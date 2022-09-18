Story Saved
Top 10 gaming console under 5000: A buying guide

  By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 18, 2022 22:41 IST
If you are looking for a gaming console with amazing features under budget, this guide will help you find some of the best options.

A gaming console is what every kid in this century wants.

Gaming consoles are the favourite pastime for kids and youngsters. There are numerous options available in the market, which makes it challenging to find the right one. Every brand claims its product to be the best, but it depends on your requirements and budget. It is suggested to read the reviews before making the final choice.

To make it easy for you, here is a list of some of the best gaming consoles under 5000. You will get all the information required about the gaming console, so you do not have to spare time searching for details on every phone. Want to know about some of its best gaming consoles? Let's get started.

List of best Gaming Consoles under 5000

1) Texton Trendy 8-Bit Video Gaming Console:

This is a wonderful product that comes with 15 years replacement warranty all over the country. It comes with 2 game controllers, 1 Ac adapter, 1 laser gun and an AV cable; it is a complete entertainment suite for kids. It comprises unlimited games such as Mario, Car race, Contra, Bette City and many more to keep you and your kids entertained all day. These fantastic games can help increase interaction and communication between you and your kids.

Specifications:

Brand: TechKing

Material: Plastic, rubber and metal

Ideal for: All age groups

Number of Players: 2

Number of Games: Numerous games like Mario, Contra, Best Gift for Game Lovers, etc.

ProsCons
Unlimited gaming optionsHigh-quality graphics are not supported
There is no lagButtons are relatively hard
cellpic
Texton (SPECIAL SUMMER DEAL WITH 15 YEARS WARRANTY) Trendy 8 Bit LCD Plug Tv Video Gaming Console with Classic Inbuilt Game Like Super Mario Bros, Contra, Double Dragon 2, Duck Hunt, F1 Race ETC For Game Lovers
60% off 1,995 4,999
Buy now

2) GSH USB Wireless Game Stick Console:

This 4K video game stick console brings the best game content and gaming experience. The best thing is that it also allows you to download games of your choice, although it comes with more than 3000 in-built games. It comes with a game stick console, wireless receiver, 2 controllers, 1 charging cable, 1 HD cable and an instruction manual to make it easier for you to understand how it works.

Specifications

Brand: GSH

Number of Players: 2

Ideal for: Kids

Material: Plastic, rubber and metal

Number of Games: Built-in 3000 classic games

ProsCons
Easy to installPicture quality is not good on large screens
Controllers are of good qualityHeating issue
cellpic
GSH USB Wireless Console Game Stick Video Game Console Built-in 3000 Classic Games 8 Bit Mini Retro Controller HDMI Output Dual Player- 4K Ultra HD Game Stick
20% off 3,997 4,999
Buy now

3) Infinizy 8 Bit Trendy Video Gaming Console:

Yet another wonderful gaming console that comes with a 12-year replacement warranty all over the country. It comes with 2 game controllers, 1 Ac adapter, 1 laser gun and an AV cable to make it easy for you to play games without any hindrance. It has numerous built-in games and a new Super 8-bit TV video game, the Samurai console.

This gaming console has all the popular games everyone loves, such as Contra, Mario, car racing and much more. You get numerous games and a user-friendly playing experience at such reasonable prices.

Specifications

Brand: Infinizy

Material: Plastic

Number of Players: 2

Number of games: 620

Ideal for: All age groups

ProsCons
Easy to installBuilt-in quality is not that great
Compatible with Smart TVShort cables of the remote
cellpic
Infinizy (Click IT OR Miss IT Deal 12 Years Warranty) 8 Bit Trendy LCD Plug Tv Video Gaming Console with Classic Inbuilt Game Like Super Mario Bros, Contra, Double Dragon 2, Duck Hunt, F1 Race ETC
50% off 1,999 3,999
Buy now

4) NOWAIT Trendy 8-Bit Video Gaming Console:

If you are looking for a gaming console under 5000, look no further as your search ends here. This is one of the best gaming consoles in this range, with excellent features. You will be surprised to know that it has built-in 999 games, and the best thing is that you can play 999 multi-player games by connecting them to the TV. It comes with 2 wired controllers with a cable length of 3 feet, so you need not sit close to the TV to play the games.

