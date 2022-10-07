Top 10 headphones under 1,500: Buyer's guide

Headphones under ₹ 1,500 ensure good quality sound and don't cost much either.

Headphones have become a part of everyone’s everyday routine. Be it for leisure, work, play, gaming, exercising or recording, headphones are a must-include product for every person. With a plethora of brands like Boat, JBL, Zebronics, Sony and many others, it has become easy for consumers to select headphones based on their type of usage and features. With extinguished features such as noise cancellation, and volume control, with and without a microphone, sports and fitness, these headphones are available at a very reasonable price. We have listed below a few of the best buys under 1500 that might suffice all your needs. 1. BoAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth on-ear Headphones with Mic With great sound quality and battery backup of up to 15 hours, these Uber cool headphones are the most economical buy. To suit every user’s needs this on-ear headphone is smartly designed with comfortable padded ear cushions. It is quite portable as the structure is lightweight and fits well even in small bags. The easy access controls provide the best user experience and help control the music and communication seamlessly with the built-in mic, this headphone and also the access voice assistant. Specifications Model - Rockerz 450 Compatible devices - Mobile, tablet and laptop Mounting hardware - Rockerz 450, charging cable, user manual and warranty card Headphones form factor - On-ear Battery cell composition - Lithium Cable feature - Without cable Connector type - Wireless Item dimensions - 8x18.2x17.6 centimeters Item weight - 168g Special features - Android phone control; iOS phone control; Lightweight; Microphone feature; Foldable; Volume-control

Pros Cons Simple design Compressed sound quality Good battery backup Less bass effect Comfortable ear cushion Less charging time

2. Logitech H1 11 Wired On-Ear Headphones with Mic This lightweight headphone is sleek in its look yet sturdy. With the rotating boom mic, this headphone can rotate 180 degrees and can be worn left or right. It is bedded with ultra-soft foam ear cushions which are of great comfort. The rotation feature helps in positioning the mic flexibly for better voice quality and noise cancellation. Compatible with mobile, laptop and tablets this headset works on all platforms and most operating systems. Specifications Model - Logitech H111 Compatible devices - Mobile, tablet and laptop Headphones Jack - 3.5mm, USB Headphones form factor - Over-ear Noise control - Active noise cancellation Material - Foam Connector type - Wired Item Dimensions - 4.57x14.22x17.02 centimeters Item weight - 136.08g Special features - Microphone included

Pros Cons Good voice clarity No volume control button Flexible mic for better positioning Ear cushion quality can be improved Great noise cancellation Lightweight and sleek

3. Sony MDR-ZX110A Wired On-Ear Headphone without Mic This headphone is specially built to provide better sound quality with a 30 mm geodynamic driver unit which delivers a rhythmic response. With its swivelling ear cup design, it enables the user to carry it anywhere and everywhere hassle-free, occupying less storage space. The self-adjusting headband with soft-cushioned earcups renders long-lasting comfort for the listeners. The enfolding, wrap around the ear and closed-back design helps in active noise cancellation while enriching the bass experience. The wideband frequency range identifies and delivers clear highs and lows while listening to music. Specifications Model - MDR-ZX110A, Compatible devices - Mobile, tablet, audio player and laptop Mounting Hardware - Headphones, Operating instruction Headphones form factor - On-ear Microphone form factor - Without a microphone Batteries Included - No Batteries Required - No Connector type - Wired Item Dimensions - 27x26x20.5 centimeters Item weight - 135g Special features - Wired Headphones

Pros Cons Comfortable earcups Not suitable for gaming Easy to carry The maximum sound limit is not high Great noise cancellation Bass is good

4. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Duke1 Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 over-ear headphone This funky over-ear headphone comes with Bluetooth v5.0+EDR and an aux cable. The wide-range frequency ranging from 20Hz-20kHz delivers a great bass effect and incredible noise cancellation. With a charging time as less as 2 hr, the battery can sustain up to 34 hr. The advanced technology of dual pairing helps to enable the connection with laptop/tablet and smartphones at a time. Provided with volume and media control buttons, it is quite easy to use. It comes with a flexible foldable design, soft ear cushions and an adjustable headband that can help in positioning the headphone for clear voice quality and sound connection. This headphone comes with a mic for call functioning. Specifications Model - ZEB-DUKE1 Compatible devices - Mobile, tablet, laptop and desktop Mounting Hardware - 1 unit of headphones, 1 unit of charging cable, 1 unit of aux cable, 1 unit of user manual Headphones form factor - Over-ear Microphone form factor - Built-in Hardware Platform - Laptop, tablet and smartphone Batteries Required - No Connector type - Wired, Wireless Item Dimensions - 8.3x20.3x20.9 centimeters Item weight - 410g Special features - Aux cable included, Call function, Voice assistant, Foldable

