HTC phones under ₹ 15000: Expect enhanced performance By hindustantimes.com Edited by Md Ibrahim Hussain

Published on Jul 10, 2022 20:14 IST





Summary: Many HTC phones under ₹ 15,000 offer better performance than other phones within the same price range.

HTC phones often come with the latest technology in the market.

HTC is a very innovative company, and people know it to have launched the 1st Windows, Android and even the 1st 4G smartphone. When looking forward to buying a smartphone, you always look for the one that fits your price range and satisfies all your needs. Today, we will summarise 10 HTC phones that are under ₹15,000, plus we will show you some of the best features of each phone. If you intend to buy an HTC phone for under ₹15,000 or want to know more, you will enjoy reading this article. 1. HTC Desire 628 Dual Sim The HTC Desire 628 is a well-designed phone with a 5MP camera which you can use to take incredible selfies. The phone uses one of the latest versions of Android, i.e., Lollipop. The device has a robust HTC Boom sound profile that gives you an immersive audio experience. You also get a sharp HD display which is remarkable for a device of this kind. For storage, you get a 32 GB internal memory for storing all your essential data. Specs & Best Features 13 MP primary camera 5MP selfie camera

Dual sim

3GB RAM

Android operating system lollipop version

5" screen with a 720-pixel High definition display

Both 3G and 4G enabled

A lithium-powered battery of 2200mAh

The phone has a high-speed operating system allowing you to perform multiple tasks efficiently.

The phone supports a 4G network, allowing you to browse the internet without delay.

With this phone, you can get a 13 MP camera which takes excellent and outstanding photos.

Pros Cons It uses a powerful version of Android OS, i.e., Lollipop It has no fingerprint sensor to provide you with that extra edge of security It is 4G-enabled for faster internet speeds It does not have a good battery backup It has a high resolution of 1280 by 720, providing you with a high resolution. It has an excellent 13MP camera for taking incredible-looking photos.

2. HTC Desire 326G The HTC Desire 326G is a smartphone with a 4.5" touch screen and 480 by 854 pixels. The camera you get in this device can help you capture every precious moment of your life. The design of this phone combines a sleek cover with a hint of metal. The phone is dual sim enabled, both sim cards can work separately, and you can comfortably divide your work contacts from your family's on the same phone. The HTC phone comes with a removable 2000mAh battery which is a very clever design, and you can replace the battery whenever it wears out. Specs & Best Features 8MP main camera

4.5" touch screen with a resolution of 480 by 854 pixels

The lithium-ion battery of 2000mAh

Android operating system version 4.4.2 KitKat

1GB of RAM

8GB of ROM expandable up to 32 GB

A quad-core processor with speeds of 1.2 GHz

The rear 8MP camera can record some good videos of 1080 pixels, and it also has auto focus to improve the quality of your video.

It has a quad-core processor that is perfect for handling multiple tasks.

The 2000mAh lithium battery can provide up to 20 hours of talk time on 2G and 11 hours on 3G.

Pros Cons Expandable RAM of up to 32GB A low-quality front camera of 2MP 1080 pixels video recording A quad-core processor of 1.2 GHz Dual sim cards work separately.

3. HTC Desire 728 SmartPhone The HTC Desire 728 smartphone comes with a 32GB ROM, 3GB RAM and 4G LTE. With the 4G LTE, you could enjoy faster internet speeds while browsing or playing online games. The 13MP primary camera that comes with the camera allows you to take high-quality photos. The octa-core processor is high-speed and suitable for gaming purposes. The HTC Desire 728 comes with a 2800mAh battery which cannot support your online activities for long hours. The device comes with wireless technologies, including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi hotspot and micro USB. Specs & Best Features 5.5” high definition 1280 by 720-pixel touch screen resolution.

RAM of 2GB

Internal Storage 32GB

Octa-core processor of 8 by 1.3GHz

The primary camera of 13 MP

Selfie Camera of 5MP

A large battery of 2800mAh

Offers 4G LTE for faster internet connections when surfing online

The fast octa-core processor is potent in running multiple operations simultaneously without malfunctioning.

The fantastic high resolution of 1280 by 720 pixels provides you with an impressive display.

Pros Cons Fast octa-core processor You cannot upgrade to Android 7 Great primary camera for taking excellent photos It is 4G enabled.

