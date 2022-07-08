Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

HTC phones under 15000: Expect enhanced performance

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Md Ibrahim Hussain
  • Published on Jul 10, 2022 20:14 IST

Summary:

Many HTC phones under 15,000 offer better performance than other phones within the same price range.

HTC phones often come with the latest technology in the market.

HTC is a very innovative company, and people know it to have launched the 1st Windows, Android and even the 1st 4G smartphone.

When looking forward to buying a smartphone, you always look for the one that fits your price range and satisfies all your needs.

Today, we will summarise 10 HTC phones that are under 15,000, plus we will show you some of the best features of each phone.

If you intend to buy an HTC phone for under 15,000 or want to know more, you will enjoy reading this article.

1. HTC Desire 628 Dual Sim

The HTC Desire 628 is a well-designed phone with a 5MP camera which you can use to take incredible selfies.

The phone uses one of the latest versions of Android, i.e., Lollipop.

The device has a robust HTC Boom sound profile that gives you an immersive audio experience. You also get a sharp HD display which is remarkable for a device of this kind.

For storage, you get a 32 GB internal memory for storing all your essential data.

Specs & Best Features

  • 13 MP primary camera 5MP selfie camera
  • Dual sim
  • 3GB RAM
  • Android operating system lollipop version
  • 5" screen with a 720-pixel High definition display
  • Both 3G and 4G enabled
  • A lithium-powered battery of 2200mAh
  • The phone has a high-speed operating system allowing you to perform multiple tasks efficiently.
  • The phone supports a 4G network, allowing you to browse the internet without delay.
  • With this phone, you can get a 13 MP camera which takes excellent and outstanding photos.

ProsCons
It uses a powerful version of Android OS, i.e., LollipopIt has no fingerprint sensor to provide you with that extra edge of security
It is 4G-enabled for faster internet speedsIt does not have a good battery backup 
It has a high resolution of 1280 by 720, providing you with a high resolution. 
It has an excellent 13MP camera for taking incredible-looking photos. 
HTC Desire 628 Dual SIM (4G, Sunset Blue)
9% off
13,999 15,400
Buy now

2. HTC Desire 326G

The HTC Desire 326G is a smartphone with a 4.5" touch screen and 480 by 854 pixels. The camera you get in this device can help you capture every precious moment of your life.

The design of this phone combines a sleek cover with a hint of metal. The phone is dual sim enabled, both sim cards can work separately, and you can comfortably divide your work contacts from your family's on the same phone.

The HTC phone comes with a removable 2000mAh battery which is a very clever design, and you can replace the battery whenever it wears out.

Specs & Best Features

  • 8MP main camera
  • 4.5" touch screen with a resolution of 480 by 854 pixels
  • The lithium-ion battery of 2000mAh
  • Android operating system version 4.4.2 KitKat
  • 1GB of RAM
  • 8GB of ROM expandable up to 32 GB
  • A quad-core processor with speeds of 1.2 GHz
  • The rear 8MP camera can record some good videos of 1080 pixels, and it also has auto focus to improve the quality of your video.
  • It has a quad-core processor that is perfect for handling multiple tasks.
  • The 2000mAh lithium battery can provide up to 20 hours of talk time on 2G and 11 hours on 3G.

Pros Cons
Expandable RAM of up to 32GBA low-quality front camera of 2MP
1080 pixels video recording  
A quad-core processor of 1.2 GHz 
Dual sim cards work separately. 
HTC Desire 326G (Black Onyx)
16% off
8,400 9,990
Buy now

3. HTC Desire 728 SmartPhone

The HTC Desire 728 smartphone comes with a 32GB ROM, 3GB RAM and 4G LTE. With the 4G LTE, you could enjoy faster internet speeds while browsing or playing online games.

The 13MP primary camera that comes with the camera allows you to take high-quality photos. The octa-core processor is high-speed and suitable for gaming purposes.

The HTC Desire 728 comes with a 2800mAh battery which cannot support your online activities for long hours.

The device comes with wireless technologies, including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi hotspot and micro USB.

Specs & Best Features

  • 5.5” high definition 1280 by 720-pixel touch screen resolution.
  • RAM of 2GB
  • Internal Storage 32GB
  • Octa-core processor of 8 by 1.3GHz
  • The primary camera of 13 MP
  • Selfie Camera of 5MP
  • A large battery of 2800mAh
  • Offers 4G LTE for faster internet connections when surfing online
  • The fast octa-core processor is potent in running multiple operations simultaneously without malfunctioning.
  • The fantastic high resolution of 1280 by 720 pixels provides you with an impressive display.

