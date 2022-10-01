Story Saved
New Delhi 33oCC
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022
New Delhi 33oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Google 64GB Internal memory mobile phones

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 01, 2022 14:51 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

There is a large amount of storage space included with the majority of higher-end smartphones. However, there are also some lower-range smartphones that have enough for the task. Keeping this in mind, we have been able to compile a list of the top 7 smartphones that each provide 64GB of storage capacity. Take a peek at the slideshow that has been provided below.

product info
Google 64GB Mobile Phones

Features like 64GB ROM, 16MP rear cameras, FHD+ displays, and unique fingerprint impression sensors have begun to advance toward portable devices as innovation continues to be more affordable with each passing month. In addition to this, the increase in battery capacity means that customers do not have to charge their phones as frequently as they did previously.

A List of Google 64GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones

1. Google Pixel 2 (18:9 Display, 128 GB) Just Black

The Google Pixel 2 Smartphone is now one of the most impressive Google phones that can be purchased from Amazon. It runs on Android version 8.0 Oreo and features a 2.35 GHz Kryo and 1.9 GHz CPU combination. This smartphone gives you access to a wide variety of features, including a Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, an Adreno 540 GPU, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal memory, and a single nano SIM card.

Specifications:

  • OS: ‎Andriod
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Product Dimensions: ‎14.6 x 0.8 x 7 cm; 145 Grams
  • Batteries: ‎1 A battery is required. (included)
  • Item Model Number: ‎Pixel 2
  • Wireless Communication Technologies: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
ProsCons
Waterproof with an IP67 ratingBattery life is poor
Unlimited storage for photosBugs on the fingerprint sensor
2 years warranty 
cellpic
Google Pixel 2 (18:9 Display, 128 GB) Just Black
Check Price on Amazon

2. Google 5a 5g - Mobile Black

The internal memory of the phone has a capacity of 128 gigabytes. The back of the phone features a camera that can record both still photographs and videos for you to use. When you are talking on your phone, the phone gets its power from a battery that has a capacity of 24 milliamp hours. The battery included with the Google Phone will allow you to get the most out of your device.

Specifications:

  • OS: ‎Android 12.0
  • RAM: ‎6 GB
  • Product Dimensions: 15.49 x 7.37 x 0.76 cm; 410 Grams
  • Batteries: ‎1 Lithium Ion battery is required.
  • Item Model Number: ‎Google Pixel 5a 5G
  • Connectivity Technologies: ‎Wi-Fi
  • Other Display Features: ‎Wireless
ProsCons
The battery life is decent, 1 - 3 days depending on usageA little slow unlocking sometimes
Charges very quickly (<1hr from dead with right conditions)Some apps (Amazon Music among them) don't work quite right
Huge storageHidden expenses
cellpic
google 5a 5g - Mobile Black
Check Price on Amazon

3. Google Pixel 6a 5G (Chalk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The Pixel 6a range consists of high-quality devices that are easy on one's pocketbook while still providing excellent performance. In addition to being incredibly swift and risk-free, it is driven by Tensor, which is the very first CPU designed from the ground up for Pixels. Specifications

Specifications:

  • OS: ‎Android
  • RAM: ‎128 GB
  • Product Dimensions: 15.24 x 7.11 x 0.89 cm 178 Grams;
  • Batteries: One lithium-ion battery is needed. (included)
  • Item Model Number: GX7AS
ProsCons
The feel is surprisingly premium It takes longer to charge
Fast and snappyWork Profile is not good
Clear screenThe fingerprint sensor is Slow
cellpic
Google Pixel 6a 5G (Chalk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
38% off 34,190 54,999
Buy now

4. Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

You are able to take photographs on your mobile device that are of exceptionally high quality if you make use of the 12-megapixel dual-pixel back camera that is included on your mobile device. Additionally, your mobile device comes pre-loaded with features such as Live HDR+, Night Sight, and Portrait Mode.

Specifications:

  • OS: ‎Android
  • RAM: ‎6 GB
  • Product Dimensions:14.48 x 6.86 x 0.76 cm 143 Grams;
  • Batteries: 1 lithium polymer battery (included)
  • Item Model Number: ‎GA02099-US
  • Wireless Communication Systems:‎ Cellular
  • Connectivity Technologies: ‎4G; WLAN; Bluetooth; GPS; NFC; USB
ProsCons
Best designThere is no facial recognition
It is lightweight and fits in the pocket easilyThe sound was a real letdown. It is not nearly as loud and clear as similarly priced phones
Value for moneyThe screen is a bit small
cellpic
Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

5. Google Pixel 5 5G Sorta Sage, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage

The phone has a 6-inch touchscreen HD display, 8 gigabytes of random access memory (RAM), and 128 gigabytes of storage space on the device's internal memory. The back camera of the phone has a resolution of 16 megapixels, and it can record both still photographs and video.

