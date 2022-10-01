Explore the complete list of best 3G mobile phones

Looking for the best 3G mobile phones? Find out here!

Mobile phones can do everything from calling your friends or chatting with them in just a few clicks. With the world moving towards 4G and 5G phones, finding the best 3G mobile phone can sometimes be frustrating. Our list of best 3G mobile phones features the most stylish and efficient 3G mobile phones for you. Please note that these phones are not by OnePlus as no Oneplus 3G mobile phones are available on Amazon. However, we have curated a list of the best 3G mobile phones from brands such as Jio, Redmi, Tecno, etc. Best 3G mobile phones 1.Jio phone Next 32 GB ROM, 2 GB RAM, Blue Smartphone The Jio Phone Next is a renowned 3G mobile phone that is packed with all exciting features. This phone comes with a whopping 5.45 inches display. The list of features in this phone includes 2GB RAM, 3G connectivity, 3500 mAH battery life and decent screen resolution for an immersive viewing experience. In addition, you can stream your favourite channel on this phone without any hassle. Specifications: • Brand: Jio • Model Name: Jio Phone Next • Screen Size: 5.45 inches • RAM Capacity: 2 GB • Front Camera: 8 MP • Rear Camera: 13 MP • Battery Life: 3500 mah • Audiojack: 3.5 mm • Resolution: 720×1440

Pros Cons Comes with decent camera quality Supports only Jio sim Excellent battery backup A dual sim slot is not present Excellent for an advanced viewing experience

2.Redmi 9A Sport (Metallic Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) | 2GHz Octa-core Helio G25 Processor | 5000 mAh Battery The next mobile phone on the list of best 3G mobile phones is by Redmi. The Redmi 9A Sport is an interesting addition to our list. This mobile phone has exceptional features such as 32GB ROM and 2GB RAM to ensure you’re never out of space. In addition, this phone features 3G connectivity and a 2GHz Octa-core processor for hassle-free operations. The best part about the phone is its Metallic Blue colour, which looks classy from all angles. Specifications: • Brand: Redmi • OS: MIUI 12 • Storage Capacity: 32GB • Model Name: 9A Sport • Model Year: 2021 • Cellular Technology: 3G • Colour: Metallic Blue • Sim Card Slot Count: Dual Sim

Pros Cons Excellent battery backup Slow processor Comes with a simple and sleek design Features a dual sim slot

3.I KALL Z8 Smartphone (3GB, 16GB) Grey Comes in stunning grey colour, another renowned mobile phone is our list is the I KALL Z8 smartphone. This phone is equipped with all features necessary in a 3G mobile phone. Right from offering the latest operating system to its strong and sturdy design, this phone is exceptional. Besides all these features, this phone is highly affordable. Specifications: • Brand: I KALL • Model Name: IKALL Z8 • OS: Android 10.0 • Model Year: 2022 • Form Factor: Smartphone • Memory Capacity: 16GB • Cellular Technology: 3G/4G • Colour: Grey

Pros Cons Comes in an array of exciting shades Does not offers great battery backup Offers excellent storage

4.Lava Z21 (2GB RAM, 32GB ROM)-Cyan| Octa-Core Processor| Stock Android 11| Powerful 3100 mAh Battery The next mobile phone on our list of best 3G mobile phones is the Lava Z21. It is a stunning mobile phone featuring excellent battery backup and stunning looks. Besides this, the phone features the latest operating system and decent RAM capacity to store everything easily. With Android 11 OS, this phone is bound to offer a flagship performance in every use. Specifications: • Brand name: Lava • Model Name: Lava Z21 • OS: Android 11.0 • Battery Life: 3100 mAh • RAM Capacity: 2 GB • ROM Capacity: 32 GB • Colour: Cyan • Processor: Octa-Core

Pros Cons Comes with the latest Android OS The processor tends to lag sometimes Decent storage and RAM capacity Comes in exciting colours

