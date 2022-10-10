Motorola mobile phones under ₹ 20,000: A buyer's guide By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Motorola mobile phones under ₹ 20,000 have stunning camera specifications and amazing battery life, among other features.

Motorola mobile phones under ₹ 20,000 are known to offer great user experience.

Popular high-end phones offer outstanding performance, wonderful camera systems, and other features that make daily tasks easier. However, these luxury phones come at a high price, so they might not be the best option if all you need is a straightforward device. The top devices on the market range in price, screen size, storage, and camera features. There are numerous options to consider when buying a phone, including quality, display, cost, and many other factors. Choosing the best smartphone for you might be difficult and confusing. The top Motorola cell phones under 20,000 are listed below: 1. MOTOROLA g31 (Meteorite Grey, 128 GB) The Moto G31 stands out as a top pick for gamers and movie fans due to its quick display, potent CPU design, and 5000mAh battery configuration. A truly outstanding triple camera arrangement on the back of the smartphone allows for flawless recordings in any setting. Specifications: Processor: MediaTek Helio G85 chipset with 4GB RAM Batteries: 5000mAh battery Storage: Expandable storage

Pros Cons High-quality AMOLED display Average low-light camera performance IPX2 rated Near-stock Android software

2. Moto G22 (64, Mint Green, New) The Moto g22, one of the best Motorola smartphones under ₹12,000, offers a faultless experience because of its feature-rich design, multi-touch display, 13 MP front camera with screen flash, and fingerprint sensor. Specifications: · OS: ‎Android 12 · Product Dimensions: 16.39 x 7.49 x 0.84 cm; 185 grams · Other Display Features: ‎Wireless · Form Factor: BAR · Colour: Iceberg Blue · Other Camera Features: Front · Battery Power Rating: ‎5000 Milliamp Hours

Pros Cons Great phone for multitasking Low storage capacity One year warranty Lacks some advanced features when compared with other brands

3. Moto G71 5G (Arctic Blue, 128 GB) The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 CPU, a 50MP triple rear camera, a huge 5000 mAh battery, and 5G networking connectivity are all features of the Motorola Moto G71. Specifications: Screen Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels Pixel Density: 411 PPI Aspect Ratio: 20:09 Screen to Body Ratio: 88.80% Rear Camera Setup: Triple, 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera 1 Resolution: 50 MP

Pros Cons Layout with a water-repellent finish. It lacks HDR higher refresh rate. Pure Android 11 ecosystem with an elegant OLED display. There is no extra space for storage. The visual quality is respectable during the day. Stereo speakers are incompatible. Rapid-response rear-mounted scanner.

4. Moto E40 (Carbon Gray, 64 GB) The Motorola e40 has a specially created UNISOC T700 Octa-core 1.8 GHz CPU that allows you to take advantage of effective graphics performance. The mobile phone's 4 GB of RAM makes multitasking simple. Additionally, thanks to its roomy 64 GB of ROM (which is extensible up to 1 TB), you may save all of your data in one location. Specifications: Pixel Density: 387 PPI Screen Resolution:1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect Ratio: 20:09 Rear Camera 1 Resolution: 50 MP Screen Design: Punch hole Rear Camera Setup: Triple, 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Screen Refresh Rate: 120 Hz

Pros Cons Support for 5G Storage capacity is limited. The first smartphone to have the Snapdragon 480+ chipset less RAM option Affordably priced 5G smartphone Appropriate camera performance

5. MOTOROLA G40 Fusion It's a pleasure to watch films, play games, and surf the Web thanks to its 17.2 cm (6.8 in.) Max Vision display, which guarantees accurate and clear graphics at all times. With a playback life of up to 54 hours on a single full charge from its 6000 mAh battery, you can keep yourself occupied for a long time without being concerned about a low-battery notice. Additionally, because Google Assistant is supported, you can speak to the system to receive answers to your questions. Specifications: Display: 6.78-inch Front Camera: 32MP; 1080p60fps Software: Android 11 Rear Camera: 108MP main+ 5MP macro + 2MP depth Processor: Snapdragon 732G Battery: 6000mAh with 20W fast charging

