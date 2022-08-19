Sign out
iQOO phones under 20,000 in India: Buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Aug 19, 2022 17:28 IST

iQOO phones have gained tremendous popularity in India due to their stunning looks, sleek design, and unique features. They are power packed with the most remarkable features that make these smartphones stand out from the rest of the crowd. In addition, they are budget-friendly and available for under 20,000 when you are on a tight budget.

iQOO phones under 20,000 come with a good display.

Mobile phones have become a necessity rather than a luxury in everyone's lives now. You can use your smartphones for many things, from browsing the internet to playing games. With the advancement of technology, phones are also tailored to perform more complex tasks for you. In turn, it only makes your lives easier. With voice assistance and guidance, you can now rely on your phone to wake you up or make a call while you operate the phone hands-free.

The iQOO phones have created a revolution in India with their affordable prices and stylish looks. They offer you a lot even when you are on a budget. If you are looking for an iQOO phone under 20,000 in India, you are at the right place. We have created a detailed and updated guide for you with all the information, including the specifications, price, and special features of the iQOO smartphones under 20,000. It will help you make a better choice and choose the phone that is most suitable for you.

Here's a list of the best iQOO smartphones under 20,000 in India:

1. iQOO Z6 44W (Raven Black, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)

This is one of the latest and most advanced iQOO phones packed with all the latest features. It has a large display and fast charging, so you do not have to worry about draining your battery everywhere you go. You can use it at your own pace without any hassles.

Specifications:

Brand: iQOO

Model Name: Z6 44W

Colour: Raven Black

RAM Capacity: 8 GB

ROM Storage: 128 GB

Model Number: i2206

Battery Description: Lithium-ion

Refresh Rate: 90 Hz

Screen Size: 6.44 inches

Biometric Security: Fingerprint sensor

OS: Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12

Proscons
Large display with good resolutionComes in limited colours
Decent cameraMay face lagging issues
Ample ROM storage space availableHeating issues found
iQOO Z6 44W (Raven Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 44W FlashCharge + 5000mAh Battery | FHD+ AMOLED Display | in-Display Fingerprint
19% off
16,999 20,999
Buy now

2. iQOO Z6 5G (Dynamo Black, 4GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)

Packed with some powerful features, this phone is perfect for everyday usage. Moreover, it also fits your budget, and you do not have to go the extra mile to afford this smartphone. It is sleek, slim, stylish, and everything chic. You can carry on all your everyday tasks on this phone without hassles.

Specifications:

Brand: iQOO

Model Name: Z6 5G

ROM Storage: 128 GB

RAM Storage: 8 GB

Colour: Dynamo Black

Model Number: PD2165HF

Refresh Rate: 120 Hz

Battery Description: Lithium-ion

Screen Size: 6.58 inches

OS: Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12

Biometric Security: Fingerprint sensor

ProsCons
Sufficient storage space availableDecent battery backup
Large screen size with good resolutionAverage camera resolution
Fingerprint scanner presentHeating issues detected
iQOO Z6 5G (Dynamo Black, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Snapdragon 695-6nm Processor | 120Hz FHD+ Display | 5000mAh Battery | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
25% off
14,999 19,990
Buy now

3. iQOO Vivo Z5 5G (Mystic Space, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)

This iQOO phone has one of the best cameras. It also has the latest 5G enabled on the phone, so you can have the best of everything. It also has a large display with all the latest features at your fingertips. This is a must-have smartphone if you are on a budget. It is one of the best iQOO phones under 20,000 in India.

Specifications:

Brand: iQOO

Model Name: Z5 5G

Colour: Mystic Space

RAM capacity: 8 GB RAM

ROM storage: 128 GB

OS: Android 11 based on Funtouch OS 12, Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 11

Model Number: I2018

Weight: 193 grams

Battery Description: Lithium-ion

Screen Size: 6.67 inches

Refresh Rate: 120 Mhz

ProsCons
Large screen size with high definitionLagging interface when excessive usage is detected
Lightweight, sleek, and stylishNot appropriate for heavy games
The ideal refresh rate for everyday useAverage camera resolution
iQOO vivo Z5 5G (Mystic Space, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Snapdragon 778G 5G Processor | 5000mAh Battery | 44W FlashCharge
33% off
19,990 29,990
Buy now

4. (Renewed) iQOO Z6 Pro 5G (Legion Sky, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)

With a strong camera that clicks fantastic pictures, this phone is most suitable for everyday usage. It is also budget-friendly and will not dig a hole in your pocket. It also has an AMOLED display for the extra quality of your pictures and videos. It also has ample storage to help you store all your photos and videos.

