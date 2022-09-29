Earphones under ₹ 700 provide immersive sound experience By Affiliate Desk

Earphones under ₹ 700 offer one with excellent quality audio experience.

Earphones provide a level of sound better than loudspeakers of similar cost. The best part about these tiny and powerful devices is that they prevent other people from listening to any noise and do not let the wearer hear any background disturbances. The earphones are a formidable source of disconnect from the outside world by producing private sound in the ear of the listener. That's why earphones have dynamically changed the world and can prove to be your best buddy while you are travelling or sitting at home. Out of an extensive range of earphones available these days, opting for the one that suits all your needs can be daunting. This article will help you pick the ideal earphones by comparing the price, features, and specifications for all of them. 1. BoAt Bass Heads 100 in-ear wired earphones with mic(black) The perfect way to add style to a pair of earphones is to combine high-fidelity audio with a premium design to experience incredible sound. The stylish boAt bass heads 100 superior coated wired earphones are a definite fashion statement – wear your attitude with its wide variety of collections. The powerful 10 mm dynamic driver with a speaker resistance of 16 ohms enables the earphone to deliver a punchy, rhythmic response to the most demanding tracks. Specifications Brand: BoAt Model number: BassHeads 100 Colour: black Ear placement: in-ear Form factor: in-ear Noise control: sound isolation Headphones jack: 3.5 mm Jack Cable feature: tangle free

Pros Cons More colour options Wired Low price No bluetooth Tangle-free Nice impedance High-quality audio

2. Realme Buds 2 wired in ear earphones with mic (black) Enjoy the powerful 11.2 mm bass boost driver, which consists of a multi-layer composite diaphragm, bringing you a deep and powerful yet accurate bass response. Moreover, the premium, reinforced braided jacket and two evenly grooved TPU cables make for a robust and durable design. The inline remote features three tactile buttons and a mic, so you can control your music and videos, incoming calls, and even summon your voice assistant directly at the touch of a button. Specifications Brand: Realme Model number: XG Colour: black Ear placement: in-ear Form factor: in-ear Noise control: sound isolation Headphones Jack: 3.5 mm Jack Cable feature: tangle-free

Pros Cons Headphones jack Fewer colour options Lightweight The design could be better Nice impedance

3. Realme Buds classic wired in ear earphones with mic (black) A large 14.2 mm driver ensures high-fidelity music. The TPU material of the cable of these earphones is durable and reliable for daily use. The half-in-ear comfortable design ensures that there is no discomfort even after long hours of usage. In addition, the in-line HD microphone provides a crystal clear calling experience. Specifications Brand: Realme Model number: RMA2001 Colour: black Ear placement: in-ear Form factor: in ear Noise control: sound isolation Headphones jack: 3.5 mm jack Cable feature: tangle-free

Pros Cons Low price Fewer colour options Sweat proof The design could be better High-quality audio Lightweight

4. BoAt Bass heads 102 in-ear wired earphones with mic(charcoal black) The boAt Bass Heads 102 earphones control the flow of your audio zone with just a tap. With this model of earphone, boAt offered you an easy solution with great sound. The classy superior looks of these earphones captivate the attention of every user. Furthermore, it is available in multiple colours. Specifications Brand: BoAt Model number: Bass Heads 102 Colour: charcoal black Ear placement: in-ear Form factor: in ear Noise control: sound isolation Headphones jack: 3.5 mm jack Cable feature: tangle-free

Pros Cons More colour options Wired Good impedance Old design Headphones Jack

5. pTron Boom Ultima 4D Dual Driver, Gaming Wired Headphones The model's 4 D dual driver, with a powerful speaker resistance, delivers a powerful yet clear sound in response to all types of tracks. The earphone is manufactured in a perfectly sized cable of 1.2 metres, making it exceptionally user-friendly and stylish. Specifications Brand: pTron Model number: Boom Ultima Colour: blue Ear placement: in-ear Form factor: in-ear Noise control: passive noise cancellation Headphones jack: 3.5 mm jack Cable feature: tangle-free

Pros Cons More colour options Wired Less cost Not very comfortable for ears Tangle-free Good bass

6. boAt Bassheads 242 in-Ear Wired Earphones with Mic(Active Black) Propped up by a banging bass, push your flow to higher limits with this earphone. These earphones also allow you to experience a balanced audio sound set pumped through 10 mm dynamic drivers. Get the sound in and sweat out with IPX 4 water and sweat resistance to elevate your game with the boAt Bassheads 242. Specifications Brand: BoAt Model Number: BassHeads 242 Black Colour: Active Black Ear Placement: In-ear Form Factor: In-Ear Noise Control: Sound Isolation Headphones Jack: 3.5 mm Jack Cable Feature: Tangle-free

Pros Cons More colour options No Bluetooth High-quality audio Wired Good bass The design could be better Tangle-free

7. pTron Pride Lite HBE (High Bass Earphones) in-Ear Wired Headphones Head to your workouts with precise tones that inspire and energise you with its HD sound all the time. These lightweight metal earphones come with 10 mm dynamic drivers and neodymium magnets for full-range sound.These earphones are stylish and feature a metallic look. The in-ear stereo audio wired headphones also feature an in-line mic for hands-free phone calls.Ergonomic in-ear design allows passive noise cancellation and outstanding sound performance. Specifications Brand: PTron Model Number: Pride lite Colour: Blue Ear Placement: In-Ear Form Factor: In-Ear Noise Control: Sound Isolation Headphones Jack: 3.5 mm Jack Cable Feature: Tangle-free

