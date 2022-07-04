Gaming laptops under 60000: Complete buyer’s guide

Summary:
A budget of ₹60,000 is popular among many first-time gaming machine buyers. While buying a gaming laptop below Rs. 60,000, check its specifications and ensure that it includes features like an advanced GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) or a graphics card—a critical component of a gaming device.
You should also focus on the display quality, sound system, and other integral features of your gaming experience. You would also like the ones with sufficient storage space to accommodate numerous high-definition games.
Best gaming laptops under ₹60,000 to choose from
1. Lenovo Legion Y540 i5 9th Generation
Lenovo Legion delivers one of the most satisfying gaming performances. It comes pre-installed with Windows 10 Home and is integrated with 4 thermal vents that keep the laptop cool even during intense gaming bouts.
|Pros
|Cons
|The refresh rate of 60Hz provides a decent gaming experience.
|The system may take a little longer to boot.
|The graphic card supports high-end games and presents stunning visuals.
|Anti-glare feature of the monitor protects your eyes and irritating glares while playing.
2. Lenovo Ideapad 340
Braided with 9th generation i5 processor, Lenovo Ideapad 340 has everything you expect in a gaming laptop. The build quality is amazing and it comes with Lenovo’s signature Vantage Eye Care technology that reduces the blue light and eye strain effectively.
|Pros
|Cons
|With dual-action fans, the cooling system of this gaming laptop under Rs. 60,000 is quite remarkable.
|This gaming laptop lacks powerful battery life.
|The ergonomically designed keyboard with an LED backlight is ideal for an intuitive gaming experience.
|Microphone (dual) with 720p HD camera is ideal for online gaming bouts.
3. Acer Aspire 5 A515-45
With a powerful RAM and processor, Acer Aspire 5 A515-45 has everything from inbuilt WiFi to sufficient memory and storage facilities. The built-in speakers of this laptop perform quite well with top-end games.
|Pros
|Cons
|The display and graphics quality is exceptional.
|There can be times when the laptop hangs for a while.
|The battery lasts a long time.
|The storage capacity can be an issue for heavy gamers.
|The processing speed is under 60,000, good enough to provide a decent gaming experience.
4. MSI G575 Thin i5-10500H (Intel)
A sleek and lightweight laptop, the MSI G575 Thin i5-10500H (Intel) is portable and comes with pre-installed recovery software of MSI. The design and dedicated graphics card ensures that gamers get what they expect from a high-end gaming laptop.
|Pros
|Cons
|This thin laptop with a lightweight design is perfect for gamers.
|The power cord could be a little longer.
|The heating issues are minimised due to CoolerBooster 5 feature.
|It is one of the lesser-known brands in the market.
|The backlit keyboard looks great with the Steel series.
5. Lenovo IdeaPad L340 9th Gen i5 Intel Core
With a huge storage space of 1TB, you can store all the games you want in this laptop. It has a good build-quality that makes the device durable and sustainable against rough usage and adverse conditions.
|Pros
|Cons
|The display quality is quite good and secure for the eyes.
|Despite the sub-60k price range, it has only one USB port.
|The processing speed is fast enough to play high-end games.
|The sound system is loud enough to provide an immersive gaming experience.
6. HP Pavilion Gaming
The processor of HP Pavilion Gaming is powerful enough to handle multi-tasking activities while playing games. The dedicated graphics card ensures that there is no lag while playing premium games in HD quality.
|Pros
|Cons
|The graphics performance and display of this gaming laptop are quite awesome.
|The system takes a long time to boot.
|This machine under 60,000 looks far more impressive than regular ones.
|Its battery life is quite good.
7. Acer Aspire s7 Core i5 9th Gen
Acer Aspire s7 Core i5 9th Gen is a lightweight laptop and comes with a full HD IPS display. Therefore, it becomes suitable for both playing games and watching videos/movies.
|Pros
|Cons
|Its looks impressive and has a durable built quality
|The after-sales support and services are not quite up to the mark from this OEM.
|It comes with McAfee antivirus protection that extends for 1 year.
|The display quality is quite impressive.
8. ASUS TUF Gaming F15
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 is built for playing games. It offers a refresh rate of 144 Hz ideal for playing high-speed games. Moreover, its 90Wh battery ensures that you can indulge in long gaming sessions without any issues.
|Pros
|Cons
|The graphics card and CPU are powerful enough to support high-end games like COD, Battlefield, PUBG, etc.
|The low webcam quality and poor battery life prove to be the shortcomings of his laptop.
|With a refresh rate of 144 HZ, it becomes one of the best gaming laptops under Rs. 60,000.
|The processor is smooth enough to provide a seamless gaming experience.
9. Asus F556OUD-BQ237T
Asus F556OUD-BQ237T is perfect for playing games, watching movies, and regular activities. It is supported by a powerful processor that ensures that you can indulge in multi-tasking without any hassles.
|Pros
|Cons
|The display supports full HD resolution up to 1920 x 1080p.
|It is not the latest gaming device available in the market.
|The graphics card and processing speed are compatible with high-end games.
|The price-to-performance ratio is slightly on the lower side.
|It is a lightweight device and perfect for gaming.