Specifications:

Brand: iQOO

Model Name: Z6 Pro 5G

Colour: Legion Sky

RAM Capacity: 6 GB

ROM Storage: 128 GB

Screen Size: 6.44 inches

OS: Android 10.0

Battery Description: Lithium-Polymer

Model Number: iQOO Z6 pro-cr

ProsCons
Large screen size with good resolutionLimited RAM capacity
Superb camera resolution presentLagging issues detected
Ample storage space availableLack of the latest OS
(Renewed) IQOO Z6 Pro 5G (Legion Sky, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Snapdragon 778G 5G | 1300 nits Peak Brightness | HDR10+
33% off
19,999 29,990
Buy now

5. (Renewed) iQOO Z5 5G (Arctic Dawn, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)

This iQOO phone has all the fantastic features that make it a class apart. With a good battery backup, you are free to do all your tasks without any hassles. It also has a good storage space in terms of ROM and RAM, so that you can store all your files and use as many applications as you want simultaneously.

Specifications

Brand: iQOO

Model Name: Z5 5G

Colour: Arctic Dawn

RAM storage: 8 GB

ROM Storage: 128 GB

CPU Speed: 2.4 GHz

OS: Android 11

ProsCons
Large screen and good resolutionBad camera resolution
Ample storage space availableHeating issues found
Sleek and stylish designLack of the latest operating system
(Renewed) iQOO Z5 5G (Arctic Dawn, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
40% off
17,899 29,990
Buy now

Price of iQOO phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
iQOO Z6 44W (Raven Black, 128 GB Storage, 8GB RAM)Rs. 20,999
iQOO Z6 5G (Dynamo Black, 4GB, 128 GB Storage) 19,999
iQOO Vivo Z5 5G (Mystic Space, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)Rs. 29,990
(Renewed) iQOO Z6 Pro 5G (Legion Sky, 6 GB, 128 GB)Rs. 29,990
(Renewed) iQOO Z5 5G (Arctic Dawn, 8 GB, 128 GB)Rs. 29,990

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
iQOO Z6 44W (Raven Black, 128 GB Storage, 8GB RAM)Large screen with good resolutionFast charge presentGood battery backup. Lasts all-day
iQOO Z6 5G (Dynamo Black, 4GB, 128 GB Storage)Sleek and sturdy designGood battery backup presentSufficient storage space available
QOO Vivo Z5 5G (Mystic Space, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)Presence of latest 5G technologyThe latest operating system is presentSufficient RAM and ROM storage capacity
(Renewed) iQOO Z6 Pro 5G (Legion Sky, 6 GB, 128 GB)Supports 5th Generation technologyAmple storage space presentLarge screen size with good resolution
(Renewed) iQOO Z5 5G (Arctic Dawn, 8 GB, 128 GB)Good camera resolutionSufficient RAM storage spaceSturdy, sleek, stylish and lightweight

Best value for money

Many iQOO phones are available for under 20,000. The iQOO Z6 5G (128 GB, 4GB) stands out from the rest as being the most cost-effective and providing the best value for money. It has a decent camera with good battery backup. It is priced at 14,999 after a discount.

Best overall

If we talk about the iQOO phone in our list that is the best overall, it has to be the iQOO Z6 44W. It has a sleek, stylish, and lightweight design. It is priced at 16,999 after a discount. It has a good camera, battery backup, and storage space.

How to find the perfect phone?

There are many things that you should keep in mind whenever you are trying to buy a phone for yourself. For starters, keep your budget in check and look for phones that fit your budget. Be clear about the objective of your purchase. You should also keep the basic objectives in check. Ensure you know about the battery backup, storage space, screen size, etc.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