ProsCons
Fast octa-core processor You cannot upgrade to Android 7 
Great primary camera for taking excellent photos 
It is 4G enabled. 
HTC Desire 728 Smart Phone(2GB/32GB), Capuccino Brown
15,750
Buy now

4. HTC One M8

The HTC One M8 has a metal body that will make you feel good as you hold the device. The metal has a smooth surface hence achieving zero edges.

With the device, you will get an incredible 1920 megapixel HD display for viewing. The phone has a 13MP primary camera with an auto focus and HDR.

The processing speed of this device is good enough to carry out multiple tasks at once.

The 2600mAh lithium battery can let you talk for almost 24 hours per single charge.

Specs & Best Features

  • 2600mAh Lithium battery
  • 2GB RAM
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 quad-core processor of 2.3GHz
  • Android version 4.4.4 KitKat Operating System
  • 5” touch screen display
  • 16GB ROM expandable to 128GB
  • It uses a single nano sim
  • The device has a potent processor that can handle complex activities.
  • An expandable ROM of 16 GB.
  • Fantastic display with a resolution of 1080 by 1920 pixels.

ProsCons
It has a fast processor of 2.3GHz Can only support one sim card at a time
Expandable RAM of up to an incredible 128 GBIt does not support the 4G network
The primary camera comes with an auto focus for sharp images. 

5. HTC Desire 526G plus (11,990.00)

Getting a clear camera shot using the primary camera of this device is made so easy, and the photos appear natural. You also get 1080 pixels of video recording with the device.

The HTC Desire 526G plus has a high resolution 4.7" touch screen display, making your photos and videos fun to watch.

With the device, you will get an expandable ROM just in case 16 GB falls insufficient. The device has an excellent design with two speakers on the front.

The HTC Desire 526G is user-friendly and will display everything from social media news and sports without requiring you to open multiple apps.

Specs & Best Features

  • Internal memory storage of 16GB expandable to 32GB
  • Android KitKat operating system
  • A Lithium-ion battery of 2000mAh
  • 1GB RAM
  • Dual micro sim
  • 8MP main camera
  • 4.7” quality high definition touch screen
  • The device has a fast processor of 1.7GHz suitable for multitasking.
  • Dual Micro sim will allow you to use two separate sim cards on the same device
  • The phone has an expandable ROM that is twice the existing one.

ProsCons
An expandable ROM from 16 GB to 32 GBIt does not support 4G internet speeds
Dual micro sim on the same device 
A fast processor of 1.7 GHz 
HTC Desire 526G Plus (Glacier Blue)
11,990
Buy now

6. HTC Desire 820G plus

This fantastic smartphone uses an android operating system with an octa-core processor of 1.7 GHz.

It also comes with an 8 MP front camera for taking selfies and a 13 MP rear camera with autofocus.

The HTC Desire comes with a one-year warranty from the manufacturers, and you will also get a six months warranty for your inbox accessories, including your battery.

The storage space you get with the device is expandable to up to 32 GB which is incredible. This touch screen phone weighs 155 g.

Specs & Best Features

  • Android OS
  • 16GB of primary storage
  • 13MP rear camera with autofocus
  • 5.5" full high definition Display with s 1280 by 720-pixel resolution
  • Uses 2600mAh lithium-ion battery
  • 1.7 GHz octa-core processor
  • RAM 1GB
  • Its powerful processor can achieve up to 1.3GHz, enabling it to process your inputs faster.
  • The HTC Boom speakers create a rich sound that makes it audible from an incredibly long distance.
  • The rear camera has an autofocus enabling a user to take high-quality shots.

ProsCons
The battery can support many functions for hoursIt is not 4G network-enabled
It captures high-resolution picturesThis device is not upgradable to Lollipop versions of Android
It offers high performance since it has a powerful processor. 
HTC Desire 820G Plus (Milkyway Grey)
14% off
14,500 16,900
Buy now

7. HTC One X9 smartphone

The HTC One X9 comes with some fantastic features, and it comes with a high-performance long-life battery with quick charging capabilities.

The smartphone has a massive RAM of 3 GB and a storage space of 32 GB, which is enough for storing your photo albums.

The HTC One X9 has a fantastic 5MP live front camera and a 13MP primary camera.

The device also supports cellular wireless communication technologies and uses the android operating system v6.0.

Specs & Best Features

  • Large memory capacity of 32 GB
  • It has a 13 MP primary camera
  • 5MP selfie camera with Full HD 1080p video
  • The battery capacity of 3000mAh
  • Android operating system, V6.0
  • RAM of 3 GB
  • 5.5” FHD screen
  • The smartphone has a front camera with a voice and auto selfie, selfie timer, full HD 1080 pixels video recording, and an HDR mode.
  • The HTC One X9 also has an attractive primary camera equipped with optical image stabilisation, a pro mode with manual control and a dual-LED flash tone.
  • It has a long battery life of 3000mAh.

ProsCons
Enables quick charging Has no fingerprint lock
Powerful primary camera with optical image stabilisation  Somehow heavy with a weight of 408 grams
A large battery capacity of 3000 mAh 
HTC One X9 Smart Phone, Carbon Grey
24% off
13,000 17,000
Buy now

8. HTC Desire 620G

The HTC Desire 620G comes with two fantastic cameras; the main with 8MP, and the front with 5MP.

The device uses the Android OS, specifically v4.4.4. KitKat. It also comes with a powerful octa-core processor.

The 5" display screen of the device has high-resolution pixels of 720 by 1280. The device also comes with a 2100mAh lithium battery.

It operates using a RAM of 1GB and A ROM of 8GB.

Specs & Best Features

  • 8GB storage capacity
  • Uses Android operating system, v4.4.4
  • 2100mAh battery
  • MediaTek octa-core processor of 1.7GHz
  • 5" screen display with a high resolution of 720 by 1280 pixels
  • RAM of 1 GB
  • 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera.
  • Its robust quad-core processor can perform multiple tasks at once.
  • The device can take incredible photos using both cameras, and the primary camera has 1080 pixel video recording.
  • HTC desire 620G comes with a 720 super capacitive LCD touch screen

ProsCons
High performance as a quad-core processor drives itIt is not upgradable to the Android version of Lollipop 
Excellent rear camera with autofocusIt does not support a 4G network.
It has a very responsive high resolution touch screen.  
HTC Desire 620G (Santroni White)
16% off
8,345 9,990
Buy now

9. HTC Desire 626G+

The HTC Desire 626G+ offers users a 13MP primary camera that captures accurate life shots in high resolution.

With the device, you will also get a 5MP megapixel camera. It is an android OS, specifically the 4.4.4 KitKat version.

The device uses an octa-core processor of 1.7 GHz, which is perfect for multitasking with ease. You can also play games well without it getting hanged.

You get this device with a RAM of 1 GB and an expandable 8GB ROM to up to an incredible 32 GB.

Specs & Best Features

  • Dual sim
  • 5” touch screen with a pixel resolution of 1280 by 720
  • Android Operating System, specifically v4.4.4 KitKat
  • 13MP primary camera and 5MP front camera
  • Octa-core processor of 1.7 GHz
  • 2000mAh battery
  • 1GB Ram
  • 8GB ROM
  • The 8GB ROM is expandable up to an incredible 32 GB, giving you extra room for storage.
  • The octa-core is fantastic for carrying out multiple tasks lightning-fast and with ease.
  • The dual sim brings this device's excellent style and functionality at an affordable price.

ProsCons
High definition entertainment It does not support the 4G network.
13MP camera, which captures high-resolution shots.Small battery capacity
It uses two separate sim cards. 
Offers HTC gallery cloud to store photos  
HTC Desire 626G+ (8GB,White Birch)
3% off
11,622 11,990
Buy now

10. The Renewed HTC Desire 12

The renewed HTC Desire 12 is a fantastic device with a lovely camera of 13MP + 2MP for shooting videos and taking photos.

The device also has a high-performance processor and uses the Android v8 Oreo operating system, which is essential for complex tasks such as playing games.

With this device, you will get a RAM of 3GB and an expandable ROM of 32 GB, providing you with ample space for storing your data.

The device has an extended battery life since it uses a 2965 mAh lithium-ion battery which can sustain the device even while you are gaming.

Specs & Best Features

  • 6" high-resolution touch screen of 720 by 1440 pixels
  • Android v8 Oreo OS
  • 64-bit octa-core processor of 1.8 GHz
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB ROM expandable to 400GB
  • The lithium-ion battery of 2965 mAh
  • 13MP + 2MP main camera
  • 8MP front camera
  • The HTC Desire 12 can efficiently perform multiple tasks since it has a very powerful Qualcomm cortex A53 Snapdragon 450 64-bit octa-core processor.
  • The device is perfect for capturing real-life photos with its 13MP + 2MP primary camera.
  • Its 32GB ROM is expandable up to an incredible 400GB.

