Leaf headphones: Here are some of the best devices from this brand By Affiliate Desk

Published on Nov 18, 2022 20:03 IST





Summary: Enjoying music with comfortable and long-lasting battery headphones can be an amazing experience. All the Leaf brand headphones focus on enhancing the sound of the music you enjoy. Read on to learn more about the best Leaf headphones.

Leaf headphones marry high quality sound with comfort.

Leaf headphones are known for high-quality sound. From superior sound quality to being extremely comfortable to wear, these headphones are the loyal companion of every user. Prices of these leaf headphones are different based on their model. One can easily enjoy 10 hours of uninterrupted music with these leaf headphones. These best leaf headphones are sport-friendly and have handy controls. These headphones are built using the finest material, for example, it is made of high-quality leather, comfortable ear cushions, passive noise cancellation, and, most importantly, offer great comfort. Best Leaf headphones 1. Leaf Bass Wireless Bluetooth Headphones These are wireless Bluetooth headphones with powerful 40 mm drivers for HD sound. Its deep-base technology lets the users enjoy their favourite songs with better clarity. Long-lasting battery life is an added advantage for experiencing unstoppable wireless music non-stop. This is one of the best leaf headphones, easily connected via AUX cable or Bluetooth. Product Specifications: Brand: Leaf Colour: Black Model Name: Bass Connector Type: Wireless, Wired Form Factor: Over-Ear

Pros Cons Great sound quality. The LED indicator is not bright. Very comfortable because of the good quality cushions. Every part of this headphone is plastic built.

2. Leaf Dots 2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic This best-leaf headphone gives up to 20 hours of playtime. On a single charge, these leaf dots 2 buds' playtime is up to 20 hours. Once it is removed from its charging case, it is automatically connected to the device. It has great sound quality. Good to use these headphones for various purposes. Product Specifications: Brand: Leaf Colour: Carbon Black Model Name: Dots 2 Connector Type: Wireless, Bluetooth Form Factor: In-Ear

Pros Cons Good chargingcapacity No value for money. Great sound capacity Weak product.

3. Leaf Buds 2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, Type C Charging with 20 Hours Playback Music This is one of the best Leaf Headphones, and the battery backup capacity of this headphone is great. On a single charge, one can enjoy 5 hours of playtime. Its ENC technology in the mic helps the user to cut the surrounding noise over the call, which gives you a smooth and better calling experience. Users will get a 1-year warranty against manufacturing defects. Product Specifications Brand: Leaf Colour: Pure White Model Name: Buds 2 Connector Type: Wireless Form Factor: In-Ear

Pros Cons Excellent Noise cancellation there There are charging issues. Great sound quality mic The mic range is low.

4. Leaf Move 2 Neckband Bluetooth Earphones with Mic This headphone is lightweight and has an attractive design. It is very comfortable to wear hence while enjoying the g music you can also do other activities. One of the most important features of this headphone is its heat and water resistance capacity. Because of its sweat resistance capacity, it is perfect to wear for the gym. Good battery backup. Product Specifications Brand: Leaf Colour : Carbon Black Model Name: Move 2 Connector Type: Wireless Form Factor: In-Ear

Pros Cons Easy connectivity Noise cancellation must be improved. Good battery back up The mic range is low.

5. Leaf Dash 2 Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic Carbon Black Leaf Dash 2 Earphones has a 45-degree ear canal. It is a perfect fit for your ears. Its three sets of ear tip sizes ensure a proper fit for all. Leaf Dash 2 wired in-ear headphones come with a line mic, which helps the user to have a prolonged call with loved ones and helps to keep your hands free. The Dash2 IPX4 technology of this headphone makes it a perfect fit for workouts and jogging. Product Specifications Brand: Leaf Colour: Carbon Black Model Name: Dash 2 Connector Type: Wired Form Factor: In-Ea

Pros Cons Good sound and good bass noise Noise cancellation does not work The wire is flexible The mic range is low.