Pros Cons Great build quality High latency Amazing bass Heavyweight Dual connectivity and stable connection Difficult to carry Good battery life Nice treble

5. Sennheiser HD 206 507364 wired over-ear headphones without mic Known for their dynamic audio quality, Sennheiser has introduced this headphone with great features at an affordable price. It offers crisp and rich bass performance with incredible sound reproduction. It comes with comfortable leather ear cushions. The headset is comfortable and lightweight. Hence, can be carried anywhere hassle-free. The wide range of frequency levels delivers clear highs and lows of sound and also helps in noise cancellation. Specifications Model - HD 206 Compatible devices - All 3.5 mm jack device Mounting Hardware - CX 7.00BT In-Ear Wireless Headset, USB Charging Cable, Ear Adaptor Set (XS, S, M, L), Soft Storage Pouch, Manuals (Safety Guide and Quick Guide) Headphones form factor - Over-ear Microphone form factor - No Mic Cable feature - Without cable Batteries Required - No Connector type - Wired Item Dimensions - 4x16x8 centimetres Item weight - 215g Special features - High-quality leatherette ear pads

Pros Cons Good battery life Noise cancellation is ok Lightweight Bluetooth connectivity is not great Bass is smooth Output volume is low Crisp audio quality Leather earbuds

6. GOVO GOBOLD 410 Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphone This ergonomically designed sleek headphone with a 40 mm dynamic driver delivers a great bass experience and clear audio quality. It is designed for water and sweat resistance offering long-lasting comfort with cushioned earbuds. The dual pairing integrated into the headphone allows easy switching between multiple devices. It boasts an exceptional 15 hours of wireless battery life enabling seamless usage. With a foldable design, it offers a perfect fit for your ears. It is also provided with integrated voice assistant controls. Specifications Model - GOBOLD 410 Batteries Included - Yes Mounting Hardware - GOBOLD 410, Aux cable, Warranty card, user manual, Micro USB charging cable -1 Headphones form factor - Over-ear Microphone form factor - Built-In Cable feature - Without cable Batteries Required - Yes Connector type - Wireless Item Dimensions - 17x8x20 centimeters Item weight - 190 g Special features - 15 Hours battery, Water & sweat resistance, Dynamic 40 mm Driver, Bluetooth 5.2, Ergonomic design for a perfect fit, Microphone Included, Passive noise cancellation, Integrated controls. Voice assistant

Pros Cons Amazing bass quality Battery life could be improved The audio quality is crisp and clear Great connectivity Excellent design and build quality Lightweight and comfortable

7. boAT Rockerz 370 On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones This lightweight chic headphone comes with a playback time of up to 12 Hrs. It is integrated with easy-access voice assistant controls with an in-built mic. The dynamic 40 mm drivers deliver incredible immersive sound. It comes with cosy earbuds providing great comfort. It is instilled with the latest Bluetooth v5.0 for better connectivity and a seamless experience. The battery can last to 8Hrs with exceptional audio quality. Specifications Model - Rockerz 370 Batteries Included - Yes Mounting Hardware - Rockerz 370, Charging Cable, User Manual, Warranty Card Headphones form factor - On-ear Microphone form factor - Built-In Cable feature - Without cable Batteries Required - Yes Connector type - Wireless Item Dimensions - 7x18x16 centimeters Item weight - 137g Special features - Android Phone Control;iOS Phone Control;Lightweight;Microphone Feature;Volume-Control

Pros Cons Comfortable cushion pads Plastic material is fragile Good battery life Noise cancellation is ok Lightweight and comfortable Poor connectivity The Bass effect is good

