Monday, Oct 03, 2022
Looking for 2.2 GHz processor phones? Here are your top picks

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Oct 03, 2022 13:13 IST
For years, Google has captured the mobile industry like no one else. These phones are equipped with the latest technology and stunning designs promoting one-click usage. Let's explore the complete list of best Google 2.2 GHz processor phones here.

The wide range of Google 2.2 GHz processor phones 

Known as one of the most popular Android mobile phones, Google mobile phones are globally known for their stunning designs, strength, and robust build. It is best for both adults and tech-savvy teenagers. Taking into consideration the fact that we want to make an investment in a smartphone that is packed with features, such as a reliable memory backup, so that we can keep a large amount of data on the phone, when this is the case, it is best to have a phone that has a large amount of storage space built in, as this will allow the user to save a large number of movies, images, and personal information without the need for an additional memory card.

Note there are no 2.2 GHz processor phones launched by Google. Therefore, this list features 2.2 GHz processor phones of several other renowned brands, such as Samsung, Redmi, Realme, and so on. Here is the complete list.

List of best 2.2 GHz Processor mobile phones

1. Samsung galaxy M13 5G (Midnight blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)

The first mobile phone on our list is the Samsung Galaxy M13 which comes in the stunning midnight blue colour. This mobile phone comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM storage, ensuring you have enoughs pace to store all pictures and videos. Addtionally, the 2.2 GHZ speed promoises hassle-free functoning after every use.

Specifications:

  • Brand : Samsung
  • Model name : Galaxy M13
  • Colour : Midnight blue
  • RAM capacity : 4GB
  • ROM storage : 64 GB
  • OS : Android 12
  • CPU speed : 2.2 GHz
  • Screen size : 6.5 Inches
  • Biometric security : Fingerprint sensor
  • Battery description : Lithium-Ion
ProsCons
Excellent screen resolution Inadeuqate RAM Storage
Equipped with great camera featuresFingerprint sensor does not works smoothly 
Ample internal storage space availableTends to heat at times

2. Oppo A31

Launched by Oppo, Oppo A31 is a high-definition mobile phone which comes with a whopping 6.5-inch screen display. This phone is equipped with a 12+2+2MP triple rear camera, and 1600 x 720 pixels resolution offers a great immersive viewing experience. Additionally, this phone by Oppo offers a stylish and sleek design.

Specifications:

  • Brand - Oppo
  • Model name - CPH2015
  • Colour - Mystery Black
  • RAM - 6GB
  • ROM storage - 128 GB
  • OS - Android 9.0
  • Screen size - 6.5 inch
  • Battery power rating - 4230
ProsCons
Features excellent operating system Available in only one colour  
Capture beautiful selfies Inadequate battery
Excellent and flagship performance  

3. Mi 11X 5G

Launched by MI, this phone is another prominent mobile phone which comes in the beautiful Cosmic Black colour. This phone is equipped with a 6.67-inch long screen size and a 48 MP Triple Rear camera, which captures all moments beautifully. The phone also features an AMOLED Dot display to offer an immersive viewing experience. If you’re craving a flagship performance, this phone is ideal to use.

Specifications:

  • Brand - MI
  • Model name - Mi 11X
  • Colour - Cosmic black
  • RAM - 6GB
  • ROM storage - 128 GB
  • OS - Android 11, MiUI 12.5, MiUI 12.5 (Android 11)
  • Screen size - 6.67 inch
  • Battery power rating - 4520
ProsCons
Excellent performance package Comes in only one colour 
Comes with the AMOLED display  
Qualcomm Snapdragon processor  

4. Redmi Note 9 Pro

Another high-definition mobile phone is the Redmi note 9 Pro. It was launched by Redmi sometime back. This phone comes with features such as 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM to ensure maximum storage. Additionally, the 6.67-inch wide display offers an immersive viewing experience.

Specifications:

  • Brand - Redmi
  • Model name - Redmi Note 9 Pro
  • Colour - Interstellar Black
  • RAM - 6GB
  • ROM storage - 128 GB
  • OS - Android 10.0
  • Screen size - 6.67 inch
  • Battery power rating - 5020
ProsCons
Comes with an excellent OS Available in only one colour 
Features in-built Alexa  
Features several camera modes  

5. Samsung galaxy M53 5G

Designed to offer a wholesome experience, this mobile phone by Samsung is the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G. This phone is equipped with all the latest features, such as a 2.2 GHz Processor, 108MP Quad Camera, 1080x2400 pixels and Super AMOLED Plus Display. Besides this, the unique Emerald brown colour makes all heads turn.

