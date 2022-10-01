Google 64GB Mobile Phones

Features like 64GB ROM, 16MP rear cameras, FHD+ displays, and unique fingerprint impression sensors have begun to advance toward portable devices as innovation continues to be more affordable with each passing month. In addition to this, the increase in battery capacity means that customers do not have to charge their phones as frequently as they did previously. A List of Google 64GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones 1. Google Pixel 2 (18:9 Display, 128 GB) Just Black The Google Pixel 2 Smartphone is now one of the most impressive Google phones that can be purchased from Amazon. It runs on Android version 8.0 Oreo and features a 2.35 GHz Kryo and 1.9 GHz CPU combination. This smartphone gives you access to a wide variety of features, including a Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, an Adreno 540 GPU, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal memory, and a single nano SIM card. Specifications: OS: ‎Andriod

Pros Cons Waterproof with an IP67 rating Battery life is poor Unlimited storage for photos Bugs on the fingerprint sensor 2 years warranty

2. Google 5a 5g - Mobile Black The internal memory of the phone has a capacity of 128 gigabytes. The back of the phone features a camera that can record both still photographs and videos for you to use. When you are talking on your phone, the phone gets its power from a battery that has a capacity of 24 milliamp hours. The battery included with the Google Phone will allow you to get the most out of your device. Specifications: OS: ‎ Android 12.0

Android 12.0 RAM: ‎6 GB

‎6 GB Product Dimensions: 15.49 x 7.37 x 0.76 cm; 410 Grams

15.49 x 7.37 x 0.76 cm; 410 Grams Batteries: ‎1 Lithium Ion battery is required.

‎1 Lithium Ion battery is required. Item Model Number: ‎Google Pixel 5a 5G

‎Google Pixel 5a 5G Connectivity Technologies: ‎Wi-Fi

‎Wi-Fi Other Display Features: ‎Wireless

Pros Cons The battery life is decent, 1 - 3 days depending on usage A little slow unlocking sometimes Charges very quickly (<1hr from dead with right conditions) Some apps (Amazon Music among them) don't work quite right Huge storage Hidden expenses

3. Google Pixel 6a 5G (Chalk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) The Pixel 6a range consists of high-quality devices that are easy on one's pocketbook while still providing excellent performance. In addition to being incredibly swift and risk-free, it is driven by Tensor, which is the very first CPU designed from the ground up for Pixels. Specifications Specifications: OS: ‎Android

‎Android RAM: ‎128 GB

‎128 GB Product Dimensions: 15.24 x 7.11 x 0.89 cm 178 Grams;

15.24 x 7.11 x 0.89 cm 178 Grams; Batteries: One lithium-ion battery is needed. (included)

One lithium-ion battery is needed. (included) Item Model Number: GX7AS

Pros Cons The feel is surprisingly premium It takes longer to charge Fast and snappy Work Profile is not good Clear screen The fingerprint sensor is Slow

4. Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) You are able to take photographs on your mobile device that are of exceptionally high quality if you make use of the 12-megapixel dual-pixel back camera that is included on your mobile device. Additionally, your mobile device comes pre-loaded with features such as Live HDR+, Night Sight, and Portrait Mode. Specifications: OS: ‎Android

‎Android RAM: ‎ 6 GB

6 GB Product Dimensions: 14.48 x 6.86 x 0.76 cm 143 Grams;

14.48 x 6.86 x 0.76 cm 143 Grams; Batteries: 1 lithium polymer battery (included)

1 lithium polymer battery (included) Item Model Number: ‎GA02099-US

‎GA02099-US Wireless Communication Systems:‎ Cellular

Cellular Connectivity Technologies: ‎4G; WLAN; Bluetooth; GPS; NFC; USB

Pros Cons Best design There is no facial recognition It is lightweight and fits in the pocket easily The sound was a real letdown. It is not nearly as loud and clear as similarly priced phones Value for money The screen is a bit small

5. Google Pixel 5 5G Sorta Sage, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage The phone has a 6-inch touchscreen HD display, 8 gigabytes of random access memory (RAM), and 128 gigabytes of storage space on the device's internal memory. The back camera of the phone has a resolution of 16 megapixels, and it can record both still photographs and video. Specifications: OS: Android

Android RAM: ‎8 GB

‎8 GB Product Dimensions: 14.48 x 7.11 x 0.76 cm; 380 Grams

14.48 x 7.11 x 0.76 cm; 380 Grams Batteries: ‎1 AA battery required. (included)

