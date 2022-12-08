Here is the some best overheat protection heaters for you

Room heater

Wool socks, pyjamas, and fluffy fleeces can only do so much as the fall season progresses and winter draws near, especially if the heating in your building hasn't been turned on yet. Nowadays, many space heaters come equipped with much-appreciated safety measures; some even function as air purifiers and have remote controls. But in order to select the ideal overheat protection heater for you, you'll need to take a few things into account: your budget, the amount of portability you require, any safety issues you may have, and the actual location of the heater where you will place the heater. Here is a list of the best overheat protection heaters to keep your interiors warm and cosy as a way to assist you in coping. 1. Havells OFR 13 wave fins heater A corded electric heater with cord storage and convection heating technology is the Havells OFR 13 wave fins heater. It has caster wheels for simple movement. Additionally, the tilt-over switch guarantees absolute safety. The HD320 grade oil provides improved efficiency & long-lasting performance. PTC fan heater with fan guarantees increased efficiency. It also has three power settings for simplicity of usage. Control and monitoring are made simple by the knobs on the front. Specifications: Brand: Havells Power: 2900 Wattage Settings: Thermostat for better heat control Type of Oil: HD320 grade oil for longevity Oscillation: Auto revolving heater

Pros Cons Complete value for money. High power consumption Evenly heats the room. Takes a prolonged time to maintain the temperature Ease of mobility. Current power sockets may not be able to bear the load of the overheat protection heater.

2. Havells OFR 11 fins heater With the Havells OFR 11 Fin Room Heater, you can maintain a warm temperature in your room throughout the chilly months. This space heater can quickly and effectively heat your room because it has a PTC fan. The tilt switch on this space heater ensures maximum safety by turning off immediately in the event of a tip-over. This space heater efficiently heats your room according to its temperature by regulating heat using a thermostat. Specifications: Brand: Havells Power: 2900 wattage Settings: Thermostatic heat control with three settings available. Type of Heater: PTC heater with fan Safety: Tilt switch for safety

Pros Cons Zero depletion of oxygen Does not work on normal sockets Comfortable breathing Consumes more power Anti-dryness feature Absence of temperature rating

3. Usha heat convector 423 N 2000-watt room heater The Usha HC 423 Fan Space Heater will keep your room at a comfortable temperature even when it's freezing outside. This room heater offers exceptional heating performance thanks to its twin-turbo construction. Using the two speeds that this room heater offers, you may adjust the heat to suit your needs. This room heater allows you to customise the height to your requirements thanks to its adjustable stand. Specifications: Brand: USHA Type of Control: Two-speed control Power: 2000 wattage Type of Design: Twin turbo design Number of Settings: Three power modes available Indicator: Night light indicator Safety feature: Safety mesh

Pros Cons Portable Consumes high power Robust build with durable design Oxygen burn-in Overheating protection

4. Havells calido 2000 watts PTC fan heater In order to allow the customer to choose a different setting based on the weather, the Calido PTC Fan Heater features two heat settings at 1300 W and 2000 W, respectively. The integrated PTC Ceramic heating element heats up more quickly, safely, and efficiently, you may enjoy the comforting warmth. It prevents dust from entering the product with the help of a detachable dust filter that can be cleaned on a regular basis. Specifications: Brand: Havells Number of Settings: Two power setting - 1300 W, 2000 W Motion: Oscillation function Safety: Tip over switch Type of heating: PTC ceramic heating element Temperature adjustment: Thermostatic control for enhanced temperature control and safety

Pros Cons Multi-directional heating Plastic build, thus not very sturdy Switches off if falls down Higher power consumption Offers complete value for money

5. Kenstar 2400 watts PTCH fan heater Although it has the same specifications as Havells' OFR - 11Fin 2900 Watts with PTC Fan Heater, this product is less expensive. As a result, it's a fantastic choice to think about and you can also save some money. It costs less than the Havells model but has the same bells and whistles. There is nothing to be concerned about because it includes all of the required safety measures, such as overheating and fall prevention. Specifications: Brand: Kenstar Safety: Overheat protection Temperature control: Adjustable thermostat for better temperature control Type of heating: Convection heating method Number of settings: Three heat settings Accessories: Cord winder

Pros Cons Anti-dryness Consumes more power for same results No depletion of oxygen Noiseless operation

6. Candes blow hot All-in-one silent blower fan room heater Candes room heaters are created using one of the newest, improved technologies for rapid heating. You may select from a variety of heat settings thanks to the adjustable temperature control feature that is included. With a changeable thermostat and a cool blow function, this fan heater also has two heat settings. Additionally, it has an integrated carry handle, anti-freeze protection, and auto safety cut-off. Specifications: Brand: Candes Number of settings: Two power settings Safety feature: Safety knob, Overheat protection Type of heater: Fan heater Power: 2000 wattage

Pros Cons Heat resistant body Short cord length Sturdy and stable structure Cost effective

7. PAGALY small electric room heater The heat setting ranges from 21 to 32 degrees on the PAGALY tiny electric heater, and the cable can be moved 360 degrees. It has an automatic cutoff after 12 hours feature. Having warmth and comfort wherever you choose to unwind is possible thanks to the portable design of this useful heater. Simply plug the convenient heater into any outlet for quick and simple heat. Specifications: Brand: Pagaly Temperature control: Digital temperature control Type of heating: Ceramic heater Temperature control: Adjustable thermostat Type of heater: Corded electric heater

