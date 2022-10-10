Sign out
Motorola mobile phones under 20,000: A buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 10, 2022 20:00 IST

Summary:

Motorola mobile phones under 20,000 have stunning camera specifications and amazing battery life, among other features.

Motorola mobile phones under 20,000 are known to offer great user experience. 

Popular high-end phones offer outstanding performance, wonderful camera systems, and other features that make daily tasks easier. However, these luxury phones come at a high price, so they might not be the best option if all you need is a straightforward device. The top devices on the market range in price, screen size, storage, and camera features. There are numerous options to consider when buying a phone, including quality, display, cost, and many other factors.

Choosing the best smartphone for you might be difficult and confusing. The top Motorola cell phones under 20,000 are listed below:

1. MOTOROLA g31 (Meteorite Grey, 128 GB)

The Moto G31 stands out as a top pick for gamers and movie fans due to its quick display, potent CPU design, and 5000mAh battery configuration. A truly outstanding triple camera arrangement on the back of the smartphone allows for flawless recordings in any setting.

Specifications:

Processor: MediaTek Helio G85 chipset with 4GB RAM

Batteries: 5000mAh battery

Storage: Expandable storage

ProsCons
High-quality AMOLED displayAverage low-light camera performance
IPX2 rated 
Near-stock Android software 
MOTOROLA g31 (Meteorite Grey, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
26% off
14,885 19,999
Buy now

2. Moto G22 (64, Mint Green, New)

The Moto g22, one of the best Motorola smartphones under 12,000, offers a faultless experience because of its feature-rich design, multi-touch display, 13 MP front camera with screen flash, and fingerprint sensor.

Specifications:

· OS: ‎Android 12

· Product Dimensions: 16.39 x 7.49 x 0.84 cm; 185 grams

· Other Display Features: ‎Wireless

· Form Factor: BAR

· Colour: Iceberg Blue

· Other Camera Features: Front

· Battery Power Rating: ‎5000 Milliamp Hours

ProsCons
Great phone for multitaskingLow storage capacity
One year warrantyLacks some advanced features when compared with other brands
Moto G22 (64, Mint Green, New)
17% off
11,589 13,999
Buy now

3. Moto G71 5G (Arctic Blue, 128 GB)

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 CPU, a 50MP triple rear camera, a huge 5000 mAh battery, and 5G networking connectivity are all features of the Motorola Moto G71.

Specifications:

Screen Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

Pixel Density: 411 PPI

Aspect Ratio: 20:09

Screen to Body Ratio: 88.80%

Rear Camera Setup: Triple, 50MP + 8MP + 2MP

Rear Camera 1 Resolution: 50 MP

ProsCons
Layout with a water-repellent finish.It lacks HDR higher refresh rate.
Pure Android 11 ecosystem with an elegant OLED display.There is no extra space for storage.
The visual quality is respectable during the day.Stereo speakers are incompatible.
Rapid-response rear-mounted scanner. 
Moto G71 5G (Arctic Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
13% off
19,990 22,999
Buy now

4. Moto E40 (Carbon Gray, 64 GB)

The Motorola e40 has a specially created UNISOC T700 Octa-core 1.8 GHz CPU that allows you to take advantage of effective graphics performance. The mobile phone's 4 GB of RAM makes multitasking simple. Additionally, thanks to its roomy 64 GB of ROM (which is extensible up to 1 TB), you may save all of your data in one location.

Specifications:

Pixel Density: 387 PPI

Screen Resolution:1080 x 2400 pixels

Aspect Ratio: 20:09

Rear Camera 1 Resolution: 50 MP

Screen Design: Punch hole

Rear Camera Setup: Triple, 50MP + 8MP + 2MP

Screen Refresh Rate: 120 Hz

ProsCons
Support for 5GStorage capacity is limited.
The first smartphone to have the Snapdragon 480+ chipsetless RAM option
Affordably priced 5G smartphone 
Appropriate camera performance 
Moto E40 (Carbon Gray, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
19% off
9,777 11,999
Buy now

5. MOTOROLA G40 Fusion

It's a pleasure to watch films, play games, and surf the Web thanks to its 17.2 cm (6.8 in.) Max Vision display, which guarantees accurate and clear graphics at all times. With a playback life of up to 54 hours on a single full charge from its 6000 mAh battery, you can keep yourself occupied for a long time without being concerned about a low-battery notice. Additionally, because Google Assistant is supported, you can speak to the system to receive answers to your questions.

