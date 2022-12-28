Sign out
Gaming phones under 12000 in India - Buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 28, 2022 19:33 IST

Mobile phone

Gone is the age of gaming where gamers had to be the ones with all the gaming centres and PS4s. Now, Smartphones have become the new frontier for handheld gaming. The creators of smartphones are incorporating more and more features to improve the gaming experience of the user. From display technology to simulate the graphics to cutting-edge processors that can support heavy-duty games, a new path has been opened up for game ops development.

The genre of gaming smartphones in India is expanding. Many models in the market is specifically designed for intense gaming. The specifications vary slightly from the generic smartphones. This is a guide to walk you through different models of gaming smartphones under 12,000 that are available in India with their specifications. It will help you to choose the right one with the right specifications.

1. Techno Pova 4

The Techno Pova 4 is a powerfully built smartphone for gaming. It has Media Tek Helio G99 6 nm processor with a dual game engine. It is a combination of Panther Game Engine + Hyperengine 2.0 Lite. An ultra-fast refresh rate of 90 Hz gives you the smoothest user experience. With a memory of 128 GB extendable to 1 TB, Pova 4 assures that there are no lags. It comes with 18W flash charging.

It comes with a 50MP rear camera, AI dual rear camera, and a dual flashlight. It enables professional video shooting with 2K time-lapse. The display has great touch responses, which gives you an amazing gaming experience. Combined with a system to manage heat dissipation and the latest Android Hi Os 12 this smartphone from Techno is a cut above the rest. It comes in two colour variants.

Specifications:

Model Name: Techno Pova 4

OS: HiOS 12.0 based on Android 12

Processor: 6nm 2.2GHz Helio G99 Processor

Storage: 128 GB internal storage

Battery: 6000 mAH

Display: 6.8"Dot-in display (720x1600)

ProsCons
Budget friendly with great specsSingle rear camera set up
Battery life is good Dull display
Tecno POVA 4 (Uranolith Grey,8GB RAM,128GB Storage)| Helio G99 Processor | 6000mAh Battery 18W Charger Included| 50MP Rear Camera
17% off
11,999 14,499
Buy now

2. Realme Narzo 50A

Realme offers some major features with this model Narzo 50A. With 50 MP AI triple rear cameras, this smartphone gives you a versatile photography experience. It comes with a massive 6000mAH battery with an 18W fast charging, giving you 8 hours of gaming in a single charge. It also supports reverse charging, with which you can charge other mobile phones or smart bands.

The screen body proportion with 6.5 inch display supports an 88.7% screen-to-body ratio making the gaming an immersive experience. The Realme Narzo 50 A is powered by Helio G85 gaming processor, built to support high-intensity gaming and multitasking. It comes with 4+64 GB storage. It comes in two colour variants.

Specifications:

Model name: Realme Narzo 50A

OS: Android 11

Processor: Media Tek Helio G85

Storage: 4+64 GB

Battery: 6000 mAH

Display: 6.5 inch (720x1600)

ProsCons
Good battery lifeOnly HD display
Fast chargingSingle speaker 
realme narzo 50A (Oxygen Blue , 4GB RAM + 64 GB Storage) Helio G85 Processor | 6000 mAh Battery
12% off
11,499 12,999
Buy now

3. Infinix Hot 12 Pro

Infinix Hot 12 Pro has a new design with a 6.6 inch HD+ drop notch display. It has a thin bezel design and a refresh rate of 90 Hz, making your visual experience stunning. It comes with 8 GB RAM with 5 GB virtual RAM for increased efficacy. The combination of the display and the large Ram guarantees the user a fluid virtual experience. It has a 50 MP AI-powered back camera and an 8MP front camera.

The device is powered by UNISOCT chipset (64-bit Octa-core 2 GHz ARM Cortex A75 + ARM Cortex A55 12nm processor). The OS in Android 12. With an amazing refresh rate of 90Hz and 180 Hz of touch sampling rate, the smartphone gives you an immersive gaming experience without any stutters. The device has a massive 5000mAH battery with an 18 W fast charging feature. It supports 12.17 hours of gaming with a single charge. It comes in two colour variants.

