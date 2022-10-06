Story Saved
Interested in a Realme 2GB RAM mobile? Check this list

  Published on Oct 06, 2022 21:45 IST
Realme has been one of the leading budget smartphone makers. Below is a comprehensive list of the best Realme 2GB RAM mobile phones that are great as entry-level devices for moderate usage.

You can trust Realme for reliable and durable devices if you are looking for an entry-level smartphone for minimal or moderate usage. Realme not only has advanced smartphones in its kitty, but it also sells some entry-level smartphones great for those with primary use like dialling or receiving calls, instant messengers and SMS, basic browsing and watching YouTube videos. A Realme 2GB RAM mobile can certainly enable one to do all these seamlessly.

Top picks of the best Realme 2 GB RAM mobile phones

1. Realme C30

This phone comes in a lake blue colour, with around 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, and it is at a lower price point than the Realme C 31. Moreover, the phone has an 8MP primary and a 5MP front camera. In terms of display, this device has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a pixel density of 270 PPI and a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

Specifications:

  • Processor: Unisoc T 612 processor
  • Screen size: 6.5 Inches IPS LCD
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • RAM: 2GB
  • Rear camera: 8MP
  • Front camera: 5MP

ProsCons
  • 3.5 mm audio jack
  • Android 11
  • micro SD card support
  • Mediocre hardware
  • 5000 mAh battery
  • 10W charging
cellpic
Realme C30 (Lake Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
18% off 6,998 8,499
Buy now

2. Realme C30s

Realme C 30S is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A/Unisoc SC9863A1 chipset. The device has a blue colour to match its design, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage capacity, an 8MP primary camera, and a 5MP front camera.

Specifications:

  • Processor: Unisoc SC9863A/ Unisoc SC9863A1
  • RAM: 2GB
  • Display: 16.51 cm (6.5 inches) HD+ display
  • Storage: 32GB
  • Rear camera: 8MP
  • Front camera: 5MP front
  • Battery: 5000mAh

ProsCons
  • HD+ resolution
  • Micro USB charging port
  • Huge display 
  • Average hardware performance 
  • Better rear camera
  • Average front camera
cellpic
Realme C30s (Stripe Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
25% off 7,499 9,999
Buy now

3. Realme Narzo 50i

The Realme Narzo 50i combines excellent features with a large display. This phone's unique design makes it a perfect one to carry and operate. The 2GB RAM and 32GB storage capacity are adequate for an entry-level user. This phone has excellent performance when used for basic operations and internet browsing.

Specifications:

  • RAM: 2GB
  • Display: 16.51 cm (6.5 inches)
  • Processor: SC9863A
  • Storage: 32GB
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Rear camera: 8MP
  • Front camera: 5MP (f/2.1)
ProsCons
  • Ample storage space
  • Not equipped with the latest OS
  • Sleek and stylish design
  • Limited RAM and storage
  • Available in many colours
  • Heating issues found
cellpic
realme Narzo 50i (Carbon Black, 2GB RAM 32GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

4. Realme C20

In terms of value for money, the Realme C20 is one of the best all-around Android phones available on the market. Even though it is one of the best Realme mobile phones under 8,000, there are some issues with its camera performance, which is sometimes unpredictable. It still has a perfect battery life, user-friendly software, and a nice-looking design.

Specifications:

  • Screen size: 16.51 cm (6.5 inches) HD+ display
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G35 Processor
  • RAM: 2GB
  • Rear camera: 8MP
  • Front camera: 5MP
  • Battery: 5000mAH lithium-ion battery
ProsCons
  • 5000 mAh Lithium-ion Battery
  • No stereo speakers
  • 3.5 audio jack
  • Average camera quality
  • Water splash resistant
  • Plastic build
cellpic
realme C20 (32 GB) (2 GB RAM) (Cool Grey)
5% off 7,599 7,999
Buy now

5. Realme C11

A compelling smartphone, the Realme C11 is equipped with a Mediatek Helio G35 Processor with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It has a dual 13MP + 2MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera for selfies. Furthermore, the phone's 5000mAh battery can last for most of the day without needing to be recharged.

