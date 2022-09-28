Find out best gaming consoles under 15,000

Gaming consoles under ₹ 15,000 help elevate the gaming experience.

Whether a millennial or a Gen-Z, we are all obsessed with video games and gaming consoles. These are easy to operate and function like a PC to control all activities. It is built using similar components, such as a graphics processing unit, central processing unit, and RAM. Such devices are used to play video games on the screen. These can be connected easily to television, or others are handled with a small built-in screen. If you're planning to invest in a Gaming Console, we have you covered! Here is the list of the best 10 Gaming Consoles under your budget. So, what's the wait for? Let's explore our list! Here is the list of best Gaming Console Under ₹15,000 1. Amkette Evo Gamepad Pro 4 for Android Comes with 2 different modes, Amkette Evo Gamepad Pro 4 for Android is an excellent Smartphone Bluetooth Game Controller that allows you to play on all android phones. You can stream games like BGMI, COD, LOL, NFS, and more hassle-free. Specifications - Batteries ‏ : ‎ 1 Lithium Ion batteries required. (included) Product Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 15 x 10.5 x 6 cm; 196 Grams ASIN ‏ : ‎ B07XDJ5HPT Item model number ‏ : ‎ Evo Gamepad Country of Origin ‏ : ‎ China Item Weight ‏ : ‎ 196 g Item Dimensions LxWxH ‏ : ‎ 15 x 10.5 x 6 Centimeters Net Quantity ‏ : ‎ 1.00 count

Pros Cons Comes with native mode Short battery life Designed for comfort Supported by Bluetooth 4.0

2. EvoFox Game Box TV Gaming Console Another excellent Gaming Console Under 15000 is the EvoFox Game Box TV Gaming Console. It has 4GB RAM, 32GM ROM, and a dedicated quad processor for hassle-free operations. You can hop onto any game in less than 10 minutes. Specifications - Batteries ‏ : ‎ 2 AA batteries are required. (included) Product Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 22 x 15 x 8 cm; 780 Grams ASIN ‏ : ‎ B08S31G4GX Item model number ‏ : ‎ 562 Country of Origin ‏ : ‎ China Item Weight ‏ : ‎ 780 g Item Dimensions LxWxH ‏ : ‎ 22 x 15 x 8 Centimeters Included Components ‏ : ‎ Quick Start Guides

Pros Cons Adequate RAM and ROM Short battery life Light-weight Excellent processors

3. Redgear Pro Series Wired Gamepad Available in stunning black colour, Redgear Pro Series Wired Gamepad is an affordable gaming console that features illuminated ABXY keys. The best part is this product comes with a 1-year warranty. Specifications - Band - BoAt Item height - 15.6 Centimetres Item width - ‎7.4 Centimetres Product dimensions - 18 x 7.4 x 15.6 cm; 320 Grams Item model number - Pro Series Power source - Corded Electric

Pros Cons Comes with a dedicated switch to shift modes Limited storage space Easy plug and play Comes with the turbo mode

4. Infinizy 8 Bit Trendy LCD Plug Tv Video Gaming Console Another most loved gaming console on a budget is the Infinizy 8 Bit Trendy LCD Plug Tv Video Gaming Console. This item comes with a Special 12 Years Replacement Warranty. It features 2 Game Controllers 1 Laser Gun 1 Ac Adapter Av Cable for endless fun. Specifications - Brand - Infinizy Manufacturer - Infinizy Mode - LK320 Model year - 2022 Batteries required - No

Pros Cons Two player game Small in size Comes with curved handles to fit in palms perfectly Comes with a laser gun

5. GSH Wireless Video Game Consoles Another incredible product on the list is the GSH Wireless Video Game Consoles. It is a wireless gaming device that comes with double rocker control. It can be connected with tv and classic games. It supports 25 languages. Specifications - Product dimensions - 23 x 12 x 9 cm; 500 Grams Manufacturer - GSH Item weight - 500g

Pros Cons Easy to operate Limited storage space Built-in 3000 classic games Support two players

6. Mabron 400 in 1 Portable Handheld Gaming Console Comes with 3-inch colour and clear screen. Mabron 400 in 1 Portable Handheld Gaming Console is a high-definition device that amplifies your child's playing time. It comes with a 3-year minimum warranty and is often called an essential picnic toy as one can play games on trains, buses, cars, etc. Specifications - ASIN ‏ : ‎ B0B16RHQ9K Item model number ‏ : ‎ AbD_2 Country of Origin ‏ : ‎ China Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ Mabron

Pros Cons Easy to operate Limited storage space 5 hours of continuous gameplay Enhances problem-solving skills

7. TMG 500 in 1 Game Slim Console Another tiny gaming console with an LCD screen and classic games is the TMG 500 in 1 Game Slim Console. It comes in colours like red, blue, yellow, and black that grabs every child's eyes. Additionally, it's light-weight- and easy to carry. Specifications - Brand - TMG Assembly required - Yes Date First Available - 4th March 2022

