HTC 16GB internal memory mobile phones: Best deals worth your money

The HTC Desire 828 offers a 5.5-inch (12.98 cm) Full HD capacitive touchscreen along with 1080 x 1920 pixel resolution and 401 PPI pixel density. In addition to its 1.5GHz octa-core processor, it comes with Android OS, making it ideal for a variety of applications. In addition to a 13MP primary camera with autofocus, HTC Desire 828 has a BSI sensor, optical image stabilisation, and video recording capabilities. The front camera has a 4MP resolution to make sure that you can capture any moment in its full glory.

The HTC Desire 820G Plus may be a little more expensive than some other models, but it's worth the investment. The phone comes with a 1080p full HD display and a 13-megapixel rear camera. It also has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, which is perfect for taking selfies and video chatting. With 32 GB of storage and the ability to add up to 128 GB more through an SD card, you will have good space for your favourite apps or albums. And with HTC BoomSound speakers, Dolby Audio surround sound, and HTC Connect support, this smartphone offers excellent audio quality in any environment.

HTC One M8 Eye comes with Android 4.4.4, Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 2.3 GHz quad-core CPU, 2 GB of RAM, 13 MP+5 MP camera, and 2600 mAH battery, HTC One M8 Eye includes an 8 MP front camera for those who like taking selfies and doing video chats. It also has 16 GB of space for photos, videos, and all the apps you couldn't live without. Change your smartphone experience with the HTC One M8 Eye. It has a 13MP primary camera and a 5-inch Super LCD3 touchscreen and it is light so that it will be perfect for capturing any moment as it occurs. HD capture and clear audio allow you to record and playback any situation. Thanks to the fingerprint sensor, your data is well-protected and you can use the 2600mAH lithium-ion battery for a long talk time.

HTC Desire 728 is a budget-friendly handset with an octa-core processor, 8 x 1.3 GHz, 2GB RAM, Android OS 5.1.1, 13MP+5MP camera that takes amazing photos and edits them quickly with a 13MP Primary Camera and 5MP Front Camera, 4G, and long battery life. With its sleek design and many other features, this phone will make a great first impression. It is also reasonably priced so you won't feel bad if something were to happen to it. Its octa-core processor makes it charge fast and last longer between charges. with a capacity of 2800 mAh, it will last all day and then some!

The HTC 8X is the first phone from HTC to be powered by Windows Phone 8. This Windows-powered device is a great buy for anyone looking for an elegant, powerful, and affordable phone. The 8MP camera on this phone will take pictures with precision and clarity, while the 2.1 MP front-facing camera will take clear photos of your friends or family during video chats. With 1GB of RAM and a 4G connection, you'll have access to apps without waiting. As part of Microsoft's Windows Phone 8 operating system, this device also includes mobile Office editing apps so you can work on your documents while you're away from your computer. It also comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon Dual-core 1.5 GHz processor to provide fast performance with seamless multi-tasking capabilities.

The HTC Desire 728 is the best value for money under the HTC 16GB internal memory phones you can buy. It has a long battery life, a large screen, and is unlocked for use with any carrier. It is a good option for those looking to spend less. But it has a smaller screen. The HTC Desire 728 is a stylish smartphone; perfect if you are looking for something that offers power and performance, but is still light and easy to use. With a 13MP primary camera, 5MP front camera, octa-core processor, and Quad HD display you can capture images at a level of detail you never thought possible on your phone. On top of this, you will benefit from fast-speed 4G connectivity so wherever you are you can get online quickly.

In our opinion, the best overall HTC 16GB internal memory phone is HTC Desire 828. This Android smartphone is available in a beautiful champagne gold colour with a pearl white frame with HTC Boom sound with Dolby audio surround, and it has 16GB of internal storage plus a micro SD card slot for up to 128GB of memory. The phone has a 5-inch screen that's also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 4, so it's durable and responsive. It has a 13-megapixel rear and HTC UltraPixel front camera with optical image stabilisation, which helps keep your photos sharp even when you're not using a tripod or other photography equipment. For selfies, there's an 8-megapixel front camera with a wide angle lens and autofocus for capturing yourself and your surroundings in one shot.

Finding the best HTC mobile phones can be difficult because of the sheer number of models and different options. To start, you need to know what you're looking for in a phone.

