Interested in a Realme 2GB RAM mobile? Check this list

Realme 2GB RAM mobile

You can trust Realme for reliable and durable devices if you are looking for an entry-level smartphone for minimal or moderate usage. Realme not only has advanced smartphones in its kitty, but it also sells some entry-level smartphones great for those with primary use like dialling or receiving calls, instant messengers and SMS, basic browsing and watching YouTube videos. A Realme 2GB RAM mobile can certainly enable one to do all these seamlessly. Top picks of the best Realme 2 GB RAM mobile phones 1. Realme C30 This phone comes in a lake blue colour, with around 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, and it is at a lower price point than the Realme C 31. Moreover, the phone has an 8MP primary and a 5MP front camera. In terms of display, this device has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a pixel density of 270 PPI and a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Specifications: Processor: Unisoc T 612 processor

Unisoc T 612 processor Screen size: 6.5 Inches IPS LCD

6.5 Inches IPS LCD Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh RAM: 2GB

2GB Rear camera: 8MP

8MP Front camera: 5MP

Pros Cons 3.5 mm audio jack Android 11 micro SD card support Mediocre hardware 5000 mAh battery 10W charging

2. Realme C30s Realme C 30S is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A/Unisoc SC9863A1 chipset. The device has a blue colour to match its design, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage capacity, an 8MP primary camera, and a 5MP front camera. Specifications: Processor: Unisoc SC9863A/ Unisoc SC9863A1

Unisoc SC9863A/ Unisoc SC9863A1 RAM: 2GB

2GB Display: 16.51 cm (6.5 inches) HD+ display

16.51 cm (6.5 inches) HD+ display Storage: 32GB

32GB Rear camera: 8MP

8MP Front camera: 5MP front

5MP front Battery: 5000mAh

Pros Cons HD+ resolution Micro USB charging port Huge display Average hardware performance Better rear camera Average front camera

3. Realme Narzo 50i The Realme Narzo 50i combines excellent features with a large display. This phone's unique design makes it a perfect one to carry and operate. The 2GB RAM and 32GB storage capacity are adequate for an entry-level user. This phone has excellent performance when used for basic operations and internet browsing. Specifications: RAM: 2GB

2GB Display: 16.51 cm (6.5 inches)

16.51 cm (6.5 inches) Processor: SC9863A

SC9863A Storage: 32GB

32GB Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Rear camera: 8MP

8MP Front camera: 5MP (f/2.1)

Pros Cons Ample storage space Not equipped with the latest OS Sleek and stylish design Limited RAM and storage Available in many colours Heating issues found

4. Realme C20 In terms of value for money, the Realme C20 is one of the best all-around Android phones available on the market. Even though it is one of the best Realme mobile phones under ₹8,000, there are some issues with its camera performance, which is sometimes unpredictable. It still has a perfect battery life, user-friendly software, and a nice-looking design. Specifications: Screen size: 16.51 cm (6.5 inches) HD+ display

16.51 cm (6.5 inches) HD+ display Processor: MediaTek Helio G35 Processor

MediaTek Helio G35 Processor RAM: 2GB

2GB Rear camera: 8MP

8MP Front camera: 5MP

5MP Battery: 5000mAH lithium-ion battery

Pros Cons 5000 mAh Lithium-ion Battery No stereo speakers 3.5 audio jack Average camera quality Water splash resistant Plastic build

5. Realme C11 A compelling smartphone, the Realme C11 is equipped with a Mediatek Helio G35 Processor with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It has a dual 13MP + 2MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera for selfies. Furthermore, the phone's 5000mAh battery can last for most of the day without needing to be recharged. Specifications: RAM: 2GB

2GB Processor: Mediatek Helio G35 Processor

Mediatek Helio G35 Processor Storage: 32GB

32GB Battery: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion

5000 mAh Lithium-ion Rear camera: 13MP + 2MP

13MP + 2MP Front camera: 5MP

5MP Screen size: 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) HD+ display

Pros Cons Mediatek Helio G35 Processor No wireless charging 3.5mm audio connector support Decent camera quality 5000 mAh Lithium-ion Battery Plastic made

6. Realme Narzo 50 Although you are looking for a Realme 2GB mobile phone, you can also check out the Realme Narzo 50, which has a decent 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which will provide you with double performance vis-a-vis a 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage phone.With a slight price difference, you can get this fantastic phone powered by a 2.05 GHz MediaTek Helio octa-core G96 gaming processor. It also has a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. These features mean you can get excellent graphics output and performance from the phone. Moreover, you will also enjoy a 50MP + 2MP + 2MP AI triple camera and a 16MP front camera that can click amazing selfies. From a long-term perspective, this phone is an excellent choice for you. Specifications: Processor: 2.05 GHz MediaTek Helio octa-core G96 gaming processor

2.05 GHz MediaTek Helio octa-core G96 gaming processor Display: 6.6-inch FHD+ (2412x1080) with 120 Hz refresh rate

6.6-inch FHD+ (2412x1080) with 120 Hz refresh rate RAM: 4GB

4GB Storage: 64GB

64GB Rear camera: 50MP + 2MP + 2MP

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera: 16MP

16MP Battery: 5000 mAh with33W Dart charging support

Pros Cons 5000 mAh big battery Lack of crisp audio output Better RAM and storage No FM radio Superb processor

Three best features of Realme 2GB RAM mobile phones

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Realme C 30 Affordable price Decent performance Superb battery Realme C 30s 6.5-inch HD+ display Great performance 5000 mAh battery Realme Narzo 50i Attractive colours Decent cameras 5,000 mAh battery Realme C20 Storage is expandable up to 256GB Decent performance AI camera Realme C11 13MP + 2MP + 2MP primary camera 5000 mAh battery Decent performance Realme Narzo 50 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Great camera Excellent processor speed

Best value for money Realme 2GB RAM phone Realme Narzo 50i is the best smartphone you can invest in to get the maximum value for the investment. In addition to its excellent features, this product has several other unique qualities. Furthermore, the product's price is reasonable, so almost everyone can afford it. Best overall product Although you are looking for a Realme 2GB RAM mobile, a 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage phone like Realme Narzo 50 can be the best option vis-a-vis other devices. It gives you robust performance and excellent battery life. Moreover, the phone's price is slightly more than other Realme 2GB RAM mobile phones. So, if your budget is flexible, you can opt for this overall best phone. How to find the perfect Realme 2GB RAM mobile phone? Before starting your search for the best Realme 2GB RAM mobile phone, you need to figure out why you want the phone with this specific feature. Do you want to use the phone only for basic calling purposes and to send and receive messages? Do you also want to use social media and other apps on your phone? Once you find out the answers, you will know whether a 2GB RAM mobile will suffice or whether you would need one with a higher configuration. Once you have the specs, you can fix your budget and start looking within that range. Moreover, when you shortlist the products, go through their ratings and reviews on Amazon to understand the customers' experience. When you are satisfied with the information, order your chosen phone from the list above and experience Realme's technology. Price list of Realme 2GB RAM mobile phones (September 2022)

S.no Product Price 1. Realme C 30 ₹ 6,999 2. Realme C 30s ₹ 7,399 3. Realme Narzo 50i ₹ 7,290 4. Realme C20 ₹ 7,599 5. Realme C11 ₹ 8,999 6. Realme Narzo 50 ₹ 9,999