Get a superb Realme 8MP front camera phone this festive season

Realme 8MP front camera phone

With Realme 8MP front camera phones, you'll never have to miss creating a moment. The impressive Realme phones empower you to capture all the memories with family and friends effortlessly and ensure that everyone can see how great they look in every detailed picture. You deserve a phone that takes fantastic selfies of you, and the Realme 8MP front camera phones solve the purpose. The feature-rich, budget smartphones of Realme with 8MP front cameras will not just help you take good selfies and create memories, but they can also provide you with amazing performance and help you do a plethora of tasks. Here is a list of the top Realme phones with 8MP front cameras for you to check out. Shop now and get ready to experience the best smartphones! 1.Realme Narzo 50A Prime (flash blue) The Realme Narzo 50A Prime is an excellent phone if you are looking for a reliable and affordable smartphone. This Realme phone features a fantastic 8MP front camera, plus a superb 50MP AI triple camera and 128GB of internal storage to store your data at such an affordable price. The phone has a sleek, classy design and looks great to carry around. Realme Narzo 50A is a good device for everyday use, and you can consider it better vis-a-vis similar options from other brands. Its high-quality camera performance lets you click perfect photos even in low or dull light. Moreover, its fast hardware processing speeds make your work seamless like never before! Specifications: · OS: ‎Android 11.0 · Other camera features: ‎AI triple camera (50MP) | 8MP front camera · Colour: Flash blue · Special features: 8MP ‎front camera, LED flash, 50MP AI triple camera, fast charging · Product dimensions: 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm · Battery: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons High-performance mobile It does not come with a power adapter Great camera quality Average battery life

2. Realme Narzo 50 5G The Realme Narzo 50 5G is a great smartphone available at a cost-effective price. The phone offers a decent performance as it is powered by a MediaTek Dimesity 810 5G chipset. It has 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variations with 64GB and 128GB internal storage spaces, respectively. It also has a large bright display ideal for watching videos or playing games. Apart from a fantastic 8MP camera that helps click stunning selfies, the Realme Narzo 50 5G also has a 48MP ultra HD+ and 2MP rear camera that provides excellent nightscape photography features. The Realme Narzo 50 5G is one of the most attractive smartphones in this price range. It features a stylish, latest design and gives you a great handling experience. Specifications: · OS: ‎Android 12 · RAM: ‎4GB/6GB · Product dimensions: 18.4 x 9.8 x 6.5 cm · Special features: ‎48MP ultra HD+ rear camera, 5G · Colour: Hyper black · Battery: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons It has an excellent display for gaming It doesn't support fast charging Provides 5G support Battery life is average

3.Realme C25Y (metal grey) The Realme C25Y is a mid-range smartphone released in early 2021. The phone has a metal body and a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It is powered by a Unisoc T610 octa-core processor and has 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Apart from its 8MP front camera that offers a great selfie experience, the phone has a 50MP + 2MP + 2MP triple camera setup and a large 5,000 mAh battery. Specifications: ·OS: Android 11 ·RAM: ‎4GB ·Product dimensions: 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm ·Special features: ‎50MP rear camera, 8MP front camera ·Colour: Metal grey ·Battery: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons In-built fast processor It lacks fast charging support Provides ample internal storage within this price The camera quality is average

4.Realme C25S (watery grey) The Realme C25S is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers good value for money. The phone delivers excellent performance with its large display screen and powerful MediaTek Helio G85 processor. It is perfect for those who use documents and emails or manage official work on their smartphones. It also has AI triple rear cameras that enhance the quality of the pictures you click. The 8MP front camera helps clique awesome selfies. This smartphone's powerful 6000 mAh battery enables you to stay connected all day long without worrying about the frequent battery draining. Specifications: ·OS: Android 11 ·RAM: 4GB ·Product dimensions: ‎16.4 x 7.6 x 1 cm ·Battery: ‎6000 mAh

Pros Cons Incredible camera quality The phone doesn't support 5G connectivity Budget-friendly price Does not have an official IP rating for water or dust resistance.

5.Realme C35 (glowing green) It is one of the most affordable phones on the market, packed with a powerful processor, making it perfect for budget-conscious buyers. The phone's 8MP front and triple rear (50MP + 2MP + 0.3MP) cameras are ideal for the price, producing clear and bright photos even in low-light conditions. It has a fingerprint sensor on its side and features a 5,000mAh solid battery. The Realme C35 is a water-resistant phone with an efficient 12 nm octa-core processor that can handle your gaming and multitasking needs. It has two SIM card slots and one microSD slot for extra storage space. Specifications: · OS: ‎Android 11 · Colour: Glowing green · RAM: 4GB · Battery: 5000 · Product dimensions: ‎16.4 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm

Pros Cons Impressive battery life Users have reported issues with the phone's processor getting slow sometimes. Elegant look Does not have an official IP rating for dust resistance.

3 Best features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Realme Narzo 50A Prime (Flash Blue) 50MP AI triple camera FHD+ display External memory expandable up to 1TB Realme Narzo 50 5G (Hyper Black) Powerful gaming processor 48MP Ultra HD+ camera 5G ready Realme C25Y (Metal Grey) 50MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera 128GB internal storage expandable up to 256GB Unisoc T610 octa-core processor Realme C25S (Watery Grey) 6.5" HD+ display Superb 6,000 mAh battery 13MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera Realme C35 (Glowing Green) Fingerprint sensor 50MP + 2MP + 0.3MP rear camera Water-resistant

Best value for money Realme 8MP front camera phone The Realme Narzo 50 5G is one of the best smartphones in the price segment. It is a 5G phone with an 8MP front camera and a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, making it perfect for all your daily needs. The next time you're looking for a phone that can last all day, look no further than this one. The large 5,000mAh battery and fast charging capabilities will keep your mobile devices powered up without any hassles. The Realme Narzo 50 also features a high-quality rear camera that builds memories and leaves everyone spellbound by clicking the pictures that can speak loudly without any words. Thus, Realme Narzo 50 5G is a great value-for-money smartphone that you can opt for. Best overall Realme 8MP front camera phone The Realme C35, an 8MP front camera phone, makes it the best overall Realme phone. It has a large 6.5-inch display screen and a powerful octa-core processor, making it great for gaming and daily tasks. The phone's battery life is also long-lasting, which lets you use up to 12 hours of talk time on one-time charging. The best part about it is its reasonable price. The Realme C35 is a fantastic choice for anyone looking to get their hands on an affordable, high-quality smartphone. How to find the perfect Realme 8MP front camera phone? There are many factors to consider when choosing a new smartphone, but if you're looking for a budget smartphone with a great front camera for incredible selfies, the Realme 8MP front camera phones are worth a look. With an 8MP sensor and f/2.0 aperture, these front cameras can take clear, detailed, sharp photos and videos. We know that there are a lot of Realme phones in the market, but we've covered you with our handy guide. You'll find everything from what best suits your needs and how to make the most out of one single click through the Realme phones. When choosing a new smartphone, you must consider what you'll use it for most. If you like to take lots of photos and videos, then a phone with a great camera is essential. However, if you travel a lot with your phone, you should focus more on the battery and internal storage. Once you have determined your usage for the smartphone you are about to buy, you can narrow your searches and choose the option falling within your budget. List of the Realme 8MP front camera phone (September 2022)

Model name Price Realme Narzo 50A Prime (Flash Blue)- Rs. 9,499 Realme Narzo 50 5G (Hyper Black) Rs. 15,999 Realme C25Y (Metal Grey) Rs. 10,999 Realme C25S (Watery Grey) Rs. 11,950 Realme C35 (Glowing Green) Rs. 13,589