ProsCons
High-performance 64-bit octa-core processorIt does not support the TV remote control app
Reliable battery life of 2965 mAh  
Expandable ROM of up to an incredible 400GB 
(Renewed) HTC Desire 12 + (Cool Black)
53% off
9,299.99 19,999
Buy now

Price of HTC phones under 15000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
HTC Desire 628 dual  13, 999
HTC Desire 326G  8,400
HTC Desire 728 smartphone  15,000
HTC One M8 Currently Unavailable 
HTC Desire 526 G plus  11,990 
HTC Desire 820G Plus  14,999
HTC One X9 smartphone (Save 13,820) 14,770
HTC Desire 620 G 8,345
HTC Desire 626 G+ 11,622
The Renewed HTC Desire 12 (Save 10,000) 9,999

The HTC phone with the best value for money

The HTC phone with the best value for money is the renewed HTC Desire 12. This smartphone comes at an attractive price of 9,999 only.

You will get a 13MP + 2MP primary camera that captures clear and realistic photos. It also has a storage space of 32GB and is expandable up to 400GB.

Best overall product

The best overall product is the HTC Desire 12 which stands out for its unique features compared to other devices.

The device comes with a 6" high-resolution touch screen display. It has a fast 64-bit octa-core processor which is the best for multitasking.

You can play games while other activities run in the background due to this processor. The device also has 3 GB RAM and a 32 GB ROM which is expandable.

The cameras that come with the device are genuinely unique. They will provide you with high-quality pictures and videos.

How to find the perfect HTC phone under rupees 15,000?

When looking into the perfect HTC phones to buy for under 15,000, there are certain key factors you should look at if you want to get the best deal.

The factors to help you get the perfect HTC phone include:

  • Check for the camera quality; a good HTC phone has a primary camera of at least 13MP and a selfie camera of 5MP.
  • Check for the OS; the latest version, which is Lollipop Android, should be preferred.
  • Internet speeds; an HTC that supports 4G networks should be preferred due to the benefits of fast and secure internet today.

FAQs

1. Is HTC a good phone brand?

Yes. HTC is a good brand. All the currently released smartphones by HTC have a good ranking in the market.

The new smartphones have been performing well in their corresponding price ranges. It, therefore, makes HTC phones a good choice for you to enjoy gaming and other snappy operations.

2. Why did HTC fail in India?

China has been producing new brands and setting trends very fast with their new phones, such as Xiaomi, Oppo and Huawei.

HTC, on the other hand, decided to be conservative and failed to adapt to these new customer trends. It, therefore, led to a decrease in HTC's revenue.

Later over the years, HTC just could not keep up with the competition coming from the newly established brands.

3. Who Bought HTC?

In September of the year 2017, Google announced that it was going to buy HTC design.

The deal was estimated to cost Google approximately $1.1 billion to acquire a massive share of HTC's hardware business.

Today, Google claims it has the deal. It suggested that Google acquired over 2,000 designers, engineers and support staff from that deal.

4. Does HTC have a 5G phone?

Yes, HTC has a 5G phone. HTC launched the smartphone last year in the month of June.

The device has a potent processor, and ample storage, and comes with a high-resolution selfie camera.

5. How old are HTC phones?

Initially, HTC was manufacturing notebook computers. In 1998, it began designing the world's 1st touch device.

In 2004, the company started to manufacture windows mobile Personal Digital Assistants (PDA) and smartphones under a brand called Qtek.

Conclusion

HTC phones under 15,000 have some really cool features that most phones under the same price range do not have.

If your budget is below 15,000, then the HTC phones we have discussed will serve you just right.

HTC phones often come with a fast processor, enabling them to carry out multiple tasks, including gaming.

They also have great cameras making them a superb choice for you.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
8 MP front camera phones: Now capture the great moments of your life
Charcoal powder for teeth: Remove stubborn cigarette marks, get sparkling teeth
Cucumber for face: Toners, face washes to packs help skin retain its vitality   
Collagen tablets for skin can be a gamechanger
Best 3.5-inch mobile phones under 5,000 in India: Top 10 options you should check out
electronics FOR LESS