Laptops under ₹ 90,000: Buying guide By Affiliate Desk

Published on Oct 07, 2022 22:00 IST





Summary: Our list comprises laptops under ₹ 90,000 that are incorporated with AMD Ryzen 3 processors or 11th Gen Intel Core i3 and are perfect for every use.

Laptops under ₹ 90000: One can expect powerful features like good processor speed and a sound battery life in such laptops.

You can check out this guide if you are looking for a laptop under a price range of ₹90,000. We have tried to integrate various laptops with detailed specs and pricing. Laptops have become a basic requirement for every individual nowadays, whether a student or a professional, especially after the pandemic. If you have a budget of ₹90,000 and are looking for a laptop, you can use this detailed study and select the laptop based on your needs. List of laptops under ₹90,000: 1. HP 14s AMD Ryzen 3 A 14-inch full HD IPS display is featured on this laptop. It works on an AMD Ryzen 3 processor and has 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. The best part is that Windows 11 is pre-installed with this laptop. It has a longer battery life, brighter and bigger display and is lightweight. It comes with a dual speaker. Specifications Display: 14-inch FHD (1920x1080) OS: Windows 11 Battery: Li ion RAM: 8GB Storage: 512GB SSD Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 Processor Speed: ‎3.8 GHz

Pros Cons Built-in Alexa ‎No optical drive Beautiful 14-inch antiglare full HD IPS screen No DVD player Back-lit keyboard No VGA port Good battery backup

2. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 This Intel Celeron laptop comes with a 15.6-inch Full-HD antiglare screen. It comprises 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage and comes with preloaded Windows 11. In addition to dual speakers, it has Dolby Audio. The device has a 720 MP HD camera with a privacy shutter and a built-in dual array microphone. Specifications Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) OS: Windows 11 Weight: ‎1 kg 460 g Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 600 Storage: 256GB SSD RAM: 8GB DDR4 Processor: Intel Celeron Processor Speed: ‎2.8 GHz

Pros Cons Overall great performance No DVD player Beautiful antiglare Full HD screen No VGA port Lightweight No IPS display

3. HP Pavilion 15 AMD Ryzen 5 This laptop has a 15.6-inch Full-HD IPS display. It has 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Windows 11 and Microsoft Office 2019 comes pre-installed with it. It is backed with AMD Radeon Graphics and has built-in Alexa. It comes with a backlit keyboard. Specifications Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) OS: Windows 11 Weight: 1 kg 750 g RAM: 8GB DDR4 Storage: 512GB SSD Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 Processor Speed: 4.3 GHz

Pros Cons Great overall performance No DVD Player Built-in Alexa No option to add the hard drive Lightweight Average battery backup

4. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3AMD Ryzen 7 It has a huge 15.6-inch full HD antiglare IPS display. Along with that, this laptop offers 16GB RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Lenovo IdeaPad is powered with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. Its processor is AMD Ryzen 7, and Windows 11 is pre-installed. It has been certified military grade as it can sustain very high and low temperatures and can sustain shock and vibrations. Specifications Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) OS: Windows 11 Storage: 512GB SSD Weight: 2 kg 250 g RAM: 16GB DDR4 Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 Processor Speed: ‎3.2 GHz (base speed) and 4.4 GHz (max speed)

Pros Cons Good graphics and high storage Heavy 15.6-inch full HD antiglare display No VGA port Military grade No optical drive Overall good performance

5. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 It has a 15.6-inch HD antiglare display with adaptive-sync technology. The laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 and features 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD and can support storage up to 2 TB. Windows 11 is pre-installed in it. Besides having NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, it has self-cleaning cooling 2.0, which overcomes the heating problem. Specifications Display: 15.6-inch HD (1920 x 1080) OS: Windows 11 Weight: 2 Kg 300 g Ram: 8GB DDR4 Storage: 512GB SSD, support up to 2 TB Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Processor: AMD Ryzen7 Processor Speed: ‎4.2 GHz

Pros Cons Good performance for gaming No SSD Decent battery backup No DVD player Upgradable RAM No VGA port No heating problem

6. ASUS VivoBook 15 It features a 15.6-inch full HD display. You will be glad to know that Intel Celeron N4020 powers it. This laptop comes with 4GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It comes pre-installed with Windows 11. This device has a fingerprint reader and is very light in weight. Specifications Display: 15.6-inch FHD(1920x1080) OS: Windows 11 Weight: 1.8 Kg RAM: 4GB DDR4 Storage: 256GB SSD Graphics: Intel HD Graphics Processor: Intel Celeron N4020 Processor Speed: ‎1.1 GHz base speed, up to 2.8 GHz turbo speed

Pros Cons Antiglare screen 15.6-inch full HD screen Less RAM Provides privacy with fingerprint reader Average performance Lightweight

7. Dell 15 AMD Ryzen 3 It comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD antiglare display. The other features this laptop offers are 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, and Ryzen 3 processor. It comes with a pre-installed Windows 10. This laptop has dual speakers, an internal mic, and a 720p HD camera. Specifications Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) OS: Windows 10 Weight: 1 kg 830 g Ram: 8GB DDR4 Graphics: ‎AMD Radeon Graphics Storage: 256GB SSD Processor: Ryzen 3 Processor Speed: ‎3.5 GHz

