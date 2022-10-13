Looking to buy Infinix 4 GB RAM mobile phones? Here are your top picks

Infinix 4 GB RAM mobile phones

Transsion Holdings and Sagem Wireless established the smartphone company Infinix in Hong Kong in 2013. The brand sought to increase its market share in South Asian and African nations. The price range for Infinix mobile phones ranges from entry-level to mid-range price range. They produce affordable cell phones that appeal to customers by having comparable specifications. Infinix decided in 2013 to establish itself as the most wonderful, beloved global mobile communications brand by consumers. Infinix offered our consumers a wide variety of mobile devices that were outfitted with the best-in-class technology with this goal in mind and the target set in our hearts. Infinix mobiles are Android-based phones that entered the market for smartphones in 2013. They are low-cost smartphones with very reasonable prices that match some of the greatest smartphones available online in terms of features and characteristics. The Infinix Note 4 and the Infinix Hot 4 Pro, the newest Infinix mobile phones, were introduced exclusively online on Flipkart. The modest cost of these phones belies their impressive capabilities, which include a powerful processor, significant storage memory, a camera, and others. 1. Infinix HOT 12 Play (Daylight Green, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage) With the HOT 12, which is overloaded with features to keep you entertained all day, you can take advantage of easy operation and intuitive performance. With a small bezel advantage, the stunning 17.32 cm (6.82) HD+ Punch Hole display offers a compelling visual experience. This phone also has a robust 6000 mAh battery, which contributes to its long battery life and increased productivity. In addition, HOT 12 Play has a 12 nm UniSOC T610 1.8GHz Octa-core processor, fingerprint scanner, up to 3 GB of virtual RAM, face unlock, LED flash and other features to improve your experience and improve performance. This phone also features a 13 MP rear camera and an 8 MP selfie camera that make it easy to take amazing images with perfect imagery. Specifications: Battery life: 6000 mAh Li-ion polymer battery

Pros Cons 90Hz panel on a budget Cameras Should be Improved Long Battery Life Ships with Bloatware Good Performance

2. Infinix Hot 11 2022 (Aurora Green, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage) With an HD display of this Infinix Hot 11 smartphone, you may transform your gaming experience into one that is enthusiastic. This smartphone has a 17.01 cm (6.7 inches) wide display with a Punch Hole screen and an FHD resolution so that you can see graphics-rich content. Additionally, this phone has an Octa-core UniSoc T610 processor with a 1.82 GHz CPU frequency and a 12 nm FinFET, providing a continuous smartphone performance. Moreover, it includes Power Marathon technology and a 5000 mAh battery to offer you a long use time without worrying about your phone's battery dying. You can finally unlock your phone in a split second with the help of the side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature. Specifications: Battery life: 5000 mAh Li-ion polymer battery

Pros Cons Good Design Cameras needs improvement Decent Battery Life No Fast Charging FHD+ Screen Performance Issues

3. Infinix Hot 10 Play (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) On its 17.3 cm (6.8 inches) display, the smartphone Infinix Hot 10 Play offers bright and detailed wide graphics. The smartphone boasts a screen-to-body ratio of 90.66%, giving you a vast display area despite its tiny bezel. By making it simple to use with just one hand, the 20.5:9 aspect ratio contributes to a better viewing experience. NEG Dinorex T2X-1 glass protection is also included for increased durability. Wonderful Photography With a 13 MP primary lens and a Quad-LED flash, this smartphone's AI-powered rear camera helps to increase the sharpness of photographs taken in low light. Specifications: Battery life: 6000 mAh Li-ion polymer battery

Pros Cons Face and fingerprint unlock mounted on the back Bloatware in the Interface 3.5 mm Jack Support Heating Issue Decent Price Tag

