Gaming console under 20,000: Buyer's guide

Summary: Find yourself the best gaming console here for under ₹ 20,000. You no longer have to look for ways to pass the time, as the devices mentioned in this list will come in handy to make your boring days fun and playful.

Gaming consoles make gaming experience more enjoyable and fun.

Games have been a major part of all your lives. Since childhood, you must have participated in indoor and outdoor games. With technological advancements, online games or gaming consoles have become a prime entertainment source for today's kids. Do you know these are extremely fun to play and watch? Yes, these are easy to operate and function like a PC to control all activities. It is built using similar components such as a graphics processing unit, central processing unit and RAM. If you're planning to buy a gaming console under 20000, we have curated a complete list of the top 10 gaming consoles under 20000. Let's have a look. Explore our list of best gaming consoles under ₹20,000, along with their descriptions, specifications, pros, cons, price and other information needed to make the right decision. 1. Evo fox game box TV gaming console The first on the list is the evo fox game box TV gaming console. Made in China, this gaming console comes with 4 GB RAM, 32 GB ROM and a dedicated quad processor for smooth functioning. In addition, it comes with games that keep you hooked from dawn to dusk. Specifications Brand - evo fox Product dimensions: ‎ 22 x 15 x 8 cm; 780 grams ASIN: ‎ B08S31G4GX Item model number: ‎562 Country of origin: China Batteries: 2 AA batteries are required (included) Item weight: 780 grams Item dimensions LxWxH: 22 x 15 x 8 centimeters Included components: quick start guides

Pros Cons adequate RAM and ROM short battery life lightweight excellent processors

2. Redgear pro series wired gamepad Next on the list is the redgear pro series wired gamepad. It is available in the classic black colour that looks stunning while playing games. The best part is that it has illuminated ABXY keys and a one-year warranty. If you are looking for a budget-friendly gaming console, it is an ideal one to opt for. Specifications Band - BoAt Item height - 15.6 centimeters Item width - ‎7.4 centimeters Product dimensions - 18 x 7.4 x 15.6 cm; 320 grams Item model number - pro series Power source - corded electric

Pros Cons comes with a dedicated switch to shift modes limited storage space easy plug and play comes with the turbo mode

3. GSH wireless video game consoles Designed to perfection, another gaming console under ₹20,000 is the GSH wireless video game console. It supports 25 different languages and comes with a double-rocker control. In addition, it is a wireless gaming device that you can hook to at any time of the day. Specifications Brand - GHS Product dimensions - 23 x 12 x 9 cm Manufacturer - GSH Item weight - 500 grams

Pros Cons easy to operate limited storage space built-in 3,000 classic games support two players

4. Infinizy 8 bit trendy LCD plug Tv video gaming console Fret not if you are on a budget and looking for a high-quality gaming console. The infinizy 8 bit trendy LCD plug TV video gaming console can be your deal breaker. This item comes with a special 12 years replacement warranty. It features two game controllers, one laser gun, one AC adapter, and an AV cable for endless fun. Specifications Brand - infinizy Manufacturer - infinizy Mode - LK 320 Model year - 2022 Batteries required - no

Pros Cons two player game small in size comes with curved handles to fit in palms perfectly comes with a laser gun

5. Mabron 400 in 1 portable handheld gaming console Another exciting option on this list is the mabron 400-in-1 portable handheld gaming console. It comes with a 3-inch coloured clear screen that ensures excellent views. It comes with a 3-year minimum warranty and is ideal for taking with you on holiday. In addition, its sleek and simple design adds more to the product's goodness. Specifications ASIN: B0B16RHQ9K Item model number: AbD_2 Country of origin: ‎china Manufacturer: mabron

Pros Cons easy to operate limited storage space 5 hours of continuous game play enhances problem-solving skills

6. Amkette evo gamepad pro 4 for android The amkette evo gamepad pro 4 is made for all android users. It allows you to play games smoothly on your Android phone. It features two different modes for a better playing experience. You can stream games such as BGMI, COD, LOL and others. Specifications Product dimensions: 15 x 10.5 x 6 cm ASIN:‎ B07XDJ5HPT Item model number: evo gamepad Country of origin: China Batteries: 1 lithium ion battery required (included) Item weight: 196 grams Item dimensions LxWxH: 15 x 10.5 x 6 centimeters Net quantity: 1 count