Specifications:

Display: 6.78-inch

Front Camera: 32MP; 1080p60fps

Software: Android 11

Rear Camera: 108MP main+ 5MP macro + 2MP depth

Processor: Snapdragon 732G

Battery: 6000mAh with 20W fast charging

ProsCons
Ad-free Bloat-free Android softwareNot AMOLED panel
Long Battery LifeSlow charging
Large 120Hz DisplayGigantic footprint
Competent Performance 
MOTOROLA G40 Fusion (Frosted Champagne, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
25% off
14,999 19,999
Buy now

6. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion (128 GB)

With its wide-angle lens, the Motorola Edge Fusion 20's 108 MP Quad Function Camera System helps fit a lot more in the picture. The macro vision lens allows you to go up close to the object as well. Data can be saved and stored on the 128 GB built-in storage. Additionally, a strong 5000 mAh battery allows you to use the phone for up to 12 hours of continuous use after just 10 minutes of charging.

Specifications:

Brand: Motorola

Cellular Technology: 2G

Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB

Screen Size: 6.67 Inches

Front Photo Sensor Resolution: 8 MP

ProsCons
Good displayThe camera could be better
Excellent battery backup 
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion (128 GB) (6 GB RAM) (Cyber Teal, New)
20% off
19,999 24,999
Buy now

7. Motorola Moto g82 (6GB)

With the remarkable Moto G82 5G, which is packed with amazing features to mesmerise you into the greatness of it all, achieving excellence is a matter of convenience. You can enjoy fantastic picture quality and out-of-this-world pictures thanks to its outstanding AMOLED display. Additionally, this phone's fluid performance is made possible by its quick refresh rate of 120 Hz, which enables you to increase your productivity. Additionally, the 50 MP OIS and an 8 MP two-in-one camera enable you to take beautiful pictures with exceptional quality. Additionally, this phone has a Snapdragon 695 5G processor and 6 GB of RAM, which increase the fluidity and improve the user experience.

Specifications:

RAM: 6 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM

Screen: 16.76 cm (6.6 inch) Full HD+ Display

Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP

Battery: 5000 mAh Lithium Battery

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Processor

ProsCons
Battery backup is excellentSlow processor
The camera quality is too good 
Motorola Moto g82 (6GB) (128GB) (White Lily)
20% off
21,499 26,999
Buy now

Price of Motorola mobile phones under 20,000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
MOTOROLA g31 16, 999
Moto G22 13, 999
Moto G71 5G 22, 999
Moto E40 12, 999
MOTOROLA G40 Fusion 19, 999
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion 24, 999
Motorola Moto g82 23, 999

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
MOTOROLA g31Good RamSufficient storage space.Latest operating system.
Moto G22Great designGood RAM backup.Good Ram
Moto G71 5GGood speaker outputGreat battery backupLarge display with good resolution.
Moto E40Large display with good resolution.Loaded with Android featuresLarge display with good resolution.
MOTOROLA G40 FusionLightweightGood for everyday use.Good Storage Space
Motorola Edge 20 FusionGreat battery backupGood Storage SpaceLatest operating system.
Motorola Moto g82Sufficient storage space.Latest operating system.Loaded with Android features

Best value for money

The MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion is one of the best Motorola cell phones under 20,000. The phone's outstanding performance, terrific camera, and extremely sleek design make it the best for multitasking.

Because of its long-lasting battery, it is a great choice for people searching for a trustworthy and economical phone. The front-facing camera is exceptional for the budget category.

Best overall

If you want a cell phone with cutting-edge and contemporary features, go with the MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion. It functions effectively and boasts a large, crystal-clear display as well as a potent camera. The phone is also reasonably priced—it just costs around 20,000. It also has a long battery life, so you can use it even when you're on the road. It also comes with Android OS pre-installed, enabling you to use all of the most recent features and programs.

How to find the perfect Motorola mobile phone?

Choosing the Motorola phone model that best suits your needs may be challenging if you're in the market for a new device.

It's important to know just how much you can spend before you start looking for a Motorola phone. Motorola has a wide range of phones available at different pricing points.

Because not all Motorola phones are compatible with all cellular providers, be cautious while selecting a Motorola phone. Pick the qualities that matter to you the most. Do you prefer a phone with a large screen, a little screen, or one with a tonne of storage? By concentrating on the crucial elements, you can narrow your choices.

Once you have decided which one best meets your needs, compare models and read internet reviews before making the final buy.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Motorola mobile phones under 20,000

Which Motorola phone is most popular in India?

The Motorola Edge 20 is among the most well-known Motorola mobile devices.

 

Should CPU characteristics be taken into consideration when choosing a phone?

A mobile phone's processor is a crucial component. Every command issued by the user is acknowledged and carried out by the processor. Additionally, the type of processor in your phone affects how quickly programs execute. Therefore, the processor of a phone should be the first item you look at.

Why is Motorola?

Motorola is a very promising company that consistently prioritizes high quality over fashionable appearances. The affordable price of Motorola phones is the salient feature. Additionally, Motorola fans have long praised the battery life of their phones.