4. HTC One M8 The HTC One M8 has a metal body that will make you feel good as you hold the device. The metal has a smooth surface hence achieving zero edges. With the device, you will get an incredible 1920 megapixel HD display for viewing. The phone has a 13MP primary camera with an auto focus and HDR. The processing speed of this device is good enough to carry out multiple tasks at once. The 2600mAh lithium battery can let you talk for almost 24 hours per single charge. Specs & Best Features 2600mAh Lithium battery

2GB RAM

Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 quad-core processor of 2.3GHz

Android version 4.4.4 KitKat Operating System

5” touch screen display

16GB ROM expandable to 128GB

It uses a single nano sim

The device has a potent processor that can handle complex activities.

An expandable ROM of 16 GB.

Fantastic display with a resolution of 1080 by 1920 pixels.

Pros Cons It has a fast processor of 2.3GHz Can only support one sim card at a time Expandable RAM of up to an incredible 128 GB It does not support the 4G network The primary camera comes with an auto focus for sharp images.

5. HTC Desire 526G plus (11,990.00) Getting a clear camera shot using the primary camera of this device is made so easy, and the photos appear natural. You also get 1080 pixels of video recording with the device. The HTC Desire 526G plus has a high resolution 4.7" touch screen display, making your photos and videos fun to watch. With the device, you will get an expandable ROM just in case 16 GB falls insufficient. The device has an excellent design with two speakers on the front. The HTC Desire 526G is user-friendly and will display everything from social media news and sports without requiring you to open multiple apps. Specs & Best Features Internal memory storage of 16GB expandable to 32GB

Android KitKat operating system

A Lithium-ion battery of 2000mAh

1GB RAM

Dual micro sim

8MP main camera

4.7” quality high definition touch screen

The device has a fast processor of 1.7GHz suitable for multitasking.

Dual Micro sim will allow you to use two separate sim cards on the same device

The phone has an expandable ROM that is twice the existing one.

Pros Cons An expandable ROM from 16 GB to 32 GB It does not support 4G internet speeds Dual micro sim on the same device A fast processor of 1.7 GHz

6. HTC Desire 820G plus This fantastic smartphone uses an android operating system with an octa-core processor of 1.7 GHz. It also comes with an 8 MP front camera for taking selfies and a 13 MP rear camera with autofocus. The HTC Desire comes with a one-year warranty from the manufacturers, and you will also get a six months warranty for your inbox accessories, including your battery. The storage space you get with the device is expandable to up to 32 GB which is incredible. This touch screen phone weighs 155 g. Specs & Best Features Android OS

16GB of primary storage

13MP rear camera with autofocus

5.5" full high definition Display with s 1280 by 720-pixel resolution

Uses 2600mAh lithium-ion battery

1.7 GHz octa-core processor

RAM 1GB

Its powerful processor can achieve up to 1.3GHz, enabling it to process your inputs faster.

The HTC Boom speakers create a rich sound that makes it audible from an incredibly long distance.

The rear camera has an autofocus enabling a user to take high-quality shots.

Pros Cons The battery can support many functions for hours It is not 4G network-enabled It captures high-resolution pictures This device is not upgradable to Lollipop versions of Android It offers high performance since it has a powerful processor.

7. HTC One X9 smartphone The HTC One X9 comes with some fantastic features, and it comes with a high-performance long-life battery with quick charging capabilities. The smartphone has a massive RAM of 3 GB and a storage space of 32 GB, which is enough for storing your photo albums. The HTC One X9 has a fantastic 5MP live front camera and a 13MP primary camera. The device also supports cellular wireless communication technologies and uses the android operating system v6.0. Specs & Best Features Large memory capacity of 32 GB

It has a 13 MP primary camera

5MP selfie camera with Full HD 1080p video

The battery capacity of 3000mAh

Android operating system, V6.0

RAM of 3 GB

5.5” FHD screen

The smartphone has a front camera with a voice and auto selfie, selfie timer, full HD 1080 pixels video recording, and an HDR mode.

The HTC One X9 also has an attractive primary camera equipped with optical image stabilisation, a pro mode with manual control and a dual-LED flash tone.

It has a long battery life of 3000mAh.