Pros Cons Easy to operate Limited storage space Compact and easy to operate Features retro games

8. Redgear Pro Wireless Gamepad If you're searching for an advanced gaming console, the best one is the Redgear Pro Wireless Gamepad. It has 2.4 Ghz wireless technology and an integrated dual-intensity motor for an enhanced playing experience. Additionally, its curved design offers a grip to play smoothly. Specifications - Brand - BoAt Manufacturer - Imagine Marketing Ltd Colour - Black Item height - 15.6 Centimetres Item width - 7.4 Centimetres Product dimensions - 18 x 7.4 x 15.6 cm; 340 Grams Batteries - 1 Lithium Ion battery required

Pros Cons Simple and sleek look Compatible with only 7/8/8.1/10 Windows only. Backlit illuminated keys Turbo mode

9. Redgear Pro Series Wired Gamepad Another gaming console by BoAt is the Redgear Pro Series Wired Gamepad. It is an advanced device that comes with a plug-and-play feature. Additionally, the dual-intensity motor ensures a realistic gaming experience. Specifications - Brand - BoAt Manufacturer - Imagine Marketing Pvt Ltd Colour - Black Item height - 15.6 Centimetres Item width - 7.4 Centimetres Product dimensions - 18 x 7.4 x 15.6 cm; 320 Grams Item model number - Pro Series Hardware platform - Desktop

Pros Cons Offers a lifetime experience in every play Available in only one colour Comes with illuminated keys Looks bulky and heavy Features a dedicated switch for shifting modes

10. Pikyo AB400N1 Sup Game The last on the list is the Pikyo AB400N1 Sup Game. If you're new to gaming consoles, this one is the best to start with. It is a leight-weight gaming device with built-in 400 classic games and ensures 6 hours of continuous gameplay. Additionally, the unmatched support of the battery promises unlimited fun. Specifications - Model number - AB400N1 Batteries required - Yes Batteries included - Yes Package dimensions - 3 x 3 x 3 cm; 80 Grams Batteries - 1 Lithium Ion battery required

Pros Cons Light-weight and simple in design Comes in random colours Features 400 classic games Excellent battery backup.

Price of gaming consoles under ₹ 15,000 at a glance:

Product Price Amkette Evo Gamepad Pro 4 for Android ₹ 2,599 EvoFox Game Box TV Gaming Console ₹ 10,999 Redgear Pro Series Wired ₹ 1,499 Infinizy 8 Bit Trendy LCD Plug Tv Video Gaming Console ₹ 3,999 GSH Wireless Video Game Consoles ₹ 4,999 Mabron 400 in 1 Portable Handheld Gaming Console ₹ 2,999 TMG 500 in 1 Game Slim Console ₹ 1,499 Redgear Pro Wireless Gamepad ₹ 1,799 Redgear Pro Series Wired Gamepad ₹ 1,499 Pikyo AB400N1 Sup Game ₹ 1,999

Best three features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Amkette Evo Gamepad Pro 4 for Android Features excellent games Looks classy Long Lasting battery backup EvoFox Game Box TV Gaming Console Light weight Continuous play Excellent processor Redgear Pro Series Wired Simple and sturdy look Designed to perfection Long-lasting battery Infinizy 8 Bit Trendy LCD Plug Tv Video Gaming Console Easy to operate Light in weight Easy plug and play GSH Wireless Video Game Consoles Supports 25 languages Easy to handle Retro games Mabron 400 in 1 Portable Handheld Gaming Console Comes in different colours Easy to operate Excellent processor TMG 500 in 1 Game Slim Console Comes in amazing colours Designed to perfection Features excellent game Redgear Pro Wireless Gamepad Turbo mode on Easy plug and play Designed to perfection Redgear Pro Series Wired Gamepad Supports best game Easy to operate Excellent grip Pikyo AB400N1 Sup Game Comes with batteries Supports 400 classic games Features excellent games

Best value for money Out of all the mentioned gaming consoles, one device that manages to stand out is the Redgear Pro Series Wired. It is an excellent quality gaming device with an array of exciting features. It is priced decently at ₹999 after a discount. Best overall With such an array of options, it sometimes becomes difficult to pick the best one. However, fret not, as we are here to help you! Out of all the given options, the best one is the GSH Wireless Video Game Consoles. It is a wireless video game console that an interesting battery can control. This product is priced at ₹3,499 only. How to find best gaming consoles under ₹15,000? The first and most important factor to consider when finding the best Gaming Console is its price. Make sure you're not buying a gaming console way above your budget. Besides the price factor, other points to consider are its features, in-built game, performance, turbo mode, keys, processor, RAM, and others. Our list of best Gaming Console Under 15000 has an array of gaming devices that will keep you hooked!