Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
Top 10 headphones under 1,000 in 2022

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 28, 2022 17:48 IST
Summary:

Are you looking to buy over-the-ear headphones under 1,000? Go through our exclusive guide to learn about all the best offers.

product info
Headphones under 1,000 offer immersive sound experience.

High-quality headphones are a must-have when listening to music, podcasts, or watching a TV series for an immersive experience. They are an excellent investment for audiophiles, and there are several options available in the market today to suit every budget. However, narrowing down your options can be challenging, given the number of choices. If this is your first time purchasing a pair of headphones, you may find it challenging to make sense of all the technical details and weigh the relative relevance of various features.

This comprehensive guide can help you do just that! Here is a list of the best headphones under 1000 that you can buy.

1. Leaf Bass Wireless Headphones with Mic

These stylish headphones under 1000 feature powerful 40mm drivers for high-definition sound and deep bass technology for enjoying quality music. They also have multi-functional buttons for easy call receiving/rejecting and controlling music.

Specifications:

Brand: Leaf

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, All Smartphones, and Other Bluetooth-enabled Audio Devices

Microphone: Yes

Connector type: Wireless over-the-ear

Battery backup: 10 hours of playback

Charging time: 1.5 hours

Weight: 210g

ProsCons
Comfortable because of the super-soft cushionLess battery backup
Ergonomic designDo not come with AUX cable
Excellent sound quality 
cellpic
Leaf Bass Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Hi-Fi Mic and 10 Hours Battery Life, Over Ear Headphones with Super Soft Cushions and Deep Bass (Carbon Black)
55% off 899 1,999
Buy now

2. Zebronics Jet PRO Premium Gaming Headphone with LED

This is another popular wireless headphone under 1000 designed for gaming and other activities. It has 40 mm neodymium drivers that produce the best quality sound. It comes with an additional USB connector, apart from a 3.5mm jack for LED lights.

Specifications:

Brand: Zebronics

Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input + USB

Compatible devices: Laptop, desktop computer, tablets, gaming consoles, all smartphones

Microphone: Yes

Connector type: Wired AUX over-the-ear

Weight: 283g

ProsCons
Good for gamersOnly one colour variant
Extra soft ear cushion 
Extra deep bass 
2 meters long braided cable 
cellpic
Zebronics Jet PRO Premium Gaming Headphone with LED for Headband + earcups, 40mm Neodymium Drivers, 2 Meter Braided Cable, Flexible mic, Suspension Design, 3.5mm + USB Connector & in-line Controller
61% off 749 1,899
Buy now

3. Cosmic Byte GS430 Gaming wired over-ear headphone

This high customer-rated headphone features a noise cancellation mic with 3D sound for an all-immersive gaming experience. They have a super soft cushion for utmost comfort and offer deep bass for the ultimate audio experience.

Specifications:

Brand: Cosmic Byte

Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input

Compatible devices: Laptop, desktop computer, tablets, gaming consoles, all smartphones

Microphone: Yes

Connector type: Wired AUX over-the-ear

Weight: 380g

ProsCons
Perfect for gamersBuild quality can be improved
Adjustable microphone 
Affordable 
Comes in 6 different variants 
cellpic
Cosmic Byte GS430 Gaming wired over ear Headphone, 7 Color RGB LED and Microphone for PC, PS5, Xbox, Mobiles, Tablets, Laptops (with mic,Black)
63% off 549 1,499
Buy now

4. Redgear Cloak Wired RGB Wired Headphones with Mic

Redgear is known for its high-end computer accessories. These wired headphones under Rs. 1000 feature a 50mm driver with enhanced audio bass for sound clarity, dramatically improving the in-game sound experience.

Specification:

Brand: Redgear

Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input

Compatible devices: Laptop, desktop computer, tablets, gaming consoles, all smartphones

Microphone: Yes

Connector type: Wired AUX over-the-ear

Weight: 460g

ProsCons
High-quality soundHeavy compared to competitors
Adjustable split headband for better comfort 
Powerful audio bass for a better in-game experience 
cellpic
Redgear Cloak Wired RGB Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic for PC
67% off 599 1,799
Buy now

5. DIGITEK (DHM 002) Wired Stereo Headphone

These stylish headphones under 1000 by DIGITEK are suitable for work, online classes, gaming, mobile phone calls, video conferencing & online classes. It comes with a 40mm speaker driver for better and clear sound.