6. Wireless Bluetooth For Nissan Leaf EV Bluetooth Headphone Headset This headphone is 15mBluetooth mode. It has a hands-free and handset profile power charger. These earbuds can stand dripping sweat. Ergonomic design allows for ultimate wearing comfort to match your active lifestyle, like running, jogging, cycling, driving, camping, hiking, gym exercise, and other outdoor sports. Product Specifications Brand: Shoptry Colour: Black Model Name: Nissan Leaf EV Connector Type: Wireless Form Factor: In-Ear

Pros Cons Good bass No noise cancellation Comfortable to wear

7. Leaf Buds 2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds This Leaf Buds earphone has an extraordinary battery life of 3 hours at 70% volume with a charging time of 1.5 hours. These best Leaf headphone Buds are completely sports and sweat-friendly. No matter what kind of workout you do, they will never come to your ears. Product Specifications Brand: Leaf Colour: White Model Name: Nissan Leaf EV Connector Type: Wireless Form Factor: In-Ear

Pros Cons Good basso No noise cancellation Comfortable to wear

Price of Leaf headphones at a glance:

Product Price Leaf Bass Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Hi-Fi Mic ₹ 949 Leaf Dots 2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic ₹ 1,399 Leaf Buds 2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, Type C Charging with 20 Hours Playback Music ₹ 1,398 Leaf Move 2 Neckband Bluetooth Earphones with mic, Compact Design sweatproof in Ear Wireless Headphones ₹ 898 Leaf Dash 2 Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic Carbon Black ₹ 498 Wireless Bluetooth For Nissan Leaf EV Bluetooth Headphone Headset ₹ 999 Leaf Buds 2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds ₹ 1999

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Leaf Bass Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Hi-Fi Mic This is a wireless Bluetooth headphone with powerful 40 mm drivers for HD sound Its deep-base technology lets the users enjoy their favorite songs with better clarity Long-lasting battery life Leaf Dots 2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic This best-leaf headphone gives up to 20 hours of playtime. On a single charge, these leaf dots 2 buds' playtime is up to 20 hours. It has great sound quality Leaf Buds 2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, Type C Charging with 20 Hours Playback Music This is one of the best Leaf Headphones with great battery backup capacity. On a single charge, one can enjoy 5 hours of playtime. Its ENC technology in the mic helps the user to cut the surrounding noise Leaf Move 2 Neckband Bluetooth Earphones with mic, Compact Design sweatproof in Ear Wireless Headphones This headphone is lightweight and has an attractive design It is very comfortable to wear hence while enjoying the music you can also do other activities as well. It has sweat resistance capacity Leaf Dash 2 Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic Carbon Black Leaf Dash 2 Earphones are a 45-degree ear canal It is a perfect fit for your ears Leaf Dash 2 wired in-ear headphones come with a line mic. Wireless Bluetooth For Nissan Leaf EV Bluetooth Headphone Headset This headphone is 15mBluetooth mode. It has a hands-free and handset profile power charger. 5 minutes after the automatic shutdown, to switch the machine. Leaf Buds 2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds Boxes and accessories are generic. This Leaf Buds earphone has an extraordinary battery life of 3 hours. These best Leaf headphones are completely sports and sweat friendly

Best value for money Leaf Bass Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Hi-Fi Mic and 10 Hours Battery Life, Over Ear Headphones with Super Soft Cushions and Deep Bass are the best value for money headphones. This is known as one of the best leaf headphones with amazing features. These are wireless Bluetooth headphones with powerful 40 mm drivers for HD sound. Its deep-base technology lets the users enjoy their favourite songs with better clarity. Long-lasting battery life is an added advantage for experiencing unstoppable wireless music non-stop. This is one of the best leaf headphones, easily connected via AUX cable or Bluetooth. Best overall Although all the leaf headphones come with amazing features, Leaf EV Bluetooth Headphone Headset Hands-Free Gaming Earphone With Mic can be called as the best. These earbuds can stand dripping sweat. Ergonomic design allows for ultimate wearing comfort to match your active lifestyle, like running, jogging, cycling, driving, camping, hiking, gym exercise, and other outdoor sports. How to find the best Leaf headphones? To find out the best leaf headphones, you need to consider the below-mentioned points: · Your budget · Sound quality of the headphone. · The battery backup capacity of the headphone. · Comfortable to wear or not. · It has a noise cancellation feature or not? When you compare on all these features, Leaf EV Bluetooth Headphone Headset Hands-Free Gaming Earphone With Mic emerges as the best option.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.