Get the best Micromax mobiles under 40,000 today!

Best Micromax mobiles
Micromax phones have been popularised for providing all users with the best and most durable smartphones at an affordable price. Due to their affordability, they are preferred by thousands of users across the country. The design of every Micromax model is sleek and stylish as well.
If you are also looking for an affordable, classy, yet efficient Micromax phone for yourself, then you should check this list out. We have curated a customised list for you that includes all the specifications, price, and even their shortcomings. This will help you make an unbiased choice for yourself.Here's a list of the best Micromax phones under ₹40,000 in India:
Best Micromax hones Under ₹40,000:
1. Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB Storage, 3GB RAM)
With an exciting silver colour, this Micromax phone is elegant and classy in every possible way. It has a storage of 32GB as well.
Specifications:
- Brand : Micromax
- Model number : E6533
- OS : Android
- RAM memory size : 3 GB
- CPU speed : 1.8 GHz
- Memory storage capacity : 32 GB
- Screen size : 6.52 Inches
- Biometric security feature : Face Recognition
- Item dimensions LxWxH : 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.9 centimetres
- Weight : 198 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Large screen resolution
|Limited storage space
|Lightweight and classy
|Lack of a good camera
|Facial recognition is present
|Lagging issues found
2. Micromax X818 Maroon
This variant of the Micromax phone comes in an attractive maroon colour. It is perfect for people who love keypad phones.
Specifications:
- Brand : Micromax
- Model name : X818 Maroon
- Network service provider : Unlocked for all carriers
- OS : Spreadtrum
- Cellular technology : 2G
- Memory storage capacity : 32 MB
- Colour : Maroon
- Screen size : 2.8 Inches
- SIM card slot count : Dual SIM
- Connector type : Micro USB
|Pros
|Cons
|Dual sim slot present
|Limited screen size
|Easy to use
|Limited storage space
|Long battery life
|
3. Micromax X512 Anniversary Edition
This is another phone for people who love using keypad phones. The user interface is simple and easy to learn.
Specifications:
- Brand : Micromax
- Model number : X512
- OS : SPREADTRUM
- CPU speed : 0.1 GHz
- Memory storage capacity : 32 MB
- Screen size : 4.49 centimetres
- Battery description : Lithium-Ion
- Item dimensions LxWxH : 15.5 x 8.5 x 5.5 centimeters
- Weight : 250 Grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Call recording feature active
|Limited storage space
|Sturdy and strongly built
|Small screen size
|Long battery backup
|Slow processing speed
4. Micromax J22 Purple
With a strong and sturdy build, this device is built to last long. It has a stunning purple colour to add to its charm.
Specifications:
- Brand : Micromax
- Model number : J22
- OS : Spreadtrum
- Memory storage capacity : 32 MB
- Item dimensions LxWxH : 15 x 8 x 5.5 centimeters
- Weight : 300 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Strong and sturdy design
|Limited storage space
|It can last for 24 hours at once
|Does not have a decent camera
|Can store all contacts
|Low rate of processing
5. Micromax X513+ Purple
With a good design, this is a beautiful-looking phone that you can use on the go without any hassles. It is also available in stunning purple colour.In addition, this phone also has a digital camera.
Specifications:
- Brand : Micromax
- OS : Spreadtrum
- Memory storage capacity : 32 MB
- Screen size : 1.77 Inches
- Item dimensions LxWxH : 14 x 7 x 5 centimeters
|Pros
|Cons
|Good and powerful design
|Limited screen size
|Long battery life
|Does not support the internet
|Easy to use and understand
|Not suitable for heavy use
6. Micromax in 1b (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)
This is one of the latest Micromax models with large screen size and a stunning look. It also has a fingerprint sensor.In addition, it has a 4GB RAM and internal storage of 64GB.
Specifications:
- Brand : Micromax
- Model number : E7533
- OS : Android 10 Go Edition
- RAM memory installed size : 4GB
- CPU speed : 2 GHz
- Memory storage capacity : 64GB
- Screen size : 6.52 inches
- Biometric security feature : Face recognition and fingerprint recognition
- Item dimensions LxWxH : 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 centimeters
- Weight : 188 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Large screen resolution
|Heating issues found
|Fingerprint sensor present
|Not suitable for heavy gaming
|Ample storage space available
|Slow processing speed
7. Micromax Canvas 2 (Chrome Black, 16GB ROM Storage)
With stunning looks that make it stand apart from the other phone models, this Micromax phone also has decent storage of 16GB. In addition, it has a 13MP primary camera with 1080P at 30FPS recording capability.