Pros Cons High-quality audio Lack of colour options Lightweight No Bluetooth Tangle Free

8. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Bro in Ear WiredEarphone The earphone comes with a snug fit, providing utmost comfort while wearing them regularly. Connect the 3.5mm jack to the phone and wait a few seconds for the product to sync with the phone. The waterproof earphones' snug fit also ensures a passive noise cancellation so that you get a magnificent audio experience. Specifications Brand: ‎Zebronics Model Name: ‎ZEB-BRO Colour: Blue Ear Placement: In-ear Form Factor: In-ear Noise Control: Sound Isolation Headphones Jack: 3.5 mm Jack Cable Feature: Tangle-free

Pros Cons Good sound quality No Bluetooth Wired The design can be good. Tangle-free

9. Zebronics Zeb-Buds 30 3.5Mm Stereo Wired In-Ear Earphones With Mic For Calling The ZEB-BUDS 30 3.5mm stereo earphones deliver great trebles, impressive bass, and clear vocals. The 14 mm drivers are also designed to produce audio that everyone can listen to. These earphones are compatible with all devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, etc. Moreover, its in-line microphone feature facilitates taking calls with a single click. Specifications Brand: ZEBRONICS Model Name: Zeb-Buds 30 (White) Colour: White Ear Placement: In-ear Form Factor: Ear-In Noise Control: Sound Isolation Headphones Jack: 3.5 mm jack Cable Feature: Tangle-free

Pros Cons Deep white Wire Potable sound No bold colour Sound good

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 boAt Bassheads 100 in-Ear Wired Earphones Cable length- 1.2m Audio jack- 3.5mm Item Weight is 13 g Realme Buds 2 Wired in Ear Earphones Cable length- 1.2m Audio jack- 3.5mm Item Weight is 14.2 g Realme Buds Classic Wired in Ear Earphones Cable length- 1.2m Audio jack- 3.5mm Item Weight is 14 g boAt Bassheads 102 in-Ear Wired Earphones Cable length- 1.2m Audio jack- 3.5mm Item Weight is 12 g boAt Bassheads 100boAt Bassheads 100 Cable length- 1.2m Audio jack- 3.5mm Item Weight is 20 g boAt Bassheads 242 in-Ear Wired Earphones Cable length- 1.2m Audio jack- 3.5mm Item Weight is 20 g pTron Pride Lite HBE (High Bass Earphones Cable length- 1.2m Audio jack- 3.5mm Item Weight is 15 g ZEBRONICS Zeb-Bro in Ear Wired Earphones Cable length- 1.2m Audio jack- 3.5mm Item Weight is 14 g Zebronics Zeb-Buds 30 3.5 mm Stereo Wired Cable length- 1.2m Audio jack- 3.5mm Item Weight is 11 g

Best value for money The boAt BassHeads 100 is a fantastic choice for affordable earbuds. The impeccable sound quality in these earphones is enough to leave anyone spellbound. Users get a complete package at a reasonable price of ₹349. This has got to be the most impressive pair of earphones which, for its price, is a steal. Best overall The boAt BassHeads 242 is the market's best overall product out of all the earphones mentioned in the list. The product is the best performer because it delivers excellent impedance, great noise control, and robust quality audio. These earphones were first made famous by boAt and included braided cables that extend to the earpieces. The plastic construction quality is also impressive in this price range. How to find the best earphones under ₹700? Let's start choosing a pair of earphones that suits your needs. These points should be kept in mind:Prepare a list of all the specifications you need for your new earphones.Check out different online e-commerce stores to get an idea of your options.Use filters to find the right product for you. The filters can be - connectivity, bass, and price.Compare prices and features from different brands from the official websites with accurate information.Check the offers and discounts too if there are any. Price of the best earphones under ₹700 at a glance:

Product Price in Rs boAt Bassheads 100 in-Ear Wired Earphones 349 realme Buds 2 Wired in Ear Earphones wired 599 realme Buds Classic Wired in Ear Earphones 399 boAt Bassheads 102 in-Ear Wired Earphones 499 pTron Boom Ultima 4D Dual Driver, Gaming wired 499 boAt Bassheads 242 in-Ear Wired Earphones 599 pTron Pride Lite HBE (High Bass Earphones 229 ZEBRONICS Zeb-Bro in Ear Wired Earphones 159 Zebronics Zeb-Buds 30 3.5 mm Stereo wired 199

What features to look for when buying earphones? The features to look for when buying earphones are: Acoustic system: In earphone specs, 'acoustic' represents the design of an earphone Frequency response: Frequency response refers to the frequency range your earphone can cover Impedance Magnet type Sensitivity Diaphragm Voice coil Wireless technology What is the most important thing about headphones? The driver is the most critical component in a pair of headphones. It turns an electrical signal into sound pressure—in other words, it creates sound. There are different types of drivers, but they all consist primarily of magnets, voice coils, and a diaphragm. What is the best affordable earphone brand? If we are talking about a cost-effective earphone brand, boAt has proven its excellence by providing bountiful features at minimal prices. No other brand offers such competitive prices. How many hours should you use your earphones? Doctors recommend the 60%/60-minute rule: Listen to music or play a movie or video game at no more than 60% of the maximum volume. Limit the time you spend with earbuds in your ears to 60 minutes. Can earphones damage your ears? As said earlier, loud music played through earphones can damage the cells in the ear. The biggest concern is that these cells can't regenerate. When the damage is done, it is impossible to reverse it, which can cause permanent hearing loss. Sound is measured in units known as decibels.