‎1 AA battery required. (included) Item Model Number: GA01956-US

GA01956-US Connectivity Technologies: ‎4g

Pros Cons The stock Android experience is smooth and uncluttered No warranty The camera quality is amazing The phone doesn't have a 3.5mm jack Touch is butter smooth

6. Google Pixel 6 Pro (Sorta Sunny, 12GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Google's Pixel 6 Pro is a newly reimagined and overhauled mobile device that comes packed with all of the latest features. It has the most advanced camera system to date, next-generation security, and a unique Google Tensor processor, making it the most intelligent and quickest Pixel yet. Because it is an unlocked Android smartphone, you are free to select the data plan and wireless provider that are most suitable for your needs. Specifications: OS: ‎ Android

Android RAM:‎ 12 GB

12 GB Product Dimensions: 16.38 x 7.57 x 0.89 cm; 358 Grams

16.38 x 7.57 x 0.89 cm; 358 Grams Batteries: ‎1 Lithium Ion battery is required. (included)

‎1 Lithium Ion battery is required. (included) Item Model Number: ‎ GA03154

GA03154 Connectivity Technologies: USB

Pros Cons Great high-resolution display The Pixel launcher doesn't support app categorization The sound is loud and good, both from speakers and headphones Live transcribe doesn't support Indian languages The fingerprint reader works fine

7. Google Pixel 6 (Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) The phone comes with 8 GB of random access memory (RAM), in addition to 128 GB of built-in storage space. In addition, the phone comes with a camera that can record both still photographs and video for you. The Phone gets its power from a lithium-ion battery, which provides you with an additional boost of power and energy while you are using your phone. Specification: RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Product Dimensions : 76 x 76 x 66 cm; 350 Grams

76 x 76 x 66 cm; 350 Grams Batteries: ‎1 Lithium Ion battery is required. (included)

‎1 Lithium Ion battery is required. (included) Item Model Number: ‎G9S9B

‎G9S9B Connectivity Technologies: Wi-Fi

Pros Cons Phone performance is good The fingerprint sensor is not good Lightweight Sleek design

Best Three Features for you

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 Google Pixel 2 (18:9 Display, 128 GB) Just Black waterproof with an IP67 rating Unlimited storage for photos 2 years warranty google 5a 5g - Mobile Black The battery life is decent, 1 - 3 days depending on usage Charges very quickly (<1hr from dead with right conditions) Huge storage! Google Pixel 6a 5G (Chalk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) This is the smallest and most pocketable Pixel Very good ergonomics Highly recommend Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Best design It is lightweight and fits in the pocket easily Value for money Google Pixel 5 5G Sorta Sage, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage The stock Android experience is smooth and uncluttered The camera quality is amazing Touch is butter smooth Google Pixel 6 Pro (Sorta Sunny, 12GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Great high-resolution display The sound is loud and good, both from speakers and headphones The fingerprint reader works fine Google Pixel 6 (Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Phone performance is good Lightweight Sleek design

Best Value for Money The Google Pixel 5 5G is the greatest phone that you can buy for the money that you pay if you are looking for a mobile device that does not cost an exorbitant amount of money. The price of this phone, which comes in at ₹40,700.00, makes it a fantastic choice for individuals who are looking for phones that are easy on their wallets. Best Overall We have a great deal of confidence in each and every one of the possibilities that we have included in this rundown of the top Google Mobile Phones. One smartphone that sticks out from the crowd is the Google Pixel 4a 128 GB Smartphone, which can be obtained for a price that is lower than 30,900 rupees. This mobile device is equipped with 128 gigabytes of internal storage space. How to find the perfect Google mobile phone for under ₹50,000? The following are some things to keep in mind while searching for the ideal Google mobile phone that costs less than ₹65,000. Let's take a look, shall we? Full HD display.

Excellent storage capacity.

Decent camera quality

Long-lasting battery life Product Price List

S.no Product Actual Price Discounted Price 1. Google Pixel 2 (18:9 Display, 128 GB) Just Black ₹ 39,999 ₹ 20,000 2. Google 5a 5g - Mobile Black ₹ 71,999 ₹ 34,590 3. Google Pixel 6a 5G (Chalk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) ₹ 43,999 ₹ 32,999 4. Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) ₹ 49,999 ₹ 30,999 5. Google Pixel 5 5G Sorta Sage, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage ₹ 59,999 ₹ 40,700 6. Google Pixel 6 Pro (Sorta Sunny, 12GB RAM, 128GB Storage) ₹ 1,29,999 ₹ 63,200 7. Google Pixel 6 (Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) ₹ 87,000 ₹ 45,000