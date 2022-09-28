Find out best gaming consoles under 15,000

What are the specifications of GSH Wireless Video Game Consoles?
Here they are -
Product dimensions - 23 x 12 x 9 cm; 500 Grams
Manufacturer - GSH
Item weight - 500g
Summary:
Whether a millennial or a Gen-Z, we are all obsessed with video games and gaming consoles. These are easy to operate and function like a PC to control all activities. It is built using similar components, such as a graphics processing unit, central processing unit, and RAM. Such devices are used to play video games on the screen. These can be connected easily to television, or others are handled with a small built-in screen.
If you're planning to invest in a Gaming Console, we have you covered! Here is the list of the best 10 Gaming Consoles under your budget. So, what's the wait for? Let's explore our list!
Here is the list of best Gaming Console Under ₹15,000
1. Amkette Evo Gamepad Pro 4 for Android
Comes with 2 different modes, Amkette Evo Gamepad Pro 4 for Android is an excellent Smartphone Bluetooth Game Controller that allows you to play on all android phones. You can stream games like BGMI, COD, LOL, NFS, and more hassle-free.
Specifications -
Batteries : 1 Lithium Ion batteries required. (included)
Product Dimensions : 15 x 10.5 x 6 cm; 196 Grams
ASIN : B07XDJ5HPT
Item model number : Evo Gamepad
Country of Origin : China
Item Weight : 196 g
Item Dimensions LxWxH : 15 x 10.5 x 6 Centimeters
Net Quantity : 1.00 count
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with native mode
|Short battery life
|Designed for comfort
|Supported by Bluetooth 4.0
2. EvoFox Game Box TV Gaming Console
Another excellent Gaming Console Under 15000 is the EvoFox Game Box TV Gaming Console. It has 4GB RAM, 32GM ROM, and a dedicated quad processor for hassle-free operations. You can hop onto any game in less than 10 minutes.
Specifications -
Batteries : 2 AA batteries are required. (included)
Product Dimensions : 22 x 15 x 8 cm; 780 Grams
ASIN : B08S31G4GX
Item model number : 562
Country of Origin : China
Item Weight : 780 g
Item Dimensions LxWxH : 22 x 15 x 8 Centimeters
Included Components : Quick Start Guides
|Pros
|Cons
|Adequate RAM and ROM
|Short battery life
|Light-weight
|Excellent processors
3. Redgear Pro Series Wired Gamepad
Available in stunning black colour, Redgear Pro Series Wired Gamepad is an affordable gaming console that features illuminated ABXY keys. The best part is this product comes with a 1-year warranty.
Specifications -
Band - BoAt
Item height - 15.6 Centimetres
Item width - 7.4 Centimetres
Product dimensions - 18 x 7.4 x 15.6 cm; 320 Grams
Item model number - Pro Series
Power source - Corded Electric
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with a dedicated switch to shift modes
|Limited storage space
|Easy plug and play
|Comes with the turbo mode
4. Infinizy 8 Bit Trendy LCD Plug Tv Video Gaming Console
Another most loved gaming console on a budget is the Infinizy 8 Bit Trendy LCD Plug Tv Video Gaming Console. This item comes with a Special 12 Years Replacement Warranty. It features 2 Game Controllers 1 Laser Gun 1 Ac Adapter Av Cable for endless fun.
Specifications -
Brand - Infinizy
Manufacturer - Infinizy
Mode - LK320
Model year - 2022
Batteries required - No
|Pros
|Cons
|Two player game
|Small in size
|Comes with curved handles to fit in palms perfectly
|Comes with a laser gun
5. GSH Wireless Video Game Consoles
Another incredible product on the list is the GSH Wireless Video Game Consoles. It is a wireless gaming device that comes with double rocker control. It can be connected with tv and classic games. It supports 25 languages.
Specifications -
Product dimensions - 23 x 12 x 9 cm; 500 Grams
Manufacturer - GSH
Item weight - 500g
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to operate
|Limited storage space
|Built-in 3000 classic games
|Support two players
6. Mabron 400 in 1 Portable Handheld Gaming Console
Comes with 3-inch colour and clear screen. Mabron 400 in 1 Portable Handheld Gaming Console is a high-definition device that amplifies your child's playing time. It comes with a 3-year minimum warranty and is often called an essential picnic toy as one can play games on trains, buses, cars, etc.
Specifications -
ASIN : B0B16RHQ9K
Item model number : AbD_2
Country of Origin : China
Manufacturer : Mabron
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to operate
|Limited storage space
|5 hours of continuous gameplay
|Enhances problem-solving skills
7. TMG 500 in 1 Game Slim Console
Another tiny gaming console with an LCD screen and classic games is the TMG 500 in 1 Game Slim Console. It comes in colours like red, blue, yellow, and black that grabs every child's eyes. Additionally, it's light-weight- and easy to carry.
Specifications -
Brand - TMG
Assembly required - Yes
Date First Available - 4th March 2022
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to operate
|Limited storage space
|Compact and easy to operate
|Features retro games
8. Redgear Pro Wireless Gamepad
If you're searching for an advanced gaming console, the best one is the Redgear Pro Wireless Gamepad. It has 2.4 Ghz wireless technology and an integrated dual-intensity motor for an enhanced playing experience. Additionally, its curved design offers a grip to play smoothly.