5.Tecno Spark 8T (Turquoise Cyan,7GB Expandable RAM, 64GB Storage)| 50MP AI Camera | 6.6" FHD+Display | 5000mAh Another best 3G mobile phone that offers a flagship performance in every use is the Tecno Spark 8T. This mobile phone is designed to offer a wholesome experience. With the latest OS and 50 MP camera, you capture the best shots possible with every click. If you’re looking for budget-friendly mobile phones with a handful of features, this is the phone to opt for. Specifications: • Brand name: Tecno Spark • Model Name: Tecno Spark 8T • ROM Storage: 64 GB • RAM Storage: 7 GB • Screen Size: 6.6 inches • Display: FHD+ Display • Battery Life: 5000 mAh • Colour: Turquoise Cyan

Pros Cons Excellent battery backup The device may lag sometimes Great to bursh your photography skills Comes with a wide display

6.Lava A7 Star (Blue/Silver), 6 Days Battery Backup, 2.4-inch Big Display, Superior Stereo Sound, keypad Mobile with Wireless FM and Auto Call Recording Another mobile phone that has made its mark on our list of best 3G mobile phones is the Lava A7 Star. Coming in two different shades, this phone is equipped with several features to offer a flagship performance. Besides this, a 2.4-inch screen and long-lasting battery life of up to 6 days keep you going from dawn to dusk. Specifications: • Brand: Lava • Model Name: Lava A7 • Battery Life: up to six days • Screen Size: 2.4 inch • Special Feature: Auto call recording and wireless FM radio • Colour: Blue • Phone Type: Keypad

Pros Cons Comes with an adequate screen size Only keypad present Excellent battery backup May lag sometimes Comes with auto call recording and wireless FM radio

7.I KALL Z4 Smartphone (4GB, 32GB, 4G Volte, Dual Sim, Android 8.1) (Grey) The last mobile phone on this list is the I KALL Z4 smartphone. It is another excellent addition to the list, as it comes with a powerful processor and decent operating system. In addition, this 3G mobile phone is equipped with several other features, such as 4GB RAM and 32GB ROM, ensuring you’re never out of storage. What truly attracts users is this phone's simple and stylish look. Specifications: • Brand: IKALL • Model Name: I KALL Z4 • RAM Memory: 4GB • ROM Memory: 32 GB • Cellular Technology: 3G/4G • OS: Android 8.1 • Colour: Grey

Pros Cons Fits in everyone’s budget Inadequate battery backup Decent storage and RAM available The phone does not lags

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Jio Phone Next Bold and clear fonts Decent processor present Fast charging present Redmi 9A Sport Large screen size Good battery backup Ample storage space available I KALL Z8 Smartphone Best for everyday usage Fast charging present More than enough storage space is available Lava Z21 The latest operating system is present Available in many shades Good processing speed Tecno Spark 8T Large screen resolution Good battery backup Decent camera Lava A7 Star Varied shades are present Fast charging present Good camera resolution I KALL Z4 smartphone Good storage space Available in many colours Good battery backup

Best value for money With many amazing features, the Lava Z21 is one mobile phone that aces the list of best 3G mobile phones. If you’re searching for budget-friendly mobile phones that do not make a hole in your pocket, it is best to go with the Lava Z21. this phone is priced at ₹5,000 only. Best overall One mobile phone which genuinely stands out in this list is the Redmi 9A Sport. This pocket-friendly mobile phone has several outstanding features, such as 32GB storage, an Octa-core processor, and 2GB RAM. If you’re tight on a budget yet looking for a phone which keeps you going through thick and thin, this is an ideal pick. The phone is priced at ₹6,999 only. How to find the perfect 3G mobile phone? Here is the complete list of factors to be mindful of when buying an ideal 3G mobile phone - • Fulfilment of objective • High screen resolution • Effectiveness • Charging capacity • Price of the product • Storage space • Biometric security • Screen size Products price list

Product Price Discounted price Jio phone next ₹ 7,299 ₹ 4,389 Redmi 9A Sport ₹ 7,999 ₹ 6,999 I KALL Z8 Smartphone ₹ 5,999 ₹ 4,688 Lava Z21 ₹ 5,999 ₹ 5,299 Tecno Spark 8T ₹ 12,999 ₹ 9,899 Lava A7 Star ₹ 1,899 ₹ 1,529 I KALL Z4 smartphone ₹ 6,499 ₹ 4,999