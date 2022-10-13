Story Saved
Get the best Micromax mobiles under 40,000 today!

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Oct 13, 2022 06:06 IST
Summary:

  • Find the best Micromax phones under 40,000 in India. It is an important task to find the best phone for yourself. You can browse through the specifications and prices to make a fair choice between the models. Although it is seemingly complex, it can become easier with our list of products.

product info
Best Micromax mobiles

Micromax phones have been popularised for providing all users with the best and most durable smartphones at an affordable price. Due to their affordability, they are preferred by thousands of users across the country. The design of every Micromax model is sleek and stylish as well.

If you are also looking for an affordable, classy, yet efficient Micromax phone for yourself, then you should check this list out. We have curated a customised list for you that includes all the specifications, price, and even their shortcomings. This will help you make an unbiased choice for yourself.Here's a list of the best Micromax phones under 40,000 in India:

Best Micromax hones Under 40,000:

1. Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB Storage, 3GB RAM)

With an exciting silver colour, this Micromax phone is elegant and classy in every possible way. It has a storage of 32GB as well.

Specifications:

  • Brand : Micromax
  • Model number : E6533
  • OS : Android
  • RAM memory size : 3 GB
  • CPU speed : 1.8 GHz
  • Memory storage capacity : 32 GB
  • Screen size : 6.52 Inches
  • Biometric security feature : Face Recognition
  • Item dimensions LxWxH : 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.9 centimetres
  • Weight : 198 grams
ProsCons
Large screen resolutionLimited storage space
Lightweight and classyLack of a good camera
Facial recognition is presentLagging issues found
cellpic
Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB)  (3 GB RAM)
30% off 7,385 10,499
Buy now

2. Micromax X818 Maroon

This variant of the Micromax phone comes in an attractive maroon colour. It is perfect for people who love keypad phones.

Specifications:

  • Brand : Micromax
  • Model name : X818 Maroon
  • Network service provider : Unlocked for all carriers
  • OS : Spreadtrum
  • Cellular technology : 2G
  • Memory storage capacity : 32 MB
  • Colour : Maroon
  • Screen size : 2.8 Inches
  • SIM card slot count : Dual SIM
  • Connector type : Micro USB
ProsCons
Dual sim slot presentLimited screen size
Easy to useLimited storage space
Long battery life 
cellpic
Micromax X818 Maroon
34% off 1,459 2,199
Buy now

3. Micromax X512 Anniversary Edition

This is another phone for people who love using keypad phones. The user interface is simple and easy to learn.

Specifications:

  • Brand : Micromax
  • Model number : X512
  • OS : SPREADTRUM
  • CPU speed : 0.1 GHz
  • Memory storage capacity : 32 MB
  • Screen size : 4.49 centimetres
  • Battery description : Lithium-Ion
  • Item dimensions LxWxH : 15.5 x 8.5 x 5.5 centimeters
  • Weight : 250 Grams
ProsCons
Call recording feature activeLimited storage space
Sturdy and strongly builtSmall screen size
Long battery backupSlow processing speed
cellpic
Micromax X512 Anniversary Edition 1750 mAh, Torch Blink on Call, Auto Call Recording Phone (Blue)
38% off 1,112 1,799
Buy now

4. Micromax J22 Purple

With a strong and sturdy build, this device is built to last long. It has a stunning purple colour to add to its charm.

Specifications:

  • Brand : Micromax
  • Model number : J22
  • OS : Spreadtrum
  • Memory storage capacity : 32 MB
  • Item dimensions LxWxH : 15 x 8 x 5.5 centimeters
  • Weight : 300 grams
ProsCons
Strong and sturdy designLimited storage space
It can last for 24 hours at onceDoes not have a decent camera
Can store all contactsLow rate of processing
cellpic
Micromax J22 Purple (Dual Sim, 1000 mAh Battery, 6.1cm (2.4”) Screen)
Check Price on Amazon

5. Micromax X513+ Purple

With a good design, this is a beautiful-looking phone that you can use on the go without any hassles. It is also available in stunning purple colour.In addition, this phone also has a digital camera.

Specifications:

  • Brand : Micromax
  • OS : Spreadtrum
  • Memory storage capacity : 32 MB
  • Screen size : 1.77 Inches
  • Item dimensions LxWxH : 14 x 7 x 5 centimeters
ProsCons
Good and powerful designLimited screen size
Long battery lifeDoes not support the internet
Easy to use and understandNot suitable for heavy use
cellpic
Micromax X513+ Purple
37% off 1,131 1,799
Buy now

6. Micromax in 1b (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)

This is one of the latest Micromax models with large screen size and a stunning look. It also has a fingerprint sensor.In addition, it has a 4GB RAM and internal storage of 64GB.

Specifications:

  • Brand : Micromax
  • Model number : E7533
  • OS : Android 10 Go Edition
  • RAM memory installed size : 4GB
  • CPU speed : 2 GHz
  • Memory storage capacity : 64GB
  • Screen size : 6.52 inches
  • Biometric security feature : Face recognition and fingerprint recognition
  • Item dimensions LxWxH : 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 centimeters
  • Weight : 188 grams
ProsCons
Large screen resolutionHeating issues found
Fingerprint sensor presentNot suitable for heavy gaming
Ample storage space availableSlow processing speed
cellpic
Micromax in 1b (Blue, 64 GB)  (4 GB RAM)
19% off 8,499 10,499
Buy now

7. Micromax Canvas 2 (Chrome Black, 16GB ROM Storage)

With stunning looks that make it stand apart from the other phone models, this Micromax phone also has decent storage of 16GB. In addition, it has a 13MP primary camera with 1080P at 30FPS recording capability.