8. Sony MDR-ZX110AP wired On-ear headphones with mic Provided with 30mm dynamic drivers this lightweight headphone delivers precise sound. With swivelling foldable design and cushioned earbuds, it offers great comfort while covering the whole ear. The Wideband frequency levels provide incredible bass and clear high and low levels. Specifications Model - MDR-ZX110AP Batteries Included - No Mounting Hardware - Headphones, Operating Instruction Headphones form factor - On-ear Microphone form factor - Built-In Cable feature - Tangle free Batteries Required - No Connector type - Wired Item Dimensions - 5x5x5 centimeters Item weight - 120g Special features - Wired Headphones

Pros Cons Good noise cancellation The mic is not great Bass is smooth The cord length is small Great sound quality Comfortable cushion earbuds

9. Unix RGB LED Light Wireless/Wired Headphone This ultra-modern headphone with a sturdy yet slim body comes with real-time earphone battery displays. It supports multi-pairing functioning, built-in high-sensitive microphones and hand-free calls. It is compatible with mobile, laptops, tablets and TV. Specifications Model - UX-111-RGB-WH Batteries Included - No Mounting Hardware - 1 Wireless Earphone, 1 USB Data Cable Headphones form factor - Over-ear Microphone form factor - Built-In Cable feature - Without cable Batteries Required - No Connector type - Wireless Item Dimensions - 22.5x21.4x6.2 centimeters Item weight - 500g Special features - Fast Charging, Microphone Included

Pros Cons Solid build and body Tightness on both ears Solid build and body The cord length is small

10. boAT Rockerz 400 Bluetooth On-ear Headphones This funky-coloured wireless Bluetooth headset comes with 40 mm drivers to provide an HD auditory experience with super extra bass. It has a built-in mic with an ergonomically designed lightweight body and soft cushion earbuds. The easy-access voice controls help in enabling hassle-free communication. It comes in both wired and wireless modes. Specifications Model - Rockerz 400 Batteries Included - 1 Lithium Ion battery Mounting Hardware - Rockerz 400, Charging Cable, User Manual, Warranty Card Headphones form factor - On-ear Microphone form factor - Built-In Cable feature - Without Cable Material - Audio Cable, Manual, Charging cable, Wireless headphone Connector type - Wireless Item Dimensions - 6.5x17.5x16 centimeters Item weight - 124g Special features - Android Phone Control;Foldable;iOS Phone Control;Lightweight;Microphone Feature;Volume-Control

Pros Cons Passive Noise cancellation Bluetooth connectivity is ok Lightweight and easy to carry Earpieces are smaller Compact and foldable Easy controls

Best value for money Boat Rockerz 450 Bluetooth on-ear headphones priced at Rs.1499 integrated with great special features one of the best products. The adaptive ear cups and foldable design offer great portability and comfort. Also, 15 hours of nonstop playback on a single charge is great for travel and leisure. Dual connectivity, integrated controls, voice assistant, super bass effect and great audio quality make it the best buy at a budgeted price. Best overall GOVO GoBold 410 Bluetooth Wireless ear headphone is one of the best-rated products based on their overall performance and special features. The integrated voice controls and passive noise cancellation delivers a seamless communication experience while the advanced Bluetooth version offers great connectivity. Its incredible 15 hours of battery backup with less charging time is an added advantage. Thus, at an affordable price of Rs. 1447, this is a great product for a hassle-free sound experience. How to find best headphones under ₹1,500? Here are a few things to remember before buying a headphone: Purpose of usage - Work, gaming, music, call functioning Budget Special features like Bluetooth connectivity, voice assistant controls, smartphone access Comfortable ear cushion pads Portability Compatible devices Connectivity technology - Like wired or wireless In addition, you can compare the features of the headphones along with the price that is under your budget and also, checks different e-commerce websites for discounts. Based on all the above factors, you can select the best product that suffices your needs. Price of headphones under ₹ 1,500 at a glance:

Product Price in Rs BoAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth On Ear Headphones with Mic 1499 Logitech H111 Wired On Ear Headphones with Mic 649 Sony MDR-ZX110A Wired On Ear Headphone without Mic: 549 ZEBRONICS Zeb-Duke1 Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 over ear headphones : 1199 Sennheiser HD 206 507364 wired over-ear headphones without mic 1490 GOVO GOBOLD 410 Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphone: 1447 boAT Rockerz 370 On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones: 999 Unix RGB LED Light Wireless/Wired Headphone: 1499 boAT Rockerz 400 Bluetooth On ear Headphones: 1299 Sony MDR-ZX110AP wired On ear headphones with mic: 1099