Here is your guidebook to the world of best boAt headphones

Best boAt Headphones

boAt headphones have consistently stunned Indian customers, especially in popularity, as the brand provides wireless and wired headphones with high-quality audio and stylish designs. Fresh releases, celebrity endorsements and creative advertising served as the icing on the cake for boAt's success. The firm has launched a wide selection of wireless and wired headphones in various price ranges to meet the demands of diverse consumers in India. The most excellent part about boAt headphones is that you can choose from multiple wired and wireless models without spending a fortune. There are many different types of boAt headphones on the market right now, all of which provide additional features, but none are very inexpensive, making it tough to decide which ones are worthwhile purchases. When choosing headphones, you should consider the audio output, cable quality, connectivity type, and control options, among other things. The size of the earphones' drivers, which produce the sound, should also be considered. So, to sort the wheat from the chaff, here is our guide to the finest boAt headphones. All the headphones on the list below include superb audio quality, excellent connection, and fashionable styles. 1. boAt Rockerz 600 Wireless Bluetooth The unique look of the boAt Rockerz 600 makes it stand out. It has square ear cups rather than round ones. These ear cups include many cushions, and effective noise cancellation is available. The headphones include a control centre outside that you can use to regulate call management and media playing. It can play music for eight hours, according to the rating. It is very well for its durability, use, and performance, providing an excellent experience against its price. It also has a year's warranty and has earned over 7,000 positive customer ratings on Amazon. Specifications: Playback time - Eight hours

Charging time - Three hours

Wireless headphones

Stylish, lightweight, foldable and portable

Single-tap operations

Pros Cons Sound quality is the best and most comfortable Bad noise cancellation Built, sturdiness and durability Bluetooth range 30 metres

2. boAt Rockerz 550 Bluetooth Wireless You should consider buying boAt Rockerz 550 if you're seeking Bluetooth headphones that can manage all your entertainment and gaming needs. The headphones have 50mm, active drivers to deliver outstanding sound, Bluetooth 5.0 for reduced latency, as well as a 500mAh battery that can last up to 20 hours. Due to its exceptional sound quality and distinctive style, the boAt 550 Over-Ear Wireless Headphone is now trendy in India in the over-ear audio headphone market. If you love bass, choose boAt 600 because many customers claim it has less bass than that model. Other than that, it has decent call and sound quality and a one-year guarantee. And it received more than 2,000 Amazon customer reviews. Because of its performance whenever it comes to the overall great attributes of over-ear headphone categories. Specifications: Dust and water-resistant, suitable for sports

50mm dynamic drivers

2.5 hours charging time

Up to 20 hours of playback

Can connect with Bluetooth and AUX

Pros Cons Good sound quality Heavy frame Good connectivity Long-lasting battery

3. boAt Bassheads 900 You can go for this boAt headphone if you're looking for superb audio quality from an on-ear wired headphone. The boAt Bassheads 900 is a lightweight model with a sleek and comfortable design that makes it an easy-to-handle device. With crystal-clear audio comes superb bass quality. The boAt Bassheads 900 has a sturdy and tangle-free PVC cable for simplified usage. The headphone provides a secure fit and enables passive noise cancellation to keep you from being distracted. This model has a corrosion-resistant 3.5mm sound jack and an in-line microphone. It features powerful noises and strong bass. It has a foldable, compact shape that makes it easy for you to store it. Specifications: Super lightweight, sleek and compact design

Foldable and easy to carry

It comes with an in-built microphone

Pros Cons High-quality bass The design isn't extremely comfortable Durable wire Extremely affordable

4. boAt Rockerz 400 The boAt Rockerz 400 is the least expensive headphone on the list. This model has an eight-hour-long playback time and a three-hour charge time. The boAt Rockerz 400 has an ergonomic design. Custom 40mm drivers on the boAt Rockerz 400 provide high-definition sound with more bass. It contains fake leather ear cushions that are comfortable to use for extended periods. It has buttons for managing calls and media playback. You can use the headphone with or without wires according to your convenience. Specifications: Playtime of up to eight hours

Simple, lightweight design

Bluetooth, as well as AUX

One-year warranty from the date of purchase

Pros Cons Affordable Lower battery life compared to other models Bluetooth plus Aux port Lightweight and easy to carry around

5. boAt NIRVANAA 751ANC Go for the boAt Nirvanaa 751ANC if you're seeking headphones for less than ₹4,000. Its 65-hour battery life makes it a popular choice for travellers and casual users looking for hassle-free prolonged performance. The boAt Nirvanaa 751ANC has 40mm drivers and provides uncompromised clean, and clear sound. This model is possibly among the priciest on the list of the top BoAt headphones. The Nirvanaa 751ANC has a massive 65-hour-long playback capacity and a lightning-fast charging function. It offers the finest quality audio output with bass, which gives you an immersive experience. When using these headphones, you may switch from the noise-cancelling mode to the "Ambient Mode," which allows you to continue being aware of your surroundings.

Specifications: Active noise cancellation

Around 65 hours of playback time

Ten hours of playtime in just 10 minutes of charge

It comes with an ambient mode

Integrated control system with simple design

Pros Cons 65 hours of playtime Very expensive Option of noise cancellation based on your need Extremely comfortable for long-term use

Best value for money boAt headphones in 2022 The boAt Rockerz 550 Bluetooth headset is the perfect model if you need a headphone with extreme performance that doesn't burn a hole in your pocket. The over-ear headphone comes at an affordable price. Best overallboAt headphones The boat NIRVAANA is the best overall among those listed in this article. It is slightly pricey but worthwhile due to the 65 hours of playtime and incredibly long lifetime. Additionally, the headphones have received positive user feedback. How to find the perfect headphones? Before making a purchase, you should consider how comfortable the headphones are, especially if you want to wear them for an extended period. Although they provide excellent sound quality, circumoral or over-ear headphones are heavy. Although they often feature cushioning to enhance comfort, not all users may find this sufficient. On the contrary, in-ear headphones may not be comfortable for prolonged use while being more reasonably priced and providing good sound without interruption.

Purchase headphones that enable multi-channel surround sound if you want to play video games or watch movies. High-end headphones with surround sound simulation technology give the impression that sound effects come from several angles. These headphones are remarkably adept at simulating the home theatre experience and giving listeners a fully immersive experience. If you enjoy big-budget blockbusters first or shooters but lack the space for a full-fledged surround sound system, purchase headphones that handle multi-channel audio as the next best option.

Install a headset hook so you can securely store your headphones while not in use if you'll be using them mostly at your desk. It's crucial to treat your headphones with care and to avoid throwing them around because they may be somewhat brittle. A headphone hook provides your favourite set of headphones a chance to hang and turns your workstation into a lively conversation starter.

Keep a backup pair of headphones handy if you purchase wireless ones in case the wireless ones run out of power. Headphones are the way of the future, and accessibility is a great advantage, but batteries run out and need to be replaced. Consider bringing a wired backup set of headphones if you know you won't be capable of charging your wireless ones, so the music won't have to stop. Price list of the best boAt headphones of 2022

S. No Best boAt headphones Price 1. boAt Rockerz 600 Wireless Bluetooth Rs 1,999 2. boAt Rockerz 550 Bluetooth Wireless ₹ 1,499 3. boAt Bassheads 900 ₹ 849 4. boAt Rockerz 400 ₹ 999 5. boAt NIRVANAA 751ANC Rs 3,999