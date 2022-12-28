Gaming phones under ₹ 12000 in India - Buying guide By Affiliate Desk

Gone is the age of gaming where gamers had to be the ones with all the gaming centres and PS4s. Now, Smartphones have become the new frontier for handheld gaming. The creators of smartphones are incorporating more and more features to improve the gaming experience of the user. From display technology to simulate the graphics to cutting-edge processors that can support heavy-duty games, a new path has been opened up for game ops development. The genre of gaming smartphones in India is expanding. Many models in the market is specifically designed for intense gaming. The specifications vary slightly from the generic smartphones. This is a guide to walk you through different models of gaming smartphones under ₹12,000 that are available in India with their specifications. It will help you to choose the right one with the right specifications. 1. Techno Pova 4 The Techno Pova 4 is a powerfully built smartphone for gaming. It has Media Tek Helio G99 6 nm processor with a dual game engine. It is a combination of Panther Game Engine + Hyperengine 2.0 Lite. An ultra-fast refresh rate of 90 Hz gives you the smoothest user experience. With a memory of 128 GB extendable to 1 TB, Pova 4 assures that there are no lags. It comes with 18W flash charging. It comes with a 50MP rear camera, AI dual rear camera, and a dual flashlight. It enables professional video shooting with 2K time-lapse. The display has great touch responses, which gives you an amazing gaming experience. Combined with a system to manage heat dissipation and the latest Android Hi Os 12 this smartphone from Techno is a cut above the rest. It comes in two colour variants. Specifications: Model Name: Techno Pova 4 OS: HiOS 12.0 based on Android 12 Processor: 6nm 2.2GHz Helio G99 Processor Storage: 128 GB internal storage Battery: 6000 mAH Display: 6.8"Dot-in display (720x1600)

Pros Cons Budget friendly with great specs Single rear camera set up Battery life is good Dull display

2. Realme Narzo 50A Realme offers some major features with this model Narzo 50A. With 50 MP AI triple rear cameras, this smartphone gives you a versatile photography experience. It comes with a massive 6000mAH battery with an 18W fast charging, giving you 8 hours of gaming in a single charge. It also supports reverse charging, with which you can charge other mobile phones or smart bands. The screen body proportion with 6.5 inch display supports an 88.7% screen-to-body ratio making the gaming an immersive experience. The Realme Narzo 50 A is powered by Helio G85 gaming processor, built to support high-intensity gaming and multitasking. It comes with 4+64 GB storage. It comes in two colour variants. Specifications: Model name: Realme Narzo 50A OS: Android 11 Processor: Media Tek Helio G85 Storage: 4+64 GB Battery: 6000 mAH Display: 6.5 inch (720x1600)

Pros Cons Good battery life Only HD display Fast charging Single speaker

3. Infinix Hot 12 Pro Infinix Hot 12 Pro has a new design with a 6.6 inch HD+ drop notch display. It has a thin bezel design and a refresh rate of 90 Hz, making your visual experience stunning. It comes with 8 GB RAM with 5 GB virtual RAM for increased efficacy. The combination of the display and the large Ram guarantees the user a fluid virtual experience. It has a 50 MP AI-powered back camera and an 8MP front camera. The device is powered by UNISOCT chipset (64-bit Octa-core 2 GHz ARM Cortex A75 + ARM Cortex A55 12nm processor). The OS in Android 12. With an amazing refresh rate of 90Hz and 180 Hz of touch sampling rate, the smartphone gives you an immersive gaming experience without any stutters. The device has a massive 5000mAH battery with an 18 W fast charging feature. It supports 12.17 hours of gaming with a single charge. It comes in two colour variants. Specifications: Model name: Infinix Hot 12 Pro OS: Android 12 Processor: UNISOCT chipset Storage: 8+128 GB RAM Battery: 5000 mAH Display: 6.6 inch HD+ drop notch display

Pros Cons Great touch screen Dull display Latest Android OS Heavier

4. Redmi 9A Sport The Redmi 9A Sport comes with 6.65-inch HD+IPS display for a crystal-clear display. It is mounted with a 13MP AI rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The aura 360 design of the device gives it an elegant finish. The display is TUV certified for reading and gaming comfort. It is protected by P2i, which makes it splashproof. The device is powered by Media Tek Helio G25 processor, which gives it a seamless performance. It comes with a massive 5000mAH battery with an extended lifespan. It has a 3GB RAM with an expandable memory of up to 512 GB. This model comes in three colours. Specifications: Model name: Redmi 9A Sport OS: MIUI 12 Processor: Media Tek Helio G25 Storage: 3 GB Battery: 5000 mAH Display: 6.65 inch HD+IPS

Pros Cons Good battery life Do not support heavy graphic games Great screen experience Camera is not good

5. Motorola Moto G31 The Moto G31 comes with a 6.4 inch AMOLED FHD screen with a Hole in the display. It makes for immersive gaming and movie experience. The device has a 50Mp quad-function camera system. The low-light pictures details are sharpened using the Quad Pixel technology. It is powered by Media Tek G85 processor. This provides for an ultra-responsive performance. It is fitted with the Hyper engine game technology to support the gaming experience. The feature makes gaming and multi-tasking smooth without any snags. It comes with a powerful 5000mAh battery. This smartphone comes in two colour variants. Specifications: Model name: Motorola Moto G31 OS: Android 11 Processor: Media Tek Helio G85 Storage: 64+128 GB Battery: 5000 mAH Display: 6.4 inch AMOLED FHD