Specifications

Brand: NOWAIT

Number of Players: 2

Material: Plastic

Ideal for: All age groups

Number of games: 999 Built-in games

ProsCons
Plug & Play Video Game ConsoleBuilt-in quality is not that great
Spectacular Digital Sound with Real VoicesShort cables of the remote
cellpic
NOWAIT Trendy 8 Bit LCD Plug Tv Video Gaming Console with Classic Inbuilt Game Like Super Mario Bros, Contra, Double Dragon 2, Duck Hunt, F1 Race ETC (Summer Special Deal with 1 Years Warranty)
40% off 1,199 1,999
Buy now

5) GSH Pre-installed Mini TV Game Console-

This is one of the most reasonable gaming consoles with more than 300 classic video games of the 80s, making you feel nostalgic remembering your childhood. You can play these games with your kids and have a fun time together. It comes with 2 controllers, so you can play two-player games. The various type of games that it offers are puzzle games, racing, shooting, action, sports and many more.

Specifications

Brand: GSH

Number of Players: 2

Ideal for: Above 3 years

Material: Rubber, Plastic and Metal

Number of games: 999 Built-in games

ProsCons
Plug & Play Video Game Console, no network requiredNot compatible with some 4K monitors
No need to insert cards or download gamesNot suitable for children under 3 years old to use alone
cellpic
GSH Pre-Installed 620 Games Mini TV Game Console |Gaming Player AV Output Game Console |Gifts to Kids (Cartridge not Required) | Plug and Play Game
35% off 1,299 1,999
Buy now

6) Kay-Joy Slim Digital Portable Gaming Console-

This is an impressive gaming console with a powerful rechargeable battery pack. It comes with an AC adapter and a lithium-ion rechargeable battery. It is portable, which means you can carry it easily while travelling or take it wherever you go. It is very lightweight, and its screen is also pretty good, making it easier for you to play games for long.

Specifications

Brand: NEXTTECH

Number of Players: 1

Ideal for: 8 to 12 years

Material: Plastic

Number of games: 400 Built-in games

ProsCons
PortableBattery backup is not good
No installation requiredBuilt-in quality is average
cellpic
Kay-Joy Slim Digital PVP Station Light 3000 Portable Gaming Console (Black)
54% off 929 1,999
Buy now

7) QIWA Retro Game Console-

It is a handheld gaming console with 500 classic 80s games that will remind you of your childhood memories. It supports 2 players as it comes with 2 controllers for 2 players to play. You will be happy to know that it has a 9.8-foot-long cable to provide you with the best playback experience.

Specifications

Brand: QIWA

Number of Players: 2

Material: Plastic

Ideal for: All age groups

Number of games: 500 built-in classic games

ProsCons
Long-playing time and rechargeableNo Warranty
9.8-Ft TV cableBuilt-in quality is average
cellpic
QIWA® Retro Game Console Handheld Mini Video Game Classic 500 Classical FC Games Support for Connecting TV & Two Players with Rechargeable Battery Gift for Kids and Adult
45% off 1,099 1,999
Buy now

8) Rambot 8 BIT TV Video Game Console:

This gaming console offers a 12-year replacement warranty all over India. It comes with one AC adapter, 1 gun, 2 joysticks, 1 main gaming console and one 2-pin RCA cable. The good part is that you do not require batteries to play on this gaming console, and it comes with unlimited amazing games such as Fight, Contra, Mario, etc.

Specifications

Brand: Lapras

Number of Players: 2

Material: Metallic Fiber

Ideal for: Kids and school students

Number of games: Unlimited built-in games

ProsCons
12-year replacement warrantyNot compatible with some 4K monitors
No batteries neededBuilt-in quality is average
cellpic
Rambot (On 12 Year Warranty) 8 BIT TV Video Game Console Support HDMI/USB Output Best Gift for Game Lovers, Kids Boys, Girls
50% off 1,999 3,999
Buy now

9) Sameo ULTRAZONE Wireless 8-Bit Game console:

This is a perfect gaming console under 5000 with 362 built-in games. It has numerous exciting and adventure games for all age groups. The best part is that there are no repeat games, making the gaming experience seamless. It comes with 2 cordless joysticks and one adapter with a wire length of 1.5 meters.

