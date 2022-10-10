Mobile phones under 12,000: A buyer's guide

If you are planning to buy a mobile phone under ₹ 12,000, then look for options in Nokia, Motorola, Redmi etc.

It's hard to remember a time before smartphones significantly impacted modern life. This tech miracle device is at the forefront of the various things we do daily. But in reality, not everyone wants to splurge on expensive phones. Earlier budget mobile phones were not available too readily. Now, various brands have entered the market to compete with some of the industry's heavyweights, like Apple and Nokia. However, with so many options on the market, it might be challenging to identify the finest mobile phones under ₹12000 that are suitable for you. Here is a list of the top mobile phones for ₹12000. 1. Samsung Galaxy M13 The Samsung Galaxy M13 is powered by an Exynos 850 octa-core processor and a 6.60-inch touchscreen (FHD+) display. It has a 6000mAh battery and runs Android 12. Samsung's patented rapid charging is supported on the Galaxy M13. Specifications: Model Name: Samsung Galaxy M13 OS: Android 12.0 Cellular Technology: 4G Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB

Pros Cons Latest UI Not 5G Fast Charging

2. Redmi 9 Activ The Redmi 9 Activ smartphone was introduced on September 24, 2021. The phone has a 6.53-inch touchscreen display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 720x1600 pixels. The MediaTek Helio G35 CPU, which powers the Redmi 9 Activ, has eight cores. It has 4GB and 6GB of RAM. A 5000mAh battery powers the Android 10 operating system of the Redmi 9 Activ. The Redmi 9 Activ supports proprietary fast charging. The Redmi 9 Activ has Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth v5.0, Infrared, USB Type-C, FM radio, 3G, and 4G connectivity options. The phone has an accelerometer, fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor, and ambient light sensor. Face unlock is supported on the Redmi 9 Activ. Specifications: Display: 16.58 centimeters (6.53-inch) Battery: 5000 mAH large battery Memory, Storage & SIM: 4GB RAM

Pros Cons Full HD display Older Android version Excellent audio quality Decent battery life

3. MOTOROLA e32s (Slate Gray, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage) This phone has an Octa-core processor, up to 4 GB of RAM, and large internal storage of 64 GB, expandable to 1 TB, to give you the power to have the entire world at your fingertips. Less latency is guaranteed with this Motorola smartphone's 90 Hz refresh rate, allowing you to browse more rapidly and enjoy fluid operation. The punch hole architecture also increases the screen-to-body ratio of your smartphone, giving you more screen space. Specs: Brand: Motorola OS Android: 12 Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB Colour: Slate Gray Screen Size: 6.5 Inches

Pros Cons Good camera The camera struggles with unfavourable lighting Good Processor

4. Redmi 10A The phone has a 6.53-inch touchscreen display with a 60 Hz refresh rate that has a resolution of 720x1600 pixels (HD+) and a 20:9 aspect ratio. An octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 CPU powers the Redmi 10A. It has 3GB and 4GB of RAM. A 5000mAh battery powers the Android-powered Redmi 10A. The Redmi 10A has a 13-megapixel camera on the back when it comes to cameras. The arrangement for the back camera has autofocus. It includes a single front camera arrangement with a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies. Specs: Camera: 13MP Rear Camera | 5MP Front Camera Display: HD+(1600x700) IPS LCD display Processor: MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core processor Battery: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Pure Android 11 ecosystem Lacks HDR higher refresh rate Good visuals Rapid-response rear-mounted scanner.

5. Realme Narzo 50i The Realme Narzo 50i has a sizable battery that can last 43 days on standby, making it perfect for gaming, calling, or leisure. With its Super Power Saving Mode, you can continue using the phone even with a 5% battery without slowing down. Realme Narzo 50i exhibits the attitude and individuality of young people with its instantly recognisable, street-style diagonal stripe design. Additionally, it is 8.9 mm thin, making it simple to hold. Specs: RAM: 4 GB RAM Display: 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) HD+ Display Camera: 8MP Primary Camera | 5MP Front Camera Battery: 5000 mAh Battery Processor: Octa-core Processor

Pros Cons Ad-free Bloat-free Android software Slow charging Long Battery Life Competent Performance

6. Micromax In 2B A crisp, pure Android experience is delivered by the Micromax In 2B, along with a big battery LIFE. Although the phone's back is composed of plastic, it is designed to be functional and does not collect fingerprints or smudges. Given its low price point, its display is sufficiently bright and displays decent colours. Key Specifications Display: 6.65 inches Triple Cameras On Back Front Camera: 8 MP RAM: 4 GB Battery: 5100 mAh

Pros Cons Good battery life Poor selfie camera Supports fast charging Night mode needs to be improved Clean software

7. OPPO A15s The OPPO A15s model provides a high-quality viewing experience together with powerful front and rear cameras. The low-cost tablet offers excellent gaming and multitasking experiences because of its 4 GB RAM and MediaTek Helio P35 CPU. In terms of the battery, the Oppo gadget has a 4230mAh power supply that provides a long operating time. A smartphone is undoubtedly a reliable tool for streamlining daily tasks and taking great pictures.

Pros Cons Excellent processor Average battery life Good quality display Higher storage

Price of mobile phones under Rs. 12,000 at a glance:

Product Price Samsung Galaxy M13 Rs. 14,999 Redmi 9 Activ Rs. 10,999 MOTOROLA e32s Rs. 12, 999 Redmi 10A Rs. 22, 999 Realme Narzo 50i Rs. 9, 999 Micromax In 2B Rs. 10, 499 OPPO A15s Rs. 13, 990

3 best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Galaxy M13 Borderless display Clear audio Super vivid mode Redmi 9 Activ Full HD display Decent battery life Excellent audio quality MOTOROLA e32s Good camera Good Processor Good Processing Redmi 10A Excellent audio quality Great RAM management Large screen Realme Narzo 50i Camera is great Great RAM management Excellent audio quality Micromax In 2B Clear audio Full HD display Borderless display OPPO A15s Great RAM management Decent battery life Large screen

Best value for money Choosing a mobile phone under Rs. 12000 that can provide you with the best value for money can be confusing. In such a scenario, OPPO A15s can be a great choice. It is a budget-friendly smartphone featuring cutting-edge technology and design. The phone offers up to two days of usage after one charge, and its Octa-core processor ensures steady power and excellent performance. Best overall In terms of overall parameters, the Samsung M13 is the best choice as it is packed with a plethora of interesting and advanced features. With a great camera, Exynos 850 octa-core processor and a 6.60-inch touchscreen (FHD+) display, this phone is an excellent option if you don't want to buy an expensive phone. It has 4 GB and 6 GB of RAM, a 6000mAh battery, and runs Android 12. Samsung's patented rapid charging is also supported on the Galaxy M13. How To find the best mobile phones under Rs. 12000? When choosing the best mobile phone under Rs. 12000, you should consider myriad factors. Almost every component of your smartphone operates thanks to the CPU, often known as the chipset or SoC. Most of these CPUs have AI features that essentially make your smartphone as "smart" as it is today. It acts as the system's brain. Therefore, it is essential to know what processor your smartphone has because performance closely relates to the CPU. Keep in mind that many devices come with their own skin or UI (user interface) overlaid on top of Android. Don't forget to test out the user interface (UI) before buying the device to make sure it meets your demands.