Specifications:

  • Brand - Samsung
  • Model name - Samsung galaxy M53 5G
  • Colour - Emerald brown
  • RAM - 6GB
  • ROM storage - 128 GB
  • OS - Android | 12.0
  • Screen size - 6.7-inch
  • Battery power rating - 5000
ProsCons
All day battery life Comes in only one colour 
Excellent connectivity technologies  
Excellent storage size  

6. Samsung galaxy A13 (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)

Equipped with the 2.2 GHz Processor, another mobile phone on this list is the Samsung Galaxy A13. This phone features a beautiful blue colour which looks great from all angles. The phone is packed with excellent features, including 64GB ROM and 4GB RAM storage to store all photos and videos smoothly. Besides this, the phone’s smooth and stylish look makes all the difference.

Specifications:

  • Brand - Samsung
  • Model name - Galaxy A13
  • Colour - Blue
  • RAM - 4GB
  • ROM storage: 64 GB
  • OS - Android 12
  • Screen size - 6.6-inch
  • Battery description - Lithium-Ion
ProsCons
Comes with the fingerprint sensor Limited RAM 
Comes with great storage space Inadequate camera resolution 
Available in many colours. Sometimes heat 

7. Xiaomi Mi A2 (Gold, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

The last on the list is the Xiaomi Mi A2. this phone features a luxurious Gold colour. Additionally, the phone comes with 4GB RAM, 64 RAM storage and a 2.2 GHz processor, which offers high performance. Besides this, the phone also features a long-lasting battery and the latest operating system, which ensures hassle-free functioning.

Specifications:

  • Brand - MI
  • Model name - Mi A2
  • Colour - Black
  • RAM - 4GB
  • ROM Storage - 64 GB
  • OS - Android 9.0
  • Screen size - 5.99-inch
  • Battery description - 1 Lithium Polymer battery required
ProsCons
Equipped with the OSComes with limited storage 
Excellent screen resolution Looks heavy 
Classy colours are available.  

Best three features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung Galaxy M13 5GPresence of the latest Android OSGreat battery backupAmple storage space available
Oppo A31 Equipped with the latest operating system Adequate RAM size Excellent camera features 
Mi 11X 5GComes with quad processor Backed by MEMC technology Adequate RAM and ROM size 
Redmi Note 9 ProSimple and sturdy look Comes with the night mode on 2x security 
Samsung Galaxy M53 5GExcellent processor Excellent security Long-lasting battery life 
Samsung Galaxy A13Sleek and sturdy designGreat battery backup.Dual sim slot present
Xiaomi Mi A2Good storage spaceExpandable RAMQUAD  camera

Best value for money

There are no Google 2.2 Ghz Processor Phones presently available on Amazon. The best phone listed in this list is the Oppo A31. this phone is priced decently to meet everyone’s budget. The price of this product is 11,990 only.

Best overall

Since there are so many options to consider when you're browsing through the list of best 2.2 Ghz Processor Phones present on Amazon. It should be stylish, cost-effective and features an excellent battery life. Beside this, it should be pocket-friendly. If you’re looking for any such mobile phones, the best mobile phone is Mi 11X 5G. These phones are priced decently at 27,999 only.

How to find the perfect 2.2 Ghz mobile phones?

Mobile phones have become the need of the hour. There are many things that you should consider if you want the best 2.2 Ghz mobile phones for yourself. These are:

  • Pricing
  • Screen Size
  • Good Camera Resolution
  • Screen Resolution
  • Good Front Camera
  • Battery Backup
  • Processor
  • Colour
  • Built
  • Operating System

Product price list:

ProductActual priceDiscounted price
Samsung galaxy M13 5GRs. 16,999Rs. 13,999
Oppo A31  15,990 11,990
Mi 11X 5G 33,999 27,999
Redmi note 9 Pro 19,999 19,999
Samsung galaxy M53 5G 32,999 26,499
Samsung galaxy A13Rs. 18,490Rs. 13,999
Xiaomi Mi A2 (Gold, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) 19,990 12,990