Pros Cons comes with native mode short battery life designed for comfort supported by bluetooth 4.0

7. Redgear pro wireless gamepad Designed for gamers and adults alike, the redgear pro wireless gamepad is a next-generation gaming console with 2.4 Ghz wireless technology and an integrated dual intensity motor for an enhanced playing experience. Also, it offers an excellent grip for comfortable play. Specifications Brand - Redgear Manufacturer - imagine marketing ltd Colour - black Item height - 15.6 centimetres Item width - 7.4 centimetres Product dimensions - 18 x 7.4 x 15.6 cm; 340 grams Batteries - 1 lithium ion battery required

Pros Cons simple and sleek look compatible with only 7/8/8/ . 1/ 10 windows only backlit illuminated keys turbo mode

8. TMG 500 in 1 game slim console Next on the list is the TMG 500 in 1 game slim console, which features a small screen and buttons. This handheld console comes in several vibrant colours, such as red, blue, yellow and black, which attracts kids. Above all, this product is lightweight and travel friendly. Specifications Brand - TMG Assembly required - yes Date first available - 4th march, 2022

Pros Cons easy to operate limited storage space compact and easy to operate features retro games

9. Pikyo AB400N1 sup game Another exciting gaming console is the pikyo AB400N1 sup game. It features 400 built-in classic games designed to offer a fun experience to all avid retro gamers. In addition, its sleek design is loved by all. Specifications Brand - pikyo Model number - AB400N1 Batteries required - yes Batteries included - yes Package dimensions - 3 x 3 x 3 cm; 80 grams Batteries - 1 lithium-ion battery required

Pros Cons lightweight and simple in design comes in random colours features 400 classic games excellent battery backup

Best 3 features

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 Evo Fox Game Box TV Gaming Console features excellent games looks classy long lasting battery backup Redgear Pro Series Wired Gamepad light weight continuous play excellent processor GSH Wireless Video Game Consoles simple and sturdy look designed to perfection long-lasting battery Infinizy 8 Bit Trendy LCD Plug easy to operate light in weight easy plug and play Mabron 400 in 1 Portable Handheld Gamin excellent and sturdy design easy to handle retro games Amkette Evo Gamepad Pro 4 for Android comes in different colors easy to operate excellent processor Redgear Pro Wireless Gamepad comes in amazing colours designed to perfection features excellent games TMG 500 in 1 Game Slim Console turbo mode on easy plug and play designed to perfection Pikyo AB400N1 Sup Game supports the best games. easy to operate excellent grip

Best value for money When talking about gaming consoles from a price point of view, one product that truly stands out on the list is the redgear pro series ired. This gaming console is priced decently to match everyone's budget. The price of this product is ₹1,199 after a discount on amazon. Best overall Since there are several options available for gaming consoles under ₹20,000, choosing the right one might be challenging. Out of all the given options, the best one is the GSH wireless video game consoles. This product has ample exciting features that impress kids and adults alike. This product is priced decently at ₹3,499 after a discount on amazon. Before the discount, it was priced at ₹4,999. How to find the perfect gaming console under ₹20,000? Finding the right gaming console can be a task, especially if you are on a budget. With an abundance of options available, it sometimes becomes confusing to choose the right one. Here are a few things that you need to consider while finding the perfect gaming console under ₹20,000: Price of the product In-built games Performance Turbo mode Keys Processor RAM Price of gaming consoles under ₹20,000 at a glance:

Product Price in Rs EvoFox Game Box TV Gaming Console 10,999 Redgear Pro Series Wired Game pad 1,499 GSH Wireless Video Game Consoles 4,999 GSH Wireless Video Game Consoles 3,999 Mabron 400 in 1 Portable Handheld Game pad 2,999 Amkette Evo Gamepad Pro 4 for Android 2,599 Redgear Pro Wireless Game pad 1,799 TMG 500 in 1 Game Slim Console 1,499 Pikyo AB400N1 Sup Game 1,999