10. Acer Aspire 7
The extensive connectivity alternatives and effective thermal solutions make Acer Aspire 7 a suitable gaming device for gaming enthusiasts. Its CPU delivers stunning performance at 2.1 GHz and its RAM can be expanded up to 32 GB.
|Pros
|Cons
|The IPS display produces vibrant and bright colours to provide an intuitive gaming experience.
|The refresh rate of this device is on the lower side for a gaming device.
|The dual-band WIFI 6 decreases the latency rate by 75%.
|The thin bezels are suitable for gaming.
|Product
|Price
|Lenovo Legion Y540
|Rs. 60,000
|Lenovo Ideapad 340
|Rs. 55,990
|Acer Aspire 5 A515-45
|Rs. 55,990
|MSI G575
|Rs. 60,000
|Lenovo Ideapad L340
|Rs. 49,990
|HP Pavilion Gaming
|Rs. 54,999
|Acer Aspire s7
|Rs. 59,490
|Acer Aspire 7
|Rs. 54,990
|Asus F56OUD-BQ237T
|Rs. 59,950
|ASUS TUF Gaming F15
|Rs. 54,990
Best 3 important features for consumers
Here are the best features that you must look into a gaming laptop under ₹60,000:
1. Graphic Processing Unit (GPU): A laptop cannot be considered a gaming laptop unless it is equipped with a dedicated GPU. It must at least have an integrated graphics card to support high-quality graphics.
Also, the graphic card should be recently launched and powerful enough to handle intense gaming sessions. A GPU card with a high memory card is required if you are intending to play high-resolution games.
2. USB Ports: Though USB ports are usually ignored they can influence your gaming experience. It is because you would want headphones, load games through external devices, copy games to a hard disk, etc., simultaneously, all of which require ports. Therefore, as a gamer, you should choose the gaming laptop under ₹60,000 that has a maximum number of USB ports.
3. Display quality:Games are all about multimedia, and the display is one of the biggest determiners of its experience.The display quality impacts your overall gaming experience. While it is essential to choose a gaming laptop under ₹60,000 that supports high-resolution images and videos, you must also see that it is integrated with eye protection features. The display should also be able to produce a variety of colours without affecting the screen quality and response time.
Best value for money
The Lenovo IdeaPad L340 9th Generation Intel Core i5 is the best gaming laptop under Rs. 60,000 when it comes to value for money. It is priced at Rs. 49,990 and contains pretty decent specifications and features such as 9th Generation Intel Core i5 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 GPU, etc. Also, its IPS display is integrated with anti-glare technology making it safe for your eyes as well.
Best overall gaming laptop under ₹60,000
Acer Aspire 6 A515-45 is the best gaming laptop under 60,000 when we consider overall features, performance, and price. It has a fast 16 GB DDR4 RAM that can be further expanded up to 32GB if the need arises.
The backlit keyboard looks great and is suitable for enjoying an immersive gaming experience even in low-light situations. It comes with an integrated GPU and lithium polymer batteries to ensure that the laptop does not heat excessively.
How to Find the Perfect Gaming Laptop Under Rs. 60,000?
To find the perfect gaming laptop under Rs. 60,000, you should explore the websites of top laptop companies. You can also check detailed reviews and features on blogs and websites that provide technology and gadget-related information.
You may also take help from a friend or relative who has knowledge and expertise in evaluating devices on the basis of their features and specifications. However, the best way would be to do some research by yourself as it will grow your knowledge about laptops and you will be able to zero in on the perfect devices for satisfying your gaming requirements.
Checking videos on YouTube and other social media sites such as Facebook Groups on the best gaming laptop under Rs. 60,000 is also a good idea.
FAQs
1. Are i5 processors ideal for gaming?
Yes, i5 processors are ideal for gaming as they are good enough to provide a seamless experience to the gamers. Also, they are one of the most trending processors in the market when it comes to playing games. The i5 processors do not hang or lag while playing online games. Therefore, they are mostly preferred by gamers. AMD’s Ryzen 5 equivalents the Intel i5 in almost all aspects.
2. Can a gaming laptop under Rs. 60,000 be used for daily purposes?
Yes, a gaming laptop can also be used for work or other daily purposes like surfing the internet, handling social media accounts, paying utility bills, etc., online. As these laptops have the latest processor and other specifications, you don’t have to worry about their processing speed and quality.
3. Are gaming laptops long-lasting?
Gaming laptops are usually designed to withstand rough usage and handling. Therefore, they are durable and can serve you for a long time. However, it also depends on the way you use and handle them. The processors are durable and are designed to last longer. With regular maintenance and servicing, these laptops can be your faithful companion for many years. Most gaming laptops also come with a 1-year warranty.
4. Why should I prefer branded laptops over regular ones?
Top brands like Acer, Lenovo, Dell, ASUS, Acer, etc., provide high-end devices and good after-sale services. The laptops manufactured by lesser-known brands might not have service centres in every city or state. Therefore, getting a gaming laptop under Rs. 60,000 from a known brand is a wise decision for everyone.
5. How to prevent a gaming laptop from overheating?
While buying a gaming laptop under Rs. 60,000, ensure that it has a working cooling system with cooling fans. Also, you can buy a cooling pad to place your laptop while playing games for additional cooling. The cooling pad provides proper ventilation to the system and prevents it from overheating. You must also keep the fans and other equipment clean to prevent any damage from heat.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.