Pros Cons Lightweight, handy and compact Not very efficient for large spaces Affordable Noiseless operation

8. Kenstar 11 fins PTC fan 2900 W heater During the chilly winters, your room will remain toasty thanks to this Kenstar oil-filled radiator with PTC fan heating. The fact that this OFR with a PTC fan heater leaves the air in space with oxygen is its best feature. When it comes to operating quietly, these oil-filled radiators are the best. They don't blow high-speed air like heat convectors, which can occasionally be uncomfortable. You may feel safe using a PTC fan heater as there is no fire risk, unlike with other types of heaters. Specifications: Brand: Kenstar Type of heating element: Oil-filled radiator Number of Settings: Three powerful heat settings: 1000 W, 1500 W, 2500 W Accessories: Cord winder

Pros Cons Silent operation High power consumption Effective safety due to overheat protection Almost no maintenance Easy storage

9. Warmex overheat protection heater The Warmex PTC Room Heater is protected against overheating by having a motor shut-off feature that operates automatically when temperatures are reached. There is also a safety fuse, which detonates when the heater reaches the proper temperature. It provides efficient heating that generates enough heat to maintain the temperature of a small to medium-sized space. The heater's dual purpose makes it an all-year-round device because it can be used as a fan in the summer. Specifications: Brand: Warmex Number of settings: Fan, low and high modes of operation Safety feature: Thermal cut-off Control: Manual control, temperature control knob, automatic reset function Type of motion: Wide angle oscillation

Pros Cons Even heat distribution to wider spaces Build material is not sturdy Easy to move and carry Energy efficient

Product Number of Power Setting Heating Output Special Features Havells OFR 13 Wave Fins Heater Three: 800 W, 1200 W, 2000 W 2900 W Overheat protection, thermostat, tilt over safety switch Havells OFR 11 Fins Heater Three: 1000 W, 1500 W, 2500 W 2900 W Thermostatic heat control, overheat protection, tilt over safety switch Usha Heat Convector 423 N 2000-Watt Room Heater Three: 665 W, 1330 W, 2000 W 2000 W Twin turbo design, night light indicator, overheat protection Havells Calido 2000 Watts PTC Fan Heater Two: 1300 W, 2000 W 2000 W Oscillatory operation, cleanable dust filter, PTC ceramic heating element Kenstar 2400 Watts 9 Fins Heater Three: 1000 W, 1500 W, 2500 W 2400 W Large surface wave fin, high grade oil, PTC fan, overheat protection Candes BlowHot All in One Heater Two: 1000 W, 2000 W 2000 W Dual safety device, comes with a stand. PAGALY Small Electric Room Heater 400 W ‎10 Centimetres per Second Adjustable thermostat, overheat protection Kenstar 11 Fins PTC Fan 2900 W Heater Three: 1000 W, 1500 W, 2500 W 2900 W Overheat protection, tip over safety switch Warmex Overheat Protection Heater Two: 1000 W, 2000 W 2000 W Temperature adjustable knob, wide angle oscillation, PTC heating

Best value for money The Kenstar 2400 Watts 9 Fins Heater offers complete value for money as it is efficient, sturdy and gives the desired heating at a uniform rate. Plus, it comes with all the safety features to ensure that it maintains the set temperature without causing any mishaps. This overheat protection heater does not compromise on oxygen levels as well. All these features make it one of the best overheat protection heaters. Best overall product Talking about the best overall overheat protection heater, the Havells OFR 13 Wave Fins Heater wins the game. It comes with three power settings to cater to different temperature needs. Moreover, it also has all the safety features to protect the device from overheating and damage. With such an interesting set of features, it is one of the best overheat protection heaters. How to find the perfect overheat protection heater? Look for the features in the overheat protection heater as per your budget, needs, space size and temperature requirements. Importantly, thoroughly scan the safety features of the heaters. Convection, radiant, and combination heaters are among the several types of heaters to take into account when selecting the best model for your needs. Each of these types has unique advantages for warming your space. These heaters enable immediate shut-off in the event of internal overheating in addition to letting you set the optimum temperature for your space. Many space heaters also have tip-over safety switches, which automatically turn the heater off if it unintentionally topples over. This feature is especially useful if you have children or pets in your home who could be prone to bumping into the heater during the day. When compared with all these aspects, Havells OFR 13 Wave Fins Heater emerges as one of the best overheat protection heaters. Price list of the best overheat protection heaters

Product Price Havells OFR 13 Wave Fins Heater Rs. 10,999 Havells OFR 11 Fins Heater Rs. 8,976 Usha Heat Convector 423 N 2000-Watt Room Heater Rs. 3,290 Havells Calido 2000 Watts PTC Fan Heater Rs. 5,445 Kenstar 2400 Watts 9 Fins Heater Rs. 6,990 Candes BlowHot All in One Heater Rs. 1,018 PAGALY Small Electric Room Heater Rs. 624 Kenstar 11 Fins PTC Fan 2900 W Heater Rs. 7,990 Warmex Overheat Protection Heater Rs. 7,010