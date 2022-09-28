Gaming consoles under ₹ 10,000: Buying guide By Affiliate Desk

Published on Sep 28, 2022 15:58 IST





Summary: Gaming consoles provide the ultimate gaming experience that gaming enthusiasts look for. It is also possible to buy gaming consoles under ₹ 10,000. Buy one of them today and revamp your gaming style.

Gaming console under ₹ 10,000 ensures entertainment for the price sensitive too.

Gaming consoles have always been a prized possession for gaming enthusiasts. While brands such as Nintendo, Sony, Microsoft Xbox series, etc., have been popular for quite some time, everyone might be unable to afford them. However, some other brands are available that also offer gaming consoles under ₹10,000. Today, we will look at the gaming consoles of these brands that offer affordable gaming consoles without compromising on gaming quality. You can go through the pros and cons and detailed specifications of these gaming consoles to find the one that might suit your gaming preferences.Check the best entry-level gaming consoles under ₹10,000. These gaming consoles will help you to relive amazing retro-style games at reasonable prices. 1. Evo Fox Game Box TV Gaming Console Available under ₹10,000, the Evo Fox Game Box TV gaming console is equipped with all the latest features, such as bluetooth 5.0, preloaded games, expandable storage capacity, and more. It also comes with a one-year warranty, and you can contact its support team if you face any issues during installation or afterwards. Specifications Operating system: fox OS RAM: 4 GB DDR3 Storage: 32 GB (expandable up to 128 GB with micro SD card) Bluetooth: v 5.0 Is HDMI port available? yes Is the charging cable and batteries included? yes USB Ports: USB 2.0 and 3.0 WIFI: dual-band wi fi 802.11 ac

Pros Cons preloaded android TV games runs on android 9.0, which is outdated plug and play installation lacks a premium feel quality game pad included

2. GSH Video Game Box G 5 W i F i 4 k HD Super Console Available at just ₹5997, the GSH Video Game Box G 5 wi fi 4 k HD super console comes with a pair of wireless controllers that look sturdy and provide a connection from up to 8 to 10 meters. This gaming console supports four players simultaneously so that you can enjoy multiplayer games with your friends and family. Specifications CPU: amlogic 1.5 GHz, quad-core RAM: 1 GB Storage: 64 GB (TF card expansion up to 256 GB) Bluetooth: no Is HDMI port available?: yes Are batteries included?: no USB ports: USB 2.0 Emulators: over 20

Pros Cons perfect for retro games the display quality could be better 5,600 in-built games easy to install

3. GSH GD10 Super Gamestick 4K HD Game Console For TV Priced at Rs. 5499, the GSH GD 10 Super Gamestick 4 k HD game console for TV is optimised for playing high-quality games at an amazing speed. It comes with two wireless controllers that connect to the gaming console instantly to provide a lag-free experience. Specifications CPU: Ai game 905 X RAM: 2 GB DDR 3 Storage: 32 GB (TF card expansion up to 256 GB) Bluetooth: no Is HDMI port required?: yes (to plug into the TV) Are batteries included?: not required USB ports: USB 2.0 Wireless control: 2.4 G

Pros Cons plug and play feature the screen resolution could be better controllers are perfect perfect as gifts

4. New World TV Video Fame Wireless Retro Game Console The new world TV video game wireless retro game console is a plug-and-play game stick available under ₹3,499. It comes with more than 10,000 preloaded games and also offers nine classic emulators. Moreover, you don’t need the internet to play games on this device. Specifications Console type: mini console RAM: 2GB DDR3 Storage: 64 GB TF card Bluetooth: no Is HDMI port required?: yes (to plug into the TV) Are batteries included?: not required USB ports: USB 2.0 Wireless control: 2.4 G

Pros Cons lightweight mini console none search and save game options ergonomic controllers

5. GSH 4.3 inch 8 GB Handheld Game Console Built-in 1500 Games The GSH 4.3 inch 8 GB Handheld Game Console Built-in 1500 Games can be a good choice if you are looking for a handheld gaming console. It costs ₹3,499 and comes with a 4.3-inch display with controllers mounted on the sides. It can be a perfect gift for your little ones on their birthday! Specifications Screen size: 4.3 inch Memory: 8 GB (can be expanded up to 32 GB via TF card) Battery backup: up to 4 hours Ebook support: yes Video support: yes Colours: black and white Music file support: yes Built-in microphone: yes

Pros Cons supports simulator games screen quality could have been better easy option to add and delete games portable gaming device

6. Kay-joy PSP 2021 MP 4 Player The Kay-Joy PSP 2021 MP 4 Player is a handheld gaming console that you can get for just ₹2,999. You can also connect it to the TV to play games on the bigger screen. It comes with numerous in-built classic games that will entertain you to the core. Specifications Screen size: 5.18 inch Memory: 8 GB Battery: 1 AA battery is required E book support: yes Video support: yes Colours: black Music file support: yes Built-in microphone: yes

Pros Cons 10,000 in-built 3 D games more suited for kids photo and video recording feature equipped with alarm and calendar

7. GSH Plug and Play Wireless HD The GSH Plug and Play Wireless HD is a game stick that supports HD games up to 1080 p. It is a portable gaming console that you can get for just ₹2,899. Up to two players can play games through this gaming console with the two wireless controllers provided along with it. It is compatible with both PC and TV. Specifications Controller: each controller needs 2 AAA batteries Video output: HDMI Connection type: HDMI stick User manual: yes Resolution: 1080 p Multiplayer support: up to two players Controller type: wireless Video output: HDMI