Specifications

Brand: Sameo

Ideal for: All age groups

Number of games: 362

Number of Players: 2

Material: Metal

ProsCons
6 months warrantyNot Compatible with some 4K monitors
All types of games are availableThe game number is less
cellpic
Sameo ULTRAZONE Wireless 8 Bit Game Console for TV (Black)
2,599
Buy now

10) Next Generation USB Wireless stick Video Game Console:

Your search for the best gaming console under 5000 ends here. This wonderful console is easy to operate as the controller can be remotely controlled by just putting in the battery. It supports two players and lets you have a fun time with your kids and family.

Specifications

Brand: Generic

Ideal for: 7-20 years

Material: Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene

Number of Players: 2

Number of games- 3000 Classic Games

ProsCons
Easy to operateNo warranty
Supports most TVs with an HD interfaceThe video quality is not that great
cellpic
Next Generation Games USB Wireless Console Game Stick Video Game Console Built-in 3000 Classic Games 8 Bit Mini Retro Controller HDMI Output Dual Player- 4K Ultra HD Game,Multicolor
43% off 2,849 4,999
Buy now

Price of gaming console at a glance:

ProductPrice
Texton Trendy 8-Bit Video Gaming ConsoleRs.1,999
GSH USB Wireless Game Stick ConsoleRs.3,997
Infinizy 8 Bit Trendy Video Gaming ConsoleRs.1,999
NOWAIT Trendy 8-Bit Video Gaming ConsoleRs.1,299
GSH Pre-installed Mini TV Game ConsoleRs. 1,299
Kay-Joy Slim Digital Portable Gaming ConsoleRs.929
QIWA Retro Game ConsoleRs.1,099
Rambot 8 BIT TV Video Game ConsoleRs.1,999
Sameo ULTRAZONE Wireless 8 BIT Game consoleRs.2,599
Next Generation USB Wireless stick Video Game ConsoleRs.3,099

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Texton Trendy 8-Bit Video Gaming ConsoleSuper 8 bit Tv Video Game ConsoleComes with 2 wired controllersUser-friendly
GSH USB Wireless Game Stick ConsoleExcellent Built-in 3000+ gamesUser-friendlyCan download games of your choice
Infinizy 8 Bit Trendy Video Gaming ConsoleEasy to installErgonomic handlePortable console
NOWAIT Trendy 8-Bit Video Gaming ConsoleExcellent Built-in 999 gamesClassic AV output game consoleEasy to install and connect
GSH Pre-installed Mini TV Game Console8-bit and dual 4-button gamepadCan adapt to screens of various sizesSupport AV output
Kay-Joy Slim Digital Portable Gaming ConsoleDigital pocket handheld systemPvp Game With 2 cassettesFull-colour Digital Crystal Screen
QIWA Retro Game ConsoleComes with a rechargeable batteryCompatible with most TVsPortable
Rambot 8 BIT TV Video Game ConsolePortableUser-friendlyComes with 2 wired controllers
Sameo ULTRAZONE Wireless 8 BIT Game console6 months warrantyNo repeat gamesLightweight
Next Generation USB Wireless stick Video Game ConsoleSupport most TVs with an HD interfaceEasy to connectSupport two players

Best value-for-money gaming console under rs 5000

GSH USB Wireless Game stick console is one of the best buys under 5000 as it is portable, lightweight and comes with more than 3000 built-in games. It has all types of classic games that will make you remember your childhood days. It is easy to connect and use, plus the video quality is just amazing, making it one of the best games in this range.

Best overall gaming console under rs 5000

Out of all the gaming consoles under 5000, Infinizy 8 Bit Trendy Video game Console justified its reasonable price and proven to be the best value for money. When we compare all the specs and features of this console, it sets itself apart from all its competitors in the same range.

The dynamic gaming console is offered with 15 year extended warranty, and lets you play classic in-built games to make you entertained. Get this trendy console today!

How to find the perfect gaming console under rs 5000?

Looking to buy a perfect gaming console catering to your needs? You must know the significant factors to consider before buying a gaming console. So, what are they? The factors determining your gaming console purchase include the game type you want to select, the budget, console performance/specifications that live up to your expectations, backwards compatibility, controller, storage, design, media support, and online service.

Analysing all these aspects, opt for the one fitting your budget and meeting all your requirements

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