Specifications:

Brand: DIGITEK

Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input

Compatible devices: Laptop, desktop computer, tablets, gaming consoles, smartphones

Microphone: Yes

Connector type: Wired AUX over-the-ear

Weight: 200g

ProsCons
Versatile for different usesOnly comes in black colour
High-quality sound 
RGB colour lights 
Lightweight 
cellpic
DIGITEK® (DHM 002) Wired Stereo Headphone for Game Enthusiasts, Work from Home, e-Learning, Tele Calling, Video Conferencing & On Line Classes with LED & MIC
50% off 999 1,995
Buy now

6. boAt Bassheads 900 with Mic

These powerful boAt headphones under 1000 offer dynamic sound with punchy bass and solid sound quality. Due to their foldable design, they are very easy to carry around and can be used on the go.

Specifications:

Brand: boAt

Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input

Compatible devices: Laptop, desktop computer, tablets, smartphones

Microphone: Yes

Connector type: Wired AUX over-the-ear

Weight: 150g

ProsCons
Soft swivel earcups for comfortable long-time workingNot good for high-end gaming
Comes in five different colour variants 
Very lightweight 
cellpic
boAt Bassheads 900 Wired On Ear Headphones with Mic (Pearl White)
76% off 599 2,490
Buy now

7. Cosmic Byte H3 Gaming Headphone with Mic

This is another stylish Cosmic Byte headphone under Rs. 1000 with a high customer rating and quality. It is perfect for gaming, streaming, binge-watch, and other entertainment purposes. It comes in three different colour variants, giving you an ample choice.

Specifications:

Brand: Cosmic Byte

Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input

Compatible devices: Laptop, desktop computer, tablets, gaming consoles, all smartphones

Microphone: Yes

Connector type: Wired AUX over-the-ear

Weight: 50g

ProsCons
Perfect headphones for gamers.Build quality can be improved
Highly adjustable microphone 
Stunning LED light 

8. pTron Studio Over-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones with Mic

These wireless headphones under 1000 feature a 400mAh battery with 12 hours of music playtime. The headphones have a microphone sensitivity of -42dB±3dB, have a very high customer rating on Amazon, and are an absolute favourite among gamers.

Specifications:

Brand: pTron

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Compatible devices: Laptop, desktop computer, Tablets, smartphones, and Bluetooth-enabled audio devices

Microphone: Yes

Connector type: Wireless over-the-ear

Charge holding time: 500 hours standby + 10 hours talk-time

Charging time: 2 hours

Weight: 150g

ProsCons
Excellent sound qualitylength of the micro USB charging cable is small
Multi-function buttons to control music 
Wireless range up to 10 meters 
cellpic
pTron Studio Over-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones with Mic, Hi-Fi Sound with Deep Bass, 12Hrs Playback, Lightweight Wireless Headset, Soft Cushions Earpads, Fast Charging & Aux Port - (Black)
65% off 699 1,999
Buy now

9. Blaupunkt BH31 Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

The Blaupunkt BH31 Bluetooth wireless headphone features cutting-edge audio quality with a 40mm Large aperture driver. Its comfortable ergonomic design makes it comfortable to use for long hours. It comes in two colour variants- black and blue.

Specifications:

Brand: Blaupunkt

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 and 3.5mm jack

Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, All Smartphones, and Other Bluetooth-enabled Audio Devices

Microphone: Yes

Connector type: Wireless over-the-ear

Charge holding time: 1-day standby

Charging time: 2 hours

Weight: 400g

ProsCons
Excellent sound qualityNot much lightweight
Multi-function buttons to control music 
Amazing battery backup 
cellpic
Blaupunkt BH31 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones I 40MM Drivers I HD Sound I Soft PU Headband I Media & Volume Control with Built in Mic I TurboVolt Fast Charging I AUX Port (Green)
60% off 1,199 2,999
Buy now

10. Zebronics Zeb-Thunder PRO

This is another popular wireless headphone under 1000 with a 40mm driver, deep bass and large battery backup, making it an ideal choice for listening to podcasts, music or binge-watch TV series without disturbance. It comes in ten colour variants.

