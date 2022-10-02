Gaming consoles under 25,000: A buyer's guide

Summary:
Gaming consoles have been the talk of the town for several decades now. They have been paramount in changing the gaming world for good. With gaming consoles, you can control several functions and alter your gaming experience for good. They are built using components such as a graphics processing unit, central processing unit and RAM and are available in various shapes and sizes.
Although it is a difficult task to find a gaming console that will suit all your needs, this article has tried to simplify the concept for you. Here is a curated list of the best gaming consoles in India, along with their specifications, prices, and merits.
1. Amkette Evo Gamepad Pro 4 for Android
This is one of the best game consoles on this list. And through this console, you can easily play games on your smartphone and control them all without any hassles. It is affordable as well.
Specifications:
Batteries: 1 Lithium Ion battery (included)
Product Dimensions: 15 x 10.5 x 6 cm; 196 gm
ASIN: B07XDJ5HPT
Item model number: Evo Gamepad
Country of Origin: China
Item Weight: 196 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Long battery life
|Not supported with iPhones
|Instant play active
|Not supported with MediaTek devices
|Works with Call of Duty and BGMI
2. Redgear Pro Series Wired Gamepad
With an illuminating keyboard and several other noteworthy features, this is one of the best gaming consoles in India. It has easy-to-control keys that are compatible with most online games. It is also very affordable.
Specifications:
Band: BoAt
Item height: 15.6 cm
Item width: 7.4 cm
Product weight: 320 gm
Item model number: Pro Series
Power source: Corded Electric
Warranty: 1 Year
|Pros
|Cons
|Immediate play available
|Heating issues
|Different mode options
|Limited usage due to wired interface
|Long battery life
|Limited storage space
3. EvoFox Game Box TV Gaming Console with Smart Remote and Game Controller
It is one of the most efficient gaming consoles that has a myriad of functions to enhance your gaming experience. Apart from that, it supports almost all devices and provides
a hassle-free gaming experience.
Specifications:
Processor: Quad-Core Cortex A55
GPU: Dedicated ARM Mali G31
RAM: 4 GB DDR3
Storage: 32 GB (~20 GB available) Extendable up to 128GB via Micro SD Card
Operating System: Fox OS (OTA updates)
Bluetooth: v5.0
WiFi: Dual-Band WiFi 802.11 ac
Ethernet: Yes
USB Ports: 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0
HDMI: Supports all standard SD/HD/FHD video output formats: 480i/p, 576i/p, 720p, 1080i/p and 4Kx2K
Other ports: Micro SD, AV Jack
|Pros
|Cons
|Storage expandable up to 128 GB
|Limited storage space
|Dual-band WiFi
|Heating issues
|Latest Bluetooth version
4. GSH Wireless Gaming Consoles 4K Retro
It is one of the best gaming consoles for kids and adults. It has some exciting functions that make it worth the money. You can easily connect it to your television and enjoy a seamless gaming experience at home.
Specifications:
Brand: GSH
Age Range (Description): Kids
Item Dimensions LxWxH: 23 x 12 x 9 cm
Additional features: Double rocker control
Connection Type: TV
Game Chip: Present
|Pros
|Cons
|Can be easily connected to the TV
|Can get heated on prolonged usage
|Double rocker control
|Not available in many designs
|Has a professional game chip
5. GSH Video Game Box G5 WiFi 4K HD Super Console
With a good processing speed, this gaming console has more than 5600 in-built games. It also has a storage space of 32 GB, making it perfect for saving big games.
Specifications:
Platform: Linux, PlayStation, Nintendo 64, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance
Brand: GSH
Colour: Multicolor
Memory Storage Capacity: 32 GB
Quantity: 2 pieces
Connection Distance: 8-10 metres
|Pros
|Cons
|Supports up to 4 players at once
|Gets heated quickly
|Pre-installed more than 5600 games
|Mediocre controls
|Can be connected via LAN or WiFi
6. NOWAIT Trendy 8 Bit LCD Plug Tv Video Gaming Console
Budget-friendly and cost-effective, this is one of the best-selling gaming consoles in India. It has a myriad of features and is suitable for anyone above the age of 8 years. You can also connect it to the television to enjoy an all-immersive gaming experience.
Specifications:
Assembly Required: No
Batteries Included: No
Material Type(s): Plastic
Colour: Multicolor
Product Dimensions: 22 x 15 x 6 cm
Weight: 400 gm
Item part number: Aokoa9
Manufacturer recommended age: 8 years and above
Manufacturer: Aoko Gaming
Country of Origin: China
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable
|Heavy and bulky design
|Fast processor
|Low storage space
7. Macron (Limited 3 Year Warranty) 400 in 1 Portable Handheld Gaming Console
With a three-year manufacturer warranty, this is one of the most efficient gaming consoles on the list. The screen size is enough to cover all your functions at once.
Specifications:
ASIN: B0B16RHQ9K
Item model number: AbD_2
Country of Origin: China
Manufacturer: Macron
Colour: Multicolour
Screen Size: 3 inches
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to carry due to its lightweight design
|Heating issues found
|Battery can be easily recharged
|Not suitable for very heavy graphics
|3-Inch colour screen
|Slow connector type
8. TMG 500 in 1 Game Slim Console USB Rechargeable/LCD Screen/Retro Classic Gaming Console
This gaming console is a favourite among children and is very beautiful. It has all the basic features of a portable gaming console and makes for a great gift under a budget.
