Here are the latest Motorola 2.5 GHz processor phones

Best Motorola 2.5 GHz processor phones

The Motorola company has a reputation for providing the most cutting-edge smartphones while keeping them affordable. The company has been producing smartphones with distinctive premium designs, high-resolution cameras, long-lasting batteries, large colourful displays, and rapid performance that defies expectations for ten generations. Since the first Moto G release in 2013, Motorola has provided affordable and mid-range choices. Also, the release of the revised Motorola Razr foldable in 2020 revealed the company's larger goals. The Moto G series continues to attract the attention of many potential customers even in 2022. Simply put, the diversity is enormous. For less than ₹10,000, you may purchase a Motorola 5G phone, or for about ₹15,000, you can buy a striking, potent mid-range phone. Numerous Motorola 2.5 GHz processor phones are available on Amazon. We have prepared a list of a few Motorola 2.5 GHz processor phones with their specs, pros and cons, etc., to help you choose the right one for yourself. Continue reading to pick your preferred phone. Top Motorola 2.5 GHz processor phones 1. Motorola G52 The Motorola G52 smartphone includes a 6.60-inch touchscreen size with a refresh rate of 90 hertz (Hz), a pixel depth of 402 pixels per inch (PPI), a 20:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels (FHD). The Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor powers the Motorola G52. It has 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, which means you can run heavy apps without any hassle and store more of your photos and videos on your device. The 5000 mAh battery keeps you worry-free all day long. The device has a great 50MP quad camera setup at the rear and a 16MP front camera for sharp selfies. Specification: Dimension: 160.98 x 74.46 x 7.99mm

Screen size: 6.60 Inches

Chipset: Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)

RAM: 6GB

Internal storage: 128GB

Rear camera: 50MP quad camera

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Operating system: Android 12

Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), gyro, proximity and compass

Pros Cons Smooth 90Hz pOLED display The front camera needs improvement Solid build quality Not compatible with 5G networks Amazing structure and design Night mode needs improvement Excellent battery life Not perfect for gaming 33W charging support

2. Motorola G42 The Motorola G42 smartphone has a 6.40-inch touchscreen display with a 60 Hz refresh rate, 1080x2400 pixels (FHD+) resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 409 PPI. The Motorola G42 operates on Android 12 and has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 2.4GHz octa-core processor. The phone has 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The 5000mAh battery keeps you free from charging worries. The Motorola Moto G42 also supports exclusive fast charging. Specification: Dimension: 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.8mm

Display: 6.4 Inches

Chipset: Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)

RAM: 4GB

Internal storage: 64GB

Rear camera : 50MP+ 8MP+ 2MP

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 5000mAh with 18W fast charging

Connectivity: Wi-Fi-direct, micro USB, GPS, bluetooth 5.1, dual 4G VoLTE

Operating system: Android 12

Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), gyro, accelerometer, compass, and proximity.

Pros Cons Stereo Speakers Not compatible with 5G Amazing, unique style layout Night mode needs optimisation Stock Android experience 4K video recording is not supported Very lightweight Only one OS update support 3.5mm audio jack

3. Motorola G40 Fusion The Motorola G40 Fusion has a large 6.80-inch screen with a 1080x2460 pixel resolution. An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor powers the Motorola G40 Fusion. It has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage to help you efficiently run your favourite apps and store your photos and videos. With a battery capacity of 6000mAh, the Motorola G40 Fusion enables you to stay online all day long. The phone operates on Android 11. The Motorola G40 Fusion is also equipped with a unique rapid charging system. Specification: Dimension: 169.6 x 75.9 x 9.7mm

Display: 6.8 Inches

Chipset: Qualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G (8 nm)

RAM: 6GB

Internal storage: 64GB

Rear camera: 64MP+ 8MP+ 2MP

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 6000mAh and 20W fast charging support

Connectivity: Wi-Fi-direct, microUSB, GPS, bluetooth 5.0, dual 4G VoLTE,

Operating system: Android 11

Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), proximity, accelerometer, compass

Pros Cons Excellent performance Cameras need fine-tuning Long-lasting battery life Night photography is not up to the mark High refresh rate display Extremely heavy 20W fast charging support Power-efficient processor

4. Motorola E32S The Moto E32s is an affordable Android phone with impressive features and specs, including a large 5000mAh battery, a 16MP triple rear camera setup, an 8MP front camera, an Helio G37 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The phone also has a side fingerprint scanner for secure device unlocking. The phone's 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen has a pixel density of 268 PPI and a 720x1600px resolution. The screen-to-body ratio of the phone's punch-hole display is greater than 89%. Additionally, it offers a 90Hz refresh rate for better usability and touch interaction. Specification: Dimension: 164 x 75 x 8.5mm

Display: 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS display with 90Hz

Chipset: Mediatek MT6765V/CB Helio G37 (12 nm)

