Find out best gaming consoles under 15,000

Designed for interactive video gameplay and attractive visuals, you will find the most affordable gaming consoles under 15,000. Read on to know more.

Gaming consoles under 15,000 help elevate the gaming experience.

Whether a millennial or a Gen-Z, we are all obsessed with video games and gaming consoles. These are easy to operate and function like a PC to control all activities. It is built using similar components, such as a graphics processing unit, central processing unit, and RAM. Such devices are used to play video games on the screen. These can be connected easily to television, or others are handled with a small built-in screen.

If you're planning to invest in a Gaming Console, we have you covered! Here is the list of the best 10 Gaming Consoles under your budget. So, what's the wait for? Let's explore our list!

Here is the list of best Gaming Console Under 15,000

1. Amkette Evo Gamepad Pro 4 for Android

Comes with 2 different modes, Amkette Evo Gamepad Pro 4 for Android is an excellent Smartphone Bluetooth Game Controller that allows you to play on all android phones. You can stream games like BGMI, COD, LOL, NFS, and more hassle-free.

Specifications -

Batteries ‏ : ‎ 1 Lithium Ion batteries required. (included)

Product Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 15 x 10.5 x 6 cm; 196 Grams

ASIN ‏ : ‎ B07XDJ5HPT

Item model number ‏ : ‎ Evo Gamepad

Country of Origin ‏ : ‎ China

Item Weight ‏ : ‎ 196 g

Item Dimensions LxWxH ‏ : ‎ 15 x 10.5 x 6 Centimeters

Net Quantity ‏ : ‎ 1.00 count

ProsCons
Comes with native modeShort battery life
Designed for comfort 
Supported by Bluetooth 4.0 
Amkette Evo Gamepad Pro 4 for Android with Instant Play Support (Works with BGMI, Call of Duty, Mobile Legends, LOLWR, and Many More) (iPhone and MediaTek Devices Not Supported)
Check Price on Amazon

2. EvoFox Game Box TV Gaming Console

Another excellent Gaming Console Under 15000 is the EvoFox Game Box TV Gaming Console. It has 4GB RAM, 32GM ROM, and a dedicated quad processor for hassle-free operations. You can hop onto any game in less than 10 minutes.

Specifications -

Batteries ‏ : ‎ 2 AA batteries are required. (included)

Product Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 22 x 15 x 8 cm; 780 Grams

ASIN ‏ : ‎ B08S31G4GX

Item model number ‏ : ‎ 562

Country of Origin ‏ : ‎ China

Item Weight ‏ : ‎ 780 g

Item Dimensions LxWxH ‏ : ‎ 22 x 15 x 8 Centimeters

Included Components ‏ : ‎ Quick Start Guides

ProsCons
Adequate RAM and ROMShort battery life
Light-weight 
Excellent processors 
EvoFox Game Box TV Gaming Console With Smart Remote and Game Controller | 4 GB RAM, 32 GB Storage | Dedicated 3D GPU, Quad Core Processor | Bluetooth 5.0 | Dual Band WiFi | Fox OS | 4K HDMI Output | Preloaded Games | (Coal Black)
14% off
9,459 10,999
Buy now

3. Redgear Pro Series Wired Gamepad

Available in stunning black colour, Redgear Pro Series Wired Gamepad is an affordable gaming console that features illuminated ABXY keys. The best part is this product comes with a 1-year warranty.

Specifications -

Band - BoAt

Item height - 15.6 Centimetres

Item width - ‎7.4 Centimetres

Product dimensions - 18 x 7.4 x 15.6 cm; 320 Grams

Item model number - Pro Series

Power source - Corded Electric

ProsCons
Comes with a dedicated switch to shift modesLimited storage space
Easy plug and play 
Comes with the turbo mode 
Redgear Pro Series Wired Gamepad with Integrated Force Feedback, Illuminated ABXY Keys, Ergonomically Design, 1.8m USB Cable for PC
Check Price on Amazon

4. Infinizy 8 Bit Trendy LCD Plug Tv Video Gaming Console

Another most loved gaming console on a budget is the Infinizy 8 Bit Trendy LCD Plug Tv Video Gaming Console. This item comes with a Special 12 Years Replacement Warranty. It features 2 Game Controllers 1 Laser Gun 1 Ac Adapter Av Cable for endless fun.