Specifications:

  • Brand : Micromax
  • Model number : 2724581116650
  • OS : Android
  • CPU speed : 1.3 GHz
  • Memory storage capacity : 16GB
  • Screen size : 5 inches
  • Resolution : 1280 x 720
  • Battery description : Lithium-ion
  • Item dimensions LxWxH : 5.8 x 18 x 10 centimeters
  • Weight : 160 grams
ProsCons
Large screen resolutionHeating issues detected
High-definition resolution presentLimited storage space
Lightweight and sleek designNot suitable for gaming
cellpic
Micromax Canvas 2 Q4310 (Chrome Black, 16GB)
Check Price on Amazon

8. Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)

It is one of the most highly rated phones in the list of Micromax phones under 40,000 in India. It has ample storage space (128GB storage) available as well.

Specifications:

  • Brand : Micromax
  • Model number : E7746
  • OS : Android
  • RAM memory installed size : 4GB
  • CPU speed : 2 GHz
  • Memory storage capacity : 128GB
  • Screen size : 6.67 inches
  • Biometric security feature : Fingerprint Recognition
  • Item dimensions LxWxH : 9 x 77 x 165.2 centimeters
ProsCons
Adequate ROM Storage presentHeating issues found
Large screen sizeNot suitable for heavy usage
Good processing speedLimited RAM storage
cellpic
Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM. 128GB Storage), (E7746)
Check Price on Amazon

9. Micromax in 2B (Black, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)

With sufficient storage space and great design, the Micromax in 2B phone is a must-have phone. It is also available in classy colours.

Specifications:

  • Brand : Micromax
  • Model number : E7544
  • OS : Android
  • RAM memory installed size : 4GB
  • CPU speed : 1.8 GHz
  • Memory storage capacity : 64GB
  • Screen size : 6.52 inches
  • Biometric security feature : Face Recognition, Fingerprint
  • Item dimensions LxWxH : 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.9 Centimeters
  • Weight : 90 grams
ProsCons
Sufficient ROM storage spaceLimited RAM storage
Large screen size present Poor user interface
Lightweight and sleek designShort battery backup
cellpic
Micromax in 2B (Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
19% off 8,499 10,499
Buy now

10. Micromax Infinity N11 (2GB RAM, 32 GB Storage)

This phone has a stunning design and overall sleek look. It is also budget-friendly and offers a great user-friendly interface.In addition, it packs 32Gb of internal storage.

Specifications:

  • Brand : Micromax
  • OS : Android 8.1
  • CPU speed : 2 GHz
  • Memory storage capacity : 32 GB
  • RAM storage : 2GB
ProsCons
Large screen sizeHeating issues detected
Stunning looksFew bugs in the interface
Good processing speedLimited storage space
cellpic
Micromax Infinity N11 N8216, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage
12,999
Buy now

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB, 3GB RAM) Good battery backupStrong built. Easy to use. 
Micromax X818 Maroon Easy to use. FM radio presentGood battery life
Micromax X512 Anniversary Edition Stunning looksGood battery backup 
Micromax J22 Purple Good battery backupSturdy designEasy to use. 
Micromax X513+ Purple Sturdy builtAvailable in stunning coloursGood battery backup
Micromax in 1b Ample storage space availableLarge screen sizeHigh-definition resolution
Micromax Canvas 2 Good battery backupSturdy and strong designSleek and stylish looks. 
Micromax in Note 1 128GB storage space availableFast processing speedLarge screen size
Micromax in 2BLarge screen resolution.Good storage spaceGood for everyday use
Micromax Infinity Good battery backupEasy to use. Ample storage space available

Best value for money

If you are looking for a phone that offers the best value for money, then you should go for the Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB, 3GB RAM). It is priced at Rs. 7,470 after a discount on Amazon. It is originally priced at 10,499. It has sufficient storage of 32 GB and good RAM storage too.

Best overall

If you are looking for a phone that lives up to all the quality standards, then you should go for the Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM, 128 GB ROM) since it comes with a whopping 128 GB storage. You can store all your photos and videos on this phone without any hassles. It also comes in some stunning shades.

How to find the perfect Micromax phone?

If you want the best phone for yourself, then there are several things that you should keep in mind. Some of these are:

  • Price
  • Phone camera
  • Screen size
  • Screen resolution
  • Battery description
  • Battery backup
  • Built and design
  • Strength

Products price list

ProductActual priceDiscounted price
Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB, 3GB RAM) Rs. 10,499Rs. 7,470
Micromax X818 Maroon Rs. 2,199Rs. 1,459
Micromax X512 Anniversary Edition Rs. 1,799Rs. 1,112
Micromax J22 Purple Rs. 1,599Rs. 1,225
Micromax X513+ Purple Rs. 1,799Rs. 1,190
Micromax in 1b Rs. 10,499Rs. 8,499
Micromax Canvas 2 Rs. 11,999Rs. 8,999
Micromax in Note 1 Rs. 16,999Rs  13,599
Micromax in 2BRs. 10,499Rs  8,499
Micromax Infinity Rs. 12,999Rs. 12,999

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

