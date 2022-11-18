Leaf headphones: Here are some of the best devices from this brand

Summary:
Leaf headphones are known for high-quality sound. From superior sound quality to being extremely comfortable to wear, these headphones are the loyal companion of every user. Prices of these leaf headphones are different based on their model. One can easily enjoy 10 hours of uninterrupted music with these leaf headphones. These best leaf headphones are sport-friendly and have handy controls. These headphones are built using the finest material, for example, it is made of high-quality leather, comfortable ear cushions, passive noise cancellation, and, most importantly, offer great comfort.
Best Leaf headphones
1. Leaf Bass Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
These are wireless Bluetooth headphones with powerful 40 mm drivers for HD sound. Its deep-base technology lets the users enjoy their favourite songs with better clarity. Long-lasting battery life is an added advantage for experiencing unstoppable wireless music non-stop. This is one of the best leaf headphones, easily connected via AUX cable or Bluetooth.
Product Specifications:
Brand: Leaf
Colour: Black
Model Name: Bass
Connector Type: Wireless, Wired
Form Factor: Over-Ear
|Pros
|Cons
|Great sound quality.
|The LED indicator is not bright.
|Very comfortable because of the good quality cushions.
|Every part of this headphone is plastic built.
2. Leaf Dots 2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic
This best-leaf headphone gives up to 20 hours of playtime. On a single charge, these leaf dots 2 buds' playtime is up to 20 hours. Once it is removed from its charging case, it is automatically connected to the device. It has great sound quality. Good to use these headphones for various purposes.
Product Specifications:
Brand: Leaf
Colour: Carbon Black
Model Name: Dots 2
Connector Type: Wireless, Bluetooth
Form Factor: In-Ear
|Pros
|Cons
|Good chargingcapacity
|No value for money.
|Great sound capacity
|Weak product.
3. Leaf Buds 2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, Type C Charging with 20 Hours Playback Music
This is one of the best Leaf Headphones, and the battery backup capacity of this headphone is great. On a single charge, one can enjoy 5 hours of playtime. Its ENC technology in the mic helps the user to cut the surrounding noise over the call, which gives you a smooth and better calling experience. Users will get a 1-year warranty against manufacturing defects.
Product Specifications
Brand: Leaf
Colour: Pure White
Model Name: Buds 2
Connector Type: Wireless
Form Factor: In-Ear
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent Noise cancellation there
|There are charging issues.
|Great sound quality mic
|The mic range is low.
4. Leaf Move 2 Neckband Bluetooth Earphones with Mic
This headphone is lightweight and has an attractive design. It is very comfortable to wear hence while enjoying the g music you can also do other activities. One of the most important features of this headphone is its heat and water resistance capacity. Because of its sweat resistance capacity, it is perfect to wear for the gym. Good battery backup.
Product Specifications
Brand: Leaf
Colour : Carbon Black
Model Name: Move 2
Connector Type: Wireless
Form Factor: In-Ear
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy connectivity
|Noise cancellation must be improved.
|Good battery back up
|The mic range is low.
5. Leaf Dash 2 Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic Carbon Black
Leaf Dash 2 Earphones has a 45-degree ear canal. It is a perfect fit for your ears. Its three sets of ear tip sizes ensure a proper fit for all. Leaf Dash 2 wired in-ear headphones come with a line mic, which helps the user to have a prolonged call with loved ones and helps to
keep your hands free. The Dash2 IPX4 technology of this headphone makes it a perfect fit for workouts and jogging.
Product Specifications
Brand: Leaf
Colour: Carbon Black
Model Name: Dash 2
Connector Type: Wired
Form Factor: In-Ea
|Pros
|Cons
|Good sound and good bass noise
|Noise cancellation does not work
|The wire is flexible
|The mic range is low.
6. Wireless Bluetooth For Nissan Leaf EV Bluetooth Headphone Headset
This headphone is 15mBluetooth mode. It has a hands-free and handset profile power charger. These earbuds can stand dripping sweat. Ergonomic design allows for ultimate wearing comfort to match your active lifestyle, like running, jogging, cycling, driving, camping, hiking, gym exercise, and other outdoor sports.
Product Specifications
Brand: Shoptry
Colour: Black
Model Name: Nissan Leaf EV
Connector Type: Wireless
Form Factor: In-Ear
|Pros
|Cons
|Good bass
|No noise cancellation
|Comfortable to wear
7. Leaf Buds 2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds
This Leaf Buds earphone has an extraordinary battery life of 3 hours at 70% volume with a charging time of 1.5 hours. These best Leaf headphone Buds are completely sports and sweat-friendly. No matter what kind of workout you do, they will never come to your ears.