Specifications -

Brand - Infinizy

Manufacturer - Infinizy

Mode - LK320

Model year - 2022

Batteries required - No

ProsCons
Two player gameSmall in size
Comes with curved handles to fit in palms perfectly 
Comes with a laser gun 
Infinizy (Click IT OR Miss IT Deal 12 Years Warranty) 8 Bit Trendy LCD Plug Tv Video Gaming Console with Classic Inbuilt Game Like Super Mario Bros, Contra, Double Dragon 2, Duck Hunt, F1 Race ETC
50% off
1,999 3,999
Buy now

5. GSH Wireless Video Game Consoles

Another incredible product on the list is the GSH Wireless Video Game Consoles. It is a wireless gaming device that comes with double rocker control. It can be connected with tv and classic games. It supports 25 languages.

Specifications -

Product dimensions - 23 x 12 x 9 cm; 500 Grams

Manufacturer - GSH

Item weight - 500g

ProsCons
Easy to operateLimited storage space
Built-in 3000 classic games 
Support two players 
GSH Wireless Video Game Consoles 4K Retro Classic Gaming Gamepads TV Family Controller for PS1/GBA/MD (32 GBÀ0 Games)
34% off
3,299 4,999
Buy now

6. Mabron 400 in 1 Portable Handheld Gaming Console

Comes with 3-inch colour and clear screen. Mabron 400 in 1 Portable Handheld Gaming Console is a high-definition device that amplifies your child's playing time. It comes with a 3-year minimum warranty and is often called an essential picnic toy as one can play games on trains, buses, cars, etc.

Specifications -

ASIN ‏ : ‎ B0B16RHQ9K

Item model number ‏ : ‎ AbD_2

Country of Origin ‏ : ‎ China

Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ Mabron

ProsCons
Easy to operateLimited storage space
5 hours of continuous gameplay 
Enhances problem-solving skills 
Mabron (Limited 3 Year Warranty) 400 in 1 Portable Handheld Gaming Console Revise Your Childhood|Gift Your Younger Ones Awesome Gaming Console
57% off
1,295 2,999
Buy now

7. TMG 500 in 1 Game Slim Console

Another tiny gaming console with an LCD screen and classic games is the TMG 500 in 1 Game Slim Console. It comes in colours like red, blue, yellow, and black that grabs every child's eyes. Additionally, it's light-weight- and easy to carry.

Specifications -

Brand - TMG

Assembly required - Yes

Date First Available - 4th March 2022

ProsCons
Easy to operateLimited storage space
Compact and easy to operate 
Features retro games 
TMG 500 in 1 Game Slim Console USB Rechargeable/LCD Screen/Retro Classic Gaming Console Christmas and Birthday Gifts.(Red)
33% off
999 1,499
Buy now

8. Redgear Pro Wireless Gamepad

If you're searching for an advanced gaming console, the best one is the Redgear Pro Wireless Gamepad. It has 2.4 Ghz wireless technology and an integrated dual-intensity motor for an enhanced playing experience. Additionally, its curved design offers a grip to play smoothly.

Specifications -

Brand - BoAt

Manufacturer - Imagine Marketing Ltd

Colour - Black

Item height - 15.6 Centimetres

Item width - 7.4 Centimetres

Product dimensions - 18 x 7.4 x 15.6 cm; 340 Grams

Batteries - 1 Lithium Ion battery required

ProsCons
Simple and sleek lookCompatible with only 7/8/8.1/10 Windows only.
Backlit illuminated keys 
Turbo mode 

9. Redgear Pro Series Wired Gamepad

Another gaming console by BoAt is the Redgear Pro Series Wired Gamepad. It is an advanced device that comes with a plug-and-play feature. Additionally, the dual-intensity motor ensures a realistic gaming experience.

