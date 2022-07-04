Gaming laptops under 60000: Complete buyer’s guide

Lenovo Legion delivers one of the most satisfying gaming performances. It comes pre-installed with Windows 10 Home and is integrated with 4 thermal vents that keep the laptop cool even during intense gaming bouts.

You should also focus on the display quality, sound system, and other integral features of your gaming experience. You would also like the ones with sufficient storage space to accommodate numerous high-definition games.

A budget of ₹60,000 is popular among many first-time gaming machine buyers. While buying a gaming laptop below Rs. 60,000, check its specifications and ensure that it includes features like an advanced GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) or a graphics card—a critical component of a gaming device.

Braided with 9th generation i5 processor, Lenovo Ideapad 340 has everything you expect in a gaming laptop. The build quality is amazing and it comes with Lenovo’s signature Vantage Eye Care technology that reduces the blue light and eye strain effectively.

With a powerful RAM and processor, Acer Aspire 5 A515-45 has everything from inbuilt WiFi to sufficient memory and storage facilities. The built-in speakers of this laptop perform quite well with top-end games.

A sleek and lightweight laptop, the MSI G575 Thin i5-10500H (Intel) is portable and comes with pre-installed recovery software of MSI. The design and dedicated graphics card ensures that gamers get what they expect from a high-end gaming laptop.

With a huge storage space of 1TB, you can store all the games you want in this laptop. It has a good build-quality that makes the device durable and sustainable against rough usage and adverse conditions.

The processor of HP Pavilion Gaming is powerful enough to handle multi-tasking activities while playing games. The dedicated graphics card ensures that there is no lag while playing premium games in HD quality.

Acer Aspire s7 Core i5 9th Gen is a lightweight laptop and comes with a full HD IPS display. Therefore, it becomes suitable for both playing games and watching videos/movies.

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 is built for playing games. It offers a refresh rate of 144 Hz ideal for playing high-speed games. Moreover, its 90Wh battery ensures that you can indulge in long gaming sessions without any issues.

Asus F556OUD-BQ237T is perfect for playing games, watching movies, and regular activities. It is supported by a powerful processor that ensures that you can indulge in multi-tasking without any hassles.

The extensive connectivity alternatives and effective thermal solutions make Acer Aspire 7 a suitable gaming device for gaming enthusiasts. Its CPU delivers stunning performance at 2.1 GHz and its RAM can be expanded up to 32 GB.

Best 3 important features for consumers

Here are the best features that you must look into a gaming laptop under ₹60,000:

1. Graphic Processing Unit (GPU): A laptop cannot be considered a gaming laptop unless it is equipped with a dedicated GPU. It must at least have an integrated graphics card to support high-quality graphics.

Also, the graphic card should be recently launched and powerful enough to handle intense gaming sessions. A GPU card with a high memory card is required if you are intending to play high-resolution games.

2. USB Ports: Though USB ports are usually ignored they can influence your gaming experience. It is because you would want headphones, load games through external devices, copy games to a hard disk, etc., simultaneously, all of which require ports. Therefore, as a gamer, you should choose the gaming laptop under ₹60,000 that has a maximum number of USB ports.

3. Display quality:Games are all about multimedia, and the display is one of the biggest determiners of its experience.The display quality impacts your overall gaming experience. While it is essential to choose a gaming laptop under ₹60,000 that supports high-resolution images and videos, you must also see that it is integrated with eye protection features. The display should also be able to produce a variety of colours without affecting the screen quality and response time.

Best value for money

The Lenovo IdeaPad L340 9th Generation Intel Core i5 is the best gaming laptop under Rs. 60,000 when it comes to value for money. It is priced at Rs. 49,990 and contains pretty decent specifications and features such as 9th Generation Intel Core i5 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 GPU, etc. Also, its IPS display is integrated with anti-glare technology making it safe for your eyes as well.

Best overall gaming laptop under ₹60,000

Acer Aspire 6 A515-45 is the best gaming laptop under 60,000 when we consider overall features, performance, and price. It has a fast 16 GB DDR4 RAM that can be further expanded up to 32GB if the need arises.

The backlit keyboard looks great and is suitable for enjoying an immersive gaming experience even in low-light situations. It comes with an integrated GPU and lithium polymer batteries to ensure that the laptop does not heat excessively.

How to Find the Perfect Gaming Laptop Under Rs. 60,000?

To find the perfect gaming laptop under Rs. 60,000, you should explore the websites of top laptop companies. You can also check detailed reviews and features on blogs and websites that provide technology and gadget-related information.

You may also take help from a friend or relative who has knowledge and expertise in evaluating devices on the basis of their features and specifications. However, the best way would be to do some research by yourself as it will grow your knowledge about laptops and you will be able to zero in on the perfect devices for satisfying your gaming requirements.

Checking videos on YouTube and other social media sites such as Facebook Groups on the best gaming laptop under Rs. 60,000 is also a good idea.

FAQs

1. Are i5 processors ideal for gaming?

Yes, i5 processors are ideal for gaming as they are good enough to provide a seamless experience to the gamers. Also, they are one of the most trending processors in the market when it comes to playing games. The i5 processors do not hang or lag while playing online games. Therefore, they are mostly preferred by gamers. AMD’s Ryzen 5 equivalents the Intel i5 in almost all aspects.

2. Can a gaming laptop under Rs. 60,000 be used for daily purposes?

Yes, a gaming laptop can also be used for work or other daily purposes like surfing the internet, handling social media accounts, paying utility bills, etc., online. As these laptops have the latest processor and other specifications, you don’t have to worry about their processing speed and quality.

3. Are gaming laptops long-lasting?

Gaming laptops are usually designed to withstand rough usage and handling. Therefore, they are durable and can serve you for a long time. However, it also depends on the way you use and handle them. The processors are durable and are designed to last longer. With regular maintenance and servicing, these laptops can be your faithful companion for many years. Most gaming laptops also come with a 1-year warranty.

4. Why should I prefer branded laptops over regular ones?

Top brands like Acer, Lenovo, Dell, ASUS, Acer, etc., provide high-end devices and good after-sale services. The laptops manufactured by lesser-known brands might not have service centres in every city or state. Therefore, getting a gaming laptop under Rs. 60,000 from a known brand is a wise decision for everyone.

5. How to prevent a gaming laptop from overheating?

While buying a gaming laptop under Rs. 60,000, ensure that it has a working cooling system with cooling fans. Also, you can buy a cooling pad to place your laptop while playing games for additional cooling. The cooling pad provides proper ventilation to the system and prevents it from overheating. You must also keep the fans and other equipment clean to prevent any damage from heat.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.