerz 330 ANCDIRAC Opteo supportANC technologyENx technology
Boat Rockerz 245 ProBeast modeENx technologyIPX4 rating
Sony WI-C3109mm neodymium driversHands-free calling with HD voiceFast charging for 10 minutes for 60 minutes of playtime
Oppo Enco M32TPU+PET composite titanium-plated diaphragmLong battery backupIP55 rating
Sennheiser CX 120BTSBC and aptX codec compatibilityMulti-pairingLow latency

Best value for money product

Boat Rockerz 330 ANC is the best value-for-money product on this list. Rockerz 330 ANC has a good ANC of up to 25db, along with one of the largest battery backups of 24 hours on a single charge. It is the only neckband with DIRAC Opteo support. It also has ENx technology for calling along with voice assistant support.It also supports fast charging and has an IPX4 rating giving it the best value at this price.

Best overall product

Bose Soundsport is the best overall product on this list because of the features that no other company offers. Soundsport comes with Bose Active EQ technology for balanced music at any volume. It has a battery backup of six hours of playtime on a single charge. It has fast charging that allows 60-minute-long playtime on just a 15-minute charge. It has StayHear+ tips for comfort and stability. It also comes with Bose Connect app for finding the misplaced neckband.

How to find the perfect wireless earphones?

Here are a few points to check while choosing the best wireless earphones:

  1. Sound quality is the most important factor.
  2. Does the product have adequate battery backup?
  3. Does the product have fast-pairing support or NFC?
  4. Does the product support fast charging?

These points may vary with the price range and person-to-person, but check out a few different products in the same price range before buying.

Product price list

S.noProductPrice
1.Bose Soundsport 9,999
2.Sony WI-C400 4,290
3.Sony WI-XB400 2,990
4.Samsung Level U2 2,899
5.OnePlus Bullets Z2 1,999
6.Boat Rockerz 330 ANC  1,799
7.Boat Rockerz 245 Pro 1,199
8.Sony WI-C310 2,099
9.Oppo Enco M32 1,799
10.Sennheiser CX 120BT 1,570

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

1. What makes Neckbands different from wireless earphones?

Neckbands serve the same purpose as wireless earphones functionally, but they have more battery and longer playtime. Also, neckbands do not slip easily, so they are safer than wireless earphones.

2. What is AI noise cancellation?

AI noise cancellation is a feature where the neckband removes the background noise via an electronic circuit or insulation so that you hear only the audio output from the neckband.

3. What is environmental noise cancellation?

It is a technique in which environmental noise is removed from the human voice when the user speaks in a mic resulting in a clear voice to the listener on another side of the call.