Specifications -

Brand - BoAt

Manufacturer - Imagine Marketing Pvt Ltd

Colour - Black

Item height - 15.6 Centimetres

Item width - 7.4 Centimetres

Product dimensions - 18 x 7.4 x 15.6 cm; 320 Grams

Item model number - Pro Series

Hardware platform - Desktop

ProsCons
Offers a lifetime experience in every playAvailable in only one colour
Comes with illuminated keys Looks bulky and heavy
Features a dedicated switch for shifting modes 
Redgear Pro Series Wired Gamepad with Integrated Force Feedback, Illuminated ABXY Keys, Ergonomically Design, 1.8m USB Cable for PC
Check Price on Amazon

10. Pikyo AB400N1 Sup Game

The last on the list is the Pikyo AB400N1 Sup Game. If you're new to gaming consoles, this one is the best to start with. It is a leight-weight gaming device with built-in 400 classic games and ensures 6 hours of continuous gameplay. Additionally, the unmatched support of the battery promises unlimited fun.

Specifications -

Model number - AB400N1

Batteries required - Yes

Batteries included - Yes

Package dimensions - 3 x 3 x 3 cm; 80 Grams

Batteries - 1 Lithium Ion battery required

ProsCons
Light-weight and simple in designComes in random colours
Features 400 classic games 
Excellent battery backup. 
Pikyo AB400N1 Sup Game Rechargeable with 400 in 1 Classic Game Console/Led Screen/Retro Classic Gaming Console (Random Color)
72% off
569 1,999
Buy now

Price of gaming consoles under 15,000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
Amkette Evo Gamepad Pro 4 for Android 2,599
EvoFox Game Box TV Gaming Console 10,999
Redgear Pro Series Wired 1,499
Infinizy 8 Bit Trendy LCD Plug Tv Video Gaming Console 3,999
GSH Wireless Video Game Consoles 4,999
Mabron 400 in 1 Portable Handheld Gaming Console 2,999
TMG 500 in 1 Game Slim Console 1,499
Redgear Pro Wireless Gamepad 1,799
Redgear Pro Series Wired Gamepad 1,499
Pikyo AB400N1 Sup Game 1,999

Best three features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Amkette Evo Gamepad Pro 4 for AndroidFeatures excellent gamesLooks classyLong Lasting battery backup
EvoFox Game Box TV Gaming ConsoleLight weightContinuous playExcellent processor
Redgear Pro Series WiredSimple and sturdy lookDesigned to perfectionLong-lasting battery
Infinizy 8 Bit Trendy LCD Plug Tv Video Gaming ConsoleEasy to operateLight in weightEasy plug and play
GSH Wireless Video Game ConsolesSupports 25 languagesEasy to handleRetro games
Mabron 400 in 1 Portable Handheld Gaming ConsoleComes in different coloursEasy to operateExcellent processor
TMG 500 in 1 Game Slim ConsoleComes in amazing coloursDesigned to perfectionFeatures excellent game
Redgear Pro Wireless GamepadTurbo mode onEasy plug and playDesigned to perfection
Redgear Pro Series Wired GamepadSupports best gameEasy to operateExcellent grip
Pikyo AB400N1 Sup GameComes with batteriesSupports 400 classic gamesFeatures excellent games

Best value for money

Out of all the mentioned gaming consoles, one device that manages to stand out is the Redgear Pro Series Wired. It is an excellent quality gaming device with an array of exciting features. It is priced decently at 999 after a discount.

Best overall

With such an array of options, it sometimes becomes difficult to pick the best one. However, fret not, as we are here to help you! Out of all the given options, the best one is the GSH Wireless Video Game Consoles. It is a wireless video game console that an interesting battery can control. This product is priced at 3,499 only.

How to find best gaming consoles under 15,000?

The first and most important factor to consider when finding the best Gaming Console is its price. Make sure you're not buying a gaming console way above your budget. Besides the price factor, other points to consider are its features, in-built game, performance, turbo mode, keys, processor, RAM, and others. Our list of best Gaming Console Under 15000 has an array of gaming devices that will keep you hooked!

What are the specifications of GSH Wireless Video Game Consoles? 

Here they are - 

Product dimensions - 23 x 12 x 9 cm; 500 Grams

Manufacturer - GSH

Item weight - 500g

 

Are there any gaming consoles under 15,000? 

Yes, several gaming consoles are priced under 15,000. Some of the most famous ones are Redgear Pro Wireless Gamepad, Redgear Pro Series Wired Gamepad, Pikyo AB400N1 Sup Game, and others. 

 

Does the weight of the gaming console matter when buying one? 

Yes, if you're looking for an ideal gaming console, it is important to pick the light-weight one. Else you would not be able to hold it for long hours. 