Specifications:

  • OS: Android
  • RAM: ‎8 GB
  • Product Dimensions: 14.48 x 7.11 x 0.76 cm; 380 Grams
  • Batteries: ‎1 AA battery required. (included)
  • Item Model Number: GA01956-US
  • Connectivity Technologies: ‎4g
ProsCons
The stock Android experience is smooth and unclutteredNo warranty
The camera quality is amazing The phone doesn't have a 3.5mm jack
Touch is butter smooth 
cellpic
Google Pixel 5 5G Sorta Sage, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage
34% off 39,010 58,990
Buy now

6. Google Pixel 6 Pro (Sorta Sunny, 12GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Google's Pixel 6 Pro is a newly reimagined and overhauled mobile device that comes packed with all of the latest features. It has the most advanced camera system to date, next-generation security, and a unique Google Tensor processor, making it the most intelligent and quickest Pixel yet. Because it is an unlocked Android smartphone, you are free to select the data plan and wireless provider that are most suitable for your needs.

Specifications:

  • OS: ‎Android
  • RAM:‎12 GB
  • Product Dimensions: 16.38 x 7.57 x 0.89 cm; 358 Grams
  • Batteries: ‎1 Lithium Ion battery is required. (included)
  • Item Model Number: ‎GA03154
  • Connectivity Technologies: USB
ProsCons
Great high-resolution displayThe Pixel launcher doesn't support app categorization
The sound is loud and good, both from speakers and headphonesLive transcribe doesn't support Indian languages
The fingerprint reader works fine 
cellpic
Google Pixel 6 Pro (Sorta Sunny, 12GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
52% off 61,750 129,999
Buy now

7. Google Pixel 6 (Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The phone comes with 8 GB of random access memory (RAM), in addition to 128 GB of built-in storage space. In addition, the phone comes with a camera that can record both still photographs and video for you. The Phone gets its power from a lithium-ion battery, which provides you with an additional boost of power and energy while you are using your phone.

Specification:

  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Product Dimensions : 76 x 76 x 66 cm; 350 Grams
  • Batteries: ‎1 Lithium Ion battery is required. (included)
  • Item Model Number: ‎G9S9B
  • Connectivity Technologies: Wi-Fi
ProsCons
Phone performance is goodThe fingerprint sensor is not good
Lightweight 
Sleek design 
cellpic
Google Pixel 6 (Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
49% off 44,000 87,000
Buy now

Best Three Features for you

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2 Feature - 3
Google Pixel 2 (18:9 Display, 128 GB) Just Blackwaterproof with an IP67 ratingUnlimited storage for photos2 years warranty
google 5a 5g - Mobile BlackThe battery life is decent, 1 - 3 days depending on usageCharges very quickly (<1hr from dead with right conditions)Huge storage!
Google Pixel 6a 5G (Chalk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)This is the smallest and most pocketable PixelVery good ergonomicsHighly recommend
Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)Best designIt is lightweight and fits in the pocket easilyValue for money
Google Pixel 5 5G Sorta Sage, 8GB RAM, 128GB StorageThe stock Android experience is smooth and unclutteredThe camera quality is amazingTouch is butter smooth
Google Pixel 6 Pro (Sorta Sunny, 12GB RAM, 128GB Storage)Great high-resolution displayThe sound is loud and good, both from speakers and headphonesThe fingerprint reader works fine
Google Pixel 6 (Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)Phone performance is goodLightweightSleek design

Best Value for Money

The Google Pixel 5 5G is the greatest phone that you can buy for the money that you pay if you are looking for a mobile device that does not cost an exorbitant amount of money. The price of this phone, which comes in at 40,700.00, makes it a fantastic choice for individuals who are looking for phones that are easy on their wallets.

Best Overall

We have a great deal of confidence in each and every one of the possibilities that we have included in this rundown of the top Google Mobile Phones. One smartphone that sticks out from the crowd is the Google Pixel 4a 128 GB Smartphone, which can be obtained for a price that is lower than 30,900 rupees. This mobile device is equipped with 128 gigabytes of internal storage space.

How to find the perfect Google mobile phone for under 50,000?

The following are some things to keep in mind while searching for the ideal Google mobile phone that costs less than 65,000. Let's take a look, shall we?

  • Full HD display.
  • Excellent storage capacity.
  • Decent camera quality
  • Long-lasting battery life

Product Price List

S.noProductActual Price Discounted Price 
1.Google Pixel 2 (18:9 Display, 128 GB) Just Black 39,999 20,000
2.Google 5a 5g - Mobile Black 71,999 34,590
3.Google Pixel 6a 5G (Chalk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 43,999 32,999
4.Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 49,999 30,999
5.Google Pixel 5 5G Sorta Sage, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage 59,999 40,700
6.Google Pixel 6 Pro (Sorta Sunny, 12GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 1,29,999 63,200
7.Google Pixel 6 (Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 87,000 45,000

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. The Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Buy the best OnePlus large display phones available on amazon
Samsung 64GB internal memory mobile phones
Oneplus 16MP Front Camera Phones – A complete buyer’s guide!
Best Lava mobile phones under 20,000
Best 5000 mAh battery phones: A buying guide

Google 64GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones

What exactly is ROM stand for?

Are 32 gigabytes of internal memory compatible with 2 gigabytes of random access memory (RAM)?

What is RAM?

Do You Actually Require 64 Gigabytes of internal memory?

Where can I discover the ideal phone with an internal memory capacity of 64 GB?

View More
electronics FOR LESS