Friday, Sep 30, 2022
Top 10 headphones under 800 in 2022

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 30, 2022 21:00 IST
Summary:

Headphones have become an essential device for all smartphone and PC users. However, the market has various options, and choosing among them can be difficult. Here is a list of some of the latest and best headphones under 800 that you can buy.

Headphones under 800 promise enriching sound experience.

With the advancement in technology, headphone manufacturing companies are now able to produce high-quality headphones at a very affordable cost. As the headphone market is growing, the price of headphones is declining significantly.Hence, if you are looking for headphones under 800, there are a plethora of options for you. Here is a list of the ten best headphones under 800.Explore this detailed list of the 10 best headphones under 800 to make an informed purchase if you are looking for headphones on a budget.

1. pTron Studio Over-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones with Mic

t has a very high customer rating & this wireless headphone has a microphone sensitivity of -42dB ±3dB. Its sound quality is excellent. This lightweight headphone comes in two colour variants (black and blue). It is excellent for entertainment purposes, playing mobile games, etc.

Specifications

Brand: pTron

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, All Smartphones, and Other Bluetooth-enabled Audio Devices

Microphone: Yes

Connector type: Wireless over-the-ear

Charge holding time: 500 hours standby + 10 hours talk-time

Charging time: 2 hours

Weight: 150 g

ProsCons
Excellent sound qualityLength of the micro USB charging cable is small
Multi-function buttons to control music 
The wireless range is 10 meters 
Lightweight 
pTron Studio Over-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones with Mic, Hi-Fi Sound with Deep Bass, 12Hrs Playback, Lightweight Wireless Headset, Soft Cushions Earpads, Fast Charging & Aux Port - (Black)
65% off 699 1,999
Buy now

2. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphone

It is another popular wireless headphone under Rs. 800 that comes at an affordable price. It also has a very high customer rating. It comes with ten different colour variants. Its comfortable design and long battery backup make it an ideal choice for listening to podcasts, music or binge-watch TV series with comfort.

Specification

Brand: Zebronics

Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5mm AUX input, FM, and MicroSD card

Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, All Smartphones, and Other Bluetooth-enabled Audio Devices

Microphone: Yes

Connector type: Wireless over-the-ear

Charge holding time: 600 hours standby + 9 hours talk-time

Charging time: 1.5 hours

Weight: 270 g

ProsCons
Quick charging timeMaterial quality could have been better.
Soft earcups/cushion 
Multi-function buttons to control music 
Comes in ten colour variants 
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphone FM, mSD, 9 hrs Playback with Mic (Teal Green)
64% off 498 1,399
Buy now

3. Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2 Wired Over Ear Headphones Set with Mic

Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2 features signature sound quality with crisp deep bass response. It comes with a condenser microphone for HD voice calls and allows giving clear Siri/ Google Assistant voice commands. This high-quality headphone comes with soft earcups/cushions.

Specifications

Brand: Boult

Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input

Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, All Smartphones

Microphone: Yes

Connector type: Wired AUX over-the-ear

Weight: 150 g

ProsCons
Comfortable & ergonomic designOnly one colour variant
Soft earcups/cushion 
Extra deep bass 
Comes in ten colour variants 
Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2 Lightweight Stereo Wired Over Ear Headphones Set with Mic with Deep Bass, Comfortable Ear Cushions, & Long Cord (Black)
76% off 598 2,499
Buy now

4. Sony MDR-ZX110A Wired On-Ear Headphone without Mic (White)

Sony is known for creating music and quality sound devices. Sony MDR-ZX110A high-energy neodymium magnets that help produce convincing sound quality. Its earpads are very comfortable. It is excellent for entertainment, watching TV, playing mobile games, etc.

Specifications

Brand: Sony

Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input

Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, Smartphones, etc.

Microphone: Yes

Connector type: Wired AUX over-the-ear

Weight: 135 g

ProsCons
Comfortable & ergonomic designNo microphone
Lightweight 
Good sound quality at this price 
Two colour variants (black and white) 

5. Zebronics Zeb-Bang Bluetooth Wireless Headphone with Mic

It is another stylish Zebronics headphone under Rs. 800 that features high-quality sound with a 20 Hz-20 kHz frequency response. Its wireless and simple folding design makes it easy to carry. It is excellent for entertainment, playing games, watching TV series, etc.

Specifications

Brand: Zebronics

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, All Smartphones, and Other Bluetooth-enabled Audio Devices

Microphone: Yes

Connector type: Wireless over-the-ear

Charge holding time: 16 hours playback

Charging time: 1.5 hours

Weight: 320

ProsCons
Comfortable & ergonomic designBuild quality can be improved
Easy to connect with voice assistantDo not come with AUX cable
Good sound quality 
Has three colour variants (black, orange, and red) 
Zebronics Zeb-Bang Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic (Orange)
54% off 648 1,399
Buy now

6. Logitech H111 Wired Headphones With Mic

It is another high customer-rated headphone under Rs. 800 with a lightweight stereo headset with a broad range of adjustments. It is excellent for office use as it comes with a noise-cancellation mic.

Specifications

Brand: Logitech

Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input

Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, All Smartphones, etc.

Microphone: Yes

Connector type: Wired AUX over-the-ear

Weight: 136 g

ProsCons
Very lightweightBuild quality is poor
Comes with a noise cancellation mic 
Good sound quality at this price 
Logitech H111 Wired On Ear Headphones With Mic Black
13% off 690 795
Buy now

7. SH-12 Wireless Headphone with Mic

It is another quality headphone that comes at an affordable price. Its noise-cancellation earpads, quality sound, deep bass, and foldable design makes it a perfect headphone for daily use. It comes with noise cancellation & comfortable earcups at an affordable price of just Rs. 419 after a discount on Amazon.