Specification:

Brand: Zebronics

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm AUX input, and MicroSD card

Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, All Smartphones, and other Bluetooth-enabled Audio Devices

Microphone: Yes

Connector type: Wireless over-the-ear

Charge holding time: 21 hours battery backup

Charging time: 1.5 hours

Weight: 200g

ProsCons
Deep bass and high-quality soundMaterial quality could have been better
Massive battery backup 
Soft earcups/cushion 
cellpic
Zebronics Zeb-Thunder PRO On-Ear Wireless Headphone with BTv5.0, Up to 21 Hours Playback, 40mm Drivers with Deep Bass, Wired Mode, USB-C Type Charging(Black+Blue)
58% off 798 1,899
Buy now

Price of headphones under 1,000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
Leaf Bass Wireless Headphones with MicRs. 999
Zebronics Jet PRO Premium Gaming Headphone with LEDRs. 949
Cosmic Byte GS430 Gaming wired over-ear headphoneRs. 899
Redgear Cloak Wired RGB Wired Headphones with MicRs. 749
DIGITEK (DHM 002) Wired Stereo HeadphoneRs. 999
boAt Bassheads 900 with MicRs. 849
Cosmic Byte H3 Gaming Headphone with MicRs. 849
pTron Studio Over-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones with MicRs. 799
Blaupunkt BH31 Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear HeadphonesRs. 999
Zebronics Zeb-Thunder PRORs. 999

Best 3 features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Leaf Bass Wireless Headphones with MicBattery backup: 10 hours of playbackConnectivity: Bluetooth 5.0Weight: 210g
Zebronics Jet PRO Premium Gaming Headphone with LEDWired HeadsetConnectivity: 3.5mm AUX input + USBWeight: 283g
Cosmic Byte GS430 Gaming wired over-ear headphoneWired HeadsetConnectivity: 3.5mm AUX inputWeight: 380g
Redgear Cloak Wired RGB Wired Headphones with MicWired HeadsetConnectivity: 3.5mm AUX inputWeight: 460g
DIGITEK (DHM 002) Wired Stereo HeadphoneWired HeadsetConnectivity: 3.5mm AUX inputWeight: 200g
boAt Bassheads 900 with MicWired HeadsetConnectivity: 3.5mm AUX inputWeight: 150g
Cosmic Byte H3 Gaming Headphone with MicWired HeadsetConnectivity: 3.5mm AUX inputWeight: 50g
pTron Studio Over-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones with MicBattery backup: 12 hours of playbackConnectivity: Bluetooth 5.0Weight: 150g
Blaupunkt BH31 Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear HeadphonesBattery backup:1 dayConnectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 and 3.5mm jackWeight: 400g
Zebronics Zeb-Thunder PROBattery backup: 9 hours of playbackConnectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm AUX input, and MicroSD cardWeight: 200g

Best value for money

Because of its high-quality sound, fashionable look, easy-to-carry design, and on-ear comfort at an affordable price, the Redgear Cloak RGB Wired Headphones with Mic is an excellent pick for a headset under1000. It also sports a split headband that can be adjusted for utmost comfort. Additionally, its robust audio bass offers a great audio experience to the users.

Best overall

If you're looking for the best headphones for under 1000, look no further than the Cosmic Byte GS430 Gaming wired over-ear headphones. Its high-precision magnetic neodymium driver provides a 3D immersive sound. At the same time, an adjustable microphone and in-line remote control buttons let you play/pause music and accept/reject calls without taking your hands off the controller.

How to find the best headphone under 1,000 in 2022?

To get the best headphones at the best price, you need to first narrow down the specifications you need and the brands you are looking for and then structure your search around that. Then you can use the Amazon app or website to find the correct product based on your needs and expectations (brand, wired/wireless, microphone sensitivity, and so on). You can also go to your local electronics store and look for headphones under 1000, but you may not get as many discounts online.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best headphones under 1,000