Specifications:

Model name: Infinix Hot 12 Pro

OS: Android 12

Processor: UNISOCT chipset

Storage: 8+128 GB RAM

Battery: 5000 mAH

Display: 6.6 inch HD+ drop notch display

ProsCons
Great touch screenDull display
Latest Android OSHeavier
Infinix Hot 12 Pro (Electric Blue, 8GB RAM 128GB Storage)
26% off
11,770 15,999
Buy now

4. Redmi 9A Sport

The Redmi 9A Sport comes with 6.65-inch HD+IPS display for a crystal-clear display. It is mounted with a 13MP AI rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The aura 360 design of the device gives it an elegant finish. The display is TUV certified for reading and gaming comfort. It is protected by P2i, which makes it splashproof.

The device is powered by Media Tek Helio G25 processor, which gives it a seamless performance. It comes with a massive 5000mAH battery with an extended lifespan. It has a 3GB RAM with an expandable memory of up to 512 GB. This model comes in three colours.

Specifications:

Model name: Redmi 9A Sport

OS: MIUI 12

Processor: Media Tek Helio G25

Storage: 3 GB

Battery: 5000 mAH

Display: 6.65 inch HD+IPS

ProsCons
Good battery life Do not support heavy graphic games 
Great screen experience Camera is not good 
Redmi 9A Sport (Coral Green, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) | 2GHz Octa-core Helio G25 Processor | 5000 mAh Battery
19% off
6,499 7,999
Buy now

5. Motorola Moto G31

The Moto G31 comes with a 6.4 inch AMOLED FHD screen with a Hole in the display. It makes for immersive gaming and movie experience. The device has a 50Mp quad-function camera system. The low-light pictures details are sharpened using the Quad Pixel technology.

It is powered by Media Tek G85 processor. This provides for an ultra-responsive performance. It is fitted with the Hyper engine game technology to support the gaming experience. The feature makes gaming and multi-tasking smooth without any snags. It comes with a powerful 5000mAh battery. This smartphone comes in two colour variants.

Specifications:

Model name: Motorola Moto G31

OS: Android 11

Processor: Media Tek Helio G85

Storage: 64+128 GB

Battery: 5000 mAH

Display: 6.4 inch AMOLED FHD

ProsCons
Smooth performanceAverage battery charging
Excellent displayDo not support heavy duty games
Motorola g31 (Meteorite Grey, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
25% off
11,200 14,999
Buy now

6. Techno Pova 3

Techno Pova 3 is fitted with a 6.9 inch FHD+ Dot in display. It comes with a triple AI 50 MP rear camera. It is equipped with a super night mode to get the best of low light pictures. A 2K time lapse photography with a well-defined shooting mode gives a professional edge in photography.

The device is powered by Helio G88 octa processor with Hyper engine 2.0 for a superb gaming experience. It has up to 11GB storage. It is embedded with the latest HiOS 8.6 based on Android 12. With 90 Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz touch sampling rate this creates an immersive environment for gamers. The Panther Engine 2.0 with the dual stereo speakers and 4D vibrations takes the gaming experience into another level. It has a massive battery of 7000mAH with 33w Flash charger and 10W reverse charge. It comes in three colour variants.

Specifications:

Model name: Techno Pova 3

OS: Android 12

Processor: Media Tek Helio G88 octa processor

Storage: 4+64 GB

Battery: 7000 mAH

Display: 6.9 inch FHD+ Dot in

ProsCons
Great battery life The phone is heavy
Smooth workingThe phone thickness is also great.
Tecno POVA 3 (Electric Blue, 4GB RAM,64GB Storage) | 7000mAh Battery |33W Fast Charger
33% off
9,749 14,499
Buy now

7. Redmi 10

Armed with a 6.71 inch IPS display it gives a blockbuster viewing experience perfect for binge watching. It comes with a massive 5000mAH battery with 18W superfast charging. The device is equipped with a 50MP camera with 2MP depth sensor to take great photos.

