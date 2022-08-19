iQOO phones under ₹ 20,000 in India: Buyer's guide By Affiliate Desk

Summary: iQOO phones have gained tremendous popularity in India due to their stunning looks, sleek design, and unique features. They are power packed with the most remarkable features that make these smartphones stand out from the rest of the crowd. In addition, they are budget-friendly and available for under ₹ 20,000 when you are on a tight budget.

iQOO phones under ₹ 20,000 come with a good display.

Mobile phones have become a necessity rather than a luxury in everyone's lives now. You can use your smartphones for many things, from browsing the internet to playing games. With the advancement of technology, phones are also tailored to perform more complex tasks for you. In turn, it only makes your lives easier. With voice assistance and guidance, you can now rely on your phone to wake you up or make a call while you operate the phone hands-free. The iQOO phones have created a revolution in India with their affordable prices and stylish looks. They offer you a lot even when you are on a budget. If you are looking for an iQOO phone under ₹20,000 in India, you are at the right place. We have created a detailed and updated guide for you with all the information, including the specifications, price, and special features of the iQOO smartphones under ₹20,000. It will help you make a better choice and choose the phone that is most suitable for you. Here's a list of the best iQOO smartphones under ₹20,000 in India: 1. iQOO Z6 44W (Raven Black, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) This is one of the latest and most advanced iQOO phones packed with all the latest features. It has a large display and fast charging, so you do not have to worry about draining your battery everywhere you go. You can use it at your own pace without any hassles. Specifications: Brand: iQOO Model Name: Z6 44W Colour: Raven Black RAM Capacity: 8 GB ROM Storage: 128 GB Model Number: i2206 Battery Description: Lithium-ion Refresh Rate: 90 Hz Screen Size: 6.44 inches Biometric Security: Fingerprint sensor OS: Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12

Pros cons Large display with good resolution Comes in limited colours Decent camera May face lagging issues Ample ROM storage space available Heating issues found

2. iQOO Z6 5G (Dynamo Black, 4GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Packed with some powerful features, this phone is perfect for everyday usage. Moreover, it also fits your budget, and you do not have to go the extra mile to afford this smartphone. It is sleek, slim, stylish, and everything chic. You can carry on all your everyday tasks on this phone without hassles. Specifications: Brand: iQOO Model Name: Z6 5G ROM Storage: 128 GB RAM Storage: 8 GB Colour: Dynamo Black Model Number: PD2165HF Refresh Rate: 120 Hz Battery Description: Lithium-ion Screen Size: 6.58 inches OS: Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 Biometric Security: Fingerprint sensor

Pros Cons Sufficient storage space available Decent battery backup Large screen size with good resolution Average camera resolution Fingerprint scanner present Heating issues detected

3. iQOO Vivo Z5 5G (Mystic Space, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) This iQOO phone has one of the best cameras. It also has the latest 5G enabled on the phone, so you can have the best of everything. It also has a large display with all the latest features at your fingertips. This is a must-have smartphone if you are on a budget. It is one of the best iQOO phones under ₹20,000 in India. Specifications: Brand: iQOO Model Name: Z5 5G Colour: Mystic Space RAM capacity: 8 GB RAM ROM storage: 128 GB OS: Android 11 based on Funtouch OS 12, Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 11 Model Number: I2018 Weight: 193 grams Battery Description: Lithium-ion Screen Size: 6.67 inches Refresh Rate: 120 Mhz

Pros Cons Large screen size with high definition Lagging interface when excessive usage is detected Lightweight, sleek, and stylish Not appropriate for heavy games The ideal refresh rate for everyday use Average camera resolution

4. (Renewed) iQOO Z6 Pro 5G (Legion Sky, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) With a strong camera that clicks fantastic pictures, this phone is most suitable for everyday usage. It is also budget-friendly and will not dig a hole in your pocket. It also has an AMOLED display for the extra quality of your pictures and videos. It also has ample storage to help you store all your photos and videos. Specifications: Brand: iQOO Model Name: Z6 Pro 5G Colour: Legion Sky RAM Capacity: 6 GB ROM Storage: 128 GB Screen Size: 6.44 inches OS: Android 10.0 Battery Description: Lithium-Polymer Model Number: iQOO Z6 pro-cr

Pros Cons Large screen size with good resolution Limited RAM capacity Superb camera resolution present Lagging issues detected Ample storage space available Lack of the latest OS

5. (Renewed) iQOO Z5 5G (Arctic Dawn, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) This iQOO phone has all the fantastic features that make it a class apart. With a good battery backup, you are free to do all your tasks without any hassles. It also has a good storage space in terms of ROM and RAM, so that you can store all your files and use as many applications as you want simultaneously. Specifications Brand: iQOO Model Name: Z5 5G Colour: Arctic Dawn RAM storage: 8 GB ROM Storage: 128 GB CPU Speed: 2.4 GHz OS: Android 11

Pros Cons Large screen and good resolution Bad camera resolution Ample storage space available Heating issues found Sleek and stylish design Lack of the latest operating system

Price of iQOO phones at a glance:

Product Price iQOO Z6 44W (Raven Black, 128 GB Storage, 8GB RAM) Rs. 20,999 iQOO Z6 5G (Dynamo Black, 4GB, 128 GB Storage) ₹ 19,999 iQOO Vivo Z5 5G (Mystic Space, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Rs. 29,990 (Renewed) iQOO Z6 Pro 5G (Legion Sky, 6 GB, 128 GB) Rs. 29,990 (Renewed) iQOO Z5 5G (Arctic Dawn, 8 GB, 128 GB) Rs. 29,990

Best three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 iQOO Z6 44W (Raven Black, 128 GB Storage, 8GB RAM) Large screen with good resolution Fast charge present Good battery backup. Lasts all-day iQOO Z6 5G (Dynamo Black, 4GB, 128 GB Storage) Sleek and sturdy design Good battery backup present Sufficient storage space available QOO Vivo Z5 5G (Mystic Space, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Presence of latest 5G technology The latest operating system is present Sufficient RAM and ROM storage capacity (Renewed) iQOO Z6 Pro 5G (Legion Sky, 6 GB, 128 GB) Supports 5th Generation technology Ample storage space present Large screen size with good resolution (Renewed) iQOO Z5 5G (Arctic Dawn, 8 GB, 128 GB) Good camera resolution Sufficient RAM storage space Sturdy, sleek, stylish and lightweight

Best value for money Many iQOO phones are available for under ₹20,000. The iQOO Z6 5G (128 GB, 4GB) stands out from the rest as being the most cost-effective and providing the best value for money. It has a decent camera with good battery backup. It is priced at ₹14,999 after a discount. Best overall If we talk about the iQOO phone in our list that is the best overall, it has to be the iQOO Z6 44W. It has a sleek, stylish, and lightweight design. It is priced at ₹16,999 after a discount. It has a good camera, battery backup, and storage space. How to find the perfect phone? There are many things that you should keep in mind whenever you are trying to buy a phone for yourself. For starters, keep your budget in check and look for phones that fit your budget. Be clear about the objective of your purchase. You should also keep the basic objectives in check. Ensure you know about the battery backup, storage space, screen size, etc.