RAM: 4GB

Internal storage: 64GB

Rear camera: 16MP + 2MP + 2MP

Front camera: 8MP

Battery: 5000mAh and 15W fast charging support

Connectivity: Wi-Fi-direct, USB type C, GPS, bluetooth 5.1, dual 4G VoLTE

Operating system: Android 11

Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), proximity, accelerometer

Pros Cons Excellent body design Not so good for heavy gaming Easy to hold Moderate processor Water repellant body Average camera performance 90Hz display refresh rate

5. Motorola Moto G22 The Moto G22 is a reliable Android phone with a 90Hz refresh screen, a 16MP punch-hole camera, a 50MP quad rear camera, a large 5000mAh battery powered by 15W charging, NFC & Bluetooth 5 connectivity, a side-fingerprint scanner, etc. The MediaTek Helio G37 (12nm) SoC, which powers the Motorola G22, is an entry-level processor with eight functional cores. Additionally, it has a PowerVR GE8320 GPU and 4GB RAM, along with 64GB moderate internal storage. The phone comes preloaded with Android 12. Specification: Dimension: 164 x 75 x 8.5mm

Display: 6.5 Inches

Chipset: Mediatek MT6765V/CB Helio G37 (12 nm)

RAM: 4GB

Internal storage: 64GB

Rear camera: 50MP +8MP+ 2MP

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Connectivity: Wi-Fi-direct, microUSB, GPS, bluetooth 5.0, dual 4G VoLTE,

Operating system: Android 12

Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), proximity, accelerometer, compass

Pros Cons Excellent battery life Performance could be better Excellent daylight photography Need improvement in night photography 90Hz display

Best three best features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Motorola G52 Long-lasting battery life Support for 33W rapid charging Stylish look and excellent cameras Motorola g42 Capable of running top-tier video games Excellent design Separate slot for additional storage Motorola G40 Fusion Dynamic RAM expansion feature for better performance Qualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon for better reliability High-refresh rate display Motorola e32s Customised user interface Captures excellent photographs in daylight Excellent battery life Motorola Moto g22 The performance is acceptable for the cost Superior battery capacity High-quality resolution

Best value for money Motorola 2.5 GHz processor phone As per our estimates, Moto G42 is the best model among those listed above regarding value for money. It is a smartphone that best suits your demands at an affordable price. It offers an incomparable entertainment experience thanks to its stunning 16.25 cm (6.4 Inch) AMOLED FHD+ display, which enables great details. The DCI-P3 colour gamut on the phone gives you 20% more brilliance and allows you to view cinematic colours. Additionally, the Moto G42 has a minimal blue light that is SGS-certified, which helps safeguard your eyes, particularly at night. Best overall Motorola 2.5 GHz processor phone The best smartphone on this list is the Motorola G40 Fusion. It now retains top rank and excels in every way. Its attractive design comes out as being better than that of the competitors. The Motorola G40 Fusion’s64MP + 8MP + 2MP triple rear camera setup has enhanced photographic capabilities. Moreover, its 16MP selfie camera can capture your vivid mood at any time of the day. The phone's 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage allow you enough room to play your favourite games and store more of your favourite photographs and videos. Above all, this phone won't burn a hole in your pocket due to its affordable price. How to find the perfect Motorola 2.5 GHz processor phones Choosing a new Motorola 2.5 GHz processor phone is never easy, given the abundance of options. Here are a few straightforward tips to assist you if you want a new mobile device. If you enjoy playing video games, you should get a device with a 6.0-inch screen and a fast refresh rate. Additionally, LCD and AMOLED panels are necessary.

The device's "brain" is the CPU. You should check a new smartphone's GHz (GigaHertz) speed before purchasing it. The processor's brand and construction method should be verified again before pickup.

The next thing to think about is the phone's battery. Each smartphone has a different battery life. If you use your phone for multimedia, battery life is essential. If you want a more streamlined experience, you should consider updating more than just the battery capacity.

A camera is an important necessity for people who are serious about photography. Analyse the number of camera systems, apertures, pixels, dual autofocus, optical stabilisation, and selfie features of various smartphones before deciding. Not all photos will look good, despite having more megapixels.

Since cost is a consideration at every stage, select a phone judiciously. You can also consider the discounts and deals on Amazon. Choose a method that works for you in the end.

Finally, do not miss checking out the customer reviews on Amazon for the models you have zeroed in on. They will provide a fair idea of the phones' performance and their pros and cons. Price list of all Motorola 2.5 GHz processor phones (October 2022)

S No Motorola 2.5 GHz processor phone Price 1. Motorola G52 ₹ 16,999 2. Motorola G42 ₹ 14,790 3. Motorola G40 Fusion ₹ 15,589 4. Motorola E32S ₹ 10,279 5. Motorola Moto G22 ₹ 10,690