Specification

Brand: SH

Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2 and SD card

Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, All Smartphones, and Other Bluetooth-enabled Audio Devices

Microphone: Yes

Connector type: Wireless over-the-ear

Charge holding time: 12 hours talk-time

Charging time: 1 hour

Weight: 200 g

ProsCons
Comfortable earcups/cushionSound quality could have been better
Noise cancellation earcups 
Easy to carry 
Quality build 
SH-12 Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headphone with Mic (Black)
52% off 429 899
Buy now

8. Zebronics Zeb-Storm Wired Headphone with 3.5mm Jack

Zebronics Zeb-Storm Wired Headphone is another stylish headphone under 800 that features high-quality sound and is suitable for online classes and voice calls. Its foldable and lightweight design makes it an excellent choice for daily calling and online study.

Specification

Brand: Zebronics

Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input

Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, All Smartphones, etc.

Microphone: Yes

Connector type: Wired AUX over-the-ear

Weight: 150 g

ProsCons
1.5 meters long cableBuild quality could have been better
Delivers sharp trebles, punchy bass, and smooth vocal tones 
Easy to carry 
Zebronics Zeb-Storm Wired Headphone with 3.5mm Jack, Built in Microphone for Calling, 1.5 Meter Cable, Soft Ear Cushion, Adjustable Headband, Foldable Ear Cups and Lightweight Design (Blue)
50% off 398 799
Buy now

9. Sony MDR-ZX110 without Mic

Sony MDR-ZX110A is another headphone under 800 that comes with high-energy neodymium magnets that help produce superb sound quality. Its earpads are also super comfortable, making them perfect for prolonged usage.

Specification

Brand: Sony

Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input

Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, Smartphones, etc.

Microphone: Yes

Connector type: Wired AUX over-the-ear

Weight: 135 g

ProsCons
Comfortable & ergonomic designNo microphone
Good sound quality 
Lightweight and adjustable 
Sony MDR-ZX110 Wired On Ear Headphone without Mic (Black)
19% off 799 990
Buy now

10. Instaplay InstaRock Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones

It is another good headphone under 800 that features on-body buttons to control audio like play/pause songs and receive/reject calls. It has a detachable 3.5mm AUX cable and is very easy to carry.

Specification

Brand: Instaplay

Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input

Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, All Smartphones, etc.

Microphone: Yes

Connector type: Wired AUX over-the-ear

Weight: 400 g

ProsCons
High-quality microphoneHeavy compared to its competitors
Delivers quality audio and smooth vocal tones 
Easy to carry 
Instaplay InstaRock Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphones with Mic (Black)
72% off 699 2,499
Buy now

Best 3 features

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
 pTron Studio Over-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones with MicPure stereo sound Multi-function buttons Long hours of playtime
 Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphone Clear audio quality Support MicroSD card for wireless use. Soft earcups for comfort.
Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2 Wired Over Ear Headphones Set with Mic Moderate sound quality Support Siri and Google voice Adjustable feature.
 Sony MDR-ZX110A Wired On-Ear Headphone without Mic (White)Clear sound quality. Ergonomic designExcellent battery backup.
 Zebronics Zeb-Bang Bluetooth Wireless Headphone with Mic Good sound quality Multi-functional buttons. Excellent sound quality.
 Logitech H111 Wired Headphones With Mic Clear audioNoise-cancellation feature. 180-degree rotatable & easy to
SH-12 Wireless Headphone with Mic Noise-cancellation for an excellent experience. Allows inserting SD card Multi-purpose use & easy to carry
 Zebronics Zeb-Storm Wired Headphone with 3.5mm Jack Excellent sound Single button to accept or hang up calls Easy to carry
 Sony MDR-ZX110 without Mic Clear sound quality Lightweight and foldable designHighly adjustable.
 Instaplay InstaRock Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones Moderate sound quality Multi-functional buttons Easy to carry.

Best value for money

Zebronics Zeb-Storm Wired Headphone with 3.5mm Jack is an exceptional choice for a headphone under 800 because of its high-quality sound, easy-to-carry design, and compatibility at such an affordable price.

Best overall

The Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphone is the best overall because it fulfils almost all the requirements that any audiophile may have. This wireless headphone has a very high customer rating and comes with multi-functional buttons, soft earcups, detachable wired AUX cable, and multiple connectivity options at a moderate price.

How to find the best headphones under 800?

To grab the best headphone at an affordable price, you should determine the specifications such as their sound quality, microphone quality, in-line button control, earcups and ear cushion quality, charging time, etc. You can try the Amazon app or website and search for your desired headphone under 800. You can filter out the right product as per your requirement and specifications, and features and pick the ones that suit your needs the most.

Price of best headphones under 800 at a glance:

ProductPrice in Rs
 pTron Studio Over-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Wi Fi 799
 Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Bluetooth Wireless 599
 Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2 Wired Over Ear Headphones 599
 Sony MDR-ZX110A Wired On-Ear Headphone without Mic (White) 649
 Zebronics Zeb-Bang Bluetooth Wireless 799
 Logitech H111 Wired Headphones With Mic 649
 SH-12 Wireless Headphone with Mic 419
Zebronics Zeb-Storm Wired Headphone 399
 Sony MDR-ZX110 without Mic 799
 Interplay InstaRock Bluetooth Wireless 699

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best headphones under 800

What is the difference between wired and wireless headphones?

What are the benefits of buying wireless headphones in 2022?

Which of these headphones has excellent sound quality?

Which of these are the latest & best headphones launched in the market?

What are earcups or ear-cushion?