Pros Cons preloaded with over 800 classic games heating issues after prolonged game play in-built advanced game chip for cooling portable gaming console

8. GSH G 11 Game Box HD 4 k Super Console Video Game Box The GSH G 11 has been developed to provide users with a retro-style gaming experience. At ₹5,999, it is one of the most affordable game boxes in the market. With HD video quality and support for PSP, N 64, and other high-end games, it is one of the best picks for gaming consoles under ₹10,000. Specifications Resolution support: 1920 x 1080 p Memory: 64 GB (expandable TF card up to 512 GB) Connection: wireless 2.4 GHz Simulators: 16+ GPU: G 31 MP 2 GPU processor RAM: 2 GB DDR3 OS: android 9.0 and emuelec 4.5 Controller type: wireless

Pros Cons supports 30 major simulators build quality could have been better thousands of multiplayer games supports games downloaded from the network

9. GSH G10 Portable Video Game Console TV Box The GSH G10 portable video game console TV box offers over 40,000 games for just ₹5,949. It is an optimised gaming console that offers players high stability and game control. Popular 3 G games such as assassin's creed, watchdogs, titan falls, and more can be played on this gaming device. Specifications Output methods: HD and AV Controller type: wireless Storage capacity: 8 GB (expandable up to 256 GB through TF card) CPU: aigame 905 X RAM: 2 GB DDR 3 Simulators: 19+ Extra features: save/load, game search, and favourite folder

Pros Cons 4 k HD resolution in-built memory could have been better thousands of multiplayer games supports 19+ simulators

10. Sameo ULTRAZONE Wireless 8 bit Game Console for TV If you are looking for an 8-bit game console that comes at a low price, you can try the sameo ULTRAZONE wireless 8-bit game console for TV. It is offered at just ₹2,466 and comes with 362 in-built games. This gaming console could be the perfect gift for your kids on birthdays. Specifications Controller type: wireless Batteries: 1 AA battery required Connection: wireless console Adapter: 5 V DC Built-in games: 362 Main chip IC: dot IC type VT 03.9800-362 G Adapter wire: 1.5 meter

Pros Cons affordable gaming console suited for kids only lightweight and portable no repeat games

Best 3 features

Product Feature- 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 Evo Fox Game Box TV dedicated 3 D GPU quad-core processor bluetooth 5.0 GSH G 5 20+ emulators multiplayer support for up to 4 players HD quality gaming console GSH GD 10 expandable up to 256 GB via TF card inbuilt games over 15 k portable game stick New World TV Video Game perfect for playing retro games classic emulators 10 k+ inbuilt games GSH 4.3 inches 8 GB Handheld 1500 inbuilt games supports mp4, mp3, and eBook adding and deleting games is possible Kay-Joy PSP 2021 handheld game with TV connectivity portable gaming device built-in speakers and volume control GSH Plug and Play lightweight and portable perfect for retro games advanced game chip for cooling GSH G 11 supports high-end games supports major simulators over 20 k inbuilt games GSH G 10 offers multiple output methods thousands of multiplayer games expandable memory up to 256 GB Sameo ULTRAZONE no repeat games lightweight sensitive controllers

Best value for money The best value for money is the GSH G 5 gaming console. It supports over 20 emulators and is loaded with thousands of multiplayer games. In addition, up to four players can easily play with this gaming console. Its built quality and overall performance are also satisfactory. In short, you won’t find a better gaming console in this price range. Best overall If you want to buy the best overall gaming console from this list, it has to be the evofox game box. At Rs. 9,999, it is the most expensive gaming console on this list. However, it is also the most powerful one and perhaps the only one that comes with a dedicated GPU. It supports all high-end games and is powered by a powerful quad-core processor that facilitates multi-tasking and a faster game play experience. How to find the perfect gaming console for under ₹10,000? There are many gaming consoles under ₹10,000, so you will be spoilt for choice. Here are some factors that can help you while finding a perfect gaming console under ₹10,000: Type: Gaming consoles come in three varieties – handheld, HDMI, and USB stick. It would help if you determined which among them suits your gaming preferences. If you are an avid traveller, you may prefer game sticks as they are easy to carry in your pocket. Gaming consoles that can be connected to the TV via HDMI port are also a good option. GPU: You may not get a dedicated GPU with gaming consoles under ₹10,000. However, choose the ones with a powerful CPU so that the processing does not lag while playing high-end games. Battery: Most of the gaming consoles discussed above work on batteries. Therefore, you can keep spare batteries to enjoy more prolonged gaming bouts. Online reviews: You may also check online reviews on shopping sites to determine whether the gaming console has any flaws or defects. Price of the perfect gaming console at a glance :

Product Price in Rs Evo Fox Game Box TV 9,999 GSH G5 5,997 GSH GD10 5,499 New World TV Video Game 3,499 GSH 4.3 inch 8 GB Handheld 3,499 Kay-Joy PSP 2021 2,999 GSH Plug and Play 2,799 GSH G11 5,999 GSH G10 5,949 Sameo ULTRAZONE 2,466

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay with the latest and upcoming trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so you may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.