Motorola 6 GB RAM mobile phones in India: Buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 19, 2022 20:00 IST

Motorola always stands out with their quality and variety of mobile phones. This article has the seven most popular Motorola phones with 6 GB RAM.

Motorola 6GB RAM mobile phones offer smooth performance.

If classic, stylish and HD is your definition of a phone, look no further than these best Motorola phones with 6 GB RAM.Motorola is famous for its latest updates and high-quality camera phones. This time they have come up with the best-in-class phones with 6 GB RAM. These popular phones have a high-resolution camera, HD screen, and stereo speakers. You can enjoy playing games and streaming videos without worrying about the battery. This list of the best Motorola 6 GB RAM phones has 4 G and 5 G. Performance and Motorola go hand in hand. Here you will find the top-performing Motorola 6 GB RAM phones.

1. Motorola G 60

Motorola G 60 is an ultra-affordable phone with 6 GB RAM. Plus, it comes with amazing features at this price, like a high-resolution sensor display, quad-function camera, and Android 11. With 128 GB internal storage and expandable memory of up to 1 TB, you get ample space to store your data and files. A fast Snapdragon processor and stock Android experience at this price is a steal deal.

Specifications

ROM: 128 GB

Operating System: Android 11

Cellular Technology: 4 G

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 G Processor

Special Feature: Ultra High-Resolution Quad Function Camera

Colours Available: Moonless

ProsCons
High resolution sensor  HDR displayThe battery gets exhausted quickly
Long-lasting battery 
The good quality selfie camera 
ThinkShield for mobile safety 
Fast processor 
2. Motorola G 40 Fusion

With a stylish design, the latest processor, 4 G connectivity, and quad-pixel technology, Motorola G 40 Fusion has it all. The cherry on top is a 6000 mAh battery to let you enjoy the hassle-free experience of using Android 11. Thighs phone is designed to give you a fast and seamless experience of switching between apps. Overall Motorola G 40 Fusion with 6 GB RAM is a package at an affordable price.

Specifications

ROM: 128 GB

Operating System: Android 11

Cellular Technology: 4 G

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 G

Special Feature: Quad Pixel Technology

Colours Available: Dynamic Gray

ProsCons
Long-lasting batterySlow processor
Good camera quality 
High-resolution display 
Fast charging 
Ample storage 
3. Motorola g31

Motorola is known for excellent mid-range phones, and the G 31 is one of them. It has the high-end tech, like a quad-function camera and an AMOLED FHD+ display. The phone's OS, Android 11, is paired with a Mediatek processor to give you a smooth and fast mobile experience. You can click beautiful selfies with a 13 MP front camera, and the triple rear camera lets you shoot videos with details. Motorola G 31 is the best option if you are looking for a 6 GB RAM phone at an affordable price.

Specifications

ROM: 128 GB

Operating System: Android 11

Cellular Technology: 4G

Processor: Mediatek Helio G85 Processor

Special Feature: FHD+ display, water-repellent design

Colours Available: Meteorite Gray

ProsCons
Quad function cameraPhone overheats
Mediatek processor 
HD+ display 
Long-lasting battery 
4. Motorola g52

Are you looking for a slim phone in splendid colour with the latest Android?Look no further; Motorola G 52 is your best bet. It has stereo speakers and an HD+ display to give extravagant gaming and video-calling experience. It is paired with Snapdragon 680 processor for smooth mobile operation. You can do all of it without worrying about the battery getting exhausted.

Specifications

ROM: 128 GB

Operating System: Android 12

Cellular Technology: 4 G

Processor: Snapdragon 680

Special Feature: Stereo speakers

Colours Available: Metallic white

ProsCons
Slim and lightweight designThe camera quality is not good
OLED HD+ display 
Water repellent design 
5. Motorola Moto G 71

Moto G 71 is a budget 5 G phone that offers fantastic features. 5 G connectivity at this price is a bonus point. It also has a high-resolution responsive AMOLED display. You can experience impeccable browsing and video streaming with a fast Snapdragon processor. It comes with a turbocharger to charge your mobile in a jiffy—overall an affordable 5 G phone with 6 GB RAM.