Specifications:
- Brand : Micromax
- Model number : 2724581116650
- OS : Android
- CPU speed : 1.3 GHz
- Memory storage capacity : 16GB
- Screen size : 5 inches
- Resolution : 1280 x 720
- Battery description : Lithium-ion
- Item dimensions LxWxH : 5.8 x 18 x 10 centimeters
- Weight : 160 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Large screen resolution
|Heating issues detected
|High-definition resolution present
|Limited storage space
|Lightweight and sleek design
|Not suitable for gaming
8. Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)
It is one of the most highly rated phones in the list of Micromax phones under ₹40,000 in India. It has ample storage space (128GB storage) available as well.
Specifications:
- Brand : Micromax
- Model number : E7746
- OS : Android
- RAM memory installed size : 4GB
- CPU speed : 2 GHz
- Memory storage capacity : 128GB
- Screen size : 6.67 inches
- Biometric security feature : Fingerprint Recognition
- Item dimensions LxWxH : 9 x 77 x 165.2 centimeters
|Pros
|Cons
|Adequate ROM Storage present
|Heating issues found
|Large screen size
|Not suitable for heavy usage
|Good processing speed
|Limited RAM storage
9. Micromax in 2B (Black, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)
With sufficient storage space and great design, the Micromax in 2B phone is a must-have phone. It is also available in classy colours.
Specifications:
- Brand : Micromax
- Model number : E7544
- OS : Android
- RAM memory installed size : 4GB
- CPU speed : 1.8 GHz
- Memory storage capacity : 64GB
- Screen size : 6.52 inches
- Biometric security feature : Face Recognition, Fingerprint
- Item dimensions LxWxH : 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.9 Centimeters
- Weight : 90 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Sufficient ROM storage space
|Limited RAM storage
|Large screen size present
|Poor user interface
|Lightweight and sleek design
|Short battery backup
10. Micromax Infinity N11 (2GB RAM, 32 GB Storage)
This phone has a stunning design and overall sleek look. It is also budget-friendly and offers a great user-friendly interface.In addition, it packs 32Gb of internal storage.
Specifications:
- Brand : Micromax
- OS : Android 8.1
- CPU speed : 2 GHz
- Memory storage capacity : 32 GB
- RAM storage : 2GB
|Pros
|Cons
|Large screen size
|Heating issues detected
|Stunning looks
|Few bugs in the interface
|Good processing speed
|Limited storage space
Best three features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB, 3GB RAM)
|Good battery backup
|Strong built.
|Easy to use.
|Micromax X818 Maroon
|Easy to use.
|FM radio present
|Good battery life
|Micromax X512 Anniversary Edition
|Stunning looks
|Good battery backup
|
|Micromax J22 Purple
|Good battery backup
|Sturdy design
|Easy to use.
|Micromax X513+ Purple
|Sturdy built
|Available in stunning colours
|Good battery backup
|Micromax in 1b
|Ample storage space available
|Large screen size
|High-definition resolution
|Micromax Canvas 2
|Good battery backup
|Sturdy and strong design
|Sleek and stylish looks.
|Micromax in Note 1
|128GB storage space available
|Fast processing speed
|Large screen size
|Micromax in 2B
|Large screen resolution.
|Good storage space
|Good for everyday use
|Micromax Infinity
|Good battery backup
|Easy to use.
|Ample storage space available
Best value for money
If you are looking for a phone that offers the best value for money, then you should go for the Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB, 3GB RAM). It is priced at Rs. 7,470 after a discount on Amazon. It is originally priced at ₹10,499. It has sufficient storage of 32 GB and good RAM storage too.
Best overall
If you are looking for a phone that lives up to all the quality standards, then you should go for the Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM, 128 GB ROM) since it comes with a whopping 128 GB storage. You can store all your photos and videos on this phone without any hassles. It also comes in some stunning shades.
How to find the perfect Micromax phone?
If you want the best phone for yourself, then there are several things that you should keep in mind. Some of these are:
- Price
- Phone camera
- Screen size
- Screen resolution
- Battery description
- Battery backup
- Built and design
- Strength
Products price list
|Product
|Actual price
|Discounted price
|Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB, 3GB RAM)
|Rs. 10,499
|Rs. 7,470
|Micromax X818 Maroon
|Rs. 2,199
|Rs. 1,459
|Micromax X512 Anniversary Edition
|Rs. 1,799
|Rs. 1,112
|Micromax J22 Purple
|Rs. 1,599
|Rs. 1,225
|Micromax X513+ Purple
|Rs. 1,799
|Rs. 1,190
|Micromax in 1b
|Rs. 10,499
|Rs. 8,499
|Micromax Canvas 2
|Rs. 11,999
|Rs. 8,999
|Micromax in Note 1
|Rs. 16,999
|Rs 13,599
|Micromax in 2B
|Rs. 10,499
|Rs 8,499
|Micromax Infinity
|Rs. 12,999
|Rs. 12,999