Product Specifications
Brand: Leaf
Colour: White
Model Name: Nissan Leaf EV
Connector Type: Wireless
Form Factor: In-Ear
|Pros
|Cons
|Good basso
|No noise cancellation
|Comfortable to wear
|Product
|Price
|Leaf Bass Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Hi-Fi Mic
|₹949
|Leaf Dots 2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic
|₹1,399
|Leaf Buds 2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, Type C Charging with 20 Hours Playback Music
|₹1,398
|Leaf Move 2 Neckband Bluetooth Earphones with mic, Compact Design sweatproof in Ear Wireless Headphones
|₹898
|Leaf Dash 2 Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic Carbon Black
|₹498
|Wireless Bluetooth For Nissan Leaf EV Bluetooth Headphone Headset
|₹999
|Leaf Buds 2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds
|₹1999
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Leaf Bass Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Hi-Fi Mic
|This is a wireless Bluetooth headphone with powerful 40 mm drivers for HD sound
|Its deep-base technology lets the users enjoy their favorite songs with better clarity
|Long-lasting battery life
|Leaf Dots 2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic
|This best-leaf headphone gives up to 20 hours of playtime.
|On a single charge, these leaf dots 2 buds' playtime is up to 20 hours.
|It has great sound quality
|Leaf Buds 2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, Type C Charging with 20 Hours Playback Music
|This is one of the best Leaf Headphones with great battery backup capacity.
|On a single charge, one can enjoy 5 hours of playtime.
|Its ENC technology in the mic helps the user to cut the surrounding noise
|Leaf Move 2 Neckband Bluetooth Earphones with mic, Compact Design sweatproof in Ear Wireless Headphones
|This headphone is lightweight and has an attractive design
|It is very comfortable to wear hence while enjoying the music you can also do other activities as well.
|It has sweat resistance capacity
|Leaf Dash 2 Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic Carbon Black
|Leaf Dash 2 Earphones are a 45-degree ear canal
|It is a perfect fit for your ears
|Leaf Dash 2 wired in-ear headphones come with a line mic.
|Wireless Bluetooth For Nissan Leaf EV Bluetooth Headphone Headset
|This headphone is 15mBluetooth mode.
|It has a hands-free and handset profile power charger.
|5 minutes after the automatic shutdown, to switch the machine.
|Leaf Buds 2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds
|Boxes and accessories are generic.
|This Leaf Buds earphone has an extraordinary battery life of 3 hours.
|These best Leaf headphones are completely sports and sweat friendly
Best value for money
Leaf Bass Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Hi-Fi Mic and 10 Hours Battery Life, Over Ear Headphones with Super Soft Cushions and Deep Bass are the best value for money headphones. This is known as one of the best leaf headphones with amazing features. These are wireless Bluetooth headphones with powerful 40 mm drivers for HD sound. Its deep-base technology lets the users enjoy their favourite songs with better clarity. Long-lasting battery life is an added advantage for experiencing unstoppable wireless music non-stop. This is one of the best leaf headphones, easily connected via AUX cable or Bluetooth.
Best overall
Although all the leaf headphones come with amazing features, Leaf EV Bluetooth Headphone Headset Hands-Free Gaming Earphone With Mic can be called as the best. These earbuds can stand dripping sweat. Ergonomic design allows for ultimate wearing comfort to match your active lifestyle, like running, jogging, cycling, driving, camping, hiking, gym exercise, and other outdoor sports.
How to find the best Leaf headphones?
To find out the best leaf headphones, you need to consider the below-mentioned points:
· Your budget
· Sound quality of the headphone.
· The battery backup capacity of the headphone.
· Comfortable to wear or not.
· It has a noise cancellation feature or not?
When you compare on all these features, Leaf EV Bluetooth Headphone Headset Hands-Free Gaming Earphone With Mic emerges as the best option.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.
Yes, leaf headphones are good to use as they are rich in bass and easily please bass lovers. The sound quality of these earphones is also excellent.
Leaf is an Indian brand.
The reasons for comparatively cheap leaf headphones are the government initiative and outdated technology.
The name of the other owner of the leaf brand is Toronto Maple Leafs.
You can buy leaf brand headphones for under ₹1000 with amazing features.