4. Infinix Note 12 (Jewel Blue, 4GB RAM 64GB RAM) This feature-rich phone blows your mind with its flawless design, gives an amazing performance and offers smooth operation. Enjoy brilliance and exquisite operation. Your visual experience is improved by the Note 12's expansive 17.01 cm (6.7 inches) AMOLED display's intuitive colour reproduction. A fantastic 5000 mAh battery with Power Marathon Tech is another outstanding feature of this phone. This technology extends battery life. A further benefit of this phone is its Helio G88 Octa-core processor, which operates at a speed of 2.0 GHz and allows you to switch between multiple apps and play games without interruption. An AMOLED display that is stunning Edge-to-edge viewing is made possible by the Note 12's big 17.02 cm (6.7) panel with an FHD+ AMOLED display and a 92 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Specifications: Battery life: 5000 mAh Li-ion polymer battery

Pros Cons Eye care mode No Ultra-Wide lens Micro-SD Card Support Old Waterdrop Notch 3.5 mm Audio Jack

5. Infinix Hot 11S (Green Wave, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) The 17.22 cm (6.78 inches) FHD+ High-resolution Punch Hole display on the Infinix Hot 11S has a 20.5:9 aspect ratio for an uninterrupted viewing experience. It has a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5% to improve aesthetics and the viewing experience. Additionally, the NEG Dinorex T2X-1 glass protection ensures longevity while the 500 NITS brightness provides images that are crystal clear. Smooth Display at 90 Hz The screen and your touch can interact with each other smoothly because of the 90 Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, a quick screen reaction time is guaranteed by the 180 Hz touch sampling rate. Therefore, this smartphone might be pretty exciting for gamers. This smartphone provides amazing performance due to its Helio G88 Octa-core processor and 12nm FinFET, 2.0 GHz CPU frequency. Specifications: Battery life: 5000 mAh Li-ion polymer battery

Pros Cons Robust design Blue Tinge on Display Decent Performance Software Programming Issue Good Battery Life

Best 3 important features for consumers

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Infinix Hot 12 Play DTS Surround Sound HD+ Punch Hole Display Good Battery Performance Infinix HOT 11 2022 SuperNight Triple Camera AI Scene Detection Smile Shot on Camera Infinix HOT 10 Play Google Lens 10X Zoom on the Phone Burst Mode Infinix Note 12 Wide Selfie Camera Octa Core Processor Matte Finish Design Infinix HOT 11s AI Body Shaping Video Beauty Dual Flashlight for video recording

Best value for money The Best value for money Infinix 4 GB RAM Smartphone is the Infinix HOT 12 Play Smartphone which comes with a budget price tag and also the smart features required by people of today’s generation. This smartphone will make you feel confident as its style is decent and also the better programming system is used. Additionally, this phone has Power Marathon Tech, which can significantly lengthen the battery life. Best overall The best phone overall is the Infinix HOT 11 2022. This phone comes with smart features and is also under the budget of normal consumers. This phone is updated with the latest Processor and is suitable for all the people who want to buy a budget phone with smart features from the Infinix Company. You can enjoy up to 16 hours of video playing and 34 hours of audio playback. Additionally, this smartphone has 64 GB of storage and 4 GB of RAM, allowing you to multitask with ease and benefit from a large memory capacity. Additionally, it contains a 10 W charger that enables USB Type-C cable charging for smartphones. How to find the best Infinix 4 GB RAM mobile? Finding the best Infinix Smartphone with 4 GB RAM is not a difficult task, you can choose the best smartphone depending on your preferences and requirement of what you need and according to it, you can choose what fits best in your frame. You can buy the best budget phones with smart features from the list of phones given and choose amongst them. Maintain a strict budget.

Put the phone's features above its feel and appearance in general.

It should have a reliable battery backup.

Decide on a phone that is portable and lightweight. Products price list

S.no Product Price 1. Infinix HOT 12 Play (Daylight Green, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage) Rs. 9,299 2. Infinix Hot 11 2022 (Aurora Green, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage) Rs. 8,499 3. Infinix Hot 10 Play (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Rs. 9,399 4. Infinix Note 12 (Jewel Blue, 4GB RAM 64GB RAM) Rs. 12,190 5. Infinix Hot 11S (Green Wave, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Rs. 10,850