Specifications -
Brand - BoAt
Manufacturer - Imagine Marketing Ltd
Colour - Black
Item height - 15.6 Centimetres
Item width - 7.4 Centimetres
Product dimensions - 18 x 7.4 x 15.6 cm; 340 Grams
Batteries - 1 Lithium Ion battery required
|Pros
|Cons
|Simple and sleek look
|Compatible with only 7/8/8.1/10 Windows only.
|Backlit illuminated keys
|Turbo mode
9. Redgear Pro Series Wired Gamepad
Another gaming console by BoAt is the Redgear Pro Series Wired Gamepad. It is an advanced device that comes with a plug-and-play feature. Additionally, the dual-intensity motor ensures a realistic gaming experience.
Specifications -
Brand - BoAt
Manufacturer - Imagine Marketing Pvt Ltd
Colour - Black
Item height - 15.6 Centimetres
Item width - 7.4 Centimetres
Product dimensions - 18 x 7.4 x 15.6 cm; 320 Grams
Item model number - Pro Series
Hardware platform - Desktop
|Pros
|Cons
|Offers a lifetime experience in every play
|Available in only one colour
|Comes with illuminated keys
|Looks bulky and heavy
|Features a dedicated switch for shifting modes
10. Pikyo AB400N1 Sup Game
The last on the list is the Pikyo AB400N1 Sup Game. If you're new to gaming consoles, this one is the best to start with. It is a leight-weight gaming device with built-in 400 classic games and ensures 6 hours of continuous gameplay. Additionally, the unmatched support of the battery promises unlimited fun.
Specifications -
Model number - AB400N1
Batteries required - Yes
Batteries included - Yes
Package dimensions - 3 x 3 x 3 cm; 80 Grams
Batteries - 1 Lithium Ion battery required
|Pros
|Cons
|Light-weight and simple in design
|Comes in random colours
|Features 400 classic games
|Excellent battery backup.
|Product
|Price
|Amkette Evo Gamepad Pro 4 for Android
|₹2,599
|EvoFox Game Box TV Gaming Console
|₹10,999
|Redgear Pro Series Wired
|₹1,499
|Infinizy 8 Bit Trendy LCD Plug Tv Video Gaming Console
|₹3,999
|GSH Wireless Video Game Consoles
|₹4,999
|Mabron 400 in 1 Portable Handheld Gaming Console
|₹2,999
|TMG 500 in 1 Game Slim Console
|₹1,499
|Redgear Pro Wireless Gamepad
|₹1,799
|Redgear Pro Series Wired Gamepad
|₹1,499
|Pikyo AB400N1 Sup Game
|₹1,999
Best three features
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Amkette Evo Gamepad Pro 4 for Android
|Features excellent games
|Looks classy
|Long Lasting battery backup
|EvoFox Game Box TV Gaming Console
|Light weight
|Continuous play
|Excellent processor
|Redgear Pro Series Wired
|Simple and sturdy look
|Designed to perfection
|Long-lasting battery
|Infinizy 8 Bit Trendy LCD Plug Tv Video Gaming Console
|Easy to operate
|Light in weight
|Easy plug and play
|GSH Wireless Video Game Consoles
|Supports 25 languages
|Easy to handle
|Retro games
|Mabron 400 in 1 Portable Handheld Gaming Console
|Comes in different colours
|Easy to operate
|Excellent processor
|TMG 500 in 1 Game Slim Console
|Comes in amazing colours
|Designed to perfection
|Features excellent game
|Redgear Pro Wireless Gamepad
|Turbo mode on
|Easy plug and play
|Designed to perfection
|Redgear Pro Series Wired Gamepad
|Supports best game
|Easy to operate
|Excellent grip
|Pikyo AB400N1 Sup Game
|Comes with batteries
|Supports 400 classic games
|Features excellent games
Best value for money
Out of all the mentioned gaming consoles, one device that manages to stand out is the Redgear Pro Series Wired. It is an excellent quality gaming device with an array of exciting features. It is priced decently at ₹999 after a discount.
Best overall
With such an array of options, it sometimes becomes difficult to pick the best one. However, fret not, as we are here to help you! Out of all the given options, the best one is the GSH Wireless Video Game Consoles. It is a wireless video game console that an interesting battery can control. This product is priced at ₹3,499 only.
How to find best gaming consoles under ₹15,000?
The first and most important factor to consider when finding the best Gaming Console is its price. Make sure you're not buying a gaming console way above your budget. Besides the price factor, other points to consider are its features, in-built game, performance, turbo mode, keys, processor, RAM, and others. Our list of best Gaming Console Under 15000 has an array of gaming devices that will keep you hooked!
We help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products at Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.
Yes, several gaming consoles are priced under 15,000. Some of the most famous ones are Redgear Pro Wireless Gamepad, Redgear Pro Series Wired Gamepad, Pikyo AB400N1 Sup Game, and others.
Yes, if you're looking for an ideal gaming console, it is important to pick the light-weight one. Else you would not be able to hold it for long hours.
Brands like Boat, Redgear, and others offer the best gaming console.
Yes, children of a small age can also handle gaming consoles easily.