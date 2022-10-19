Motorola 6 GB RAM mobile phones in India: Buying guide

Summary:
If classic, stylish and HD is your definition of a phone, look no further than these best Motorola phones with 6 GB RAM.Motorola is famous for its latest updates and high-quality camera phones. This time they have come up with the best-in-class phones with 6 GB RAM. These popular phones have a high-resolution camera, HD screen, and stereo speakers. You can enjoy playing games and streaming videos without worrying about the battery. This list of the best Motorola 6 GB RAM phones has 4 G and 5 G. Performance and Motorola go hand in hand. Here you will find the top-performing Motorola 6 GB RAM phones.
1. Motorola G 60
Motorola G 60 is an ultra-affordable phone with 6 GB RAM. Plus, it comes with amazing features at this price, like a high-resolution sensor display, quad-function camera, and Android 11. With 128 GB internal storage and expandable memory of up to 1 TB, you get ample space to store your data and files. A fast Snapdragon processor and stock Android experience at this price is a steal deal.
Specifications
ROM: 128 GB
Operating System: Android 11
Cellular Technology: 4 G
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 G Processor
Special Feature: Ultra High-Resolution Quad Function Camera
Colours Available: Moonless
|Pros
|Cons
|High resolution sensor HDR display
|The battery gets exhausted quickly
|Long-lasting battery
|The good quality selfie camera
|ThinkShield for mobile safety
|Fast processor
2. Motorola G 40 Fusion
With a stylish design, the latest processor, 4 G connectivity, and quad-pixel technology, Motorola G 40 Fusion has it all. The cherry on top is a 6000 mAh battery to let you enjoy the hassle-free experience of using Android 11. Thighs phone is designed to give you a fast and seamless experience of switching between apps. Overall Motorola G 40 Fusion with 6 GB RAM is a package at an affordable price.
Specifications
ROM: 128 GB
Operating System: Android 11
Cellular Technology: 4 G
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 G
Special Feature: Quad Pixel Technology
Colours Available: Dynamic Gray
|Pros
|Cons
|Long-lasting battery
|Slow processor
|Good camera quality
|High-resolution display
|Fast charging
|Ample storage
3. Motorola g31
Motorola is known for excellent mid-range phones, and the G 31 is one of them. It has the high-end tech, like a quad-function camera and an AMOLED FHD+ display. The phone's OS, Android 11, is paired with a Mediatek processor to give you a smooth and fast mobile experience. You can click beautiful selfies with a 13 MP front camera, and the triple rear camera lets you shoot videos with details. Motorola G 31 is the best option if you are looking for a 6 GB RAM phone at an affordable price.
Specifications
ROM: 128 GB
Operating System: Android 11
Cellular Technology: 4G
Processor: Mediatek Helio G85 Processor
Special Feature: FHD+ display, water-repellent design
Colours Available: Meteorite Gray
|Pros
|Cons
|Quad function camera
|Phone overheats
|Mediatek processor
|HD+ display
|Long-lasting battery
4. Motorola g52
Are you looking for a slim phone in splendid colour with the latest Android?Look no further; Motorola G 52 is your best bet. It has stereo speakers and an HD+ display to give extravagant gaming and video-calling experience. It is paired with Snapdragon 680 processor for smooth mobile operation. You can do all of it without worrying about the battery getting exhausted.
Specifications
ROM: 128 GB
Operating System: Android 12
Cellular Technology: 4 G
Processor: Snapdragon 680
Special Feature: Stereo speakers
Colours Available: Metallic white
|Pros
|Cons
|Slim and lightweight design
|The camera quality is not good
|OLED HD+ display
|Water repellent design
5. Motorola Moto G 71
Moto G 71 is a budget 5 G phone that offers fantastic features. 5 G connectivity at this price is a bonus point. It also has a high-resolution responsive AMOLED display. You can experience impeccable browsing and video streaming with a fast Snapdragon processor. It comes with a turbocharger to charge your mobile in a jiffy—overall an affordable 5 G phone with 6 GB RAM.
Specifications
ROM: 128 GB
Operating System: Android 11
Cellular Technology: 5 G
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor
Special Feature: AMOLED display
Colours Available: Neptune green
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast processor
|Phone buffering
|High-resolution
|Clear images
|Turbocharger
6. Motorola Moto g82
Looking to upgrade your phone to 5 G connectivity?Motorola got you covered with G 82. That too at an affordable price. With Motorola G 82, you get high-quality sound and a pOLED display to enjoy your video streaming time. Plus, you get a fast processor with the latest Android version. The 50 MP OIS camera lets you click out-of-world pictures and share them seamlessly. Motorola G 82 is one of the premium phones with 6 GB RAM.