Specifications

ROM: 128 GB

Operating System: Android 11

Cellular Technology: 5 G

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor

Special Feature: AMOLED display

Colours Available: Neptune green

ProsCons
Fast processorPhone buffering
High-resolution 
Clear images 
Turbocharger 
6. Motorola Moto g82

Looking to upgrade your phone to 5 G connectivity?Motorola got you covered with G 82. That too at an affordable price. With Motorola G 82, you get high-quality sound and a pOLED display to enjoy your video streaming time. Plus, you get a fast processor with the latest Android version. The 50 MP OIS camera lets you click out-of-world pictures and share them seamlessly. Motorola G 82 is one of the premium phones with 6 GB RAM.

Specifications

ROM: 128 GB

Operating System: Android 12.0

Cellular Technology: 5 G

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5 G

Special Feature: pOLED display, Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos

Colours Available: Meteorite Gray, White Lily

ProsCons
High-quality speakersLow battery life
Water-repellent design 
Latest Android 
Brilliant display 
50 MP OIS camera 
Best 3 features for consumers

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
Motorola G60Battery Capacity in mAh - 6000Display - 6 .78" Full HD+ displayCamera - rear 108 MP+8MP+2MP front 32 MP
Motorola G40 FusionBattery Capacity in mAh - 6000Display -6 .8" HDR 10Camera - rear 64 MP+8MP+2MP front 16 MP
Motorola g31Battery Capacity in mAh - 5000Display -6 .47" Full HD+ DisplayCamera - rear 50 MP+8MP+2MP front 13 MP
Motorola g52Battery Capacity in mAh - 5000Display - 6.6" pOLEDCamera - rear 50 MP+8MP+2MP front 16 MP
Motorola Moto G71Battery Capacity in mAh - 5000Display - 6.6 inch Full HDCamera - rear 64 MP+8MP+2MP front 16 MP
Motorola Moto g82Battery Capacity in mAh - 5000Display -6 .6" Full HD+Camera - rear 64 MP+8MP+2MP front 16 MP

Best value for money

Moto G 71 is the best value-for-money phone with 6 GB RAM. It offers the latest 5 G connectivity with other excellent high-end tech. It is also a good option for people who are always on the go, as it comes with a turbocharger. Moto G 71 has India's first Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5 G with 13 5 G Bands processor that offers smooth operation. So it without a doubt provides the best features at this price.

Best overall

Moto G 82 has a 120 Hz 10-bit pOLED display to give you a better visual experience. It is paired with a 6.6" full HD screen and high quality so that you can have an out-of-the-world video streaming experience. The 50 MP OIS (optical image stabilisation) lets you shoot videos on the go without compromising the quality. All these extravagant features make Moto G 82 the best Motorola phone with 6 GB RAM.

How to find Motorola 6 GB RAM mobile phones?

Two factors play an important role in deciding the perfect Motorola 6 GB phone.

Budget

What is your budget? Do you want basic features at an affordable price? Or can you splurge a little more to get advanced features?

However, Motorola offers phones at a wide range of prices. The Motorola 6 GB RAM phones are available from RS. 14000 to Rs. 22000. So there is definitely a phone for every budget.

Features

What are you looking for in a phone? Do you want to upgrade to 5 G?

Do you need a good battery life? Do you want a large screen?

Do you want a good camera quality? Does a slimmer and more stylish phone attract you?

When deciding the budget for Motorola 6 GB RAM phone, you should consider these questions. Knowing your needs will narrow your search and help you find the best Motorola phone.

Price of Motorola 6 GB RAM mobile phones at a glance :

ProductPrice in Rs
Motorola G6015,999
Motorola G40 Fusion14,680
Motorola g3113,999
Motorola g5219,490
Motorola Moto G7118,990
Motorola Moto g8228,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Motorola 6 GB RAM mobile phone

Are Motorola phones good in 2022?

Motorola is known for stylish and efficient mobile phones in a wide range of varieties. They offer a phone for every budget. While they are not as dominant in the market as they once were, they are coming up with killer mobile phones.

 

Is Motorola launching 5 G phones?

Yes, Motorola is coming up with new 5G phones. Their Moto G 71 and Moto G 82 are exi9sting 5 G phones with 6 GB RAM. You can read about their features in the above article.

Which Motorola phone is the best value for money?

Many Motorola phones have high-end techs available at affordable prices. However, the Moto g71 offers some attractive features at a compelling price. It has a high-resolution screen, a fast processor, the latest Android, and 5G connectivity. Getting all these features at this price is a steal deal.

