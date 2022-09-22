Story Saved
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022
Motorola mobile phones under Rs. 50,000: Here are your top picks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 22, 2022 18:05 IST
The top Motorola phones, which have a price of less than Rs.50,000, are very affordable and can compete with more recent handsets.These phones have fingerprint sensors, unibody construction, wemetal frames, and some of the best photography phones available from Motorola for under Rs. 50,000.

Motorola mobile phones under Rs. 50,000

These days, premium smartphones might cost more than Rs. 1 lakh. However, other models in the Rs. 50,000 price range seems to contain a long list of high-end features. India's smartphone market has expanded in terms of both sales volume and price. These devices fit the description of "value flagship phones." But are they competitive with the high-end Motorola series phones that are offered in the nation? We look for answers.

1. Motorola Edge 30 (Aurora Green, 128 GB)

The newest product from Motorola is an effort to reclaim the market for premium smartphones. The Motorola Moto Edge 30 Pro 5G, which is also the replacement for the Motorola Edge 20 Pro and one of the most reasonably priced premium smartphones currently offered in the Indian market, was just released by Lenovo-owned Motorola.

The new Motorola Edge 30 Pro is available for 49,990. For that, you have an excellent 6.7-inch 144Hz P-OLED display, blazing-fast speed from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, and a premium smartphone experience.

Specifications

  • Battery: 4800 mAh
  • Screen Size: 6.7 inches
  • Operating system: Android v12
  • Display: 6.7 inches OLED
  • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • RAM & ROM: 8GB RAM 128GB storage
  • Software: Android v12
  • Rear camera: 50MP + 50MP + 2MP
ProsCons
144Hz 10-bit OLED displayNo 3.5mm audio jack
Pure stock Android experiencePlastic frame
Powerful processorNo SD-Card slot
Wireless charging support 
cellpic
Motorola Edge 30 (Aurora Green, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
25% off 28,499 37,999
Buy now

2. MOTOROLA G40 Fusion

A solid choice that falls within the Rs. 50000 price range is the Moto G40 Fusion. Photographers will be able to catch even the slightest details in the photographs because of the smartphone's big display and excellent camera configuration. The internal RAM and storage are on the average side when compared to the market pricing, even though its 6000mAh battery and compatibility with Turbo Power Charging allow lengthy operational hours.

Specifications

  • Camera - 16 MP Front camera with wide-angle, 64+8+2 MP rear camera
  • Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • Features - Splashproof
  • Display - 6.8″screen, 395 PPI, 1080 x 2160
  • Memory - 64 GB storage, 4 GB RAM
  • SIM - Dual SIM
  • Battery - 6000 mAh battery enabled with fast charging feature
ProsCons
Optimal performanceMediocre camera
Great display qualityUnobtrusive design
Top-notch battery backup 
Dual SIM Dual VoLTE support 
cellpic
MOTOROLA G40 Fusion (Frosted Champagne, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Check Price on Amazon

3. MOTOROLA e40 (Carbon Gray, 4GB RAM 64GB storage)

Due to its quick display, powerful CPU architecture, and 5000mAh battery capacity, the Moto G31 stands out as a top choice for gamers and movie lovers. Additionally, the smartphone has a stunning triple-camera setup on its back that enables faultless recording in any situation.

Specifications

  • Camera - 13 MP front camera and the back side camera is 50+8+2
  • Features -Splash proof, IPX2
  • Display -6.4″ screen, 411 PPI, AMOLED
  • Processor - MediaTek Helio G85 chipset
  • Memory - 64 GB storage, 4 GB RAM
  • SIM - Dual SIM
  • Battery - 5000 mAh battery
ProsCons
AMOLED displayNo fast charging ability
Dolby atmos speakers 
Long battery life 
Triple camera setup 
cellpic
MOTOROLA e40 (Carbon Gray, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)
8% off 10,155 10,999
Buy now

4. MOTOROLA G60 (Dynamic Gray, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage)

The 6.8-inch full HD+ display on the Motorola Moto G60 includes HDR10 capabilities. The display has a refresh rate of 120Hz. The density is 395 PPI. Because of the Full HD+ resolution of this display, playing demanding games and watching Full HD videos will never be a problem. The display is significantly larger. Even if you are a master gamer, it will help you edit movies wonderfully.

The phone is powered by the most recent version of Android, version 11. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, an octa-core CPU constructed using an 8nm technology, powers the Motorola Moto G60. Its octa-core CPU handled two Kryo 470 Gold cores running at 2.23 GHz and six Kryo 470 Silver cores operating at a maximum clock speed of 1.8 GHz.It’s Adreno 618 GPU will provide competitive gaming if you wish to play games flawlessly. It has incredible graphics processing. The whole performance is outstanding.

Specifications

  • Cellular technology: 4G
  • Screen Size: 17.22 centimetres
  • Connectivity technologies: Wi-Fi
  • Network Service Provider: Unlocked for all carriers
  • Wireless network technology: GSM
ProsCons
Latest android OSThe screen size is too big
Speedy processor 
cellpic
MOTOROLA G60 (Dynamic Gray, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
23% off 16,899 21,999
Buy now

5. Moto G22 (64, Mint Green, New)

The Motorola G22 has several advantages, such as a 50MP quad rear camera setup and a 90Hz refresh rate, but it also makes some trade-offs, such as an HD+ display and only one speaker. The gadget has a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD Display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, a refresh rate of 90 Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 180 Hz. Additionally, it boasts an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an 89.03% screen-to-body ratio.