Specifications
ROM: 128 GB
Operating System: Android 12.0
Cellular Technology: 5 G
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5 G
Special Feature: pOLED display, Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos
Colours Available: Meteorite Gray, White Lily
|Pros
|Cons
|High-quality speakers
|Low battery life
|Water-repellent design
|Latest Android
|Brilliant display
|50 MP OIS camera
Best 3 features for consumers
|Product
|Feature - 1
|Feature - 2
|Feature - 3
|Motorola G60
|Battery Capacity in mAh - 6000
|Display - 6 .78" Full HD+ display
|Camera - rear 108 MP+8MP+2MP front 32 MP
|Motorola G40 Fusion
|Battery Capacity in mAh - 6000
|Display -6 .8" HDR 10
|Camera - rear 64 MP+8MP+2MP front 16 MP
|Motorola g31
|Battery Capacity in mAh - 5000
|Display -6 .47" Full HD+ Display
|Camera - rear 50 MP+8MP+2MP front 13 MP
|Motorola g52
|Battery Capacity in mAh - 5000
|Display - 6.6" pOLED
|Camera - rear 50 MP+8MP+2MP front 16 MP
|Motorola Moto G71
|Battery Capacity in mAh - 5000
|Display - 6.6 inch Full HD
|Camera - rear 64 MP+8MP+2MP front 16 MP
|Motorola Moto g82
|Battery Capacity in mAh - 5000
|Display -6 .6" Full HD+
|Camera - rear 64 MP+8MP+2MP front 16 MP
Best value for money
Moto G 71 is the best value-for-money phone with 6 GB RAM. It offers the latest 5 G connectivity with other excellent high-end tech. It is also a good option for people who are always on the go, as it comes with a turbocharger. Moto G 71 has India's first Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5 G with 13 5 G Bands processor that offers smooth operation. So it without a doubt provides the best features at this price.
Best overall
Moto G 82 has a 120 Hz 10-bit pOLED display to give you a better visual experience. It is paired with a 6.6" full HD screen and high quality so that you can have an out-of-the-world video streaming experience. The 50 MP OIS (optical image stabilisation) lets you shoot videos on the go without compromising the quality. All these extravagant features make Moto G 82 the best Motorola phone with 6 GB RAM.
How to find Motorola 6 GB RAM mobile phones?
Two factors play an important role in deciding the perfect Motorola 6 GB phone.
Budget
What is your budget? Do you want basic features at an affordable price? Or can you splurge a little more to get advanced features?
However, Motorola offers phones at a wide range of prices. The Motorola 6 GB RAM phones are available from RS. 14000 to Rs. 22000. So there is definitely a phone for every budget.
Features
What are you looking for in a phone? Do you want to upgrade to 5 G?
Do you need a good battery life? Do you want a large screen?
Do you want a good camera quality? Does a slimmer and more stylish phone attract you?
When deciding the budget for Motorola 6 GB RAM phone, you should consider these questions. Knowing your needs will narrow your search and help you find the best Motorola phone.
Price of Motorola 6 GB RAM mobile phones at a glance :
|Product
|Price in Rs
|Motorola G60
|15,999
|Motorola G40 Fusion
|14,680
|Motorola g31
|13,999
|Motorola g52
|19,490
|Motorola Moto G71
|18,990
|Motorola Moto g82
|28,999
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.
Motorola is known for stylish and efficient mobile phones in a wide range of varieties. They offer a phone for every budget. While they are not as dominant in the market as they once were, they are coming up with killer mobile phones.
Yes, Motorola is coming up with new 5G phones. Their Moto G 71 and Moto G 82 are exi9sting 5 G phones with 6 GB RAM. You can read about their features in the above article.
Many Motorola phones have high-end techs available at affordable prices. However, the Moto g71 offers some attractive features at a compelling price. It has a high-resolution screen, a fast processor, the latest Android, and 5G connectivity. Getting all these features at this price is a steal deal.
Motorola has launched some new phones in the Moto G and Edge series. Moto G52. G71, G60, G82, and G52 are the latest launches from the Moto G series. At the same time, Edge 20 Fusion, Edge 30, and Edge 30 Pro are the latest launches of the Edge series.
Motorola G60 and G40 Fusion offer the best battery life with a 6000 mAh battery. The G60 has a 6.7" screen with a 108MP triple camera. The G40 Fusion has a 64MP triple camera. Both mobiles offer HD displays and 4G connectivity.