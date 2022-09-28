Story Saved
Gaming consoles under 10,000: Buying guide

  Published on Sep 28, 2022 15:58 IST
Gaming consoles provide the ultimate gaming experience that gaming enthusiasts look for. It is also possible to buy gaming consoles under 10,000. Buy one of them today and revamp your gaming style.

Gaming console under 10,000 ensures entertainment for the price sensitive too.  

Gaming consoles have always been a prized possession for gaming enthusiasts. While brands such as Nintendo, Sony, Microsoft Xbox series, etc., have been popular for quite some time, everyone might be unable to afford them. However, some other brands are available that also offer gaming consoles under 10,000. Today, we will look at the gaming consoles of these brands that offer affordable gaming consoles without compromising on gaming quality. You can go through the pros and cons and detailed specifications of these gaming consoles to find the one that might suit your gaming preferences.Check the best entry-level gaming consoles under 10,000. These gaming consoles will help you to relive amazing retro-style games at reasonable prices.

1. Evo Fox Game Box TV Gaming Console

Available under 10,000, the Evo Fox Game Box TV gaming console is equipped with all the latest features, such as bluetooth 5.0, preloaded games, expandable storage capacity, and more. It also comes with a one-year warranty, and you can contact its support team if you face any issues during installation or afterwards.

Specifications

Operating system: fox OS

RAM: 4 GB DDR3

Storage: 32 GB (expandable up to 128 GB with micro SD card)

Bluetooth: v 5.0

Is HDMI port available? yes

Is the charging cable and batteries included? yes

USB Ports: USB 2.0 and 3.0

WIFI: dual-band wi fi 802.11 ac

ProsCons
preloaded android TV gamesruns on android 9.0, which is outdated
plug and play installationlacks a premium feel
quality game pad included 
cellpic
EvoFox Game Box TV Gaming Console With Smart Remote and Game Controller | 4 GB RAM, 32 GB Storage | Dedicated 3D GPU, Quad Core Processor | Bluetooth 5.0 | Dual Band WiFi | Fox OS | 4K HDMI Output | Preloaded Games | (Coal Black)
14% off 9,459 10,999
Buy now

2. GSH Video Game Box G 5 W i F i 4 k HD Super Console

Available at just 5997, the GSH Video Game Box G 5 wi fi 4 k HD super console comes with a pair of wireless controllers that look sturdy and provide a connection from up to 8 to 10 meters. This gaming console supports four players simultaneously so that you can enjoy multiplayer games with your friends and family.

Specifications

CPU: amlogic 1.5 GHz, quad-core

RAM: 1 GB

Storage: 64 GB (TF card expansion up to 256 GB)

Bluetooth: no

Is HDMI port available?: yes

Are batteries included?: no

USB ports: USB 2.0

Emulators: over 20

ProsCons
perfect for retro gamesthe display quality could be better
5,600 in-built games 
easy to install 
cellpic
GSH Video Game Box G5 WiFi 4K HD Super Console X 20+ Emulator 5600+ Games Retro TV Box Video Game Player for CPS, GB, GBA, GBC, MD, SFC, FC, N64, PS1, PSP and Atari Wireless Gamepad Controller
25% off 5,997 7,999
Buy now

3. GSH GD10 Super Gamestick 4K HD Game Console For TV

Priced at Rs. 5499, the GSH GD 10 Super Gamestick 4 k HD game console for TV is optimised for playing high-quality games at an amazing speed. It comes with two wireless controllers that connect to the gaming console instantly to provide a lag-free experience.

Specifications

CPU: Ai game 905 X

RAM: 2 GB DDR 3

Storage: 32 GB (TF card expansion up to 256 GB)

Bluetooth: no

Is HDMI port required?: yes (to plug into the TV)

Are batteries included?: not required

USB ports: USB 2.0

Wireless control: 2.4 G

ProsCons
plug and play featurethe screen resolution could be better
controllers are perfect 
perfect as gifts 
cellpic
GSH GD10 Super Gamestick 4K HD Game Console For TV With Support Multi Players With Network Download Function Retro Game Player
39% off 5,499 8,999
Buy now

4. New World TV Video Fame Wireless Retro Game Console

The new world TV video game wireless retro game console is a plug-and-play game stick available under 3,499. It comes with more than 10,000 preloaded games and also offers nine classic emulators. Moreover, you don’t need the internet to play games on this device.