Specification

  • Screen Size: 6.5 inches
  • Brand: Generic
  • Front photo sensor resolution: 16 MP
  • Battery capacity: 5000 milliamp hours
  • Rear camera resolution: 16 MP
ProsCons
Water repellent designBloatware in the UI
90Hz refresh rate 
16MP selfie camera 
Dedicated SD card slot 
cellpic
Moto G22 (64, Mint Green, New)
14% off 11,980 13,999
Buy now

6. MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion (128 GB) (8 GB RAM) (Electric Graphite)

A capable phone in almost every way, whether it be the cameras, display, or performance, is the Moto Edge 20 Fusion. With the kind of grace that may be anticipated from a mid-range offering, the gadget can handle practically anything that is thrown at it. Only the phone's handling of low-light photography and the lack of dual speakers are of worry to me.

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion sports a 32MP selfie camera as well as a 108MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP depth sensor. While none of the camera sensors include optical image stabilization (OIS), the rear camera can record films up to 4k@30fps and the front camera can record up to 1080p@30fps.

Specifications

  • Screen size: 6.7 inches
  • Screen type: OLED
  • Screen resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Pixel density: 393 PPI
  • RAM type: LPDDR4X
  • Storage type: UFS 2.2
  • Expandable storage capacity: Yes, 1 TB
ProsCons
Clean Android experienceLack of stereo speakers
Good battery  
3.5mm Audio jack 
cellpic
MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion (128 GB) (8 GB RAM) (Electric Graphite)
25% off 20,999 27,999
Buy now

7. Motorola Moto G71 5G (Neptune Green, 6GB RAM 128GB storage)

On this moto g71 smartphone, take pleasure in playing lag-free and fluid online games. The 16.25 cm (6.4) AMOLED FHD display of this smartphone provides realistic and clear pictures, making it enjoyable to watch films, play games, and perform other tasks. Additionally, the enormous 5000 mAh battery allows you to use your smartphone without being concerned about interruptions due to low battery.

Specification

  • RAM: 6 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM
  • Screen: 16.26 cm (6.4 inch) Full HD+ display
  • Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP | 16MP front camera
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor
  • Battery: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion polymer battery
ProsCons
Good battery backupCharging speed could be better
Great display 
cellpic
Motorola Moto G71 5G (Neptune Green, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage)
23% off 16,900 21,999
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Motorola Edge 30Good RAMSufficient storage space.Latest operating system.
(Renewed) MOTOROLA G40 Fusion (Frosted Champagne, 64 GB)Excellent sound systemGood RAM Good design
MOTOROLA e40 (Carbon Gray, 4GB RAM 64GB storage)Great designExcellent speaker Good RAM
(Renewed) MOTOROLA G60 (Dynamic Gray, 6GB RAM)Good RAM backup.Great battery backupLarge display with good resolution.
Moto G22 (64, Mint Green, New)Large display with good resolution.Loaded with Android featuresLarge display with good resolution.
MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion (128 GB) (8 GB RAM)LightweightGood for everyday useGood Storage Space
Motorola Moto G71 5GGood battery backupExcellent displayCamera quality is great

A battery that lasts longer

Whether your smartphone didn't have power, it wouldn't matter if it had a shrink ray or could turn lead into gold. There are a few ways to increase your phone's battery life, but in the end, a bigger battery will serve you better.

Best budget

There is a big assortment of Motorola smartphones available if you're on a tight budget. Today's low-cost smartphones have excellent cameras and even more powerful technology to fulfill your mobile computing needs. The Motorola Moto G22 is without a doubt the company's top entry-level smartphone.

Best overall

The Motorola G40 Fusion includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64 GB of storage, which is the best Motorola phone. It sports a non-removable Li-Ion 6000 mAh battery and a 6.5-inch screen. The front camera is a 16 MP camera, and the main rear camera is a triple camera configuration with 64+8+2 MP resolution.

How to find the perfect Motorola budget smartphone?

With Motorola smartphones, you get a lot for your money. The cost of the phone varies depending on the edition and amenities offered, from 7,499 to 50,000. Motorola makes sure that the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor in your phone is functioning properly. Depending on the model and cost of the phone, the CPU will change. A phone with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 CPU will offer quick performance and allow you to get one for gaming. The most basic processor you'll come across is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 CPU.

Product name Actual priceDiscounted price
Motorola Edge 30Rs. 34,999Rs. 30,700
(Renewed) MOTOROLA G40 Fusion (Frosted Champagne, 64 GB)Rs. 16,999Rs. 13,450
MOTOROLA e40 (Carbon Gray, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)Rs. 12,999Rs. 9,999
(Renewed) MOTOROLA G60 (Dynamic Gray, 6GB RAM)Rs. 18, 299Rs. 16, 390
Moto G22 (64, Mint Green, New)Rs. 13,999Rs. 10,590
MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion (128 GB) (8 GB RAM)Rs. 25,999Rs. 23,999
Motorola Moto G71 5GRs. 22, 999Rs. 16, 990

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

