Infinix mobile phones under 20,000: Buyer's guide

Published on Oct 11, 2022





Summary: The Infinix smartphones listed below have all specifications that one searches for while buying a budget smartphone. All the listed Infinix phones are under ₹ 20,000.

Infinix smartphones under ₹ 20,000 are sturdy, classy and affordable.

There are a variety of smartphones to select from in the market these days. Various brands offer budget smartphones, and Infinix is no different. This article lists some of the best Infinix mobile phones under ₹20,000, along with their key features and specifications. Comparing them will help you decide which one has the best set of features that match your needs. Have a look here! 1. Infinix Hot 11 2022 Infinix Hot 11 has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM, which can be extended up to 1TB. It has a full HD display of 17.02 cm or 6.7 inches. The depth lens is 13MP+2MP, and the front camera is 8MP. This mobile phone has a Li-ion polymer battery of 5000 mAh with a UniSoc T610 Processor. Specifications: Operating System – Android 11 RAM – 4GB Special Feature – 8MP AI Front Camera Device Interface – Touchscreen Battery Power – 5000mAh Manufacturer – Infinix Item Weight – 331g Country of Origin – India

Pros Cons 5000 milliamp hours Battery The camera quality is not good Touch screen Only available in a single colour AI dual camera

2. Infinix Hot 11S The Infinix Hot 11S has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM that can be expanded up to 256 GB. It has a full HD display of 6.78 inches and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The phone has a 50 MP+2MP rear camera with an AI lens and an 8MP front camera. It has a 5000 mAh battery with MediaTek Helio G88 Processor. Specifications: Operating System – Android 11 RAM – 4GB Special Feature – LED Flash Battery Power – 5000 Milliamp Hours Manufacturer – G-Mobile Device Pvt Ltd Item Weight – 430g Country of Origin – India

Pros Cons Touch screen Does not have much memory LED flash Only available in a single colour 5000 Mph battery

3. Infinix Note 11s Free Fire Edition The Infinix Note 11s Free Fire Edition comes with a 6.95-inch Full HD display, a 50 MP rear camera, a 2 MP front camera for telephoto and closeup, and a 2 MP depth lens. It includes a MediaTek Helio G96 processor and 5000 mAh battery capacity. Specifications: RAM – 6GB Audio Jack – Lightning, USB Battery Power – 5000 mAh Manufacturer – Infinix Item Weight – 213 grams Country of Origin – India

Pros Cons USB Only available in a single colour Long battery life Lightweight

4. Infinix Zero 5G The Infinix Zero 5G has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM, which can be expanded up to 256 GB, and has a 6.78 inches full HD display. The rear camera has a 48 MP + 13 MP portrait lens + 2 MP bokeh Lens and 16 MP front camera. It also has Mediatek Dimensity 900 processor. Specifications: Operating System – Android 11 RAM – 8GB Manufacturer – G-Mobile Device Pvt Ltd Item Weight – 580g Country of Origin – India

Pros Cons 5G connectivity Only available in a single colour Protective screen guard Not lightweight 8 GB RAM

5. Infinix Smart 5A The Infinix Smart 5A has 2 GB RAM, 32 GB ROM, expandable up to 256 GB, and a 6.52-inch HD display with an 8MP rear camera and a depth sensor. Its battery is 5000 mAh. Specifications: Operating System – Android RAM – 2GB Product Dimensions – 0.877.641655 cm Battery Power – 5000 mAh Manufacturer – G-Mobile Device Pvt Ltd Item Weight – 430 g Country of Origin – India

Pros Cons Fingerprint scanner Only available in a single colour Face lock Less RAM Touch screen

6. Infinix Smart 6 Plus Infinix Smart 6 Plus has 3 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM that can be expanded up to 512 GB. It has an HD display of 6.82 inches, a depth lens of 8 MP, and a front camera of 5MP. It has a battery of 5000 mAh with a Helio G25 Processor. Operating System – Android 12 RAM – 3GB Battery Power – 5000 mAh Manufacturer – G-Mobile Devices Private Ltd Item Weight – 420g Country of Origin – India

Pros Cons Dual Flashlight Only available in a single colour AR Shot Less RAM and ROM Beauty Portrait

7. Infinix HOT 12 Play The Infinix HOT 12 Play includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of expandable internal memory. The phone has a 6.82-inch HD display, an 8MP front camera, and a 13MP+ depth lens. The Infinix HOT 12 Play also comes with a 6000 mAh battery and a Unisoc T610 processor. Specifications: Operating System – Android 11 RAM – 4GB Battery Power – 6000 mAh Item Weight – 420 g Manufacturer – Infinix

Pros Cons Good battery life Heavy LED flash Not a good front camera Fingerprint scanner