Specifications

Console type: mini console

RAM: 2GB DDR3

Storage: 64 GB TF card

Bluetooth: no

Is HDMI port required?: yes (to plug into the TV)

Are batteries included?: not required

USB ports: USB 2.0

Wireless control: 2.4 G

ProsCons
lightweight mini consolenone
search and save game options 
ergonomic controllers 
cellpic
New World TV Video Game Wireless Retro Game Console, Plug and Play Video Game Stick Built in 10000+ Games,9 Classic Emulators, High Definition HDMI Output for TV with Dual 2.4G Wireless Controllers
13% off 3,499 3,999
Buy now

5. GSH 4.3 inch 8 GB Handheld Game Console Built-in 1500 Games

The GSH 4.3 inch 8 GB Handheld Game Console Built-in 1500 Games can be a good choice if you are looking for a handheld gaming console. It costs 3,499 and comes with a 4.3-inch display with controllers mounted on the sides. It can be a perfect gift for your little ones on their birthday!

Specifications

Screen size: 4.3 inch

Memory: 8 GB (can be expanded up to 32 GB via TF card)

Battery backup: up to 4 hours

Ebook support: yes

Video support: yes

Colours: black and white

Music file support: yes

Built-in microphone: yes

ProsCons
supports simulator gamesscreen quality could have been better
easy option to add and delete games 
portable gaming device 
cellpic
GSH 4.3 inch 8GB Handheld Game Console Built in 1500 Games for Multiple simulators x6 Retro Video Game Console mp3/mp4/Ebook TV Out Portable Game Player Device | Assorted Colour|
30% off 3,499 4,999
Buy now

6. Kay-joy PSP 2021 MP 4 Player

The Kay-Joy PSP 2021 MP 4 Player is a handheld gaming console that you can get for just 2,999. You can also connect it to the TV to play games on the bigger screen. It comes with numerous in-built classic games that will entertain you to the core.

Specifications

Screen size: 5.18 inch

Memory: 8 GB

Battery: 1 AA battery is required

E book support: yes

Video support: yes

Colours: black

Music file support: yes

Built-in microphone: yes

ProsCons
10,000 in-built 3 D gamesmore suited for kids
photo and video recording feature 
equipped with alarm and calendar 
cellpic
Kay-Joy PSP 2021 MP4 Player with Built-in 8GB Memory with Many Games (Black)
25% off 2,999 3,999
Buy now

7. GSH Plug and Play Wireless HD

The GSH Plug and Play Wireless HD is a game stick that supports HD games up to 1080 p. It is a portable gaming console that you can get for just 2,899. Up to two players can play games through this gaming console with the two wireless controllers provided along with it. It is compatible with both PC and TV.

Specifications

Controller: each controller needs 2 AAA batteries

Video output: HDMI

Connection type: HDMI stick

User manual: yes

Resolution: 1080 p

Multiplayer support: up to two players

Controller type: wireless

Video output: HDMI

ProsCons
preloaded with over 800 classic gamesheating issues after prolonged game play
in-built advanced game chip for cooling 
portable gaming console 
cellpic
GSH Plug and Play Wireless HD 1080p TV Video Game for Kids (8 Bit Retro Built-in Games) for up to 2 Players HDMI Game Stick Dongle (Multicolor)
28% off 2,899 3,999
Buy now

8. GSH G 11 Game Box HD 4 k Super Console Video Game Box

The GSH G 11 has been developed to provide users with a retro-style gaming experience. At 5,999, it is one of the most affordable game boxes in the market. With HD video quality and support for PSP, N 64, and other high-end games, it is one of the best picks for gaming consoles under 10,000.

Specifications

Resolution support: 1920 x 1080 p

Memory: 64 GB (expandable TF card up to 512 GB)

Connection: wireless 2.4 GHz

Simulators: 16+

GPU: G 31 MP 2 GPU processor

RAM: 2 GB DDR3

OS: android 9.0 and emuelec 4.5

Controller type: wireless

ProsCons
supports 30 major simulatorsbuild quality could have been better
thousands of multiplayer games 
supports games downloaded from the network 
cellpic
GSH G11 Game Box HD 4k Super Console Video Game Box 10+ Emulator 10000+ Retro Games with Tv Box 9.0 Android System Wireless Controller
25% off 5,999 7,999
Buy now

9. GSH G10 Portable Video Game Console TV Box

The GSH G10 portable video game console TV box offers over 40,000 games for just 5,949. It is an optimised gaming console that offers players high stability and game control. Popular 3 G games such as assassin's creed, watchdogs, titan falls, and more can be played on this gaming device.