Specifications:
Assembly Required: No
Item part number: TMG-AD-111-Yellow
Manufacturer recommended age: 5 - 18 years
Manufacturer: TMG
Country of Origin: China
|Pros
|Cons
|Available in beautiful colour
|Heating issues
|Good for kids
|Cannot be connected to all devices
9. Sameo ULTRAZONE Wireless 8 Bit Game Console for TV (Black)
This extremely cost-effective gaming console is best for playing multiple games. It is also incredibly lightweight and supports almost all gaming functions.
Specifications:
Batteries: 1 AA battery required
Language: English
ASIN: B09YVMC1T1
Item part number: SE/7349
Country of Origin: China
Item Weight: 400 g
Item Dimensions LxWxH: 30 x 30 x 5 cm
Included Components: AV Cable
|Pros
|Cons
|Handheld
|Heating issues
|Portable
|Heavy and bulky design
|Long battery life
|Connection issues
10. Nintendo Switch Lite - Blue Console
One of the most useful and best consoles on the list, this console is equipped with all the features that make it a perfect fit for all your gaming activities.
Specifications:
Batteries: 1 Lithium Ion battery (included)
Release date: 21 May 2021
ASIN: B092VT1JGD
Item model number: HDHSBBZAA
Country of Origin: Japan
Manufacturer: Nintendo
Item Weight: 699 gm
Item Dimensions LxWxH: 7 x 19.8 x 18 cm
Net Quantity: 1.00 count
|Pros
|Cons
|Easily portable device
|Heating issues
|Long battery life
|Several bugs found
|Good screen size
|Product
|Price
|Amkette Evo Gamepad Pro 4 for Android
|Rs. 2,599
|Redgear Pro Series Wired Gamepad
|Rs. 1,499
|EvoFox Game Box TV Gaming Console with Smart Remote and Game Controller
|Rs. 10,999
|GSH Wireless Gaming Consoles 4K Retro
|Rs. 4,999
|GSH Video Game Box G5 WiFi 4K HD Super Console
|Rs. 8,999
|NOWAIT Trendy 8 Bit LCD Plug Tv Video Gaming Console
|Rs. 1,999
|Macron (Limited 3 Year Warranty) 400 in 1 Portable Handheld Gaming Console
|Rs. 2,999
|TMG 500 in 1 Game Slim Console USB Rechargeable/LCD Screen/Retro Classic Gaming Console
|Rs. 1,499
|Sameo Wireless 8-Bit Gaming Console
|Rs. 2,599
|Nintendo Switch Lite - Blue ConsoleRs. 2,599
|Rs. 26,999
Top three features
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Amkette Evo Gamepad Pro 4 for Android
|Small and handheld
|Good battery backup
|Can be easily recharged
|Redgear Pro Series Wired Gamepad
|Budget-friendly
|Lightweight design
|Good battery backup
|EvoFox Game Box TV Gaming Console with Smart Remote and Game Controller
|Comes with a console and remote
|Long battery life
|Fast processor present
|GSH Wireless Gaming Consoles 4K Retro
|4K resolution present
|Sleek and stylish
|Compact and handheld
|GSH Video Game Box G5 WiFi 4K HD Super Console
|Lightweight design
|Good battery backup
|4K resolution present
|NOWAIT Trendy 8 Bit LCD Plug Tv Video Gaming Console
|Plug-in connection
|Smart and trendy
|Long battery life
|Macron (Limited 3 Year Warranty) 400 in 1 Portable Handheld Gaming Console
|Good battery backup
|3-year warranty
|Portable and travel are friendly
|TMG 500 in 1 Game Slim Console USB Rechargeable/LCD Screen/Retro Classic Gaming Console
|Recharges easily
|Easily connected to LCD
|Retro and classic modes
|Sameo Wireless 8-Bit Gaming Console
|Budget-friendly
|Good for kids.
|Easy to operate
|Nintendo Switch Lite - Blue Console
|Compact and handheld
|Budget-friendly
|Good battery backup
Best value for money
Whenever you buy any device online, you must make a choice that is light in your pocket. This way, you can enjoy all the benefits and be on a budget. The GSH Wireless Video Game Consoles 4K Retro is a gaming console that fits this criterion. It is priced at Rs. 4,999 and reduced to Rs. 3999 after a discount. It can be easily connected to your TV for unlimited fun.
Best overall
EvoFox Game Box TB Gaming Console is one of the best gaming consoles under 25000 in the market right now. It is stylish and has many exciting features like 4K resolution. It also has long battery life. It is originally priced at Rs. 10999, but it can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs. 9999.
How to find the perfect gaming console?
With our list that talks about all the specifications, including the merits and demerits, it is essential to make a wise choice among all. You should set a goal and objective of buying whenever you want to explore a list of affordable gaming consoles in India. Several things should be kept in mind while shopping for a gaming console; they include:
Number of Components
Battery Description
Battery Life
Pricing
Size and Shape
Mode of Recharge
Connector Type
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.
Gaming consoles are priced anywhere between Rs. 999 to Rs. 10,000 in India.
No, gaming consoles are suitable for both kids as well as adults. They are designed to suit everyone's needs.
