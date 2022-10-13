Grab the best Micromax mobile phones under 30,000

Best Micromax mobile phones

Micromax is one of the leading Indian brands that manufacture mobiles in India. It has recently gained a lot of popularity and fame, especially due to its affordable prices. Micromax's stylish and sleek designs appeal to everyone of every age group.

The quality and build of the phones have also improved over the years and have been a major attraction among mobile phones. We have curated a list with all the product specifications, prices, and merits to get the best phone for yourself. If you're looking for a good phone, then a Micromax phone can be a good choice for you. 1. Micromax X412 (Blue, Auto Call Recording) With unique features and stunning looks, this phone makes for one of the most desirable models on this list. Specifications: Brand : Micromax

Model number : X412

OS : Symbian 9.1

CPU speed : 1 MHz

Memory storage capacity : 32 MB

Screen size : 1.77 inches

Battery description : Lithium-ion

Item dimensions LxWxH : 7 x 8 x 7 centimeters

Weight : 100 grams

Pros Cons Lightweight and sleek design Not ample storage space Easy and user-friendly Lack of screen touch Available in classy colours Heating issues found

2. Micromax X809 (Blue, Anti Theft) Available in stunning shades, this phone is every bit worth the price you pay for it. It also appeals to people, both young and old. Specifications: Brand : Micromax

Model number : X809

OS : Spreadtrum

Memory storage capacity : 32 MB

Screen size : 2.4 inches

Item dimensions LxWxH : 15 x 7 x 5 centimeters

Weight : 250 Grams

Pros Cons User-friendly and easy to use Limited screen size Strong and sturdy design Limited storage space Good colours are available Outdated operating system

3. Micromax Infinity (2GB RAM, 32 GB) This impressive Micromax smartphone has various features that set it apart from the rest. It also has a decent storage space. Specifications: Brand : Micromax

OS : Android 8.1

CPU speed : 2 GHz

Memory storage capacity : 32GB

RAM storage : 2GB

Pros Cons Large screen size Heating issues detected Stunning looks Few bugs in the interface Good processing speed Limited storage space

4. Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) This phone speaks for itself with stunning looks and colours that are equally attractive. It also has 4GB RAM and whopping storage of 128GB.It has a rear camera of 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP and a 16MP front-facing camera. Specifications: Brand : Micromax

Model number : E7746

OS : Android

RAM memory installed size : 4GB

CPU speed : 2 GHz

Memory storage capacity : 128GB

Screen size : 6.67 Inches

Biometric security feature : Fingerprint Recognition

Item dimensions LxWxH : 9 x 77 x 165.2 Centimeters

Pros Cons Adequate ROM Storage present Heating issues found Large screen size Not suitable for heavy usage Good processing speed Limited RAM storage

5. Micromax Canvas 2 (Chrome Black, 16 GB) This phone has a decent battery life as well as good storage space. You can store several photos in the 16GB internal storage provided by this phone. Specifications: Brand : Micromax

Model number : 2724581116650

OS : Android

CPU speed : 1.3 GHz

Memory storage capacity : 16GB

Screen size : 5 inches

Resolution : 1280 x 720

Battery description : Lithium-Ion

Item dimensions LxWxH : 5.8 x 18 x 10 Centimeters

Weight : 160 grams

Pros Cons Large screen resolution Heating issues detected High definition resolution present Limited storage space Lightweight and sleek design Not suitable for gaming

6. Micromax in 2B (Black, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) This phone has a fantastic storage space of 64GB. You can also access the internet smoothly from this phone. Specifications: Brand : Micromax

Model number : E7544

OS : Android

RAM memory installed size : 4GB

CPU speed : 1.8 GHz

Memory storage capacity : 64GB

Screen size : 6.52 inches

Biometric security feature : Face Recognition, Fingerprint

Item Dimensions LxWxH : 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.9 centimeters

Weight : 90 grams

Pros Cons Sufficient ROM storage space Limited RAM storage Large screen size present Poor user interface Lightweight and sleek design Short battery backup

7. Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB, 3GB RAM) If you are looking for a phone that will help you meet your daily requirements, then you should try this phone. It is available in stunning colours as well. Specifications: Brand : Micromax

Model number : E6533

OS : Android

RAM memory size : 3 GB

CPU speed : 1.8 GHz

Memory storage capacity : 32 GB

Screen size : 6.52 inches

Biometric security feature : Face Recognition

Item dimensions LxWxH : 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.9 Centimeters

Weight : 198 Grams

Pros Cons Large screen resolution Limited storage space Lightweight and classy Lack of a good camera Facial recognition is present Lagging issues found

8. Micromax Dual Sim X749 With dual sim technology, this is one of the best keypad phones from Micromax. It is also budget-friendly. Specifications: Brand : Generic

Model number : Micromax X749 Gold

OS : Threads

RAM memory installed size : 16 MB

Screen size : 1.8 Feet

Pros Cons Easy to use and understand No access to the internet Ample storage space available Limited screen size Good for everyday use Lagging issues found

9. Micromax X513+ Purple This phone has a fantastic build that sets it apart from the others. It is one of the most durable phones as well. Specifications: Brand : Micromax

Model number : J22

OS : Spreadtrum

Memory storage capacity : 32 MB

Item dimensions LxWxH : 15 x 8 x 5.5 Centimeters

Weight : 300 grams

Pros Cons Strong and sturdy design Limited storage space Can last for 24 hours at once Does not have a decent camera Can store all contacts Low rate of processing

Best three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Micromax X412 (Blue, Auto Call Recording) Easy to use. Suitable for all age groups Call recording feature present Micromax X809 (Blue, Anti Theft) Available in stunning colours Good battery backup Easy to use Micromax Infinity (2GB RAM, 32 GB) Easy to use Good storage space Long battery life Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Good battery backup Available in stunning colours Easy to use Micromax Canvas 2 (Chrome Black, 16 GB) Elegant design Good battery backup Good storage space Micromax in 2B (Black, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Good storage space Easy to use Elegant design Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB, 3GB RAM) Available in stunning colours Good battery backup Ample storage space available Micromax Dual Sim X749 Easy to use Sturdy built and designed Elegant design Micromax X513+ Purple Good battery backup Easy to use Sturdy built and designed

Best value for money If you are looking for a phone that will offer the best value for money, then you should go for the Micromax Canvas 2 (16 GB storage). It is priced at ₹8,999 on Amazon. The original price is ₹11,999. It has decent storage space as well as many exciting features to keep you updated all the time. Best overall If you are looking for a phone that lives up to all the possible standards of quality provided by Micromax, then you should go for the Micromax in Note 1 (4GB RAM, 128 GB storage). It has stunning colours as well as whopping storage of about 128 GB for all your needs. It is priced at ₹13,599 after a discount on Amazon. It is originally priced at ₹16,999. How to find the perfect phone? There are many things that you should keep in mind when you are looking for a phone that lives up to your expectations. These features are: Price

Screen size

Screen resolution

Battery description

Battery backup

Colour

Build

Storage space

Camera resolution Products price list

Product Actual price Discounted price Micromax X412 (Blue, Auto Call Recording) Rs. 1,499 Rs. 995 Micromax X809 (Blue, Anti Theft) Rs. 1,999 Rs. 1,495 Micromax Infinity (2GB RAM, 32 GB) Rs. 12,999 Rs. 12,999 Micromax in Note 1 (Green, 4GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Rs 16,999 Rs. 13,599 Micromax Canvas 2 (Chrome Black, 16 GB) Rs. 11,999 Rs. 8,999 Micromax in 2B (Black, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Rs. 10,499 Rs 8,499 Micromax in 2C (Silver, 32 GB, 3GB RAM) Rs. 10,499 Rs. 7,498 Micromax Dual Sim X749 Rs. 1,999 Rs. 1,699 Micromax X513+ Purple Rs. 1,799 Rs. 1,190