8. Infinix Hot 12 Pro The Infinix Hot 12 Pro has 64GB or 128GB of internal storage and uses XOS 10.6, which is based on Android 12. Dual-SIM functionality is available on the Infinix Hot 12 Pro. The Infinix Hot 12 Pro is 164mm tall, 75mm wide, 8.42mm thick, and weighs 191 grams. The phone is available in electric blue and lightsaber red. Specifications: Operating System – Android 12 RAM – 8GB Special Features – 8MP AI Camera Battery Power – 5000 mAh Manufacturer – Infinix Item Weight – 191g Country of origin – India

Pros Cons Good RAM Does not have a good battery life Good camera quality Lightweight

9. Infinix Smart 6 The Infinix Smart 6 has 32GB of built-in storage that can be increased with a microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot and operates on XOS 7.6, based on Android 11. The Infinix Smart 6 is compatible with both Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM cards, making it a dual-SIM device. Specifications: Operating System – Android 11 RAM – 2GB Battery Power – 5000 mAh Manufacturer – Infinix Item Weight – 195 g Country of origin – India

Pros Cons Lightweight Does not have much space Good battery life Camera isn't very good Touch screen

10. Infinix Smart 4 The Infinix Smart 4 has 2 GB RAM and 32 GB ROM. It has a 6.82 inches HD display with a 13 MP depth camera and 8 MP front camera. It has a battery of 6000mAh with a MediaTek Helio A22 processor. Operating System – Android 10.0 RAM – 2GB Special Feature – Dual Sim Audio Jack – 3.5 mm Battery Power – 6000 mAh Manufacturer – Infinix Item Weight – 470g Country of origin – India

Pros Cons 4K video recording Only Available in a single colour Fingerprint Sensor Less RAM and ROM Dual Sim Bad camera quality

Price of Infinix mobile phones under ₹ 20,000 at a glance:

Product Price Infinix Hot 11 Rs. 12,990 Infinix Hot 11S Rs. 13,999 Infinix hot 11s free fire edition Rs. 16,999 Infinix zero 5G Rs. 24,999 Smart 5A Rs. 7,999 Infinix Hot 12 Play Rs. 9999 Infinix Smart 6 Plus Rs. 11,990 Infinix Hot 12 pro Rs. 15,999 Infinix smart 6 Rs. 8,999 Infinix smart 4 Rs. 10999

3 best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Infinix Hot 11 Android 11 Ram: 4gb Battery: 5000mah Infinix Hot 11S Android 11 Ram: 4gb Battery: 5000mah Infinix hot 11s free fire edition Android Ram: 6gb Battery: 5000mah Infinix zero 5G Android 11 Ram: 8gb Battery: 5000mah Smart 5A Android Ram: 2gb Battery: 5000mah Infinix Hot 12 Play Operating System: Ram: 4gb Battery: 6000mah Infinix Smart 6 Plus Operating System: Android Ram: 3gb Special features: AI dual camera Infinix Hot 12 pro Android 12 Ram: 8gb Battery: 5000mah Infinix smart 6 OS- Android 11 RAM-2gb Battery: 5000mah Infinix smart 4 Android 11 RAM-2gb Special Features – Dual Sim

Best value for money The best value-for-money mobile phone on the list is the Infinix Hot 11, which costs around ₹9,400 on Amazon. It is the best and the most efficient mobile phone in this range with all the essential specifications at a very fair price. It offers 64 GB of expandable ROM and 4 GB of RAM. It boasts a full HD display of 17.02 cm (6.7 inches). The front camera is 8MP, and the depth lens is 13MP+2MP. This smartphone also contains a UniSoc T610 processor and a 5000mAh Li-ion polymer battery. Best overall The best out of all the abovementioned mobile phones is the Infinix Hot 12 Pro. This handset was launched on 2nd August 2022 with a 50MP depth lens and 6.6 inches display. It has 6 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM. It is a dual SIM mobile phone with an Android v12 operating system. This mobile phone provides a fingerprint sensor for security purposes and is available in four colours. The chipset used in this phone is Unisoc T616, and the processor is Octa-core, 1.8 GHz. This phone's internal memory is 64 GB but can be expanded up to 256 GB. The camera used in this mobile phone has various features that the user will love. How to find the best Infinix smartphone under ₹20,000 One must always see all the features of the mobile phone before buying it and know their needs. When searching for the best mobile phones for around ₹20,000, these essential factors one must consider: Make sure that the mobile phone is within budget. Processor performance and quality must be good. RAM and ROM of the model must be high. The mobile phone must have good picture quality. The operating system used should be the latest. The sound quality of the mobile phone must be good.