Pros Cons Enables quick charging Has no fingerprint lock Powerful primary camera with optical image stabilisation Somehow heavy with a weight of 408 grams A large battery capacity of 3000 mAh

8. HTC Desire 620G The HTC Desire 620G comes with two fantastic cameras; the main with 8MP, and the front with 5MP. The device uses the Android OS, specifically v4.4.4. KitKat. It also comes with a powerful octa-core processor. The 5" display screen of the device has high-resolution pixels of 720 by 1280. The device also comes with a 2100mAh lithium battery. It operates using a RAM of 1GB and A ROM of 8GB. Specs & Best Features 8GB storage capacity

Uses Android operating system, v4.4.4

2100mAh battery

MediaTek octa-core processor of 1.7GHz

5" screen display with a high resolution of 720 by 1280 pixels

RAM of 1 GB

8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera.

Its robust quad-core processor can perform multiple tasks at once.

The device can take incredible photos using both cameras, and the primary camera has 1080 pixel video recording.

HTC desire 620G comes with a 720 super capacitive LCD touch screen

Pros Cons High performance as a quad-core processor drives it It is not upgradable to the Android version of Lollipop Excellent rear camera with autofocus It does not support a 4G network. It has a very responsive high resolution touch screen.

9. HTC Desire 626G+ The HTC Desire 626G+ offers users a 13MP primary camera that captures accurate life shots in high resolution. With the device, you will also get a 5MP megapixel camera. It is an android OS, specifically the 4.4.4 KitKat version. The device uses an octa-core processor of 1.7 GHz, which is perfect for multitasking with ease. You can also play games well without it getting hanged. You get this device with a RAM of 1 GB and an expandable 8GB ROM to up to an incredible 32 GB. Specs & Best Features Dual sim

5” touch screen with a pixel resolution of 1280 by 720

Android Operating System, specifically v4.4.4 KitKat

13MP primary camera and 5MP front camera

Octa-core processor of 1.7 GHz

2000mAh battery

1GB Ram

8GB ROM

The 8GB ROM is expandable up to an incredible 32 GB, giving you extra room for storage.

The octa-core is fantastic for carrying out multiple tasks lightning-fast and with ease.

The dual sim brings this device's excellent style and functionality at an affordable price.

Pros Cons High definition entertainment It does not support the 4G network. 13MP camera, which captures high-resolution shots. Small battery capacity It uses two separate sim cards. Offers HTC gallery cloud to store photos

10. The Renewed HTC Desire 12 The renewed HTC Desire 12 is a fantastic device with a lovely camera of 13MP + 2MP for shooting videos and taking photos. The device also has a high-performance processor and uses the Android v8 Oreo operating system, which is essential for complex tasks such as playing games. With this device, you will get a RAM of 3GB and an expandable ROM of 32 GB, providing you with ample space for storing your data. The device has an extended battery life since it uses a 2965 mAh lithium-ion battery which can sustain the device even while you are gaming. Specs & Best Features 6" high-resolution touch screen of 720 by 1440 pixels

Android v8 Oreo OS

64-bit octa-core processor of 1.8 GHz

3GB RAM

32GB ROM expandable to 400GB

The lithium-ion battery of 2965 mAh

13MP + 2MP main camera

8MP front camera

The HTC Desire 12 can efficiently perform multiple tasks since it has a very powerful Qualcomm cortex A53 Snapdragon 450 64-bit octa-core processor.

The device is perfect for capturing real-life photos with its 13MP + 2MP primary camera.

Its 32GB ROM is expandable up to an incredible 400GB.

Pros Cons High-performance 64-bit octa-core processor It does not support the TV remote control app Reliable battery life of 2965 mAh Expandable ROM of up to an incredible 400GB

Price of HTC phones under ₹ 15000 at a glance:

Product Price HTC Desire 628 dual ₹ 13, 999 HTC Desire 326G ₹ 8,400 HTC Desire 728 smartphone ₹ 15,000 HTC One M8 Currently Unavailable HTC Desire 526 G plus ₹ 11,990 HTC Desire 820G Plus ₹ 14,999 HTC One X9 smartphone (Save 13,820) ₹ 14,770 HTC Desire 620 G ₹ 8,345 HTC Desire 626 G+ ₹ 11,622 The Renewed HTC Desire 12 (Save ₹ 10,000) ₹ 9,999