Specifications

Output methods: HD and AV

Controller type: wireless

Storage capacity: 8 GB (expandable up to 256 GB through TF card)

CPU: aigame 905 X

RAM: 2 GB DDR 3

Simulators: 19+

Extra features: save/load, game search, and favourite folder

ProsCons
4 k HD resolutionin-built memory could have been better
thousands of multiplayer games 
supports 19+ simulators 
cellpic
GSH G10 Portable Video Game Console TV Box Built-in 40000+ Games Super Game Player 4K HD TV Output Classic Gaming Machine G10
34% off 5,949 8,999
Buy now

10. Sameo ULTRAZONE Wireless 8 bit Game Console for TV

If you are looking for an 8-bit game console that comes at a low price, you can try the sameo ULTRAZONE wireless 8-bit game console for TV. It is offered at just 2,466 and comes with 362 in-built games. This gaming console could be the perfect gift for your kids on birthdays.

Specifications

Controller type: wireless

Batteries: 1 AA battery required

Connection: wireless console

Adapter: 5 V DC

Built-in games: 362

Main chip IC: dot IC type VT 03.9800-362 G

Adapter wire: 1.5 meter

ProsCons
affordable gaming consolesuited for kids only
lightweight and portable 
no repeat games 
cellpic
Sameo ULTRAZONE Wireless 8 Bit Game Console for TV (Black)
15% off 2,199 2,599
Buy now

Best 3 features

ProductFeature- 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
Evo Fox Game Box TVdedicated 3 D GPUquad-core processorbluetooth 5.0
GSH G 520+ emulatorsmultiplayer support for up to 4 playersHD quality gaming console
GSH GD 10expandable up to 256 GB via TF cardinbuilt games over 15 kportable game stick
New World TV Video Gameperfect for playing retro gamesclassic emulators10 k+ inbuilt games
GSH 4.3 inches 8 GB Handheld1500 inbuilt gamessupports mp4, mp3, and eBookadding and deleting games is possible
Kay-Joy PSP 2021handheld game with TV connectivityportable gaming devicebuilt-in speakers and volume control
GSH Plug and Playlightweight and portableperfect for retro gamesadvanced game chip for cooling
GSH G 11supports high-end gamessupports major simulatorsover 20 k inbuilt games
GSH  G 10offers multiple output methodsthousands of multiplayer gamesexpandable memory up to 256 GB
Sameo ULTRAZONEno repeat gameslightweightsensitive controllers

Best value for money

The best value for money is the GSH G 5 gaming console. It supports over 20 emulators and is loaded with thousands of multiplayer games. In addition, up to four players can easily play with this gaming console. Its built quality and overall performance are also satisfactory. In short, you won’t find a better gaming console in this price range.

Best overall

If you want to buy the best overall gaming console from this list, it has to be the evofox game box. At Rs. 9,999, it is the most expensive gaming console on this list. However, it is also the most powerful one and perhaps the only one that comes with a dedicated GPU. It supports all high-end games and is powered by a powerful quad-core processor that facilitates multi-tasking and a faster game play experience.

How to find the perfect gaming console for under 10,000?

There are many gaming consoles under 10,000, so you will be spoilt for choice. Here are some factors that can help you while finding a perfect gaming console under 10,000:

Type: Gaming consoles come in three varieties – handheld, HDMI, and USB stick. It would help if you determined which among them suits your gaming preferences. If you are an avid traveller, you may prefer game sticks as they are easy to carry in your pocket. Gaming consoles that can be connected to the TV via HDMI port are also a good option.

GPU: You may not get a dedicated GPU with gaming consoles under 10,000. However, choose the ones with a powerful CPU so that the processing does not lag while playing high-end games.

Battery: Most of the gaming consoles discussed above work on batteries. Therefore, you can keep spare batteries to enjoy more prolonged gaming bouts.

Online reviews: You may also check online reviews on shopping sites to determine whether the gaming console has any flaws or defects.

Price of the perfect gaming console at a glance :

ProductPrice in Rs
Evo Fox Game Box TV9,999
GSH G55,997
GSH GD105,499
New World TV Video Game3,499
GSH 4.3 inch 8 GB Handheld3,499
Kay-Joy PSP 20212,999
GSH Plug and Play2,799
GSH G115,999
GSH G105,949
Sameo ULTRAZONE2,466

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay with the latest and upcoming trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so you may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

