Motorola mobile phones under Rs. 50,000: Here are your top picks

These days, premium smartphones might cost more than Rs. 1 lakh. However, other models in the Rs. 50,000 price range seems to contain a long list of high-end features. India's smartphone market has expanded in terms of both sales volume and price. These devices fit the description of "value flagship phones." But are they competitive with the high-end Motorola series phones that are offered in the nation? We look for answers. 1. Motorola Edge 30 (Aurora Green, 128 GB) The newest product from Motorola is an effort to reclaim the market for premium smartphones. The Motorola Moto Edge 30 Pro 5G, which is also the replacement for the Motorola Edge 20 Pro and one of the most reasonably priced premium smartphones currently offered in the Indian market, was just released by Lenovo-owned Motorola. The new Motorola Edge 30 Pro is available for ₹49,990. For that, you have an excellent 6.7-inch 144Hz P-OLED display, blazing-fast speed from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, and a premium smartphone experience. Specifications Battery: 4800 mAh

Screen Size: 6.7 inches

Operating system: Android v12

Display: 6.7 inches OLED

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

RAM & ROM: 8GB RAM 128GB storage

Software: Android v12

Rear camera: 50MP + 50MP + 2MP

Pros Cons 144Hz 10-bit OLED display No 3.5mm audio jack Pure stock Android experience Plastic frame Powerful processor No SD-Card slot Wireless charging support

2. MOTOROLA G40 Fusion A solid choice that falls within the Rs. 50000 price range is the Moto G40 Fusion. Photographers will be able to catch even the slightest details in the photographs because of the smartphone's big display and excellent camera configuration. The internal RAM and storage are on the average side when compared to the market pricing, even though its 6000mAh battery and compatibility with Turbo Power Charging allow lengthy operational hours. Specifications Camera - 16 MP Front camera with wide-angle, 64+8+2 MP rear camera

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

Features - Splashproof

Display - 6.8″screen, 395 PPI, 1080 x 2160

Memory - 64 GB storage, 4 GB RAM

SIM - Dual SIM

Battery - 6000 mAh battery enabled with fast charging feature

Pros Cons Optimal performance Mediocre camera Great display quality Unobtrusive design Top-notch battery backup Dual SIM Dual VoLTE support

3. MOTOROLA e40 (Carbon Gray, 4GB RAM 64GB storage) Due to its quick display, powerful CPU architecture, and 5000mAh battery capacity, the Moto G31 stands out as a top choice for gamers and movie lovers. Additionally, the smartphone has a stunning triple-camera setup on its back that enables faultless recording in any situation. Specifications Camera - 13 MP front camera and the back side camera is 50+8+2

Features -Splash proof, IPX2

Display -6.4″ screen, 411 PPI, AMOLED

Processor - MediaTek Helio G85 chipset

Memory - 64 GB storage, 4 GB RAM

SIM - Dual SIM

Battery - 5000 mAh battery

Pros Cons AMOLED display No fast charging ability Dolby atmos speakers Long battery life Triple camera setup

4. MOTOROLA G60 (Dynamic Gray, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage) The 6.8-inch full HD+ display on the Motorola Moto G60 includes HDR10 capabilities. The display has a refresh rate of 120Hz. The density is 395 PPI. Because of the Full HD+ resolution of this display, playing demanding games and watching Full HD videos will never be a problem. The display is significantly larger. Even if you are a master gamer, it will help you edit movies wonderfully. The phone is powered by the most recent version of Android, version 11. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, an octa-core CPU constructed using an 8nm technology, powers the Motorola Moto G60. Its octa-core CPU handled two Kryo 470 Gold cores running at 2.23 GHz and six Kryo 470 Silver cores operating at a maximum clock speed of 1.8 GHz.It’s Adreno 618 GPU will provide competitive gaming if you wish to play games flawlessly. It has incredible graphics processing. The whole performance is outstanding. Specifications Cellular technology: 4G

Screen Size: 17.22 centimetres

Connectivity technologies: Wi-Fi

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for all carriers

Wireless network technology: GSM

Pros Cons Latest android OS The screen size is too big Speedy processor

5. Moto G22 (64, Mint Green, New) The Motorola G22 has several advantages, such as a 50MP quad rear camera setup and a 90Hz refresh rate, but it also makes some trade-offs, such as an HD+ display and only one speaker. The gadget has a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD Display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, a refresh rate of 90 Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 180 Hz. Additionally, it boasts an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an 89.03% screen-to-body ratio. Specification Screen Size: 6.5 inches