Pros Cons Ad-free Bloat-free Android software Not AMOLED panel Long Battery Life Slow charging Large 120Hz Display Gigantic footprint Competent Performance

6. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion (128 GB) With its wide-angle lens, the Motorola Edge Fusion 20's 108 MP Quad Function Camera System helps fit a lot more in the picture. The macro vision lens allows you to go up close to the object as well. Data can be saved and stored on the 128 GB built-in storage. Additionally, a strong 5000 mAh battery allows you to use the phone for up to 12 hours of continuous use after just 10 minutes of charging. Specifications: Brand: Motorola Cellular Technology: 2G Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB Screen Size: 6.67 Inches Front Photo Sensor Resolution: 8 MP

Pros Cons Good display The camera could be better Excellent battery backup

7. Motorola Moto g82 (6GB) With the remarkable Moto G82 5G, which is packed with amazing features to mesmerise you into the greatness of it all, achieving excellence is a matter of convenience. You can enjoy fantastic picture quality and out-of-this-world pictures thanks to its outstanding AMOLED display. Additionally, this phone's fluid performance is made possible by its quick refresh rate of 120 Hz, which enables you to increase your productivity. Additionally, the 50 MP OIS and an 8 MP two-in-one camera enable you to take beautiful pictures with exceptional quality. Additionally, this phone has a Snapdragon 695 5G processor and 6 GB of RAM, which increase the fluidity and improve the user experience. Specifications: RAM: 6 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM Screen: 16.76 cm (6.6 inch) Full HD+ Display Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Battery: 5000 mAh Lithium Battery Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Processor

Pros Cons Battery backup is excellent Slow processor The camera quality is too good

Price of Motorola mobile phones under ₹ 20,000 at a glance:

Product Price MOTOROLA g31 ₹ 16, 999 Moto G22 ₹ 13, 999 Moto G71 5G ₹ 22, 999 Moto E40 ₹ 12, 999 MOTOROLA G40 Fusion ₹ 19, 999 Motorola Edge 20 Fusion ₹ 24, 999 Motorola Moto g82 ₹ 23, 999

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 MOTOROLA g31 Good Ram Sufficient storage space. Latest operating system. Moto G22 Great design Good RAM backup. Good Ram Moto G71 5G Good speaker output Great battery backup Large display with good resolution. Moto E40 Large display with good resolution. Loaded with Android features Large display with good resolution. MOTOROLA G40 Fusion Lightweight Good for everyday use. Good Storage Space Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Great battery backup Good Storage Space Latest operating system. Motorola Moto g82 Sufficient storage space. Latest operating system. Loaded with Android features

Best value for money The MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion is one of the best Motorola cell phones under ₹20,000. The phone's outstanding performance, terrific camera, and extremely sleek design make it the best for multitasking. Because of its long-lasting battery, it is a great choice for people searching for a trustworthy and economical phone. The front-facing camera is exceptional for the budget category. Best overall If you want a cell phone with cutting-edge and contemporary features, go with the MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion. It functions effectively and boasts a large, crystal-clear display as well as a potent camera. The phone is also reasonably priced—it just costs around ₹20,000. It also has a long battery life, so you can use it even when you're on the road. It also comes with Android OS pre-installed, enabling you to use all of the most recent features and programs. How to find the perfect Motorola mobile phone? Choosing the Motorola phone model that best suits your needs may be challenging if you're in the market for a new device. It's important to know just how much you can spend before you start looking for a Motorola phone. Motorola has a wide range of phones available at different pricing points. Because not all Motorola phones are compatible with all cellular providers, be cautious while selecting a Motorola phone. Pick the qualities that matter to you the most. Do you prefer a phone with a large screen, a little screen, or one with a tonne of storage? By concentrating on the crucial elements, you can narrow your choices. Once you have decided which one best meets your needs, compare models and read internet reviews before making the final buy.