Pros Cons Great overall performance No DVD player Antiglare screen Few USB ports Long battery backup No VGA port

8. HP Pavilion X360 With its 14-inch high-definition multitouch-enabled edge-to-edge display, this laptop is a choice for professionals. With 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, it works on 11th generation Intel core i7 processor. It features built-in Alexa, a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint reader, a 720p HD camera and dual speakers with internal dual microphones. Specifications Display: 14-inch HD display OS: Windows 11 Weight: 1 kg 520 g RAM: 16GB DDR4 Storage: 512GB SSD Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics Processor: Intel Core i7 Processor Speed: ‎1.3 GHz, up to 5.0 GHz turbo speed

Pros Cons Built-in Alexa Smaller display Fast processor Heating problem More storage Average battery backup Compact design

9. Acer Nitro 5 Equipped with an FHD display of 15.6-inches, this laptop is a perfect gaming environment. The laptop is powered by the fastest processor, i.e., 12th generation Intel Core i5. This device has NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics with 4GB of memory. The RAM of this laptop is 8GB, and it has a storage capacity of 512GB. Windows 11 are pre-installed in it. This laptop has speakers that have DTS X: Ultra audio feature. Specifications Display: 15.6-inch HD(1920 x 1080) OS: Windows 11 Weight: ‎2 kg 500 g Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 RAM: 8GB DDR4 Storage: 512GB SSD Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor Speed: 4.5 GHz

Pros Cons Fast processor Heavy 512GB SSD Average battery backup Good graphics No DVD player Extraordinary speakers

10. Dell New G15 5511 Gaming Laptop It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD Display. This Intel Core i5-powered laptop is integrated with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. It has NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics which makes it perfect for gaming. It comes with pre-installed Windows 11. Specifications Display: 15.6-inch HD (‎1920 x 1080) OS: Windows 11 Weight: 2 kg 650 g RAM:16GB DDR4 Storage: 512GB SSD Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3050 Processor: Intel Core i5 Processor Speed: ‎2.6 GHz

Pros Cons Bigger display Heavy More storage No optical drive Good graphics Intel i5 processor

Price of laptops under ₹ 90,000 at a glance:

Product Price HP 14s AMD Ryzen 3 ₹ 38,990 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 ₹ 29,599 HP Pavilion 15 AMD Ryzen 5 ₹ 56,990 Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3AMD Ryzen 7 ₹ 78,990 ASUS TUF Gaming A15 ₹ 76,990 ASUS VivoBook 15 ₹ 25,990 Dell 15 AMD Ryzen 3 ₹ 39,690 HP Pavilion X360 ₹ 82,990 Acer Nitro 5 ₹ 79,990 Dell New G15 5511 Gaming Laptop ₹ 73,990

Best 3 features for consumer: Check the following table to learn the top three features of laptops under 90,000:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 HP 14s AMD Ryzen 3 Compact 14-inch display Ryzen 3 processor 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 15.6-inch antiglare display Intel Celeron processor 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage HP Pavilion 15 AMD Ryzen 5 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD Ryzen 5 processor Built-in Alexa and backlit keyboard Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3AMD Ryzen 7 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD Ryzen 7 Military-grade ASUS TUF Gaming A15 Storage expandable up to 2 TB Ryzen 7 processor Self-cleaning and cooling mechanism installed ASUS VivoBook 15 15.6-inch FHD display Intel Celeron N4020 Processor Fingerprint reader Dell 15 AMD Ryzen 3 15.6-inch antiglare display Ryzen 3 processor 8GB RAM, 256GB storage HP Pavilion X360 14-inch multitouch display 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor Built-in Alexa Acer Nitro 5 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor 8GB RAM, 256GB storage Dell New G15 5511 Gaming Laptop 15.6-inch FHD display 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage

Best value for money laptop under ₹90,000 Dell 15 AMD Ryzen 3 is the best laptop among the products available under ₹90,000. It comes with a full HD display size of 15.6-inch. It has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage and comes with a Ryzen 3 processor. This processor is good enough for every type of work and has decent performance. In this price range, it is the best choice. Best overall laptop under ₹90,000 HP Pavilion X360 laptop comes with an 11th generation Intel core i7 processor, making it the best overall. Priced at ₹82,990, this product has impressive features. The laptop fits your choice if more storage is your criterion. It is much lighter in weight and hence portable. The laptop has a beautiful 14-inch antiglare full HD IPS, multitouch-enabled, edge-to-edge glass display. This laptop comes with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB DDR4 of RAM, dual speakers, built-in Alexa, a Backlit keyboard, a fingerprint reader, a 720p HD camera and an internal digital microphone. How to find the perfect laptop under ₹90,000? With a wide variety of laptops available, selecting the product suitable for your needs can be quite a task. Two factors considered important for selecting the right laptop are your requirement and the money you want to spend. Screen size and weight are the two criteria that are mostly overlooked, but these are worth considering. If you have to keep your laptop portable, go for a lighter one, but if you have to use it as a workstation only, the weight would not be an issue. The processor is the most important aspect while considering buying a laptop; carefully understand the processor's capacity and match it with the work you want to do on your laptop. Other features like screen size, RAM, battery life, operating system, storage and GPU are also worth considering.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.