Brand: Generic

Front photo sensor resolution: 16 MP

Battery capacity: 5000 milliamp hours

Rear camera resolution: 16 MP

Pros Cons Water repellent design Bloatware in the UI 90Hz refresh rate 16MP selfie camera Dedicated SD card slot

6. MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion (128 GB) (8 GB RAM) (Electric Graphite) A capable phone in almost every way, whether it be the cameras, display, or performance, is the Moto Edge 20 Fusion. With the kind of grace that may be anticipated from a mid-range offering, the gadget can handle practically anything that is thrown at it. Only the phone's handling of low-light photography and the lack of dual speakers are of worry to me. The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion sports a 32MP selfie camera as well as a 108MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP depth sensor. While none of the camera sensors include optical image stabilization (OIS), the rear camera can record films up to 4k@30fps and the front camera can record up to 1080p@30fps. Specifications Screen size: 6.7 inches

Screen type: OLED

Screen resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

Pixel density: 393 PPI

RAM type: LPDDR4X

Storage type: UFS 2.2

Expandable storage capacity: Yes, 1 TB

Pros Cons Clean Android experience Lack of stereo speakers Good battery 3.5mm Audio jack

7. Motorola Moto G71 5G (Neptune Green, 6GB RAM 128GB storage) On this moto g71 smartphone, take pleasure in playing lag-free and fluid online games. The 16.25 cm (6.4) AMOLED FHD display of this smartphone provides realistic and clear pictures, making it enjoyable to watch films, play games, and perform other tasks. Additionally, the enormous 5000 mAh battery allows you to use your smartphone without being concerned about interruptions due to low battery. Specification RAM: 6 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM

Screen: 16.26 cm (6.4 inch) Full HD+ display

Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP | 16MP front camera

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor

Battery: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion polymer battery

Pros Cons Good battery backup Charging speed could be better Great display

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Motorola Edge 30 Good RAM Sufficient storage space. Latest operating system. (Renewed) MOTOROLA G40 Fusion (Frosted Champagne, 64 GB) Excellent sound system Good RAM Good design MOTOROLA e40 (Carbon Gray, 4GB RAM 64GB storage) Great design Excellent speaker Good RAM (Renewed) MOTOROLA G60 (Dynamic Gray, 6GB RAM) Good RAM backup. Great battery backup Large display with good resolution. Moto G22 (64, Mint Green, New) Large display with good resolution. Loaded with Android features Large display with good resolution. MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion (128 GB) (8 GB RAM) Lightweight Good for everyday use Good Storage Space Motorola Moto G71 5G Good battery backup Excellent display Camera quality is great

A battery that lasts longer Whether your smartphone didn't have power, it wouldn't matter if it had a shrink ray or could turn lead into gold. There are a few ways to increase your phone's battery life, but in the end, a bigger battery will serve you better. Best budget There is a big assortment of Motorola smartphones available if you're on a tight budget. Today's low-cost smartphones have excellent cameras and even more powerful technology to fulfill your mobile computing needs. The Motorola Moto G22 is without a doubt the company's top entry-level smartphone. Best overall The Motorola G40 Fusion includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64 GB of storage, which is the best Motorola phone. It sports a non-removable Li-Ion 6000 mAh battery and a 6.5-inch screen. The front camera is a 16 MP camera, and the main rear camera is a triple camera configuration with 64+8+2 MP resolution. How to find the perfect Motorola budget smartphone? With Motorola smartphones, you get a lot for your money. The cost of the phone varies depending on the edition and amenities offered, from 7,499 to 50,000. Motorola makes sure that the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor in your phone is functioning properly. Depending on the model and cost of the phone, the CPU will change. A phone with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 CPU will offer quick performance and allow you to get one for gaming. The most basic processor you'll come across is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 CPU.

Product name Actual price Discounted price Motorola Edge 30 Rs. 34,999 Rs. 30,700 (Renewed) MOTOROLA G40 Fusion (Frosted Champagne, 64 GB) Rs. 16,999 Rs. 13,450 MOTOROLA e40 (Carbon Gray, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage) Rs. 12,999 Rs. 9,999 (Renewed) MOTOROLA G60 (Dynamic Gray, 6GB RAM) Rs. 18, 299 Rs. 16, 390 Moto G22 (64, Mint Green, New) Rs. 13,999 Rs. 10,590 MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion (128 GB) (8 GB RAM) Rs. 25,999 Rs. 23,999 Motorola Moto G71 5G Rs. 22, 999 Rs. 16, 990