Here is your guidebook to the world of best boAt headphones

1. What is the price range of the boAt headphones?
boAt headphones typically cost between ₹800 and ₹4000. Each of these headphones provides value for money, which makes them worthy of investing.
Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
boAt headphones have consistently stunned Indian customers, especially in popularity, as the brand provides wireless and wired headphones with high-quality audio and stylish designs. Fresh releases, celebrity endorsements and creative advertising served as the icing on the cake for boAt's success. The firm has launched a wide selection of wireless and wired headphones in various price ranges to meet the demands of diverse consumers in India. The most excellent part about boAt headphones is that you can choose from multiple wired and wireless models without spending a fortune.
There are many different types of boAt headphones on the market right now, all of which provide additional features, but none are very inexpensive, making it tough to decide which ones are worthwhile purchases. When choosing headphones, you should consider the audio output, cable quality, connectivity type, and control options, among other things. The size of the earphones' drivers, which produce the sound, should also be considered. So, to sort the wheat from the chaff, here is our guide to the finest boAt headphones. All the headphones on the list below include superb audio quality, excellent connection, and fashionable styles.
1. boAt Rockerz 600 Wireless Bluetooth
The unique look of the boAt Rockerz 600 makes it stand out. It has square ear cups rather than round ones. These ear cups include many cushions, and effective noise cancellation is available.
The headphones include a control centre outside that you can use to regulate call management and media playing. It can play music for eight hours, according to the rating. It is very well for its durability, use, and performance, providing an excellent experience against its price. It also has a year's warranty and has earned over 7,000 positive customer ratings on Amazon.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Sound quality is the best and most comfortable
|Bad noise cancellation
|Built, sturdiness and durability
|Bluetooth range 30 metres
2. boAt Rockerz 550 Bluetooth Wireless
You should consider buying boAt Rockerz 550 if you're seeking Bluetooth headphones that can manage all your entertainment and gaming needs. The headphones have 50mm, active drivers to deliver outstanding sound, Bluetooth 5.0 for reduced latency, as well as a 500mAh battery that can last up to 20 hours.
Due to its exceptional sound quality and distinctive style, the boAt 550 Over-Ear Wireless Headphone is now trendy in India in the over-ear audio headphone market. If you love bass, choose boAt 600 because many customers claim it has less bass than that model. Other than that, it has decent call and sound quality and a one-year guarantee. And it received more than 2,000 Amazon customer reviews. Because of its performance whenever it comes to the overall great attributes of over-ear headphone categories.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Good sound quality
|Heavy frame
|Good connectivity
|Long-lasting battery
3. boAt Bassheads 900
You can go for this boAt headphone if you're looking for superb audio quality from an on-ear wired headphone. The boAt Bassheads 900 is a lightweight model with a sleek and comfortable design that makes it an easy-to-handle device.
With crystal-clear audio comes superb bass quality. The boAt Bassheads 900 has a sturdy and tangle-free PVC cable for simplified usage. The headphone provides a secure fit and enables passive noise cancellation to keep you from being distracted.
This model has a corrosion-resistant 3.5mm sound jack and an in-line microphone. It features powerful noises and strong bass. It has a foldable, compact shape that makes it easy for you to store it.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|High-quality bass
|The design isn't extremely comfortable
|Durable wire
|Extremely affordable
4. boAt Rockerz 400
The boAt Rockerz 400 is the least expensive headphone on the list. This model has an eight-hour-long playback time and a three-hour charge time. The boAt Rockerz 400 has an ergonomic design. Custom 40mm drivers on the boAt Rockerz 400 provide high-definition sound with more bass. It contains fake leather ear cushions that are comfortable to use for extended periods. It has buttons for managing calls and media playback. You can use the headphone with or without wires according to your convenience.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable
|Lower battery life compared to other models
|Bluetooth plus Aux port
|Lightweight and easy to carry around
5. boAt NIRVANAA 751ANC
Go for the boAt Nirvanaa 751ANC if you're seeking headphones for less than ₹4,000. Its 65-hour battery life makes it a popular choice for travellers and casual users looking for hassle-free prolonged performance. The boAt Nirvanaa 751ANC has 40mm drivers and provides uncompromised clean, and clear sound.
This model is possibly among the priciest on the list of the top BoAt headphones. The Nirvanaa 751ANC has a massive 65-hour-long playback capacity and a lightning-fast charging function. It offers the finest quality audio output with bass, which gives you an immersive experience. When using these headphones, you may switch from the noise-cancelling mode to the "Ambient Mode," which allows you to continue being aware of your surroundings.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|65 hours of playtime
|Very expensive
|Option of noise cancellation based on your need
|Extremely comfortable for long-term use
Best value for money boAt headphones in 2022
The boAt Rockerz 550 Bluetooth headset is the perfect model if you need a headphone with extreme performance that doesn't burn a hole in your pocket. The over-ear headphone comes at an affordable price.
Best overallboAt headphones
The boat NIRVAANA is the best overall among those listed in this article. It is slightly pricey but worthwhile due to the 65 hours of playtime and incredibly long lifetime. Additionally, the headphones have received positive user feedback.
How to find the perfect headphones?
Price list of the best boAt headphones of 2022
|S. No
|Best boAt headphones
|Price
|1.
|boAt Rockerz 600 Wireless Bluetooth
|Rs 1,999
|2.
|boAt Rockerz 550 Bluetooth Wireless
|₹1,499
|3.
|boAt Bassheads 900
|₹849
|4.
|boAt Rockerz 400
|₹999
|5.
|boAt NIRVANAA 751ANC
|Rs 3,999
“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”
boAt headphones typically cost between ₹800 and ₹4000. Each of these headphones provides value for money, which makes them worthy of investing.
Depending on their interests, customers can pick from a variety of headphones offered by boAt. The boAt NIRVANA provides some of the finest features available. However, it is expensive and may not be suitable for everyone.
Headphones that block out unwanted noise from entering your ears from the surrounding are called noise-cancelling headphones. When sound waves meet, the small microphones in airflow cups or headphones emit opposing signals, essentially "cancelling out" the two types of sounds. They listen for frequencies of external noise.
While headphones lay outside the ear while covering the full ear surface, earphones are linked to the ear's interior and completely enclose the ear. They are tiny and physically capable of fitting anyplace.
Yes. Since Bluetooth devices are backwards compatible, there shouldn't be a problem. The most recent version of Bluetooth, 5.0, may have compatibility problems with previous versions. All prior makes can function flawlessly.