Specifications:

  • RAM: 2GB
  • Processor: Mediatek Helio G35 Processor
  • Storage: 32GB
  • Battery: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion
  • Rear camera: 13MP + 2MP
  • Front camera: 5MP
  • Screen size: 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) HD+ display
ProsCons
  • Mediatek Helio G35 Processor
  • No wireless charging
  • 3.5mm audio connector support
  • Decent camera quality
  • 5000 mAh Lithium-ion Battery
  • Plastic made
cellpic
Realme C11 (Rich Grey, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)
17% off 7,499 8,999
Buy now

6. Realme Narzo 50

Although you are looking for a Realme 2GB mobile phone, you can also check out the Realme Narzo 50, which has a decent 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which will provide you with double performance vis-a-vis a 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage phone.With a slight price difference, you can get this fantastic phone powered by a 2.05 GHz MediaTek Helio octa-core G96 gaming processor. It also has a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

These features mean you can get excellent graphics output and performance from the phone. Moreover, you will also enjoy a 50MP + 2MP + 2MP AI triple camera and a 16MP front camera that can click amazing selfies. From a long-term perspective, this phone is an excellent choice for you.

Specifications:

  • Processor: 2.05 GHz MediaTek Helio octa-core G96 gaming processor
  • Display: 6.6-inch FHD+ (2412x1080) with 120 Hz refresh rate
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: 64GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 5000 mAh with33W Dart charging support
ProsCons
  • 5000 mAh big battery
  • Lack of crisp audio output
  • Better RAM and storage
  • No FM radio
  • Superb processor
 
cellpic
realme narzo 50 (Speed Black, 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) Helio G96 Processor | 50MP AI Triple Camera | 120Hz Ultra Smooth Display
31% off 11,110 15,999
Buy now

Three best features of Realme 2GB RAM mobile phones

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Realme C 30Affordable priceDecent performanceSuperb battery
Realme C 30s6.5-inch HD+ displayGreat performance5000 mAh battery
Realme Narzo 50i Attractive coloursDecent cameras5,000 mAh battery
Realme C20Storage is expandable up to 256GBDecent performanceAI camera
Realme C1113MP + 2MP + 2MP primary camera5000 mAh batteryDecent performance
Realme Narzo 504GB RAM + 64GB storageGreat cameraExcellent processor speed

Best value for money Realme 2GB RAM phone

Realme Narzo 50i is the best smartphone you can invest in to get the maximum value for the investment. In addition to its excellent features, this product has several other unique qualities. Furthermore, the product's price is reasonable, so almost everyone can afford it.

Best overall product

Although you are looking for a Realme 2GB RAM mobile, a 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage phone like Realme Narzo 50 can be the best option vis-a-vis other devices. It gives you robust performance and excellent battery life. Moreover, the phone's price is slightly more than other Realme 2GB RAM mobile phones. So, if your budget is flexible, you can opt for this overall best phone.

How to find the perfect Realme 2GB RAM mobile phone?

Before starting your search for the best Realme 2GB RAM mobile phone, you need to figure out why you want the phone with this specific feature. Do you want to use the phone only for basic calling purposes and to send and receive messages? Do you also want to use social media and other apps on your phone?

Once you find out the answers, you will know whether a 2GB RAM mobile will suffice or whether you would need one with a higher configuration. Once you have the specs, you can fix your budget and start looking within that range.

Moreover, when you shortlist the products, go through their ratings and reviews on Amazon to understand the customers' experience. When you are satisfied with the information, order your chosen phone from the list above and experience Realme's technology.

Price list of Realme 2GB RAM mobile phones (September 2022)

S.noProductPrice
1.Realme C 30 6,999
2.Realme C 30s 7,399
3.Realme Narzo 50i  7,290
4.Realme C20 7,599
5.Realme C11 8,999
6.Realme Narzo 50 9,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase

