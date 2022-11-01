Story Saved
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
Must-have Air Fryer accessories to cook healthy food

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Nov 01, 2022 19:03 IST
Summary:

Do you want to improve your air fryer experience? These top air fryer accessories will help you. Excerpt: Air fryers are multipurpose kitchen appliances. The list of must-have accessories for an air fryer will help you cook delicious and healthy food daily.

Best air fryer accessories in India

Air fryers have gained popularity as a healthy and multipurpose cooking option. You can grill, bake, fry, and reheat food in an air fryer. It allows you to cook food with minimum oil, making it healthy yet delicious. If you want to get the best out of your air fryer, get their accessories now. The air fryer accessories ensure your food is not wasted and save you time. These are easy to use and clean. So read on to learn about the must-have air fryer accessories.

1.Inalsa Air Fryer accessory box, set of 27

You get 13 accessories (27 items) with Inalsa Air Fryer accessory kit - cake pan, pizza pan, silicone mat, metal holder, silicone muffin cups, rack for screwers, bread shelf, parchment paper, dish plate cup, silicon mini mitts, silicon oil brush, stainless steel extractor, recipe book, and food tong. All the accessories are compatible with an air fryer of 2.9 L capacity and above. The air fryer accessory kit is a must-have for everyone.

Specifications

A kit of 27 items

Reusable and environment-friendly silicone material

The kit is compatible with OTGs as well

Dishwasher safe

BPA-free and food-grade material

Recipe book for first-time users

ProsCons
Many items in one kitCustomer service is not good
High-quality material 
Works for the air fryer and OTG 
Reusable products 
Inalsa Air Fryer cum OTG Accessory Box, Set of 27 Pcs Compatible with Air Fryer (Cooking Capacity 2.9L and above) and OTG (10L and above capacity), Black
52% off 2,395 4,995
Buy now

2.Parchment Paper Baking Circles Liners

Parchment papers help reduce the amount of food residue on the fryer. It saves your cleaning time and ensures less food wastage. It is useful in frying, grilling, baking, and BBQ. It is made with high-quality material and is non-toxic and eco-friendly.

Specifications

Sheet count: 100

Sheet size: 9 inches

Special feature: Heat-resistant and non-sticky

ProsCons
Safe for high-temperature bakingNot reusable
Compatible with oven and microwave 
Parchment Paper Baking Circles Liners, Cooking, Oven, Air Fryer, Cheesecake and Round Cake Paper (9 Inch) – (Pack of 1) 100 Sheet
55% off 225 499
Buy now

3.Hasthip Air Fryer reusable silicone pot

If you are not a fan of disposable air fryer liners, try Hasthip Air Fryer reusable silicone pot. It is made with high-quality silicone material and is reusable. Plus, it is easy to clean, which saves you time. The ear handles make it convenient to use.

Specifications

Colours: Blue, yellow

Material: Silicone

Dimension: 6.5 inches in diameter

Special feature: Dishwasher safe, Non-sticky, No scrubbing needed

ProsCons
Safe and non-toxicExpensive
Reusable 
High-temperature resistance 
Eco-friendly 
HASTHIP® Air Fryer Reusable Silicone Pot, Air Fryer Pot with Ear Handles, Air Fryer Accessories, Easy to Clean,6.5 in, Air Fryer Silicone Liner Wave Stripe Texture for Even Heat, Blue
24% off 669 876
Buy now

4.Air Fryer accessories recipe cookbook

You can cook better quality meals in less time with an air fryer. If you are new to air fryers, this book will come in handy. It has many easy-to-cook recipes. The book also tells you how to use various accessories in an air fryer. Get this book to cook delicious mouth-watering food at the ease of your home.

Specifications

174 pages

Available in Kindle and Paperback

Recipes to Air Fry, Bake, Grill and Roast, Cooking

ProsCons
Many recipesSome recipes are in US measurements
All in one cookbook 
Easy-to-follow 
Affordable 
Air Fryer Accessories Recipe Cookbook: Best Fresh and Healthy Ideas with Easy to Follow Recipes to Air Fry, Bake, Grill and Roast, Cooking Everything: 1 (Best Air Frying)
13% off 1,067 1,227
Buy now

5.Trifecta silicone Air Fryer liners

Silicone liners for air fryers are an eco-friendly and affordable accessory that prevents food from sticking to the fryer. If you don’t like using parchment paper, Trifecta Silicone Air Fryer Liners are the best option for you. These are square and round in shape and perforated. The silicone liners are compatible with most air fryers. These are reusable and easy to clean.

Specifications

No. of Sheets: 2

Shape: Square and round

Dimension: 8.5-Inch

Material: Silicone

ProsCons
Dishwasher safeSlightly thick compared to parchment paper
Eco-friendly 
BPA-free & food-grade material 
Non-sticky 
Trifecta Silicone Air Fryer Liners Non Stick and Easy Clean Air Fryer mats, Pad, Accessories Parchment Paper Replacement for Air Fryer Basket Air Frying, Steaming and Oven Baking Pack - 2 (Square - 8.5 IN)
36% off 699 1,099
Buy now

6.Baskety german stainless steel cooking tong

A heat-resistant tong is a must-have if you use an air fryer. The food is cooked at high temperatures, and you do not want to risk burning your hand. The silicone head ensures you do not scratch the fryer surface. Plus, it has a locking head that tightly holds the food without spilling. Its handle is made of stainless steel, so it is durable.

Specifications

Material: Silicone and stainless steel

Dimensions: 23 x 4 x 2 Centimeters

Special feature: Head locking, Nondetachable head

ProsCons
Heat resistantThe lock can be difficult to operate
High-quality, durable material 
Easy to clean and store 
Suitable for multiple appliances 

7.Dash 6-piece Air Fryer accessory kit

The Dash air fryer accessory kit has everything you need for roasting, baking, and frying. It has a baking pan, pizza pan, double-layer rack, and screwers. All the accessories are made with high-quality material, which increases the durability and longevity of the products. These are compatible with all standard air fryers and OTGs.

Specifications

No. Of items: 6

Material: Metal

Dimensions: 6-inch Deep Baking Pan, 6-inch Pizza pan, 65-inch Double-layer rack

ProsCons
Compatible with most appliancesExpensive
Suitable for multiple functions 
Non-stick coating 
Dash 6-Piece Air Fryer Accessory Kit, 2.6-3 Quarts, Mid-size
22% off 5,851 7,499
Buy now

8.Rasse XL Air Fryer accessories with recipe cookbook

The Rasse air fryer accessory kit is a one-time investment in accessories. It has ten accessories made with high-quality, durable material. These are going to last you forever. The accessories you get in the kir are a baking pan, pizza pan, egg bites mould, silicone mat, metal holder, double holder rack, silicone spatula oil brush, mitts, muffin cups, food tong, parchment paper, hot plate holder, and refrigerator magnets.

Specifications

No. Of items: 10

FDA-approved and BPA Free material

ProsCons
Easy to use and cleanExpensive
Dishwasher safe 
Universal accessories 
Durable 
RASSE XL Air Fryer Accessories with Recipe Cookbook for Gowise Phillips USA Cozyna Airfryer Fit All 3.7QT-5.3QT-5.8 QT-6.8QT (8 Inch) - Set of 10
50% off 6,799 13,598
Buy now

9.Oil sprayer

One of the reasons people prefer an air fryer is it requires less oil. An oil sprayer adds sufficient oil to cook the perfect golden brown food. It also avoids spilling oil and flimsy kitchen tops. Thighs oil sprayer is multifunctional, and you can use any oil of your choice.