The phone is powered by Snapdragon 680 processor with 6nm architecture. It comes with Ultra-Fast Storage 2.2 which offers super speed for multi-tasking.

Specifications:

Model name: Redmi 10

OS: Android 11

Processor: Snapdragon 680

Storage: 4+64 GB

Battery: 5000 mAH

Display: 6.71 inch IPS

ProsCons
Smoother performanceHeavier 
Great battery life 
Redmi 10 (Midnight Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
36% off
9,590 14,999
Buy now

8. Infinix Note 12

Infinix Note 12 comes with a 6.7 inch AMOLED display to enhance the visual experience. It provides edge to edge viewing. It is equipped with 5000mAh battery with Power marathon tech that enables extended battery life. It comes 33W fast charger. It is mounted with 50 Mp+2MP depth camera with 16 MP front cameras.

It is powered by Helio G88 Octa core processor clocked at 2 GHz to multi task. The Media Tek Hyper Engine 2.0 Game boost technology gives you seamless gaming experience. The supercool mechanism prevents overheating during extensive gaming sessions. Available in two colour variants.

Specifications:

Model name: Infinix Note 12

OS: Android 11

Processor: Helio G88

Storage: 4+64 GB

Battery: 5000 mAH

Display: 6.7 inch AMOLED

ProsCons
Great for gaming Poor camera quality
Infinix Note 12 (Force Black, 4GB RAM 64GB RAM)
Check Price on Amazon

Product comparison

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Techno Pova 4Helio G99 ProcessorPanther + Hyper EngineGreat storage
Realme Narzo 50A6000mAh battery88.7% screen-to-body ratioFast charging
Infinix Hot 12 ProUNISOCT chipsetAndroid 12Extended battery life for gaming
Redmi 9A SportTUV certified eye comfortSplash proofGreat battery life
Motorola Moto G31Great storageMedia Tek Helio G856.4 inch AMOLED
Techno Pova 3Panther Engine+ Hyper engine7000mAh batteryMedia Tek Helio G88 octa processor
Redmi 105000mAH batterySnapdragon 680Smooth performance
Infinix Note 12Helio G88 processorAMOLED displayHyper engine 2.0

Best value for money

The gaming smartphone that can give you the best value for money is Techno Pova 4. It offers great number of features within 12000 range. It comes with the latest Helio G99 Processor combined with Panther + Hyper Engine to create snag less gaming experience for you. The refresh rate of 90 Hz assures you smooth operation and multi-tasking. Equipped with the latest version of android, Android 11, it gives you an enhanced user experience. The 50 MP rear camera with AI comes with options like 2K time lapse photography.

Best overall product

Infinix Note 12 comes with a 6.7 inch AMOLED display. It is powered by Helio G88 Octa core processor to get that gaming edge on. The 5000mAH battery with Power Marathon technology extends the battery life suitable for gaming. It is fast charging with a 33W charger. The Hyper engine 2.0 prevents snags during multi-tasking or gaming. The supercool technology keeps your phone from overheating during long gaming sessions

How to find the perfect gaming smart phone for you

When shopping in a budget for gaming smartphones, it is necessary to understand that you might not be able to find all the features you need. As the basis of smartphone gaming depends on the processor quality and speed, it must be your first priority. The kind of gaming phones you require depend on the types of games you play. If you are an avid player who likes online gaming in long sessions, you must be careful of the overheating problem. Memory is a crucial factor to look out for while playing heavy duty games. If you are a low level player who can suffice with moderate graphics, the main thing to look out for is the display quality. The graphics and the screen to body ratio is another important thing to note to enjoy immersive gaming.

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.’”

FAQs

Are gaming phones good for daily use?

The main difference comes with RAM. Gaming smartphones gives more RAM than normal smartphones. So if it is RAM you are looking for, it is the right choice.

Which processor is best for gaming?

Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, Dimensity 9000, Apple A16 Bionic are some of the top gaming processors.

What is the minimum RAM required for a gaming smartphone?

A minimum of 8-12 GB is preferable for gaming smartphones. 