Pros Cons Smooth performance Average battery charging Excellent display Do not support heavy duty games

6. Techno Pova 3 Techno Pova 3 is fitted with a 6.9 inch FHD+ Dot in display. It comes with a triple AI 50 MP rear camera. It is equipped with a super night mode to get the best of low light pictures. A 2K time lapse photography with a well-defined shooting mode gives a professional edge in photography. The device is powered by Helio G88 octa processor with Hyper engine 2.0 for a superb gaming experience. It has up to 11GB storage. It is embedded with the latest HiOS 8.6 based on Android 12. With 90 Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz touch sampling rate this creates an immersive environment for gamers. The Panther Engine 2.0 with the dual stereo speakers and 4D vibrations takes the gaming experience into another level. It has a massive battery of 7000mAH with 33w Flash charger and 10W reverse charge. It comes in three colour variants. Specifications: Model name: Techno Pova 3 OS: Android 12 Processor: Media Tek Helio G88 octa processor Storage: 4+64 GB Battery: 7000 mAH Display: 6.9 inch FHD+ Dot in

Pros Cons Great battery life The phone is heavy Smooth working The phone thickness is also great.

7. Redmi 10 Armed with a 6.71 inch IPS display it gives a blockbuster viewing experience perfect for binge watching. It comes with a massive 5000mAH battery with 18W superfast charging. The device is equipped with a 50MP camera with 2MP depth sensor to take great photos. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 680 processor with 6nm architecture. It comes with Ultra-Fast Storage 2.2 which offers super speed for multi-tasking. Specifications: Model name: Redmi 10 OS: Android 11 Processor: Snapdragon 680 Storage: 4+64 GB Battery: 5000 mAH Display: 6.71 inch IPS

Pros Cons Smoother performance Heavier Great battery life

8. Infinix Note 12 Infinix Note 12 comes with a 6.7 inch AMOLED display to enhance the visual experience. It provides edge to edge viewing. It is equipped with 5000mAh battery with Power marathon tech that enables extended battery life. It comes 33W fast charger. It is mounted with 50 Mp+2MP depth camera with 16 MP front cameras. It is powered by Helio G88 Octa core processor clocked at 2 GHz to multi task. The Media Tek Hyper Engine 2.0 Game boost technology gives you seamless gaming experience. The supercool mechanism prevents overheating during extensive gaming sessions. Available in two colour variants. Specifications: Model name: Infinix Note 12 OS: Android 11 Processor: Helio G88 Storage: 4+64 GB Battery: 5000 mAH Display: 6.7 inch AMOLED

Pros Cons Great for gaming Poor camera quality

Product comparison

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Techno Pova 4 Helio G99 Processor Panther + Hyper Engine Great storage Realme Narzo 50A 6000mAh battery 88.7% screen-to-body ratio Fast charging Infinix Hot 12 Pro UNISOCT chipset Android 12 Extended battery life for gaming Redmi 9A Sport TUV certified eye comfort Splash proof Great battery life Motorola Moto G31 Great storage Media Tek Helio G85 6.4 inch AMOLED Techno Pova 3 Panther Engine+ Hyper engine 7000mAh battery Media Tek Helio G88 octa processor Redmi 10 5000mAH battery Snapdragon 680 Smooth performance Infinix Note 12 Helio G88 processor AMOLED display Hyper engine 2.0

Best value for money The gaming smartphone that can give you the best value for money is Techno Pova 4. It offers great number of features within ₹12000 range. It comes with the latest Helio G99 Processor combined with Panther + Hyper Engine to create snag less gaming experience for you. The refresh rate of 90 Hz assures you smooth operation and multi-tasking. Equipped with the latest version of android, Android 11, it gives you an enhanced user experience. The 50 MP rear camera with AI comes with options like 2K time lapse photography. Best overall product Infinix Note 12 comes with a 6.7 inch AMOLED display. It is powered by Helio G88 Octa core processor to get that gaming edge on. The 5000mAH battery with Power Marathon technology extends the battery life suitable for gaming. It is fast charging with a 33W charger. The Hyper engine 2.0 prevents snags during multi-tasking or gaming. The supercool technology keeps your phone from overheating during long gaming sessions How to find the perfect gaming smart phone for you When shopping in a budget for gaming smartphones, it is necessary to understand that you might not be able to find all the features you need. As the basis of smartphone gaming depends on the processor quality and speed, it must be your first priority. The kind of gaming phones you require depend on the types of games you play. If you are an avid player who likes online gaming in long sessions, you must be careful of the overheating problem. Memory is a crucial factor to look out for while playing heavy duty games. If you are a low level player who can suffice with moderate graphics, the main thing to look out for is the display quality. The graphics and the screen to body ratio is another important thing to note to enjoy immersive gaming.

FAQs Are gaming phones good for daily use? The main difference comes with RAM. Gaming smartphones gives more RAM than normal smartphones. So if it is RAM you are looking for, it is the right choice. Which processor is best for gaming? Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, Dimensity 9000, Apple A16 Bionic are some of the top gaming processors. What is the minimum RAM required for a gaming smartphone? A minimum of 8-12 GB is preferable for gaming smartphones. What is Hyperengine 2.0? Developed by Media Tek, it helps in reducing game network latency by making multi network connects. How many GHz are suitable for phones? Anywhere ranging from above 1.8Ghz gives the best gaming experience.