Specifications

Material: Glass

• Capacity: 100 ml

• Dimension: 10W x 10H Centimeters

ProsCons
Easy to carry and cleanDoes not have a cleaner for spray
High-quality glass 
Leakproof, Non-slippery 
Uniform spray 
Oil Sprayer for Cooking, Olive Oil Sprayer Mister, 100ml Olive Oil Spray Bottle, Olive Oil Spray for Salad, BBQ, Kitchen Baking, Roasting (100 ML)
72% off 279 999
Buy now

10.OXO Good grips silicone baking cups, pack of 12

Craving muffins and cupcakes now and then?

OXO Good grips silicone baking cups are your best investment for air fryer accessories. It comes in a set of 12 and is multicoloured. These are made with high-grade silicone, so they last you longer and are eco-friendly.

Specifications

Dimensions: 7.9 x 8.6 x 9.4 Centimeters

Material: Silicone

No. of Cups: 12

ProsCons
DurableExpensive
Reusable 
Heat-resistant 
Suitable other appliances 
OXO Good Grips Reusable Silicone Baking Cups, 12 Pack
38% off 3,179 5,119
Buy now

3 Best features of each Air Fryer accessory

NameFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Inalsa Air Fryer Accessory BoxBPA-free and food-grade materialAffordableEnvironment-friendly
Parchment Paper Baking CirclesHigh-quality materialDurableEco-friendly
Hasthip Air Fryer Reusable Silicone PotBPA-free & heat-resistant materialCompatible with most air fryersEar handle
Air Fryer Accessories Recipe CookbookVariety of recipesEasy-to-cook recipesAffordable
Trifecta Silicone Air Fryer LinersFlexibleHeat resistantHoneycomb conduction
Baskety Cooking TongHead lockingHigh-quality materialSilicone head
Dash Air Fryer Accessory KitDishwasher safeNon-stickyEasy to use
RASSE Air Fryer AccessoriesCompatible with most air fryersRecipe cookbookDishwasher safe
Oil SprayerUniform spraysEasy to carryHigh-quality glass
OXO Good Grips Silicone Baking CupsHeat resistantEco-friendlyEasy to clean

Best value for money Air Fryer accessory

Inalsa Air Fryer Accessory Box offers the best value for money. It is an all-in-one kit to help you cook healthy food in an air fryer. All the products are made with high-quality food-grade material, increasing durability and longevity. It also means it is a one-time investment. Also, the accessory kit is non-toxic and environment-friendly.

Overall best Air Fryer accessory

RASSE XL Air Fryer Accessories with Recipe Cookbook is the best air fryer accessory. It contains ten accessories sufficient to cook, grill, fry, bake and reheat food in an air fryer. The kit also has a recipe book that helps cook various dishes, from starters to desserts. Most of the accessories are made with silicone so that you can reuse them and are easy to clean.

How to find the perfect Air Fryer accessory?

Consider the following points while buying the best air fryer accessories.

Functionality & Compatibility: The accessories you buy should be useful and compatible with an air fryer. Otherwise, they will become another pile of unnecessary items in the kitchen.

Reusable: The accessories you buy should be reusable. It saves money and helps reduce waste. Also, it is useful if the accessories are compatible with other appliances like OTG and microwave ovens. It saves you money on buying separate items.

Price: The market is filled with a variety of accessories for air fryers. So always ensure to compare the prices and quality of the products before buying.

Price list of best Air Fryer accessories

ProductPrice
Inalsa Air Fryer Accessory BoxRs.2,139
Parchment Paper Baking CirclesRs.225
Hasthip Air Fryer Reusable Silicone PotRs.669
Air Fryer Accessories Recipe CookbookRs.1,067
Trifecta Silicone Air Fryer LinersRs.699
Baskety German Stainless Steel Cooking TongRs.299
Dash 6-Piece Air Fryer Accessory KitRs.5,851
RASSE XL Air Fryer AccessoriesRs.6,799
Oil SprayerRs.279
OXO Good Grips Silicone Baking CupsRs.3,196

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

